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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

LVGL: Tips and Tricks

Here are a couple recipes for various interesting things you can do with Lvgl in ESPHome.

NOTE

Many of the examples below call service actions in Home Assistant; however, Home Assistant does not allow such action calls by default. For each ESPHome device which will call actions, you must explicitly enable this setting in Home Assistant. This may be done when the device is initially adopted or by using the Configure option in the “devices” list of the ESPHome integration.

NOTE

The examples below assume you’ve set up LVGL correctly with your display and its input device, and you have the knowledge to set up various components in ESPHome. Some examples use absolute positioning for a screen with dimensions of 240x320px ; if your display’s dimensions differ, you’ll need to adjust them in order to obtain the expected results.

Local light switch

Section titled “Local light switch”

The easiest way to integrate an LVGL switch widget and a switch or light is with automations:

light:
  - platform: ...
    id: local_light
    name: 'Local light'
    on_state:
      - lvgl.widget.update:
          id: light_switch
          state:
            checked: !lambda return id(local_light).current_values.is_on();


lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: main_page
        widgets:
          - switch:
              align: CENTER
              id: light_switch
              on_click:
                light.toggle: local_light

Remote light button

Section titled “Remote light button”

If you’d like to control a remote light which appears as an entity in Home Assistant from a checkable (toggle) button, first you need to import the light state into ESPHome, and then control it using a action call:

binary_sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: remote_light
    entity_id: light.remote_light
    publish_initial_state: true
    on_state:
      then:
        lvgl.widget.update:
          id: light_btn
          state:
            checked: !lambda return x;


lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: room_page
        widgets:
          - button:
              id: light_btn
              align: CENTER
              width: 100
              height: 70
              checkable: true
              widgets:
                - label:
                    align: CENTER
                    text: 'Remote light'
              on_click:
                - homeassistant.action:
                    action: light.toggle
                    data:
                      entity_id: light.remote_light

Light brightness slider

Section titled “Light brightness slider”

You can use a slider or an arc to control the brightness of a dimmable light.

We can use a sensor to retrieve the current brightness of a light, which is stored in Home Assistant as an attribute of the entity, as an integer value between 0 (min) and 255 (max). It’s convenient to set the slider’s min_value and max_value accordingly.

sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: light_brightness
    entity_id: light.your_dimmer
    attribute: brightness
    on_value:
      - lvgl.slider.update:
          id: dimmer_slider
          value: !lambda return x;


lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: room_page
        widgets:
          - slider:
              id: dimmer_slider
              x: 20
              y: 50
              width: 20
              height: 220
              pad_all: 8
              min_value: 0
              max_value: 255
              ext_click_area: 20
              on_release:
                - homeassistant.action:
                    action: light.turn_on
                    data:
                      entity_id: light.your_dimmer
                      brightness: !lambda return int(x);

The ext_click_area option is used to enlarge the touchable area around the widget by 20 pixels.

NOTE

Home Assistant expects an integer at the brightness parameter of the light.turn_on action call, and since ESPHome uses floats, x needs to be converted.

This is applicable to action calls like fan.set_percentage or valve.set_valve_position too; the only difference is that max_value has to be 100.

Media player volume slider

Section titled “Media player volume slider”

Similarly, you can use a slider or an arc to control the volume level of a media player, which uses float values.

With a sensor we retrieve the current volume level of the media player, which is stored in Home Assistant as an attribute of the entity, and is a float value between 0 (min) and 1 (max). Since LVGL only handles integers, it’s convenient to set the slider’s possible values to be between 0 and 100. Thus a conversion is needed back and forth, meaning that when we read the value from Home Assistant we have to multiply it by 100, and when we set the volume through the action call, we have to divide it by 100 :

sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: media_player_volume
    entity_id: media_player.your_room
    attribute: volume_level
    on_value:
      - lvgl.slider.update:
          id: slider_media_player
          value: !lambda return (x * 100);


lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: mediaplayer_page
        widgets:
          - slider:
              id: slider_media_player
              x: 60
              y: 50
              width: 30
              height: 220
              pad_all: 8
              min_value: 0
              max_value: 100
              adv_hittest: true
              on_value:
                - homeassistant.action:
                    action: media_player.volume_set
                    data:
                      entity_id: media_player.your_room
                      volume_level: !lambda return (x / 100);

The adv_hittest option ensures that accidental touches to the screen won’t cause sudden volume changes (more details in the slider doc).

NOTE

Keep in mind that on_value is triggered continuously by the slider while it’s being dragged. This generally has a negative effect on performance. For example, you shouldn’t use this trigger to set the target temperature of a heat pump via Modbus, or set the position of motorized covers, because it will likely cause malfunctions. To mitigate this, consider using a universal widget trigger like on_release to get the x variable once after the interaction has completed.

Semicircle gauge

Section titled “Semicircle gauge”

A gauge similar to what Home Assistant shows in the Energy Dashboard can accomplished with meter and label widgets:

The trick here is to have a parent obj which contains the other widgets as children. We place a meter in the middle, which is made from an indicator line and two arc widgets. We use another, smaller obj on top of it to hide the indicator’s central parts and place some label widgets to display numeric information:

sensor:
  - platform: ...
    id: values_between_-10_and_10
    on_value:
      - lvgl.indicator.update:
          id: val_needle
          value: !lambda return x;
      - lvgl.label.update:
          id: val_text
          text:
            format: "%.0f"
            args: [ 'x' ]
lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: gauge_page
        widgets:
          - obj:
              height: 240
              width: 240
              align: CENTER
              bg_color: 0xFFFFFF
              border_width: 0
              pad_all: 4
              widgets:
                - meter:
                    height: 100%
                    width: 100%
                    border_width: 0
                    bg_opa: TRANSP
                    indicator:
                      bg_opa: TRANSP
                    align: CENTER
                    scales:
                      - range_from: -10
                        range_to: 10
                        angle_range: 180 # sets the total angle to 180 = starts mid left and ends mid right
                        indicators:
                          - arc: # first half of the scale background
                              color: 0xFF3000
                              width: 31
                              start_value: -10
                              end_value: 0
                          - arc: # second half of the scale background
                              color: 0x00FF00
                              width: 31
                              start_value: 0
                              end_value: 10
                          - line: # needle
                              id: val_needle
                              width: 8
                              value: -3
                              rounded: false
                              length: 33
                              radial_offset: 73
                - label: # gauge numeric indicator
                    id: val_text
                    text_font: montserrat_48
                    align: CENTER
                    y: -5
                    text: "-3"
                - label: # lower range indicator
                    text_font: montserrat_18
                    align: CENTER
                    y: 8
                    x: -90
                    text: "-10"
                - label: # higher range indicator
                    text_font: montserrat_18
                    align: CENTER
                    y: 8
                    x: 90
                    text: "+10"

Thermometer classic

Section titled “Thermometer classic”

A thermometer with a precise gauge also made from a meter widget and a numeric display using label:

Whenever a new value comes from the sensor, we update the needle indicator as well as the text in the label. Since LVGL only handles integer values on the meter scale, but the sensor’s value is a float, we use the same approach as in the examples above; we multiply the sensor’s values by 10 and feed this value to the meter. It’s essentially two scales on top of each other: one to set the needle based on the multiplied value and the other to show sensor’s original value in the label.

sensor:
  - platform: ...
    id: outdoor_temperature
    on_value:
      - lvgl.indicator.update:
          id: temperature_needle
          value: !lambda return x * 10;
      - lvgl.label.update:
          id: temperature_text
          text:
            format: "%.1f°C"
            args: [ 'x' ]
lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: meter_page
        widgets:
          - meter:
              align: CENTER
              height: 180
              width: 180
              scales:
                - range_from: -10 # scale for the value labels
                  range_to: 40
                  angle_range: 240
                  rotation: 150
                  ticks:
                    width: 1
                    count: 51
                    length: 10
                    color: 0x000000
                    major:
                      stride: 5
                      width: 2
                      length: 10
                      color: 0x404040
                      label_gap: 10
                  indicators:
                    - tick_style:
                        start_value: -10
                        end_value: 40
                        color_start: 0x0000bd
                        color_end: 0xbd0000
                        width: 1
                - range_from: -100 # scale for the needle value
                  range_to: 400
                  angle_range: 240
                  rotation: 150
                  indicators:
                    - line:
                        id: temperature_needle
                        width: 2
                        color: 0xFF0000
                        length: 96%
              widgets:
                - label:
                    id: temperature_text
                    text: "-.-°C"
                    align: CENTER
                    y: 45
                - label:
                    text: "Outdoor"
                    align: CENTER
                    y: 65

Thermometer semicircle

Section titled “Thermometer semicircle”

And here’s the same sensor configuration, but instead with a semicircle gauge with a gradient background drawn by a multitude of ticks:

If you change the size of the widget, to obtain a uniform gradient, be sure to increase or decrease the ticks count accordingly.

lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: meter_page
        widgets:
          - obj:
              height: 240
              width: 240
              align: CENTER
              y: -18
              bg_color: 0xFFFFFF
              border_width: 0
              pad_all: 14
              widgets:
                - meter:
                    height: 100%
                    width: 100%
                    border_width: 0
                    align: CENTER
                    bg_opa: TRANSP
                    indicator:
                      bg_opa: TRANSP
                    scales:
                      - range_from: -15
                        range_to: 35
                        angle_range: 180
                        ticks:
                          count: 100
                          width: 10
                          length: 30
                          radial_offset: 2
                        indicators:
                          - tick_style:
                              start_value: -15
                              end_value: 35
                              color_start: 0x3399ff
                              color_end: 0xffcc66
                      - range_from: -150
                        range_to: 350
                        angle_range: 180
                        indicators:
                          - line:
                              id: temperature_needle2
                              width: 8
                              value: -150
                              rounded: false
                              length: 32
                              radial_offset: 61
                - label:
                    id: temperature_text
                    text: "--.-°C"
                    align: CENTER
                    y: -26
                - label:
                    text: "Outdoor"
                    align: CENTER
                    y: -6

Climate control

Section titled “Climate control”

spinbox is the ideal widget to control a thermostat:

First we import from Home Assistant the current target temperature of the climate component, and we update the value of the spinbox with it whenever it changes. We use two buttons labeled with minus and plus to control the spinbox, and whenever we change its value, we just simply call a Home Assistant action to set the new target temperature of the climate.

sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: room_thermostat
    entity_id: climate.room_thermostat
    attribute: temperature
    on_value:
      - lvgl.spinbox.update:
          id: spinbox_id
          value: !lambda return x;


lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: thermostat_control
        widgets:
          - obj:
              align: BOTTOM_MID
              y: -50
              layout:
                type: FLEX
                flex_flow: ROW
                flex_align_cross: CENTER
              width: SIZE_CONTENT
              height: SIZE_CONTENT
              widgets:
                - button:
                    id: spin_down
                    on_click:
                      - lvgl.spinbox.decrement: spinbox_id
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                           text: "-"
                - spinbox:
                    id: spinbox_id
                    align: CENTER
                    text_align: CENTER
                    width: 50
                    range_from: 15
                    range_to: 35
                    selected_digit: 0
                    rollover: false
                    digits: 3
                    decimal_places: 1
                    on_value:
                      then:
                        - homeassistant.action:
                            action: climate.set_temperature
                            data:
                              temperature: !lambda return x;
                              entity_id: climate.room_thermostat
                - button:
                    id: spin_up
                    on_click:
                      - lvgl.spinbox.increment: spinbox_id
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          text: "+"

Cover status and control

Section titled “Cover status and control”

To make a nice user interface for controlling Home Assistant covers you could use 3 buttons, which also display the state.

Just as in the previous examples, we need to get the state of the cover first. We’ll use a numeric sensor to retrieve the current position of the cover and a text sensor to retrieve its current movement. We are particularly interested in the moving (opening and closing) states, because during these we’d like to change the label in the middle to show STOP. Otherwise, this button label will show the actual percentage of the opening. Additionally, we’ll change the opacity of the labels on the UP and DOWN buttons depending on if the cover is fully open or closed.

sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: cover_myroom_pos
    entity_id: cover.myroom
    attribute: current_position
    on_value:
      - if:
          condition:
            lambda: |-
              return x == 100;
          then:
            - lvgl.widget.update:
                id: cov_up_myroom
                text_opa: 60%
          else:
            - lvgl.widget.update:
                id: cov_up_myroom
                text_opa: 100%
      - if:
          condition:
            lambda: |-
              return x == 0;
          then:
            - lvgl.widget.update:
                id: cov_down_myroom
                text_opa: 60%
          else:
            - lvgl.widget.update:
                id: cov_down_myroom
                text_opa: 100%


text_sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: cover_myroom_state
    entity_id: cover.myroom
    on_value:
      - if:
          condition:
            lambda: |-
              return (x == "opening" or x == "closing");
          then:
            - lvgl.label.update:
                id: cov_stop_myroom
                text: "STOP"
          else:
            - lvgl.label.update:
                id: cov_stop_myroom
                text:
                  format: "%.0f%%"
                  args: [ 'id(cover_myroom_pos).get_state()' ]


lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: room_page
        widgets:
          - label:
              x: 10
              y: 6
              width: 70
              text: "My room"
              text_align: CENTER
          - button:
              x: 10
              y: 30
              width: 70
              height: 68
              widgets:
                - label:
                    id: cov_up_myroom
                    align: CENTER
                    text: "\uF077"
              on_press:
                then:
                  - homeassistant.action:
                      action: cover.open
                      data:
                        entity_id: cover.myroom
          - button:
              x: 10
              y: 103
              width: 70
              height: 68
              widgets:
                - label:
                    id: cov_stop_myroom
                    align: CENTER
                    text: STOP
              on_press:
                then:
                  - homeassistant.action:
                      action: cover.stop
                      data:
                        entity_id: cover.myroom
          - button:
              x: 10
              y: 178
              width: 70
              height: 68
              widgets:
                - label:
                    id: cov_down_myroom
                    align: CENTER
                    text: "\uF078"
              on_press:
                then:
                  - homeassistant.action:
                      action: cover.close
                      data:
                        entity_id: cover.myroom

Theme and style definitions

Section titled “Theme and style definitions”

Since LVGL uses inheritance to apply styles across the widgets, it’s possible to apply them at the top level, and only make modifications on demand, if necessary.

In this example we prepare a set of gradient styles in the theme, and make some modifications in a style_definition which can be applied in a batch to the desired widgets. Theme is applied automatically, and can be overridden manually with style definitions (read further to see how).

lvgl:
  ...
  theme:
    label:
      text_font: my_font # set all your labels to use your custom defined font
    button:
      bg_color: 0x2F8CD8
      bg_grad_color: 0x005782
      bg_grad_dir: VER
      bg_opa: COVER
      border_color: 0x0077b3
      border_width: 1
      text_color: 0xFFFFFF
      pressed: # set some button colors to be different in pressed state
        bg_color: 0x006699
        bg_grad_color: 0x00334d
      checked: # set some button colors to be different in checked state
        bg_color: 0x1d5f96
        bg_grad_color: 0x03324A
        text_color: 0xfff300
    buttonmatrix:
      bg_opa: TRANSP
      border_color: 0x0077b3
      border_width: 0
      text_color: 0xFFFFFF
      pad_all: 0
      items: # set all your buttonmatrix buttons to use your custom defined styles and font
        bg_color: 0x2F8CD8
        bg_grad_color: 0x005782
        bg_grad_dir: VER
        bg_opa: COVER
        border_color: 0x0077b3
        border_width: 1
        text_color: 0xFFFFFF
        text_font: my_font
        pressed:
          bg_color: 0x006699
          bg_grad_color: 0x00334d
        checked:
          bg_color: 0x1d5f96
          bg_grad_color: 0x03324A
          text_color: 0x005580
    switch:
      bg_color: 0xC0C0C0
      bg_grad_color: 0xb0b0b0
      bg_grad_dir: VER
      bg_opa: COVER
      checked:
        bg_color: 0x1d5f96
        bg_grad_color: 0x03324A
        bg_grad_dir: VER
        bg_opa: COVER
      knob:
        bg_color: 0xFFFFFF
        bg_grad_color: 0xC0C0C0
        bg_grad_dir: VER
        bg_opa: COVER
    slider:
      border_width: 1
      border_opa: 15%
      bg_color: 0xcccaca
      bg_opa: 15%
      indicator:
        bg_color: 0x1d5f96
        bg_grad_color: 0x03324A
        bg_grad_dir: VER
        bg_opa: COVER
      knob:
        bg_color: 0x2F8CD8
        bg_grad_color: 0x005782
        bg_grad_dir: VER
        bg_opa: COVER
        border_color: 0x0077b3
        border_width: 1
        text_color: 0xFFFFFF
  style_definitions:
    - id: header_footer
      bg_color: 0x2F8CD8
      bg_grad_color: 0x005782
      bg_grad_dir: VER
      bg_opa: COVER
      border_opa: TRANSP
      radius: 0
      pad_all: 0
      pad_row: 0
      pad_column: 0
      border_color: 0x0077b3
      text_color: 0xFFFFFF
      width: 100%
      height: 30

Note that style definitions can contain common properties too, like positioning and sizing.

Page navigation footer

Section titled “Page navigation footer”

If using multiple pages, a navigation bar can be useful at the bottom of the screen:

To save from repeating the same widgets on each page, there’s the top_layer which is the Always on Top transparent page above all the pages. Everything you put on this page will be on top of all the others.

For the navigation bar we can use a buttonmatrix. Note how the header_footer style definition is being applied to the widget and its children objects, and how a few more styles are configured manually at the main widget:

lvgl:
  ...
  top_layer:
    widgets:
      - buttonmatrix:
          align: bottom_mid
          styles: header_footer
          pad_all: 0
          outline_width: 0
          id: top_layer
          items:
            styles: header_footer
          rows:
            - buttons:
              - id: page_prev
                text: "\uF053"
                on_press:
                  then:
                    lvgl.page.previous:
              - id: page_home
                text: "\uF015"
                on_press:
                  then:
                    lvgl.page.show: main_page
              - id: page_next
                text: "\uF054"
                on_press:
                  then:
                    lvgl.page.next:

For this example to appear correctly, use the theme and style options from above and LVGL’s own library fonts.

API connection status icon

Section titled “API connection status icon”

The top layer is useful to show status icons visible on all pages:

In the example below, we only show the icon when the connection with Home Assistant is established:

api:
  on_client_connected:
    - wait_until:
        condition:
          api.connected:
            state_subscription_only: true
    - lvgl.widget.show: lbl_hastatus
  on_client_disconnected:
    - if:
        condition:
          lambda: 'return (0 == client_info.find("Home Assistant "));'
        then:
          - lvgl.widget.hide: lbl_hastatus


lvgl:
  ...
  top_layer:
    widgets:
      - label:
          text: "\uF1EB"
          id: lbl_hastatus
          hidden: true
          align: top_right
          x: -2
          y: 7
          text_align: right
          text_color: 0xFFFFFF

NOTE

  • The widget starts hidden at boot and it’s only shown when triggered by connection with the API.
  • Alignment of the widget: since the align option is given, the x and y options are used to position the widget relative to the calculated position.

Title bar for each page

Section titled “Title bar for each page”

Each page can have its own title bar:

To put a title bar behind the status icon, we need to add it to each page, also containing the label with a unique title:

lvgl:
  ...
  pages:
    - id: main_page
      widgets:
        - obj:
            align: TOP_MID
            styles: header_footer
            widgets:
              - label:
                  text: "ESPHome LVGL Display"
                  align: CENTER
                  text_align: CENTER
                  text_color: 0xFFFFFF
        ...
    - id: second_page
      widgets:
        - obj:
            align: TOP_MID
            styles: header_footer
            widgets:
              - label:
                  text: "A second page"
                  align: CENTER
                  text_align: CENTER
                  text_color: 0xFFFFFF
        ...

For this example to work, use the theme and style options from above.

Flex layout positioning

Section titled “Flex layout positioning”

Layouts aim to position widgets automatically, eliminating the need to specify coordinates to position each widget. This is a great way to simplify your configuration containing many widgets as it allows you to even omit alignment options.

This example illustrates a control panel for three covers, made up of labels and discrete buttons. Although a button matrix could also be suitable for this, you might still prefer fully-featured individual buttons, as they offer a wider range of customization possibilities as seen in the Cover status and control example. Here we use the Flex layout:

lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: room_page
        widgets:
          - obj: # a properly placed container object for all these controls
              align: CENTER
              width: 240
              height: 256
              x: 4
              y: 4
              pad_all: 3
              bg_opa: TRANSP
              border_opa: TRANSP
              layout: # enable the FLEX layout for the children widgets
                type: FLEX
                flex_flow: COLUMN_WRAP # the order of the widgets starts top left
                flex_align_cross: CENTER # they sould be centered
                pad_row: 6
                pad_column: 8
              widgets:
                - label:
                    text: "East"
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_up_east
                    width: 70 # choose the button dimensions so
                    height: 68 # they fill the columns nicely as they flow
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_up_east
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF077"
                          text_font: montserrat_48
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_stop_east
                    width: 70
                    height: 68
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_stop_east
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF04D"
                          text_font: montserrat_30
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_down_east
                    width: 70
                    height: 68
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_down_east
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF078"
                          text_font: montserrat_48


                - label:
                    text: "South"
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_up_south
                    width: 70
                    height: 68
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_up_south
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF077"
                          text_font: montserrat_48
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_stop_south
                    width: 70
                    height: 68
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_stop_south
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF04D"
                          text_font: montserrat_30
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_down_south
                    width: 70
                    height: 68
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_down_south
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF078"
                          text_font: montserrat_48


                - label:
                    text: "West"
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_up_west
                    width: 70
                    height: 68
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_up_west
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF077"
                          text_font: montserrat_48
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_stop_west
                    width: 70
                    height: 68
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_stop_west
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF04D"
                          text_font: montserrat_30
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_down_west
                    width: 70
                    height: 68
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_down_west
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF078"
                          text_font: montserrat_48

This saved you from a considerable amount of manual calculation of widget positioning which would otherwise be required to place them manually with x and y ! You only need to determine a common width and height for your widgets to distribute them on the page as you prefer. (MDI icons in text below shows how to use custom icons.)

Grid layout positioning

Section titled “Grid layout positioning”

But there’s even more! With the Grid layout, you don’t need to specify width and height for your widgets. All you have to do is divide the space into rows and columns; the widgets can be automatically be sized to fit into cells defined by these rows and columns. The same task from above, in a fully automated grid, looks like this:

lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: room_page
        widgets:
          - obj: # a properly placed container object for all these controls
              align: CENTER
              width: 240
              height: 256
              pad_all: 6
              bg_opa: TRANSP
              border_opa: TRANSP
              layout: # enable the GRID layout for the children widgets
                type: GRID # split the rows and the columns proportionally
                grid_columns: [FR(1), FR(1), FR(1)] # equal
                grid_rows: [FR(10), FR(30), FR(30), FR(30)] # like percents
                pad_row: 6
                pad_column: 8
              widgets:
                - label:
                    text: "East"
                    grid_cell_column_pos: 0 # place the widget in
                    grid_cell_row_pos: 0 # the corresponding cell
                    grid_cell_x_align: CENTER
                    grid_cell_y_align: STRETCH
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_up_east
                    grid_cell_column_pos: 0
                    grid_cell_row_pos: 1
                    grid_cell_x_align: STRETCH
                    grid_cell_y_align: STRETCH
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_up_east
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF077"
                          text_font: montserrat_48
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_stop_east
                    grid_cell_column_pos: 0
                    grid_cell_row_pos: 2
                    grid_cell_x_align: STRETCH
                    grid_cell_y_align: STRETCH
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_stop_east
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF04D"
                          text_font: montserrat_30
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_down_east
                    grid_cell_column_pos: 0
                    grid_cell_row_pos: 3
                    grid_cell_x_align: STRETCH
                    grid_cell_y_align: STRETCH
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_down_east
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF078"
                          text_font: montserrat_48


                - label:
                    text: "South"
                    grid_cell_column_pos: 1
                    grid_cell_row_pos: 0
                    grid_cell_x_align: CENTER
                    grid_cell_y_align: STRETCH
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_up_south
                    grid_cell_column_pos: 1
                    grid_cell_row_pos: 1
                    grid_cell_x_align: STRETCH
                    grid_cell_y_align: STRETCH
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_up_south
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF077"
                          text_font: montserrat_48
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_stop_south
                    grid_cell_column_pos: 1
                    grid_cell_row_pos: 2
                    grid_cell_x_align: STRETCH
                    grid_cell_y_align: STRETCH
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_stop_south
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF04D"
                          text_font: montserrat_30
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_down_south
                    grid_cell_column_pos: 1
                    grid_cell_row_pos: 3
                    grid_cell_x_align: STRETCH
                    grid_cell_y_align: STRETCH
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_down_south
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF078"
                          text_font: montserrat_48


                - label:
                    text: "West"
                    grid_cell_column_pos: 2
                    grid_cell_row_pos: 0
                    grid_cell_x_align: CENTER
                    grid_cell_y_align: STRETCH
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_up_west
                    grid_cell_column_pos: 2
                    grid_cell_row_pos: 1
                    grid_cell_x_align: STRETCH
                    grid_cell_y_align: STRETCH
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_up_west
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF077"
                          text_font: montserrat_48
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_stop_west
                    grid_cell_column_pos: 2
                    grid_cell_row_pos: 2
                    grid_cell_x_align: STRETCH
                    grid_cell_y_align: STRETCH
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_stop_west
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF04D"
                          text_font: montserrat_30
                - button:
                    id: but_cov_down_west
                    grid_cell_column_pos: 2
                    grid_cell_row_pos: 3
                    grid_cell_x_align: STRETCH
                    grid_cell_y_align: STRETCH
                    widgets:
                      - label:
                          id: cov_down_west
                          align: CENTER
                          text: "\uF078"
                          text_font: montserrat_48

The big advantage here is that whenever you need to add, for example, an extra column of buttons for a new cover, you just simply append it to the grid_columns variable, and add the corresponding widgets as above. With STRETCH their sizes and positions will automatically be calculated to fill in the cells, while the parent’s pad_all, pad_row and pad_column can help with spacing between them. See Weather forecast panel further down this page for another example relying on Grid.

ESPHome boot screen

Section titled “ESPHome boot screen”

To display a boot image with a spinner animation which disappears automatically after a few moments or on touch of the screen you can use the top layer. The trick is to put a base obj full screen and child image widget in its middle as the last item of the widgets list, so they draw on top of all the others. To make it automatically disappear afer boot, you use ESPHome’s on_boot trigger:

esphome:
  ...
  on_boot:
    - delay: 5s
    - lvgl.widget.hide: boot_screen


image:
  - file: https://media.esphome.io/logo/logo.png
    id: boot_logo
    resize: 200x200
    type: RGB565
    transparency: alpha_channel


lvgl:
  ...
  top_layer:
    widgets:
      ... # make sure it's the last one in this list:
      - obj:
          id: boot_screen
          x: 0
          y: 0
          width: 100%
          height: 100%
          bg_color: 0xffffff
          bg_opa: COVER
          radius: 0
          pad_all: 0
          border_width: 0
          widgets:
            - image:
                align: CENTER
                src: boot_logo
                y: -50
            - spinner:
                align: CENTER
                y: 50
                height: 50
                width: 50
                spin_time: 1s
                arc_length: 60deg
                arc_width: 8
                indicator:
                  arc_color: 0x18bcf2
                  arc_width: 8
          on_press:
            - lvgl.widget.hide: boot_screen

MDI icons in text

Section titled “MDI icons in text”

ESPHome’s font renderer allows you to use any OpenType/TrueType font file for your text. This is very flexible because you can prepare various sets of fonts at different sizes each with a different number of glyphs; this is important as it may help to conserve flash memory space.

One example is when you’d like some MDI icons to be used in line with the text (similar to how LVGL’s internal fonts and symbols coexist). You can use a font of your choice; choose the symbols/icons from MDI you want and mix them in a single sized set.

In the example below, we use the default set of glyphs from RobotoCondensed-Regular and append some extra symbols to it from MDI. Then we display these inline with the text by escaping their codepoints:

font:
  - file: "fonts/RobotoCondensed-Regular.ttf"
    id: roboto_icons_42
    size: 42
    bpp: 4
    extras:
      - file: "fonts/materialdesignicons-webfont.ttf"
        glyphs: [
          "\U000F02D1", # mdi-heart
          "\U000F05D4", # mdi-airplane-landing
          ]


lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: main_page
        widgets:
          - label:
              text: "Just\U000f05d4here. Already\U000F02D1this."
              align: CENTER
              text_align: CENTER
              text_font: roboto_icons_42

TIP

Follow these steps to choose your MDI icons:

  • To lookup your icons, use the Pictogrammers site. Click on the desired
  • icon and note its codepoint (it’s the hexadecimal number near the download options).
  • To get the TrueType font with all the icons in it, head on to the
  • Pictogrammers GitHub repository

-and from a recent version folder, download the materialdesignicons-webfont.ttf file and place it in your ESPHome config directory under a folder named fonts (to match the example above).

  • To use the desired icon, prepend the copied codepoint with \U000. The Unicode character escape sequence has to
  • start with capital \U and have exactly 8 hexadecimal digits.
  • To translate the escape sequence into the real glyph, make sure you enclose your strings in double quotes.

Fix missing checkbox and chevron

Section titled “Fix missing checkbox and chevron”

If you configure your custom font as the default_font used by LVGL, it will likely not contain the FontAwesome symbols. You may observe that some widgets won’t display correctly; specifically checkbox won’t show the checkmark when it’s checked, and dropdown won’t show the chevron pointing downwards to open the list.

To work around this issue, simply import just the checkmark and chevron symbols in the desired size and apply them through Theme and style definitions to all the checkboxes and dropdowns in the configuration:

font:
  - file: 'fonts/FontAwesome5-Solid+Brands+Regular.woff'
    id: fontawesome_checkmark
    size: 16
    bpp: 4
    glyphs: [
      "\uF00C", # checkmark, for checkbox
      "\uF078", # chevron down, for dropdown
      ]


lvgl:
    ...
    theme:
      checkbox:
        indicator:
          checked:
            text_font: fontawesome_checkmark
      dropdown:
        indicator:
          text_font: fontawesome_checkmark

You could of course simply apply one of the built-in montserrat_ packs, but that would not be beneficial on the binary size - it would uselessly include the entire set of glyphs in the flash.

Toggle state icon button

Section titled “Toggle state icon button”

A common use case for icons is a status display. For example, a checkable (toggle) button will display different icons based on the status of a light or switch. To put an icon on a button you use a label widget as the child of the button. The coloring can already be different thanks to the Theme and style definitions where you can set a different color for the checked state. Additionally, by using a text_sensor to import the state from Home Assistant, we can not only track the on state, but also the unavailable or unknown states to apply disabled styles for these cases.

If we take our previous Remote light button example, we can modify it like this:

font:
  - file: "fonts/materialdesignicons-webfont.ttf"
    id: mdi_42
    size: 42
    bpp: 4
    glyphs: [
      "\U000F0335", # mdi-lightbulb
      "\U000F0336", # mdi-lightbulb-outline
      ]


text_sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: ts_remote_light
    entity_id: light.remote_light
    on_value:
      then:
        - lvgl.widget.update:
            id: btn_lightbulb
            state:
              checked: !lambda return (x == "on");
              disabled: !lambda return ((x == "unavailable") or (x == "unknown"));
        - if:
            condition:
              lambda: return (x == "on");
            then:
              - lvgl.label.update:
                  id: lbl_lightbulb
                  text: "\U000F0335"
            else:
              - lvgl.label.update:
                  id: lbl_lightbulb
                  text: "\U000F0336"


lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: room_page
        widgets:
          - button:
              align: CENTER
              width: 90
              height: 50
              checkable: true
              id: btn_lightbulb
              widgets:
                - label:
                    id: lbl_lightbulb
                    align: CENTER
                    text_font: mdi_42
                    text: "\U000F0336" # mdi-lightbulb-outline
              on_short_click:
                - homeassistant.action:
                    action: light.toggle
                    data:
                      entity_id: light.remote_light

Battery status icon

Section titled “Battery status icon”

Another example for using MDI icons is to display battery percentage in 10 steps. We need to have a font containing the glyphs corresponding to the different battery percentage levels, and we need a sensor to import the battery status from Home Assistant into a numeric value. We use a lambda to return the codepoint of the corresponding glyph based on the sensor value:

font:
  - file: "fonts/materialdesignicons-webfont.ttf"
    id: battery_icons_20
    size: 20
    bpp: 4
    glyphs: [
      "\U000F007A", # mdi-battery-10
      "\U000F007B", # mdi-battery-20
      "\U000F007C", # mdi-battery-30
      "\U000F007D", # mdi-battery-40
      "\U000F007E", # mdi-battery-50
      "\U000F007F", # mdi-battery-60
      "\U000F0080", # mdi-battery-70
      "\U000F0081", # mdi-battery-80
      "\U000F0082", # mdi-battery-90
      "\U000F0079", # mdi-battery (full)
      "\U000F008E", # mdi-battery-outline
      "\U000F0091", # mdi-battery-unknown
      ]


sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: sns_battery_percentage
    entity_id: sensor.device_battery
    on_value:
      - lvgl.label.update:
          id: lbl_battery_status
          text: !lambda |-
            static char buf[10];
            std::string icon;
            if (x == 100.0) {
                icon = "\U000F0079"; // mdi-battery (full)
            } else if (x > 90) {
                icon = "\U000F0082"; // mdi-battery-90
            } else if (x > 80) {
                icon = "\U000F0081"; // mdi-battery-80
            } else if (x > 70) {
                icon = "\U000F0080"; // mdi-battery-70
            } else if (x > 60) {
                icon = "\U000F007F"; // mdi-battery-60
            } else if (x > 50) {
                icon = "\U000F007E"; // mdi-battery-50
            } else if (x > 40) {
                icon = "\U000F007D"; // mdi-battery-40
            } else if (x > 30) {
                icon = "\U000F007C"; // mdi-battery-30
            } else if (x > 20) {
                icon = "\U000F007B"; // mdi-battery-20
            } else if (x > 10) {
                icon = "\U000F007A"; // mdi-battery-10
            } else if (x > 0) {
                icon = "\U000F008E"; // mdi-battery-outline
            } else {
                icon = "\U000F0091"; // mdi-battery-unknown (questionmark)
            }
            snprintf(buf, sizeof(buf), "%s", icon.c_str());
            return buf;


lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: battery_page
        widgets:
          - label:
              id: lbl_battery_status
              align: TOP_RIGHT
              y: 5
              x: -15
              text_font: battery_icons_20
              text: "\U000F0091" # start with mdi-battery-unknown

Battery charging animation

Section titled “Battery charging animation”

To have an animation illustrating a battery charging, you can use animimg with a set of images rendered from MDI showing battery levels:

image:
  - file: mdi:battery-10
    type: BINARY
    id: batt_10
    resize: 20x20
  - file: mdi:battery-20
    type: BINARY
    id: batt_20
    resize: 20x20
  - file: mdi:battery-30
    type: BINARY
    id: batt_30
    resize: 20x20
  - file: mdi:battery-40
    type: BINARY
    id: batt_40
    resize: 20x20
  - file: mdi:battery-50
    type: BINARY
    id: batt_50
    resize: 20x20
  - file: mdi:battery-60
    type: BINARY
    id: batt_60
    resize: 20x20
  - file: mdi:battery-70
    type: BINARY
    id: batt_70
    resize: 20x20
  - file: mdi:battery-80
    type: BINARY
    id: batt_80
    resize: 20x20
  - file: mdi:battery-90
    type: BINARY
    id: batt_90
    resize: 20x20
  - file: mdi:battery
    type: BINARY
    id: batt_full
    resize: 20x20
  - file: mdi:battery-outline
    type: BINARY
    id: batt_empty
    resize: 20x20


lvgl:
    ...
    pages:
      - id: battery_page
        widgets:
          - animimg:
              align: TOP_RIGHT
              y: 5
              x: -15
              id: ani_battery_charging
              src: [
                batt_empty,
                batt_10,
                batt_20,
                batt_30,
                batt_40,
                batt_50,
                batt_60,
                batt_70,
                batt_80,
                batt_90,
                batt_full
                ]
              duration: 2200ms

TIP

You can use both battery examples above placed on top of each other, and switch their hidden flag depending if the charger is connected or not:

binary_sensor:
  - platform: ...
    id: charger_connected
    on_press:
      then:
        - lvgl.widget.show: ani_battery_charging
        - lvgl.widget.hide: lbl_battery_status
    on_release:
      then:
        - lvgl.widget.show: lbl_battery_status
        - lvgl.widget.hide: ani_battery_charging

Use x, y, align widget properties for precise positioning.

An analog clock

Section titled “An analog clock”

Using the meter and label widgets, we can create an analog clock which shows the date too.

The meter has three scales: one for minutes ticks and hand, ranged between 0 and 60; one for the hour ticks and the labels as majors, ranged between 1 and 12; and a higher resolution scale for the hour hand, ranged between 0 and 720, to be able to naturally position the hand in between the hours. The second scale doesn’t have an indicator, while the third scale doesn’t have ticks nor labels.

The script runs at the beginning of every minute to update the line positions for each hand as well as the respective text.

lvgl:
  ...
  style_definitions:
    - id: date_style
      text_font: unscii_8
      align: center
      text_color: 0x000000
      bg_opa: 60%
      radius: 4
      pad_all: 2
  pages:
    - id: clock_page
      widgets:
        - obj: # clock container
            height: SIZE_CONTENT
            width: 240
            align: CENTER
            pad_all: 0
            border_width: 0
            bg_color: 0xFFFFFF
            widgets:
              - meter: # clock face
                  height: 220
                  width: 220
                  align: CENTER
                  bg_opa: TRANSP
                  border_width: 0
                  text_color: 0x000000
                  scales:
                    - range_from: 0 # minutes scale
                      range_to: 60
                      angle_range: 360
                      rotation: 270
                      ticks:
                        width: 1
                        count: 61
                        length: 10
                        color: 0x000000
                      indicators:
                        - line:
                            id: minute_hand
                            width: 3
                            color: 0xa6a6a6
                            length: 96%
                            value: 0
                    - range_from: 1 # hours scale for labels
                      range_to: 12
                      angle_range: 330
                      rotation: 300
                      ticks:
                        width: 1
                        count: 12
                        length: 1
                        major:
                          stride: 1
                          width: 4
                          length: 10
                          color: 0xC0C0C0
                          label_gap: 12
                    - range_from: 0 # hi-res hours scale for hand
                      range_to: 720
                      angle_range: 360
                      rotation: 270
                      indicators:
                        - line:
                            id: hour_hand
                            width: 5
                            color: 0xa6a6a6
                            length: 70%
                            value: 0
              - label:
                  styles: date_style
                  id: day_label
                  y: -30
              - label:
                  id: date_label
                  styles: date_style
                  y: 30


time:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: time_comp
    on_time_sync:
      - script.execute: time_update
    on_time:
      - minutes: '*'
        seconds: 0
        then:
          - script.execute: time_update


script:
  - id: time_update
    then:
      - lvgl.indicator.update:
          id: minute_hand
          value: !lambda |-
            return id(time_comp).now().minute;
      - lvgl.indicator.update:
          id: hour_hand
          value: !lambda |-
            auto now = id(time_comp).now();
            return std::fmod(now.hour, 12) * 60 + now.minute;
      - lvgl.label.update:
          id: date_label
          text: !lambda |-
            static const char * const mon_names[] = {"JAN", "FEB", "MAR", "APR", "MAY", "JUN",
                                                     "JUL", "AUG", "SEP", "OCT", "NOV", "DEC"};
            static char date_buf[8];
            auto now = id(time_comp).now();
            snprintf(date_buf, sizeof(date_buf), "%s %2d", mon_names[now.month-1], now.day_of_month);
            return date_buf;
      - lvgl.label.update:
          id: day_label
          text: !lambda |-
            static const char * const day_names[] = {"SUN", "MON", "TUE", "WED", "THU", "FRI", "SAT"};
            return day_names[id(time_comp).now().day_of_week - 1];

A numeric input keypad

Section titled “A numeric input keypad”

The buttonmatrix widget can work together with the Key collector component to collect the button presses as key press sequences. It sends the text of the buttons (or key_code where configured) to the key collector.

If you key in the correct sequence, the led widget will change color accordingly:

lvgl:
  ...
  pages:
    - id: keypad_page
      widgets:
        - led:
            id: lvgl_led
            x: 30
            y: 47
            color: 0xFF0000
            brightness: 70%
        - obj:
            width: 140
            height: 25
            align_to:
              id: lvgl_led
              align: OUT_RIGHT_MID
              x: 17
            border_width: 1
            border_color: 0
            border_opa: 50%
            pad_all: 0
            bg_opa: 80%
            bg_color: 0xFFFFFF
            shadow_color: 0
            shadow_opa: 50%
            shadow_width: 10
            shadow_spread: 3
            radius: 5
            widgets:
              - label:
                  id: lvgl_label
                  align: CENTER
                  text: "Enter code and \uF00C"
                  text_align: CENTER
        - buttonmatrix:
            id: lvgl_keypad
            x: 20
            y: 85
            width: 200
            height: 190
            items:
              pressed:
                bg_color: 0xFFFF00
            rows:
              - buttons:
                  - text: 1
                    control:
                      no_repeat: true
                  - text: 2
                    control:
                      no_repeat: true
                  - text: 3
                    control:
                      no_repeat: true
              - buttons:
                  - text: 4
                    control:
                      no_repeat: true
                  - text: 5
                    control:
                      no_repeat: true
                  - text: 6
                    control:
                      no_repeat: true
              - buttons:
                  - text: 7
                    control:
                      no_repeat: true
                  - text: 8
                    control:
                      no_repeat: true
                  - text: 9
                    control:
                      no_repeat: true
              - buttons:
                  - text: "\uF55A"
                    key_code: "*"
                    control:
                      no_repeat: true
                  - text: 0
                    control:
                      no_repeat: true
                  - text: "\uF00C"
                    key_code: "#"
                    control:
                      no_repeat: true


key_collector:
  - source_id: lvgl_keypad
    min_length: 4
    max_length: 4
    end_keys: "#"
    end_key_required: true
    back_keys: "*"
    allowed_keys: "0123456789*#"
    timeout: 5s
    on_progress:
      - if:
          condition:
            lambda: return (x != "");
          then:
            - lvgl.label.update:
                id: lvgl_label
                text: !lambda 'return x.c_str();'
          else:
            - lvgl.label.update:
                id: lvgl_label
                text: "Enter code and \uF00C"
    on_result:
      - if:
          condition:
            lambda: return (x == "1234");
          then:
            - lvgl.led.update:
                id: lvgl_led
                color: 0x00FF00
          else:
            - lvgl.led.update:
                id: lvgl_led
                color: 0xFF0000

NOTE

  • A base object obj is used as a parent for the label; this allows proper centering of the label as well as emphasizing it with shadows independently of the label’s dimensions.
  • align_to is used to align the label to the led vertically.
  • Changing the background color of the buttons in pressed state.
  • Use of the key_code configuration to send a different character to key_collector instead of the displayed symbol.

Weather forecast panel

Section titled “Weather forecast panel”

Another example relying on the Grid layout can be a weather panel showing the forecast through the OpenWeatherMap integration of Home Assistant.

All the information displayed here could be retrieved to local platform: homeassistant sensors as desribed in several examples in this Cookbook, however, this time we take a different approach. Instead of pulling the data by ESPHome, we’ll be pushing it from Home Assistant, to native Lvgl components.

The weather condition icons we use are from MDI. We import just the ones corresponding to the weather conditions supported by the Weather integration in Home Assistant. For all the other labels you can use any font of your choice.

binary_sensor:
  - platform: status
    name: Status sensor


font:
  - file: "fonts/materialdesignicons-webfont.ttf"
    id: icons_100
    size: 100
    bpp: 4
    glyphs: [
      "\U000F0594", # clear-night
      "\U000F0590", # cloudy
      "\U000F0F2F", # exceptional
      "\U000F0591", # fog
      "\U000F0592", # hail
      "\U000F0593", # lightning
      "\U000F067E", # lightning-rainy
      "\U000F0595", # partlycloudy
      "\U000F0596", # pouring
      "\U000F0597", # rainy
      "\U000F0598", # snowy
      "\U000F067F", # snowy-rainy
      "\U000F0599", # sunny
      "\U000F059D", # windy
      "\U000F059E", # windy-variant
      "\U000F14E4", # sunny-off
      ]


lvgl:
  ...
  pages:
    - id: weather_forecast
      widgets:
        - obj:
            align: CENTER
            width: 228
            height: 250
            pad_all: 10
            layout:
              pad_column: 0
              type: GRID
              grid_rows: [FR(48), FR(13), FR(13), FR(13), FR(13)]
              grid_columns: [FR(10), FR(40), FR(40), FR(10)]
            widgets:
              - label:
                  text: "\U000F14E4"
                  id: lbl_weather_forecast_condition_icon
                  text_font: icons_100
                  text_align: CENTER
                  grid_cell_row_pos: 0
                  grid_cell_column_pos: 0
                  grid_cell_column_span: 2
                  grid_cell_x_align: CENTER
                  grid_cell_y_align: START


              - label:
                  text: "Unknown"
                  id: lbl_weather_forecast_condition_name
                  text_align: CENTER
                  grid_cell_row_pos: 0
                  grid_cell_column_pos: 2
                  grid_cell_column_span: 2
                  grid_cell_x_align: STRETCH
                  grid_cell_y_align: CENTER


              - label:
                  text: "Feels like:"
                  grid_cell_row_pos: 1
                  grid_cell_column_pos: 1


              - label:
                  text: "--.- °C"
                  id: lbl_weather_forecast_tempap
                  text_align: RIGHT
                  grid_cell_row_pos: 1
                  grid_cell_column_pos: 2
                  grid_cell_x_align: STRETCH


              - label:
                  text: "Maximum:"
                  grid_cell_row_pos: 2
                  grid_cell_column_pos: 1


              - label:
                  text: "--.- °C"
                  id: lbl_weather_forecast_temphi
                  text_align: RIGHT
                  grid_cell_row_pos: 2
                  grid_cell_column_pos: 2
                  grid_cell_x_align: STRETCH


              - label:
                  text: "Minimum:"
                  grid_cell_row_pos: 3
                  grid_cell_column_pos: 1


              - label:
                  text: "--.- °C"
                  id: lbl_weather_forecast_templo
                  text_align: RIGHT
                  grid_cell_row_pos: 3
                  grid_cell_column_pos: 2
                  grid_cell_x_align: STRETCH


              - label:
                  text: "Now:"
                  grid_cell_row_pos: 4
                  grid_cell_column_pos: 1


              - label:
                  text: "--.- °C"
                  id: lbl_weather_outdnoor_now
                  text_align: RIGHT
                  grid_cell_row_pos: 4
                  grid_cell_column_pos: 2
                  grid_cell_x_align: STRETCH


text:
  - platform: lvgl
    name: fr_cond_icon
    widget: lbl_weather_forecast_condition_icon
    mode: text
  - platform: lvgl
    name: fr_cond_name
    widget: lbl_weather_forecast_condition_name
    mode: text
  - platform: lvgl
    name: fr_tempap
    widget: lbl_weather_forecast_tempap
    mode: text
  - platform: lvgl
    name: fr_temphi
    widget: lbl_weather_forecast_temphi
    mode: text
  - platform: lvgl
    name: fr_templo
    widget: lbl_weather_forecast_templo
    mode: text
  - platform: lvgl
    name: wd_out_now
    widget: lbl_weather_outdnoor_now
    mode: text

If you look carefully at the grid_columns variable, you’ll notice that there are two thinner columns at left and right (FR(10) ). Reason is to add some space to the labels from the edges. And that’s why we had to use grid_cell_column_span for the widgets in the first row, to take up the space of multiple columns.

These labels will appear in Home Assistant as editable text components, which makes it very easy to update them with the text.set_value action. For this purpose, we add the following automations to Home Assistant:

- id: weather_cond_forecast
  alias: 'Weather Forecast Condition'
  trigger:
    - platform: state
      entity_id: sensor.openweathermap_forecast_condition
    - platform: state
      entity_id: binary_sensor.your_esphome_node_status_sensor
      to: 'on'
  action:
    - action: text.set_value
      target:
        entity_id:
          - text.your_esphome_node_fr_cond_icon
      data:
        value: >
          {% set d = {
          "clear-night": "\U000F0594",
          "cloudy": "\U000F0590",
          "exceptional": "\U000F0F2F",
          "fog": "\U000F0591",
          "hail": "\U000F0592",
          "lightning": "\U000F0593",
          "lightning-rainy": "\U000F067E",
          "partlycloudy": "\U000F0595",
          "pouring": "\U000F0596",
          "rainy": "\U000F0597",
          "snowy": "\U000F0598",
          "snowy-rainy": "\U000F067F",
          "sunny": "\U000F0599",
          "windy": "\U000F059D",
          "windy-variant": "\U000F059E",
          "unknown": "\U000F14E4",
          "unavailable": "\U000F14E4",
          } %}
          {{ d.get( states('sensor.openweathermap_forecast_condition') ) }}


    - action: text.set_value
      target:
        entity_id:
          - text.your_esphome_node_fr_cond_name
      data:
        value: >
          {% set d = {
          "clear-night": "Clear Night",
          "cloudy": "Cloudy",
          "exceptional": "Except ional",
          "fog": "Fog",
          "hail": "Hail",
          "lightning": "Lightning",
          "lightning-rainy": "Lightning rainy",
          "partlycloudy": "Partly cloudy",
          "pouring": "Pouring",
          "rainy": "Rainy",
          "snowy": "Snowy",
          "snowy-rainy": "Snowy rainy",
          "sunny": "Sunny",
          "windy": "Windy",
          "windy-variant": "Windy cloudy",
          "unknown": "Unknown",
          "unavailable": "Unavai lable",
          } %}
          {{ d.get( states('sensor.openweathermap_forecast_condition') ) }}


- id: weather_temp_feels_like_forecast
  alias: 'Weather Temperature Feels Like'
  trigger:
    - platform: state
      entity_id: sensor.openweathermap_feels_like_temperature
    - platform: state
      entity_id: binary_sensor.your_esphome_node_status_sensor
      to: 'on'
  action:
    - action: text.set_value
      target:
        entity_id:
          - text.your_esphome_node_fr_tempap
      data:
        value: "{{states('sensor.openweathermap_feels_like_temperature') | round(1)}} °C"


- id: weather_temp_forecast_temphi
  alias: 'Weather Temperature Forecast Hi'
  trigger:
    - platform: state
      entity_id: sensor.openweathermap_forecast_temperature
    - platform: state
      entity_id: binary_sensor.your_esphome_node_status_sensor
      to: 'on'
  action:
    - action: text.set_value
      target:
        entity_id:
          - text.your_esphome_node_fr_temphi
      data:
        value: "{{states('sensor.openweathermap_forecast_temperature') | round(1)}} °C"


- id: weather_temp_forecast_templo
  alias: 'Weather Temperature Forecast Lo'
  trigger:
    - platform: state
      entity_id: sensor.openweathermap_forecast_temperature_low
    - platform: state
      entity_id: binary_sensor.your_esphome_node_status_sensor
      to: 'on'
  action:
    - action: text.set_value
      target:
        entity_id:
          - text.your_esphome_node_fr_templo
      data:
        value: "{{states('sensor.openweathermap_forecast_temperature_low') | round(1)}} °C"


- id: weather_temp_outdoor_now
  alias: 'Weather Temperature Now'
  trigger:
    - platform: state
      entity_id: sensor.outdoor_temperature
    - platform: state
      entity_id: binary_sensor.your_esphome_node_status_sensor
      to: 'on'
  action:
    - action: text.set_value
      target:
        entity_id:
          - text.your_esphome_node_wd_out_now
      data:
        value: "{{states('sensor.outdoor_temperature') | round(1)}} °C"

The automations will be triggered to update the labels every time the corresponding entities change, and when the ESPHome comes alive - the reason you also need the Status. Note that you’ll need to adjust the entity IDs corresponding to your ESPHome node depedning on how you configured it to use its name.

Turn off screen when idle

Section titled “Turn off screen when idle”

LVGL has a notion of screen inactivity — in other words, the time since the last user interaction with the screen is tracked. This can be used to dim the display backlight or turn it off after a moment of inactivity (like a screen saver). Every use of an input device (touchscreen, rotary encoder) counts as an activity and resets the inactivity counter. Note that it’s important to use the on_release trigger to accomplish this task. With a template number you can make the timeout adjustable by the users.

lvgl:
  ...
  on_idle:
    timeout: !lambda "return (id(display_timeout).state * 1000);"
    then:
      - logger.log: "LVGL is idle"
      - light.turn_off: display_backlight
      - lvgl.pause:


touchscreen:
  - platform: ...
    on_release:
      - if:
          condition: lvgl.is_paused
          then:
            - logger.log: "LVGL resuming"
            - lvgl.resume:
            - lvgl.widget.redraw:
            - light.turn_on: display_backlight


light:
  - platform: ...
    id: display_backlight


number:
  - platform: template
    name: LVGL Screen timeout
    optimistic: true
    id: display_timeout
    unit_of_measurement: "s"
    initial_value: 45
    restore_value: true
    min_value: 10
    max_value: 180
    step: 5
    mode: box

Prevent burn-in of LCD

Section titled “Prevent burn-in of LCD”

You can use this to protect and prolong the lifetime of the LCD screens, thus being more green and generating less hazardous waste.

A common problem with wall-mounted LCD screens is that they display the same picture 99.999% of the time. Even if somebody turns off the backlight during the night or dark periods, the LCD screen keeps showing the same picture, but seen by nobody. This scenario is likely to lead to burn-in after a few years of operation.

One way to mitigate this is to exercise the pixels periodically by displaying different content. show_snow option during LVGL paused state was developed with this in mind; it displays randomly colored pixels across the entire screen in order to minimize screen burn-in by exercising each individual pixel.

In the example below, pixel training is done four times for a half an hour every night; it can be stopped by touching the screen.

time:
  - platform: ...
    on_time:
      - hours: 2,3,4,5
        minutes: 5
        seconds: 0
        then:
          - switch.turn_on: switch_antiburn
      - hours: 2,3,4,5
        minutes: 35
        seconds: 0
        then:
          - switch.turn_off: switch_antiburn


switch:
  - platform: template
    name: Antiburn
    id: switch_antiburn
    icon: mdi:television-shimmer
    optimistic: true
    entity_category: "config"
    turn_on_action:
      - logger.log: "Starting Antiburn"
      - if:
          condition: lvgl.is_paused
          then:
            - lvgl.resume:
            - lvgl.widget.redraw:
      - lvgl.pause:
          show_snow: true
    turn_off_action:
      - logger.log: "Stopping Antiburn"
      - if:
          condition: lvgl.is_paused
          then:
            - lvgl.resume:
            - lvgl.widget.redraw:


touchscreen:
  - platform: ...
    on_release:
      then:
        - if:
            condition: lvgl.is_paused
            then:
              - lvgl.resume:
              - lvgl.widget.redraw:

You can combine it with the previous example to turn off the backlight, so the users don’t actually notice this.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”