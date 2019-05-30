Actions, Triggers, Conditions
ESPHome actions are how we make an ESPHome device do something.
Let’s begin with an example. Suppose you have a configuration file which contains:
With this file you can already perform some basic tasks. You can control the ON/OFF state of the dehumidifier in your living room from Home Assistant’s front-end. But in many cases, controlling everything strictly from the frontend is not desirable. That’s why you’ve also installed a simple push button next to the dehumidifier wired to pin GPIOXX. A simple push of this button should toggle the state of the dehumidifier.
You could write an automation to do this task in Home Assistant’s automation engine, but IoT devices should not depend on network connections to perform their jobs — especially not for something as simple as switching on/off a dehumidifier.
With ESPHome’s automation engine, you can define automations using a syntax that is (hopefully) about as easy to use as Home Assistant’s. For example, this configuration would achieve your desired behavior for the dehumidifier:
Let’s step through what’s happening here:
First, we have to give the dehumidifier
switch an ID so that we can refer to it inside of our
automation.
TriggersSection titled “Triggers”
We now attach a special attribute
on_press to the binary sensor (which represents the button). This part is called
a “trigger”. In this example, the automation which follows on the next few lines will execute whenever someone
begins to press the button. Note the terminology follows what you would call these events on mouse buttons. A press
happens when you begin pressing the button. There are also other triggers like
on_release,
on_click or
on_double_click available.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Now comes the actual automation block. With
then, you tell ESPHome what should happen when the press happens.
Within this block, you can define several “actions” that will be executed sequentially. For example,
switch.toggle
and the line after that form an action. Each action is separated by a dash and multiple actions can be executed in
sequence simply by adding another
- like so:
With this automation, a press of the push button would cause the dehumidifier to turn on/off for 2 seconds, and then cycle back to its original state. You can also have a single trigger with multiple automations:
As a final example, let’s make our dehumidifier “smart”. Let’s make it turn on automatically when the humidity reported by a sensor is above 65% and make it turn off again when it falls below 50%:
That’s a lot of indentation. 😉
on_value_range is a special trigger for sensors that triggers when the value of the sensor is within/above/below
the specified range. In the first example, this range is defined as “any value above or including 65.0” and the second
range refers to any (humidity) value 50% or below.
Finally, for the cases where the “pure” YAML automations just don’t quite reach far enough, ESPHome has another extremely powerful tool to offer: Templates.
Now that concludes the introduction to actions in ESPHome. They’re a powerful tool to automate almost everything on your device with an easy-to-use syntax. What follows below is an index of common actions which you’re sure to find useful (and even essential) for building all sorts of automations.
Common ActionsSection titled “Common Actions”
Section titled “delay Action”
delay Action
This action delays the execution of the next action in the action list by a specified time period.
NOTE
This is a “smart” asynchronous delay - other code will still run in the background while the delay is happening. When using a lambda call, you should return the delay value in milliseconds.
Section titled “if Action”
if Action
This action first evaluates the
condition: and then either
executes the
then: branch if the condition returns true or the
else: branch if the condition returns false.
After the chosen branch (
then or
else ) is done with execution, the next action is performed.
For example below you can see an automation that checks if a sensor value is below 30 and if so turns on a light for 5 seconds. Otherwise, the light is turned off immediately.
At least one of
condition,
all or
any must be provided.
-
condition (Optional, Condition): The condition to check to determine which branch to take. If this is configured with a list of conditions then they must all be true for the condition to be true.
-
all (Optional, Condition): Takes a list of conditions, all of which must be true (and is therefore equivalent to
condition.)
-
any (Optional, Condition): Takes a list of conditions; if at least one is true, the condition will be true.
-
then (Optional, Action): The action to perform if the condition evaluates to true. Defaults to doing nothing.
-
else (Optional, Action): The action to perform if the condition evaluates to false. Defaults to doing nothing.
Section titled “lambda Action”
lambda Action
This action executes an arbitrary piece of C++ code (see Lambda).
Section titled “repeat Action”
repeat Action
This action allows you to repeat a block a given number of times. For example, the automation below will flash the light five times.
-
count (Required, int, templatable): The number of times the action should be repeated. The counter is available to lambdas using the implicit script parameter
iteration.
-
then (Required, Action): The action to repeat.
Section titled “wait_until Action”
wait_until Action
This action allows your automations to wait until a condition evaluates to true. (So this is just
a shorthand way of writing a
while action with an empty
then block.)
If you want to use a timeout, the term “condition” is required:
- condition (Required, Condition): The condition to wait to become true.
- timeout (Optional, Time, templatable): Time to wait before timing out. Defaults to never timing out.
Section titled “while Action”
while Action
This action is similar to the if Action. The
while action loops
through a block as long as the given condition is true.
-
condition (Required, Condition): The condition to check to determine whether or not to execute.
-
then (Required, Action): The action to perform until the condition evaluates to false.
Section titled “component.update Action”
component.update Action
Using this action you can manually call the
update() method of a component.
Please note that this only works with some component types and others will result in a compile error.
Section titled “component.suspend Action”
component.suspend Action
Using this action you can manually call the
stop_poller() method of a component.
After this action the component will stop being refreshed.
While the poller is suspendend, it’s still possible to trigger on-demand updates by using component.update
Please note that this only works with PollingComponent types and others will result in a compile error.
Section titled “component.resume Action”
component.resume Action
Using this action you can manually call the
start_poller() method of a component.
After this action the component will refresh at the original update_interval rate
This will allow the component to resume automatic update at the defined interval.
This action also allows to change the update interval, calling it without suspend, replace the poller directly.
Please note that this only works with PollingComponent types and others will result in a compile error.
Common ConditionsSection titled “Common Conditions”
“Conditions” provide a way for your device to take an action only when a specific (set of) condition(s) is satisfied.
Section titled “and / all / or / any / xor / not Condition”
and /
all /
or /
any /
xor /
not Condition
Check a combination of conditions.
all is a synonym for
and, and
any is a synonym for
or.
all and
any may also be used directly in place of
condition.
Section titled “for Condition”
for Condition
Allows you to check if a given condition has been true for at least a given amount of time.
-
time (Required, templatable, Time): The time for which the condition has to have been true.
-
condition (Required, condition): The condition to check.
Section titled “component.is_idle Condition”
component.is_idle Condition
This condition checks if a given component is idle. A component is considered to be idle if it has completed setup, has not been marked as failed, and is not currently being called by the loop task. This is useful for synchronizing actions with the state of the component, for example, an e-paper display component that requires a significant amount of time to update the display panel.
Section titled “lambda Condition”
lambda Condition
This condition performs an arbitrary piece of C++ code (see Lambda) and can be used to create conditional flow in actions.
All ActionsSection titled “All Actions”
- ags10:
new_i2c_address,
set_zero_point
- aic3204:
set_auto_mute_mode
- alarm_control_panel:
arm_away,
arm_home,
arm_night,
disarm,
pending,
triggered
- animation:
next_frame,
prev_frame,
set_frame
- api:
respond
- at581x:
reset,
settings
- audio_adc:
set_mic_gain
- audio_dac:
mute_off,
mute_on,
set_volume
- binary_sensor:
invalidate_state
- binary_sensor.nextion:
publish
- binary_sensor.template:
publish
- ble:
disable,
enable
- ble_client:
ble_write,
connect,
disconnect,
numeric_comparison_reply,
passkey_reply,
remove_bond
- ble_server:
numeric_comparison_reply
- ble_server.characteristic:
notify,
set_value
- ble_server.descriptor:
set_value
- bluetooth_password:
set
- bm8563:
read_time,
start_timer,
write_time
- button:
press
- canbus:
send
- cc1101:
begin_rx,
begin_tx,
reset,
send_packet,
set_channel,
set_channel_spacing,
set_dc_blocking_filter,
set_filter_bandwidth,
set_frequency,
set_fsk_deviation,
set_idle,
set_if_frequency,
set_manchester,
set_modulation_type,
set_msk_deviation,
set_output_power,
set_rx_attenuation,
set_symbol_rate
- climate:
control
- climate.haier:
beeper_off,
beeper_on,
display_off,
display_on,
health_off,
health_on,
power_off,
power_on,
power_toggle,
set_horizontal_airflow,
set_vertical_airflow,
start_self_cleaning,
start_steri_cleaning
- climate.pid:
autotune,
reset_integral_term,
set_control_parameters
- cm1106:
calibrate_zero
- component:
resume,
suspend,
update
- cover:
close,
control,
open,
stop,
toggle
- cover.template:
publish
- cs5460a:
restart
- datetime.date:
set
- datetime.datetime:
set
- datetime.time:
set
- deep_sleep:
allow,
enter,
prevent
- dfplayer:
pause,
play,
play_folder,
play_mp3,
play_next,
play_previous,
random,
reset,
set_device,
set_eq,
set_volume,
sleep,
start,
stop,
volume_down,
volume_up
- dfrobot_sen0395:
reset,
settings
- display_menu:
down,
enter,
hide,
left,
right,
show,
show_main,
up
- display.nextion:
set_brightness
- display.page:
show,
show_next,
show_previous
- ds1307:
read_time,
write_time
- emontx:
send_command
- esp_ldo.voltage:
adjust
- esp32_ble_tracker:
start_scan,
stop_scan
- espnow:
broadcast,
send,
set_channel
- espnow.peer:
add,
delete
- event:
trigger
- ezo_pmp:
change_i2c_address,
clear_calibration,
clear_total_volume_dosed,
dose_continuously,
dose_volume,
dose_volume_over_time,
dose_with_constant_flow_rate,
find,
pause_dosing,
set_calibration_volume,
stop_dosing
- fan:
cycle_speed,
toggle,
turn_off,
turn_on
- fan.hbridge:
brake
- fingerprint_grow:
aura_led_control,
cancel_enroll,
delete,
delete_all,
enroll,
led_control
- globals:
set
- grove_tb6612fng:
break,
change_address,
no_standby,
run,
standby,
stop
- hc8:
calibrate
- hdc302x:
heater_off,
heater_on
- hlk_fm22x:
delete,
delete_all,
enroll,
reset,
scan
- homeassistant:
action,
event,
tag_scanned
- http_request:
get,
post,
send
- hub75:
set_brightness
- key_collector:
disable,
enable
- light:
addressable_set,
control,
dim_relative,
toggle,
turn_off,
turn_on
- lightwaverf:
send_raw
- lock:
lock,
open,
unlock
- lock.template:
publish
- logger:
log,
set_level
- lvgl:
pause,
resume,
update
- lvgl.display:
set_rotation
- lvgl.page:
next,
previous,
show
- lvgl.style:
update
- lvgl.widget:
disable,
enable,
focus,
hide,
redraw,
refresh,
show,
update
- max7219digit:
intensity,
invert_off,
invert_on,
reverse_off,
reverse_on,
turn_off,
turn_on
- media_player:
clear_playlist,
enqueue,
group_join,
mute,
next,
pause,
play,
play_media,
previous,
repeat_all,
repeat_off,
repeat_one,
shuffle,
stop,
toggle,
turn_off,
turn_on,
unmute,
unshuffle,
volume_down,
volume_set,
volume_up
- media_player.speaker:
play_on_device_media_file
- mhz19:
abc_disable,
abc_enable,
calibrate_zero,
detection_range_set
- micro_wake_word:
disable_model,
enable_model,
start,
stop
- microphone:
capture,
mute,
stop_capture,
unmute
- midea_ac:
beeper_off,
beeper_on,
display_toggle,
follow_me,
power_off,
power_on,
power_toggle,
swing_step
- mixer_speaker:
apply_ducking
- mqtt:
disable,
enable,
publish,
publish_json
- number:
decrement,
increment,
operation,
set,
to_max,
to_min
- online_image:
release,
set_url
- ota.http_request:
flash
- output:
set_level,
set_max_power,
set_min_power,
turn_off,
turn_on
- output.esp8266_pwm:
set_frequency
- output.ledc:
set_frequency
- output.libretiny_pwm:
set_frequency
- output.pipsolar:
set_level
- pcf85063:
read_time,
write_time
- pcf8563:
read_time,
write_time
- pmwcs3:
air_calibration,
new_i2c_address,
water_calibration
- pulse_counter:
set_total_pulses
- pulse_meter:
set_total_pulses
- pzemac:
reset_energy
- pzemdc:
reset_energy
- remote_transmitter:
digital_write,
transmit_abbwelcome,
transmit_aeha,
transmit_beo4,
transmit_brennenstuhl,
transmit_byronsx,
transmit_canalsat,
transmit_canalsatld,
transmit_coolix,
transmit_dish,
transmit_dooya,
transmit_drayton,
transmit_dyson,
transmit_gobox,
transmit_haier,
transmit_jvc,
transmit_keeloq,
transmit_lg,
transmit_magiquest,
transmit_midea,
transmit_mirage,
transmit_nec,
transmit_nexa,
transmit_panasonic,
transmit_pioneer,
transmit_pronto,
transmit_raw,
transmit_rc_switch_raw,
transmit_rc_switch_type_a,
transmit_rc_switch_type_b,
transmit_rc_switch_type_c,
transmit_rc_switch_type_d,
transmit_rc5,
transmit_rc6,
transmit_roomba,
transmit_samsung,
transmit_samsung36,
transmit_sony,
transmit_symphony,
transmit_toshiba_ac,
transmit_toto
- rf_bridge:
beep,
learn,
send_advanced_code,
send_code,
send_raw,
start_advanced_sniffing,
start_bucket_sniffing,
stop_advanced_sniffing
- rtttl:
play,
stop
- rx8130:
read_time,
write_time
- safe_mode:
mark_successful
- scd30:
force_recalibration_with_reference
- scd4x:
factory_reset,
perform_forced_calibration
- script:
execute,
stop,
wait
- select:
first,
last,
next,
operation,
previous,
set,
set_index
- sen5x:
start_fan_autoclean
- sendspin:
switch
- sendspin.media_source:
disable_static_delay_adjustment,
enable_static_delay_adjustment
- senseair:
abc_disable,
abc_enable,
abc_get_period,
background_calibration,
background_calibration_result
- sensor.duty_time:
reset,
start,
stop
- sensor.integration:
reset,
set_value
- sensor.nextion:
publish
- sensor.rotary_encoder:
set_value
- sensor.template:
publish
- servo:
detach,
write
- sim800l:
connect,
dial,
disconnect,
send_sms,
send_ussd
- sound_level:
start,
stop
- speaker:
finish,
mute_off,
mute_on,
play,
stop,
volume_set
- speaker_source:
set_playlist_delay
- sprinkler:
clear_queued_valves,
next_valve,
pause,
previous_valve,
queue_valve,
resume,
resume_or_start_full_cycle,
set_divider,
set_multiplier,
set_repeat,
set_valve_run_duration,
shutdown,
start_from_queue,
start_full_cycle,
start_single_valve
- sps30:
start_fan_autoclean,
start_measurement,
stop_measurement
- stepper:
report_position,
set_acceleration,
set_deceleration,
set_speed,
set_target
- switch:
control,
toggle,
turn_off,
turn_on
- switch.nextion:
publish
- switch.template:
publish
- sx126x:
run_image_cal,
send_packet,
set_mode_rx,
set_mode_sleep,
set_mode_standby,
set_mode_tx
- sx127x:
run_image_cal,
send_packet,
set_mode_rx,
set_mode_sleep,
set_mode_standby,
set_mode_tx
- tag:
emulation_off,
emulation_on,
polling_off,
polling_on,
set_clean_mode,
set_emulation_message,
set_format_mode,
set_read_mode,
set_write_message,
set_write_mode
- text:
set
- text_sensor.nextion:
publish
- text_sensor.template:
publish
- tm1651:
set_brightness,
set_level,
set_level_percent,
turn_off,
turn_on
- uart:
write
- udp:
write
- ufire_ec:
calibrate_probe,
reset
- ufire_ise:
calibrate_probe_high,
calibrate_probe_low,
reset
- update:
check,
perform
- valve:
close,
control,
open,
stop,
toggle
- valve.template:
publish
- voice_assistant:
start,
start_continuous,
stop
- water_heater:
control
- water_heater.template:
publish
- wifi:
configure,
disable,
enable
- wireguard:
disable,
enable
- zigbee:
factory_reset
All ConditionsSection titled “All Conditions”
- alarm_control_panel:
is_armed
- api:
connected
- binary_sensor:
is_off,
is_on
- ble:
enabled
- component:
is_idle
- cover:
is_closed,
is_open
- dfplayer:
is_playing
- display:
is_displaying_page
- display_menu:
is_active
- fan:
is_off,
is_on
- light:
is_off,
is_on
- lock:
is_locked,
is_unlocked
- lvgl:
is_idle,
is_paused
- lvgl.page:
is_showing
- media_player:
is_announcing,
is_idle,
is_muted,
is_off,
is_on,
is_paused,
is_playing
- micro_wake_word:
is_running,
model_is_enabled
- microphone:
is_capturing,
is_muted
- mqtt:
connected
- number:
in_range
- rtttl:
is_playing
- script:
is_running
- select:
is
- sensor:
in_range
- sensor.duty_time:
is_not_running,
is_running
- speaker:
is_playing,
is_stopped
- sun:
is_above_horizon,
is_below_horizon
- switch:
is_off,
is_on
- text_sensor:
state
- time:
has_time
- update:
is_available
- voice_assistant:
connected,
is_running
- wifi:
ap_active,
connected,
enabled
- wireguard:
enabled,
peer_online
Tips and TricksSection titled “Tips and Tricks”
Do Automations Work Without a Network ConnectionSection titled “Do Automations Work Without a Network Connection”
This is a common question and the answer is YES! All automations you define in ESPHome are executed on the microcontroller itself and will continue to work even if the Wi-Fi network is down or the MQTT server is not reachable.
There is one caveat though: ESPHome will automatically reboot periodically if no connection is made to its API. This
helps in the event that there is an issue in the device’s network stack preventing it from being reachable on the
network. You can adjust this behavior (or even disable automatic rebooting) using the
reboot_timeout option in any
of the following components:
Beware, however, that disabling the reboot timeout(s) effectively disables the reboot watchdog, so you will need to power-cycle the device if it proves to be/remain unreachable on the network.
Timers and TimeoutsSection titled “Timers and Timeouts”
While ESPHome does not provide a construction for timers, you can easily implement them by
combining
script and
delay. You can have an absolute timeout or sliding timeout by
using script modes
single and
restart respectively.
Sometimes you’ll also need a timer which does not perform any action; in this case, you can use a single
delay
action and then (in your automation) use the
script.is_running condition to know if your “timer” is active or not.