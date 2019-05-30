LVGL: Tips and Tricks

Here are a couple recipes for various interesting things you can do with Lvgl in ESPHome.

NOTE Many of the examples below call service actions in Home Assistant; however, Home Assistant does not allow such action calls by default. For each ESPHome device which will call actions, you must explicitly enable this setting in Home Assistant. This may be done when the device is initially adopted or by using the Configure option in the “devices” list of the ESPHome integration.

NOTE The examples below assume you’ve set up LVGL correctly with your display and its input device, and you have the knowledge to set up various components in ESPHome. Some examples use absolute positioning for a screen with dimensions of 240x320px ; if your display’s dimensions differ, you’ll need to adjust them in order to obtain the expected results.

Local light switch Section titled “Local light switch”

The easiest way to integrate an LVGL switch widget and a switch or light is with automations:

light : - platform : ... id : local_light name : ' Local light ' on_state : - lvgl.widget.update : id : light_switch state : checked : !lambda return id(local_light).current_values.is_on(); lvgl : ... pages : - id : main_page widgets : - switch : align : CENTER id : light_switch on_click : light.toggle : local_light

Remote light button Section titled “Remote light button”

If you’d like to control a remote light which appears as an entity in Home Assistant from a checkable (toggle) button , first you need to import the light state into ESPHome, and then control it using a action call:

binary_sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : remote_light entity_id : light.remote_light publish_initial_state : true on_state : then : lvgl.widget.update : id : light_btn state : checked : !lambda return x; lvgl : ... pages : - id : room_page widgets : - button : id : light_btn align : CENTER width : 100 height : 70 checkable : true widgets : - label : align : CENTER text : ' Remote light ' on_click : - homeassistant.action : action : light.toggle data : entity_id : light.remote_light

Light brightness slider Section titled “Light brightness slider”

You can use a slider or an arc to control the brightness of a dimmable light.

We can use a sensor to retrieve the current brightness of a light, which is stored in Home Assistant as an attribute of the entity, as an integer value between 0 (min) and 255 (max). It’s convenient to set the slider’s min_value and max_value accordingly.

sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : light_brightness entity_id : light.your_dimmer attribute : brightness on_value : - lvgl.slider.update : id : dimmer_slider value : !lambda return x; lvgl : ... pages : - id : room_page widgets : - slider : id : dimmer_slider x : 20 y : 50 width : 20 height : 220 pad_all : 8 min_value : 0 max_value : 255 ext_click_area : 20 on_release : - homeassistant.action : action : light.turn_on data : entity_id : light.your_dimmer brightness : !lambda return int(x);

The ext_click_area option is used to enlarge the touchable area around the widget by 20 pixels.

NOTE Home Assistant expects an integer at the brightness parameter of the light.turn_on action call, and since ESPHome uses floats, x needs to be converted. This is applicable to action calls like fan.set_percentage or valve.set_valve_position too; the only difference is that max_value has to be 100 .

Media player volume slider Section titled “Media player volume slider”

Similarly, you can use a slider or an arc to control the volume level of a media player, which uses float values.

With a sensor we retrieve the current volume level of the media player, which is stored in Home Assistant as an attribute of the entity, and is a float value between 0 (min) and 1 (max). Since LVGL only handles integers, it’s convenient to set the slider’s possible values to be between 0 and 100 . Thus a conversion is needed back and forth, meaning that when we read the value from Home Assistant we have to multiply it by 100 , and when we set the volume through the action call, we have to divide it by 100 :

sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : media_player_volume entity_id : media_player.your_room attribute : volume_level on_value : - lvgl.slider.update : id : slider_media_player value : !lambda return (x * 100); lvgl : ... pages : - id : mediaplayer_page widgets : - slider : id : slider_media_player x : 60 y : 50 width : 30 height : 220 pad_all : 8 min_value : 0 max_value : 100 adv_hittest : true on_value : - homeassistant.action : action : media_player.volume_set data : entity_id : media_player.your_room volume_level : !lambda return (x / 100);

The adv_hittest option ensures that accidental touches to the screen won’t cause sudden volume changes (more details in the slider doc).

NOTE Keep in mind that on_value is triggered continuously by the slider while it’s being dragged. This generally has a negative effect on performance. For example, you shouldn’t use this trigger to set the target temperature of a heat pump via Modbus, or set the position of motorized covers, because it will likely cause malfunctions. To mitigate this, consider using a universal widget trigger like on_release to get the x variable once after the interaction has completed.

A gauge similar to what Home Assistant shows in the Energy Dashboard can accomplished with meter and label widgets:

The trick here is to have a parent obj which contains the other widgets as children. We place a meter in the middle, which is made from an indicator line and two arc widgets. We use another, smaller obj on top of it to hide the indicator’s central parts and place some label widgets to display numeric information:

sensor : - platform : ... id : values_between_-10_and_10 on_value : - lvgl.indicator.update : id : val_needle value : !lambda return x; - lvgl.label.update : id : val_text text : format : " %.0f " args : [ ' x ' ] lvgl : ... pages : - id : gauge_page widgets : - obj : height : 240 width : 240 align : CENTER bg_color : 0xFFFFFF border_width : 0 pad_all : 4 widgets : - meter : height : 100% width : 100% border_width : 0 bg_opa : TRANSP indicator : bg_opa : TRANSP align : CENTER scales : - range_from : -10 range_to : 10 angle_range : 180 # sets the total angle to 180 = starts mid left and ends mid right indicators : - arc : # first half of the scale background color : 0xFF3000 width : 31 start_value : -10 end_value : 0 - arc : # second half of the scale background color : 0x00FF00 width : 31 start_value : 0 end_value : 10 - line : # needle id : val_needle width : 8 value : -3 rounded : false length : 33 radial_offset : 73 - label : # gauge numeric indicator id : val_text text_font : montserrat_48 align : CENTER y : -5 text : " -3 " - label : # lower range indicator text_font : montserrat_18 align : CENTER y : 8 x : -90 text : " -10 " - label : # higher range indicator text_font : montserrat_18 align : CENTER y : 8 x : 90 text : " +10 "

A thermometer with a precise gauge also made from a meter widget and a numeric display using label :

Whenever a new value comes from the sensor, we update the needle indicator as well as the text in the label . Since LVGL only handles integer values on the meter scale, but the sensor’s value is a float , we use the same approach as in the examples above; we multiply the sensor’s values by 10 and feed this value to the meter . It’s essentially two scales on top of each other: one to set the needle based on the multiplied value and the other to show sensor’s original value in the label .

sensor : - platform : ... id : outdoor_temperature on_value : - lvgl.indicator.update : id : temperature_needle value : !lambda return x * 10; - lvgl.label.update : id : temperature_text text : format : " %.1f°C " args : [ ' x ' ] lvgl : ... pages : - id : meter_page widgets : - meter : align : CENTER height : 180 width : 180 scales : - range_from : -10 # scale for the value labels range_to : 40 angle_range : 240 rotation : 150 ticks : width : 1 count : 51 length : 10 color : 0x000000 major : stride : 5 width : 2 length : 10 color : 0x404040 label_gap : 10 indicators : - tick_style : start_value : -10 end_value : 40 color_start : 0x0000bd color_end : 0xbd0000 width : 1 - range_from : -100 # scale for the needle value range_to : 400 angle_range : 240 rotation : 150 indicators : - line : id : temperature_needle width : 2 color : 0xFF0000 length : 96% widgets : - label : id : temperature_text text : " -.-°C " align : CENTER y : 45 - label : text : " Outdoor " align : CENTER y : 65

And here’s the same sensor configuration, but instead with a semicircle gauge with a gradient background drawn by a multitude of ticks:

If you change the size of the widget, to obtain a uniform gradient, be sure to increase or decrease the ticks count accordingly.

lvgl : ... pages : - id : meter_page widgets : - obj : height : 240 width : 240 align : CENTER y : -18 bg_color : 0xFFFFFF border_width : 0 pad_all : 14 widgets : - meter : height : 100% width : 100% border_width : 0 align : CENTER bg_opa : TRANSP indicator : bg_opa : TRANSP scales : - range_from : -15 range_to : 35 angle_range : 180 ticks : count : 100 width : 10 length : 30 radial_offset : 2 indicators : - tick_style : start_value : -15 end_value : 35 color_start : 0x3399ff color_end : 0xffcc66 - range_from : -150 range_to : 350 angle_range : 180 indicators : - line : id : temperature_needle2 width : 8 value : -150 rounded : false length : 32 radial_offset : 61 - label : id : temperature_text text : " --.-°C " align : CENTER y : -26 - label : text : " Outdoor " align : CENTER y : -6

spinbox is the ideal widget to control a thermostat:

First we import from Home Assistant the current target temperature of the climate component, and we update the value of the spinbox with it whenever it changes. We use two buttons labeled with minus and plus to control the spinbox, and whenever we change its value, we just simply call a Home Assistant action to set the new target temperature of the climate.

sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : room_thermostat entity_id : climate.room_thermostat attribute : temperature on_value : - lvgl.spinbox.update : id : spinbox_id value : !lambda return x; lvgl : ... pages : - id : thermostat_control widgets : - obj : align : BOTTOM_MID y : -50 layout : type : FLEX flex_flow : ROW flex_align_cross : CENTER width : SIZE_CONTENT height : SIZE_CONTENT widgets : - button : id : spin_down on_click : - lvgl.spinbox.decrement : spinbox_id widgets : - label : text : " - " - spinbox : id : spinbox_id align : CENTER text_align : CENTER width : 50 range_from : 15 range_to : 35 selected_digit : 0 rollover : false digits : 3 decimal_places : 1 on_value : then : - homeassistant.action : action : climate.set_temperature data : temperature : !lambda return x; entity_id : climate.room_thermostat - button : id : spin_up on_click : - lvgl.spinbox.increment : spinbox_id widgets : - label : text : " + "

Cover status and control Section titled “Cover status and control”

To make a nice user interface for controlling Home Assistant covers you could use 3 buttons, which also display the state.

Just as in the previous examples, we need to get the state of the cover first. We’ll use a numeric sensor to retrieve the current position of the cover and a text sensor to retrieve its current movement. We are particularly interested in the moving (opening and closing) states, because during these we’d like to change the label in the middle to show STOP. Otherwise, this button label will show the actual percentage of the opening. Additionally, we’ll change the opacity of the labels on the UP and DOWN buttons depending on if the cover is fully open or closed.

sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : cover_myroom_pos entity_id : cover.myroom attribute : current_position on_value : - if : condition : lambda : |- return x == 100; then : - lvgl.widget.update : id : cov_up_myroom text_opa : 60% else : - lvgl.widget.update : id : cov_up_myroom text_opa : 100% - if : condition : lambda : |- return x == 0; then : - lvgl.widget.update : id : cov_down_myroom text_opa : 60% else : - lvgl.widget.update : id : cov_down_myroom text_opa : 100% text_sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : cover_myroom_state entity_id : cover.myroom on_value : - if : condition : lambda : |- return (x == "opening" or x == "closing"); then : - lvgl.label.update : id : cov_stop_myroom text : " STOP " else : - lvgl.label.update : id : cov_stop_myroom text : format : " %.0f%% " args : [ ' id(cover_myroom_pos).get_state() ' ] lvgl : ... pages : - id : room_page widgets : - label : x : 10 y : 6 width : 70 text : " My room " text_align : CENTER - button : x : 10 y : 30 width : 70 height : 68 widgets : - label : id : cov_up_myroom align : CENTER text : " \uF077 " on_press : then : - homeassistant.action : action : cover.open data : entity_id : cover.myroom - button : x : 10 y : 103 width : 70 height : 68 widgets : - label : id : cov_stop_myroom align : CENTER text : STOP on_press : then : - homeassistant.action : action : cover.stop data : entity_id : cover.myroom - button : x : 10 y : 178 width : 70 height : 68 widgets : - label : id : cov_down_myroom align : CENTER text : " \uF078 " on_press : then : - homeassistant.action : action : cover.close data : entity_id : cover.myroom

Theme and style definitions Section titled “Theme and style definitions”

Since LVGL uses inheritance to apply styles across the widgets, it’s possible to apply them at the top level, and only make modifications on demand, if necessary.

In this example we prepare a set of gradient styles in the theme, and make some modifications in a style_definition which can be applied in a batch to the desired widgets. Theme is applied automatically, and can be overridden manually with style definitions (read further to see how).

lvgl : ... theme : label : text_font : my_font # set all your labels to use your custom defined font button : bg_color : 0x2F8CD8 bg_grad_color : 0x005782 bg_grad_dir : VER bg_opa : COVER border_color : 0x0077b3 border_width : 1 text_color : 0xFFFFFF pressed : # set some button colors to be different in pressed state bg_color : 0x006699 bg_grad_color : 0x00334d checked : # set some button colors to be different in checked state bg_color : 0x1d5f96 bg_grad_color : 0x03324A text_color : 0xfff300 buttonmatrix : bg_opa : TRANSP border_color : 0x0077b3 border_width : 0 text_color : 0xFFFFFF pad_all : 0 items : # set all your buttonmatrix buttons to use your custom defined styles and font bg_color : 0x2F8CD8 bg_grad_color : 0x005782 bg_grad_dir : VER bg_opa : COVER border_color : 0x0077b3 border_width : 1 text_color : 0xFFFFFF text_font : my_font pressed : bg_color : 0x006699 bg_grad_color : 0x00334d checked : bg_color : 0x1d5f96 bg_grad_color : 0x03324A text_color : 0x005580 switch : bg_color : 0xC0C0C0 bg_grad_color : 0xb0b0b0 bg_grad_dir : VER bg_opa : COVER checked : bg_color : 0x1d5f96 bg_grad_color : 0x03324A bg_grad_dir : VER bg_opa : COVER knob : bg_color : 0xFFFFFF bg_grad_color : 0xC0C0C0 bg_grad_dir : VER bg_opa : COVER slider : border_width : 1 border_opa : 15% bg_color : 0xcccaca bg_opa : 15% indicator : bg_color : 0x1d5f96 bg_grad_color : 0x03324A bg_grad_dir : VER bg_opa : COVER knob : bg_color : 0x2F8CD8 bg_grad_color : 0x005782 bg_grad_dir : VER bg_opa : COVER border_color : 0x0077b3 border_width : 1 text_color : 0xFFFFFF style_definitions : - id : header_footer bg_color : 0x2F8CD8 bg_grad_color : 0x005782 bg_grad_dir : VER bg_opa : COVER border_opa : TRANSP radius : 0 pad_all : 0 pad_row : 0 pad_column : 0 border_color : 0x0077b3 text_color : 0xFFFFFF width : 100% height : 30

Note that style definitions can contain common properties too, like positioning and sizing.

If using multiple pages, a navigation bar can be useful at the bottom of the screen:

To save from repeating the same widgets on each page, there’s the top_layer which is the Always on Top transparent page above all the pages. Everything you put on this page will be on top of all the others.

For the navigation bar we can use a buttonmatrix . Note how the header_footer style definition is being applied to the widget and its children objects, and how a few more styles are configured manually at the main widget:

lvgl : ... top_layer : widgets : - buttonmatrix : align : bottom_mid styles : header_footer pad_all : 0 outline_width : 0 id : top_layer items : styles : header_footer rows : - buttons : - id : page_prev text : " \uF053 " on_press : then : lvgl.page.previous : - id : page_home text : " \uF015 " on_press : then : lvgl.page.show : main_page - id : page_next text : " \uF054 " on_press : then : lvgl.page.next :

For this example to appear correctly, use the theme and style options from above and LVGL’s own library fonts.

API connection status icon Section titled “API connection status icon”

The top layer is useful to show status icons visible on all pages:

In the example below, we only show the icon when the connection with Home Assistant is established:

api : on_client_connected : - wait_until : condition : api.connected : state_subscription_only : true - lvgl.widget.show : lbl_hastatus on_client_disconnected : - if : condition : lambda : ' return (0 == client_info.find("Home Assistant ")); ' then : - lvgl.widget.hide : lbl_hastatus lvgl : ... top_layer : widgets : - label : text : " \uF1EB " id : lbl_hastatus hidden : true align : top_right x : -2 y : 7 text_align : right text_color : 0xFFFFFF

NOTE The widget starts hidden at boot and it’s only shown when triggered by connection with the API.

Alignment of the widget: since the align option is given, the x and y options are used to position the widget relative to the calculated position.

Title bar for each page Section titled “Title bar for each page”

Each page can have its own title bar:

To put a title bar behind the status icon, we need to add it to each page, also containing the label with a unique title:

lvgl : ... pages : - id : main_page widgets : - obj : align : TOP_MID styles : header_footer widgets : - label : text : " ESPHome LVGL Display " align : CENTER text_align : CENTER text_color : 0xFFFFFF ... - id : second_page widgets : - obj : align : TOP_MID styles : header_footer widgets : - label : text : " A second page " align : CENTER text_align : CENTER text_color : 0xFFFFFF ...

For this example to work, use the theme and style options from above.

Flex layout positioning Section titled “Flex layout positioning”

Layouts aim to position widgets automatically, eliminating the need to specify coordinates to position each widget. This is a great way to simplify your configuration containing many widgets as it allows you to even omit alignment options.

This example illustrates a control panel for three covers, made up of labels and discrete buttons. Although a button matrix could also be suitable for this, you might still prefer fully-featured individual buttons, as they offer a wider range of customization possibilities as seen in the Cover status and control example. Here we use the Flex layout:

lvgl : ... pages : - id : room_page widgets : - obj : # a properly placed container object for all these controls align : CENTER width : 240 height : 256 x : 4 y : 4 pad_all : 3 bg_opa : TRANSP border_opa : TRANSP layout : # enable the FLEX layout for the children widgets type : FLEX flex_flow : COLUMN_WRAP # the order of the widgets starts top left flex_align_cross : CENTER # they sould be centered pad_row : 6 pad_column : 8 widgets : - label : text : " East " - button : id : but_cov_up_east width : 70 # choose the button dimensions so height : 68 # they fill the columns nicely as they flow widgets : - label : id : cov_up_east align : CENTER text : " \uF077 " text_font : montserrat_48 - button : id : but_cov_stop_east width : 70 height : 68 widgets : - label : id : cov_stop_east align : CENTER text : " \uF04D " text_font : montserrat_30 - button : id : but_cov_down_east width : 70 height : 68 widgets : - label : id : cov_down_east align : CENTER text : " \uF078 " text_font : montserrat_48 - label : text : " South " - button : id : but_cov_up_south width : 70 height : 68 widgets : - label : id : cov_up_south align : CENTER text : " \uF077 " text_font : montserrat_48 - button : id : but_cov_stop_south width : 70 height : 68 widgets : - label : id : cov_stop_south align : CENTER text : " \uF04D " text_font : montserrat_30 - button : id : but_cov_down_south width : 70 height : 68 widgets : - label : id : cov_down_south align : CENTER text : " \uF078 " text_font : montserrat_48 - label : text : " West " - button : id : but_cov_up_west width : 70 height : 68 widgets : - label : id : cov_up_west align : CENTER text : " \uF077 " text_font : montserrat_48 - button : id : but_cov_stop_west width : 70 height : 68 widgets : - label : id : cov_stop_west align : CENTER text : " \uF04D " text_font : montserrat_30 - button : id : but_cov_down_west width : 70 height : 68 widgets : - label : id : cov_down_west align : CENTER text : " \uF078 " text_font : montserrat_48

This saved you from a considerable amount of manual calculation of widget positioning which would otherwise be required to place them manually with x and y ! You only need to determine a common width and height for your widgets to distribute them on the page as you prefer. (MDI icons in text below shows how to use custom icons.)

Grid layout positioning Section titled “Grid layout positioning”

But there’s even more! With the Grid layout, you don’t need to specify width and height for your widgets. All you have to do is divide the space into rows and columns; the widgets can be automatically be sized to fit into cells defined by these rows and columns. The same task from above, in a fully automated grid, looks like this:

lvgl : ... pages : - id : room_page widgets : - obj : # a properly placed container object for all these controls align : CENTER width : 240 height : 256 pad_all : 6 bg_opa : TRANSP border_opa : TRANSP layout : # enable the GRID layout for the children widgets type : GRID # split the rows and the columns proportionally grid_columns : [ FR(1) , FR(1) , FR(1) ] # equal grid_rows : [ FR(10) , FR(30) , FR(30) , FR(30) ] # like percents pad_row : 6 pad_column : 8 widgets : - label : text : " East " grid_cell_column_pos : 0 # place the widget in grid_cell_row_pos : 0 # the corresponding cell grid_cell_x_align : CENTER grid_cell_y_align : STRETCH - button : id : but_cov_up_east grid_cell_column_pos : 0 grid_cell_row_pos : 1 grid_cell_x_align : STRETCH grid_cell_y_align : STRETCH widgets : - label : id : cov_up_east align : CENTER text : " \uF077 " text_font : montserrat_48 - button : id : but_cov_stop_east grid_cell_column_pos : 0 grid_cell_row_pos : 2 grid_cell_x_align : STRETCH grid_cell_y_align : STRETCH widgets : - label : id : cov_stop_east align : CENTER text : " \uF04D " text_font : montserrat_30 - button : id : but_cov_down_east grid_cell_column_pos : 0 grid_cell_row_pos : 3 grid_cell_x_align : STRETCH grid_cell_y_align : STRETCH widgets : - label : id : cov_down_east align : CENTER text : " \uF078 " text_font : montserrat_48 - label : text : " South " grid_cell_column_pos : 1 grid_cell_row_pos : 0 grid_cell_x_align : CENTER grid_cell_y_align : STRETCH - button : id : but_cov_up_south grid_cell_column_pos : 1 grid_cell_row_pos : 1 grid_cell_x_align : STRETCH grid_cell_y_align : STRETCH widgets : - label : id : cov_up_south align : CENTER text : " \uF077 " text_font : montserrat_48 - button : id : but_cov_stop_south grid_cell_column_pos : 1 grid_cell_row_pos : 2 grid_cell_x_align : STRETCH grid_cell_y_align : STRETCH widgets : - label : id : cov_stop_south align : CENTER text : " \uF04D " text_font : montserrat_30 - button : id : but_cov_down_south grid_cell_column_pos : 1 grid_cell_row_pos : 3 grid_cell_x_align : STRETCH grid_cell_y_align : STRETCH widgets : - label : id : cov_down_south align : CENTER text : " \uF078 " text_font : montserrat_48 - label : text : " West " grid_cell_column_pos : 2 grid_cell_row_pos : 0 grid_cell_x_align : CENTER grid_cell_y_align : STRETCH - button : id : but_cov_up_west grid_cell_column_pos : 2 grid_cell_row_pos : 1 grid_cell_x_align : STRETCH grid_cell_y_align : STRETCH widgets : - label : id : cov_up_west align : CENTER text : " \uF077 " text_font : montserrat_48 - button : id : but_cov_stop_west grid_cell_column_pos : 2 grid_cell_row_pos : 2 grid_cell_x_align : STRETCH grid_cell_y_align : STRETCH widgets : - label : id : cov_stop_west align : CENTER text : " \uF04D " text_font : montserrat_30 - button : id : but_cov_down_west grid_cell_column_pos : 2 grid_cell_row_pos : 3 grid_cell_x_align : STRETCH grid_cell_y_align : STRETCH widgets : - label : id : cov_down_west align : CENTER text : " \uF078 " text_font : montserrat_48

The big advantage here is that whenever you need to add, for example, an extra column of buttons for a new cover, you just simply append it to the grid_columns variable, and add the corresponding widgets as above. With STRETCH their sizes and positions will automatically be calculated to fill in the cells, while the parent’s pad_all , pad_row and pad_column can help with spacing between them. See Weather forecast panel further down this page for another example relying on Grid.

ESPHome boot screen Section titled “ESPHome boot screen”

To display a boot image with a spinner animation which disappears automatically after a few moments or on touch of the screen you can use the top layer. The trick is to put a base obj full screen and child image widget in its middle as the last item of the widgets list, so they draw on top of all the others. To make it automatically disappear afer boot, you use ESPHome’s on_boot trigger:

esphome : ... on_boot : - delay : 5s - lvgl.widget.hide : boot_screen image : - file : https://media.esphome.io/logo/logo.png id : boot_logo resize : 200x200 type : RGB565 transparency : alpha_channel lvgl : ... top_layer : widgets : ... # make sure it's the last one in this list: - obj : id : boot_screen x : 0 y : 0 width : 100% height : 100% bg_color : 0xffffff bg_opa : COVER radius : 0 pad_all : 0 border_width : 0 widgets : - image : align : CENTER src : boot_logo y : -50 - spinner : align : CENTER y : 50 height : 50 width : 50 spin_time : 1s arc_length : 60deg arc_width : 8 indicator : arc_color : 0x18bcf2 arc_width : 8 on_press : - lvgl.widget.hide : boot_screen

MDI icons in text Section titled “MDI icons in text”

ESPHome’s font renderer allows you to use any OpenType/TrueType font file for your text. This is very flexible because you can prepare various sets of fonts at different sizes each with a different number of glyphs; this is important as it may help to conserve flash memory space.

One example is when you’d like some MDI icons to be used in line with the text (similar to how LVGL’s internal fonts and symbols coexist). You can use a font of your choice; choose the symbols/icons from MDI you want and mix them in a single sized set.

In the example below, we use the default set of glyphs from RobotoCondensed-Regular and append some extra symbols to it from MDI. Then we display these inline with the text by escaping their codepoints:

font : - file : " fonts/RobotoCondensed-Regular.ttf " id : roboto_icons_42 size : 42 bpp : 4 extras : - file : " fonts/materialdesignicons-webfont.ttf " glyphs : [ " \U000F02D1 " , # mdi-heart " \U000F05D4 " , # mdi-airplane-landing ] lvgl : ... pages : - id : main_page widgets : - label : text : " Just\U000f05d4here. Already\U000F02D1this. " align : CENTER text_align : CENTER text_font : roboto_icons_42

TIP Follow these steps to choose your MDI icons: To lookup your icons, use the Pictogrammers site. Click on the desired

icon and note its codepoint (it’s the hexadecimal number near the download options).

To get the TrueType font with all the icons in it, head on to the

Pictogrammers GitHub repository -and from a recent version folder, download the materialdesignicons-webfont.ttf file and place it in your ESPHome config directory under a folder named fonts (to match the example above). To use the desired icon, prepend the copied codepoint with \U000 . The Unicode character escape sequence has to

. The Unicode character escape sequence has to start with capital \U and have exactly 8 hexadecimal digits.

and have exactly 8 hexadecimal digits. To translate the escape sequence into the real glyph, make sure you enclose your strings in double quotes.

Fix missing checkbox and chevron Section titled “Fix missing checkbox and chevron”

If you configure your custom font as the default_font used by LVGL, it will likely not contain the FontAwesome symbols. You may observe that some widgets won’t display correctly; specifically checkbox won’t show the checkmark when it’s checked, and dropdown won’t show the chevron pointing downwards to open the list.

To work around this issue, simply import just the checkmark and chevron symbols in the desired size and apply them through Theme and style definitions to all the checkboxes and dropdowns in the configuration:

font : - file : ' fonts/FontAwesome5-Solid+Brands+Regular.woff ' id : fontawesome_checkmark size : 16 bpp : 4 glyphs : [ " \uF00C " , # checkmark, for checkbox " \uF078 " , # chevron down, for dropdown ] lvgl : ... theme : checkbox : indicator : checked : text_font : fontawesome_checkmark dropdown : indicator : text_font : fontawesome_checkmark

You could of course simply apply one of the built-in montserrat_ packs, but that would not be beneficial on the binary size - it would uselessly include the entire set of glyphs in the flash.

Toggle state icon button Section titled “Toggle state icon button”

A common use case for icons is a status display. For example, a checkable (toggle) button will display different icons based on the status of a light or switch. To put an icon on a button you use a label widget as the child of the button . The coloring can already be different thanks to the Theme and style definitions where you can set a different color for the checked state. Additionally, by using a text_sensor to import the state from Home Assistant, we can not only track the on state, but also the unavailable or unknown states to apply disabled styles for these cases.

If we take our previous Remote light button example, we can modify it like this:

font : - file : " fonts/materialdesignicons-webfont.ttf " id : mdi_42 size : 42 bpp : 4 glyphs : [ " \U000F0335 " , # mdi-lightbulb " \U000F0336 " , # mdi-lightbulb-outline ] text_sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : ts_remote_light entity_id : light.remote_light on_value : then : - lvgl.widget.update : id : btn_lightbulb state : checked : !lambda return (x == "on"); disabled : !lambda return ((x == "unavailable") or (x == "unknown")); - if : condition : lambda : return (x == "on"); then : - lvgl.label.update : id : lbl_lightbulb text : " \U000F0335 " else : - lvgl.label.update : id : lbl_lightbulb text : " \U000F0336 " lvgl : ... pages : - id : room_page widgets : - button : align : CENTER width : 90 height : 50 checkable : true id : btn_lightbulb widgets : - label : id : lbl_lightbulb align : CENTER text_font : mdi_42 text : " \U000F0336 " # mdi-lightbulb-outline on_short_click : - homeassistant.action : action : light.toggle data : entity_id : light.remote_light

Battery status icon Section titled “Battery status icon”

Another example for using MDI icons is to display battery percentage in 10 steps. We need to have a font containing the glyphs corresponding to the different battery percentage levels, and we need a sensor to import the battery status from Home Assistant into a numeric value. We use a lambda to return the codepoint of the corresponding glyph based on the sensor value:

font : - file : " fonts/materialdesignicons-webfont.ttf " id : battery_icons_20 size : 20 bpp : 4 glyphs : [ " \U000F007A " , # mdi-battery-10 " \U000F007B " , # mdi-battery-20 " \U000F007C " , # mdi-battery-30 " \U000F007D " , # mdi-battery-40 " \U000F007E " , # mdi-battery-50 " \U000F007F " , # mdi-battery-60 " \U000F0080 " , # mdi-battery-70 " \U000F0081 " , # mdi-battery-80 " \U000F0082 " , # mdi-battery-90 " \U000F0079 " , # mdi-battery (full) " \U000F008E " , # mdi-battery-outline " \U000F0091 " , # mdi-battery-unknown ] sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : sns_battery_percentage entity_id : sensor.device_battery on_value : - lvgl.label.update : id : lbl_battery_status text : !lambda |- static char buf[10]; std::string icon; if (x == 100.0) { icon = "\U000F0079"; // mdi-battery (full) } else if (x > 90) { icon = "\U000F0082"; // mdi-battery-90 } else if (x > 80) { icon = "\U000F0081"; // mdi-battery-80 } else if (x > 70) { icon = "\U000F0080"; // mdi-battery-70 } else if (x > 60) { icon = "\U000F007F"; // mdi-battery-60 } else if (x > 50) { icon = "\U000F007E"; // mdi-battery-50 } else if (x > 40) { icon = "\U000F007D"; // mdi-battery-40 } else if (x > 30) { icon = "\U000F007C"; // mdi-battery-30 } else if (x > 20) { icon = "\U000F007B"; // mdi-battery-20 } else if (x > 10) { icon = "\U000F007A"; // mdi-battery-10 } else if (x > 0) { icon = "\U000F008E"; // mdi-battery-outline } else { icon = "\U000F0091"; // mdi-battery-unknown (questionmark) } snprintf(buf, sizeof(buf), "%s", icon.c_str()); return buf; lvgl : ... pages : - id : battery_page widgets : - label : id : lbl_battery_status align : TOP_RIGHT y : 5 x : -15 text_font : battery_icons_20 text : " \U000F0091 " # start with mdi-battery-unknown

Battery charging animation Section titled “Battery charging animation”

To have an animation illustrating a battery charging, you can use animimg with a set of images rendered from MDI showing battery levels:

image : - file : mdi:battery-10 type : BINARY id : batt_10 resize : 20x20 - file : mdi:battery-20 type : BINARY id : batt_20 resize : 20x20 - file : mdi:battery-30 type : BINARY id : batt_30 resize : 20x20 - file : mdi:battery-40 type : BINARY id : batt_40 resize : 20x20 - file : mdi:battery-50 type : BINARY id : batt_50 resize : 20x20 - file : mdi:battery-60 type : BINARY id : batt_60 resize : 20x20 - file : mdi:battery-70 type : BINARY id : batt_70 resize : 20x20 - file : mdi:battery-80 type : BINARY id : batt_80 resize : 20x20 - file : mdi:battery-90 type : BINARY id : batt_90 resize : 20x20 - file : mdi:battery type : BINARY id : batt_full resize : 20x20 - file : mdi:battery-outline type : BINARY id : batt_empty resize : 20x20 lvgl : ... pages : - id : battery_page widgets : - animimg : align : TOP_RIGHT y : 5 x : -15 id : ani_battery_charging src : [ batt_empty , batt_10 , batt_20 , batt_30 , batt_40 , batt_50 , batt_60 , batt_70 , batt_80 , batt_90 , batt_full ] duration : 2200ms

TIP You can use both battery examples above placed on top of each other, and switch their hidden flag depending if the charger is connected or not: binary_sensor : - platform : ... id : charger_connected on_press : then : - lvgl.widget.show : ani_battery_charging - lvgl.widget.hide : lbl_battery_status on_release : then : - lvgl.widget.show : lbl_battery_status - lvgl.widget.hide : ani_battery_charging Use x , y , align widget properties for precise positioning.

An analog clock Section titled “An analog clock”

Using the meter and label widgets, we can create an analog clock which shows the date too.

The meter has three scales: one for minutes ticks and hand, ranged between 0 and 60 ; one for the hour ticks and the labels as majors, ranged between 1 and 12 ; and a higher resolution scale for the hour hand, ranged between 0 and 720 , to be able to naturally position the hand in between the hours. The second scale doesn’t have an indicator, while the third scale doesn’t have ticks nor labels.

The script runs at the beginning of every minute to update the line positions for each hand as well as the respective text.

lvgl : ... style_definitions : - id : date_style text_font : unscii_8 align : center text_color : 0x000000 bg_opa : 60% radius : 4 pad_all : 2 pages : - id : clock_page widgets : - obj : # clock container height : SIZE_CONTENT width : 240 align : CENTER pad_all : 0 border_width : 0 bg_color : 0xFFFFFF widgets : - meter : # clock face height : 220 width : 220 align : CENTER bg_opa : TRANSP border_width : 0 text_color : 0x000000 scales : - range_from : 0 # minutes scale range_to : 60 angle_range : 360 rotation : 270 ticks : width : 1 count : 61 length : 10 color : 0x000000 indicators : - line : id : minute_hand width : 3 color : 0xa6a6a6 length : 96% value : 0 - range_from : 1 # hours scale for labels range_to : 12 angle_range : 330 rotation : 300 ticks : width : 1 count : 12 length : 1 major : stride : 1 width : 4 length : 10 color : 0xC0C0C0 label_gap : 12 - range_from : 0 # hi-res hours scale for hand range_to : 720 angle_range : 360 rotation : 270 indicators : - line : id : hour_hand width : 5 color : 0xa6a6a6 length : 70% value : 0 - label : styles : date_style id : day_label y : -30 - label : id : date_label styles : date_style y : 30 time : - platform : homeassistant id : time_comp on_time_sync : - script.execute : time_update on_time : - minutes : ' * ' seconds : 0 then : - script.execute : time_update script : - id : time_update then : - lvgl.indicator.update : id : minute_hand value : !lambda |- return id(time_comp).now().minute; - lvgl.indicator.update : id : hour_hand value : !lambda |- auto now = id(time_comp).now(); return std::fmod(now.hour, 12) * 60 + now.minute; - lvgl.label.update : id : date_label text : !lambda |- static const char * const mon_names[] = {"JAN", "FEB", "MAR", "APR", "MAY", "JUN", "JUL", "AUG", "SEP", "OCT", "NOV", "DEC"}; static char date_buf[8]; auto now = id(time_comp).now(); snprintf(date_buf, sizeof(date_buf), "%s %2d", mon_names[now.month-1], now.day_of_month); return date_buf; - lvgl.label.update : id : day_label text : !lambda |- static const char * const day_names[] = {"SUN", "MON", "TUE", "WED", "THU", "FRI", "SAT"}; return day_names[id(time_comp).now().day_of_week - 1];

A numeric input keypad Section titled “A numeric input keypad”

The buttonmatrix widget can work together with the Key collector component to collect the button presses as key press sequences. It sends the text of the buttons (or key_code where configured) to the key collector.

If you key in the correct sequence, the led widget will change color accordingly:

lvgl : ... pages : - id : keypad_page widgets : - led : id : lvgl_led x : 30 y : 47 color : 0xFF0000 brightness : 70% - obj : width : 140 height : 25 align_to : id : lvgl_led align : OUT_RIGHT_MID x : 17 border_width : 1 border_color : 0 border_opa : 50% pad_all : 0 bg_opa : 80% bg_color : 0xFFFFFF shadow_color : 0 shadow_opa : 50% shadow_width : 10 shadow_spread : 3 radius : 5 widgets : - label : id : lvgl_label align : CENTER text : " Enter code and \uF00C " text_align : CENTER - buttonmatrix : id : lvgl_keypad x : 20 y : 85 width : 200 height : 190 items : pressed : bg_color : 0xFFFF00 rows : - buttons : - text : 1 control : no_repeat : true - text : 2 control : no_repeat : true - text : 3 control : no_repeat : true - buttons : - text : 4 control : no_repeat : true - text : 5 control : no_repeat : true - text : 6 control : no_repeat : true - buttons : - text : 7 control : no_repeat : true - text : 8 control : no_repeat : true - text : 9 control : no_repeat : true - buttons : - text : " \uF55A " key_code : " * " control : no_repeat : true - text : 0 control : no_repeat : true - text : " \uF00C " key_code : " # " control : no_repeat : true key_collector : - source_id : lvgl_keypad min_length : 4 max_length : 4 end_keys : " # " end_key_required : true back_keys : " * " allowed_keys : " 0123456789*# " timeout : 5s on_progress : - if : condition : lambda : return (x != ""); then : - lvgl.label.update : id : lvgl_label text : !lambda ' return x.c_str(); ' else : - lvgl.label.update : id : lvgl_label text : " Enter code and \uF00C " on_result : - if : condition : lambda : return (x == "1234"); then : - lvgl.led.update : id : lvgl_led color : 0x00FF00 else : - lvgl.led.update : id : lvgl_led color : 0xFF0000

NOTE A base object obj is used as a parent for the label; this allows proper centering of the label as well as emphasizing it with shadows independently of the label’s dimensions.

is used as a parent for the label; this allows proper centering of the label as well as emphasizing it with shadows independently of the label’s dimensions. align_to is used to align the label to the led vertically.

is used to align the label to the vertically. Changing the background color of the buttons in pressed state.

state. Use of the key_code configuration to send a different character to key_collector instead of the displayed symbol.

Weather forecast panel Section titled “Weather forecast panel”

Another example relying on the Grid layout can be a weather panel showing the forecast through the OpenWeatherMap integration of Home Assistant.

All the information displayed here could be retrieved to local platform: homeassistant sensors as desribed in several examples in this Cookbook, however, this time we take a different approach. Instead of pulling the data by ESPHome, we’ll be pushing it from Home Assistant, to native Lvgl components.

The weather condition icons we use are from MDI. We import just the ones corresponding to the weather conditions supported by the Weather integration in Home Assistant. For all the other labels you can use any font of your choice.

binary_sensor : - platform : status name : Status sensor font : - file : " fonts/materialdesignicons-webfont.ttf " id : icons_100 size : 100 bpp : 4 glyphs : [ " \U000F0594 " , # clear-night " \U000F0590 " , # cloudy " \U000F0F2F " , # exceptional " \U000F0591 " , # fog " \U000F0592 " , # hail " \U000F0593 " , # lightning " \U000F067E " , # lightning-rainy " \U000F0595 " , # partlycloudy " \U000F0596 " , # pouring " \U000F0597 " , # rainy " \U000F0598 " , # snowy " \U000F067F " , # snowy-rainy " \U000F0599 " , # sunny " \U000F059D " , # windy " \U000F059E " , # windy-variant " \U000F14E4 " , # sunny-off ] lvgl : ... pages : - id : weather_forecast widgets : - obj : align : CENTER width : 228 height : 250 pad_all : 10 layout : pad_column : 0 type : GRID grid_rows : [ FR(48) , FR(13) , FR(13) , FR(13) , FR(13) ] grid_columns : [ FR(10) , FR(40) , FR(40) , FR(10) ] widgets : - label : text : " \U000F14E4 " id : lbl_weather_forecast_condition_icon text_font : icons_100 text_align : CENTER grid_cell_row_pos : 0 grid_cell_column_pos : 0 grid_cell_column_span : 2 grid_cell_x_align : CENTER grid_cell_y_align : START - label : text : " Unknown " id : lbl_weather_forecast_condition_name text_align : CENTER grid_cell_row_pos : 0 grid_cell_column_pos : 2 grid_cell_column_span : 2 grid_cell_x_align : STRETCH grid_cell_y_align : CENTER - label : text : " Feels like: " grid_cell_row_pos : 1 grid_cell_column_pos : 1 - label : text : " --.- °C " id : lbl_weather_forecast_tempap text_align : RIGHT grid_cell_row_pos : 1 grid_cell_column_pos : 2 grid_cell_x_align : STRETCH - label : text : " Maximum: " grid_cell_row_pos : 2 grid_cell_column_pos : 1 - label : text : " --.- °C " id : lbl_weather_forecast_temphi text_align : RIGHT grid_cell_row_pos : 2 grid_cell_column_pos : 2 grid_cell_x_align : STRETCH - label : text : " Minimum: " grid_cell_row_pos : 3 grid_cell_column_pos : 1 - label : text : " --.- °C " id : lbl_weather_forecast_templo text_align : RIGHT grid_cell_row_pos : 3 grid_cell_column_pos : 2 grid_cell_x_align : STRETCH - label : text : " Now: " grid_cell_row_pos : 4 grid_cell_column_pos : 1 - label : text : " --.- °C " id : lbl_weather_outdnoor_now text_align : RIGHT grid_cell_row_pos : 4 grid_cell_column_pos : 2 grid_cell_x_align : STRETCH text : - platform : lvgl name : fr_cond_icon widget : lbl_weather_forecast_condition_icon mode : text - platform : lvgl name : fr_cond_name widget : lbl_weather_forecast_condition_name mode : text - platform : lvgl name : fr_tempap widget : lbl_weather_forecast_tempap mode : text - platform : lvgl name : fr_temphi widget : lbl_weather_forecast_temphi mode : text - platform : lvgl name : fr_templo widget : lbl_weather_forecast_templo mode : text - platform : lvgl name : wd_out_now widget : lbl_weather_outdnoor_now mode : text

If you look carefully at the grid_columns variable, you’ll notice that there are two thinner columns at left and right ( FR(10) ). Reason is to add some space to the labels from the edges. And that’s why we had to use grid_cell_column_span for the widgets in the first row, to take up the space of multiple columns.

These labels will appear in Home Assistant as editable text components, which makes it very easy to update them with the text.set_value action. For this purpose, we add the following automations to Home Assistant:

- id : weather_cond_forecast alias : ' Weather Forecast Condition ' trigger : - platform : state entity_id : sensor.openweathermap_forecast_condition - platform : state entity_id : binary_sensor.your_esphome_node_status_sensor to : ' on ' action : - action : text.set_value target : entity_id : - text.your_esphome_node_fr_cond_icon data : value : > {% set d = { "clear-night": "\U000F0594", "cloudy": "\U000F0590", "exceptional": "\U000F0F2F", "fog": "\U000F0591", "hail": "\U000F0592", "lightning": "\U000F0593", "lightning-rainy": "\U000F067E", "partlycloudy": "\U000F0595", "pouring": "\U000F0596", "rainy": "\U000F0597", "snowy": "\U000F0598", "snowy-rainy": "\U000F067F", "sunny": "\U000F0599", "windy": "\U000F059D", "windy-variant": "\U000F059E", "unknown": "\U000F14E4", "unavailable": "\U000F14E4", } %} {{ d.get( states('sensor.openweathermap_forecast_condition') ) }} - action : text.set_value target : entity_id : - text.your_esphome_node_fr_cond_name data : value : > {% set d = { "clear-night": "Clear Night", "cloudy": "Cloudy", "exceptional": "Except ional", "fog": "Fog", "hail": "Hail", "lightning": "Lightning", "lightning-rainy": "Lightning rainy", "partlycloudy": "Partly cloudy", "pouring": "Pouring", "rainy": "Rainy", "snowy": "Snowy", "snowy-rainy": "Snowy rainy", "sunny": "Sunny", "windy": "Windy", "windy-variant": "Windy cloudy", "unknown": "Unknown", "unavailable": "Unavai lable", } %} {{ d.get( states('sensor.openweathermap_forecast_condition') ) }} - id : weather_temp_feels_like_forecast alias : ' Weather Temperature Feels Like ' trigger : - platform : state entity_id : sensor.openweathermap_feels_like_temperature - platform : state entity_id : binary_sensor.your_esphome_node_status_sensor to : ' on ' action : - action : text.set_value target : entity_id : - text.your_esphome_node_fr_tempap data : value : " {{states('sensor.openweathermap_feels_like_temperature') | round(1)}} °C " - id : weather_temp_forecast_temphi alias : ' Weather Temperature Forecast Hi ' trigger : - platform : state entity_id : sensor.openweathermap_forecast_temperature - platform : state entity_id : binary_sensor.your_esphome_node_status_sensor to : ' on ' action : - action : text.set_value target : entity_id : - text.your_esphome_node_fr_temphi data : value : " {{states('sensor.openweathermap_forecast_temperature') | round(1)}} °C " - id : weather_temp_forecast_templo alias : ' Weather Temperature Forecast Lo ' trigger : - platform : state entity_id : sensor.openweathermap_forecast_temperature_low - platform : state entity_id : binary_sensor.your_esphome_node_status_sensor to : ' on ' action : - action : text.set_value target : entity_id : - text.your_esphome_node_fr_templo data : value : " {{states('sensor.openweathermap_forecast_temperature_low') | round(1)}} °C " - id : weather_temp_outdoor_now alias : ' Weather Temperature Now ' trigger : - platform : state entity_id : sensor.outdoor_temperature - platform : state entity_id : binary_sensor.your_esphome_node_status_sensor to : ' on ' action : - action : text.set_value target : entity_id : - text.your_esphome_node_wd_out_now data : value : " {{states('sensor.outdoor_temperature') | round(1)}} °C "

The automations will be triggered to update the labels every time the corresponding entities change, and when the ESPHome comes alive - the reason you also need the Status. Note that you’ll need to adjust the entity IDs corresponding to your ESPHome node depedning on how you configured it to use its name.

Turn off screen when idle Section titled “Turn off screen when idle”

LVGL has a notion of screen inactivity — in other words, the time since the last user interaction with the screen is tracked. This can be used to dim the display backlight or turn it off after a moment of inactivity (like a screen saver). Every use of an input device (touchscreen, rotary encoder) counts as an activity and resets the inactivity counter. Note that it’s important to use the on_release trigger to accomplish this task. With a template number you can make the timeout adjustable by the users.

lvgl : ... on_idle : timeout : !lambda " return (id(display_timeout).state * 1000); " then : - logger.log : " LVGL is idle " - light.turn_off : display_backlight - lvgl.pause : touchscreen : - platform : ... on_release : - if : condition : lvgl.is_paused then : - logger.log : " LVGL resuming " - lvgl.resume : - lvgl.widget.redraw : - light.turn_on : display_backlight light : - platform : ... id : display_backlight number : - platform : template name : LVGL Screen timeout optimistic : true id : display_timeout unit_of_measurement : " s " initial_value : 45 restore_value : true min_value : 10 max_value : 180 step : 5 mode : box

You can use this to protect and prolong the lifetime of the LCD screens, thus being more green and generating less hazardous waste.

A common problem with wall-mounted LCD screens is that they display the same picture 99.999% of the time. Even if somebody turns off the backlight during the night or dark periods, the LCD screen keeps showing the same picture, but seen by nobody. This scenario is likely to lead to burn-in after a few years of operation.

One way to mitigate this is to exercise the pixels periodically by displaying different content. show_snow option during LVGL paused state was developed with this in mind; it displays randomly colored pixels across the entire screen in order to minimize screen burn-in by exercising each individual pixel.

In the example below, pixel training is done four times for a half an hour every night; it can be stopped by touching the screen.

time : - platform : ... on_time : - hours : 2,3,4,5 minutes : 5 seconds : 0 then : - switch.turn_on : switch_antiburn - hours : 2,3,4,5 minutes : 35 seconds : 0 then : - switch.turn_off : switch_antiburn switch : - platform : template name : Antiburn id : switch_antiburn icon : mdi:television-shimmer optimistic : true entity_category : " config " turn_on_action : - logger.log : " Starting Antiburn " - if : condition : lvgl.is_paused then : - lvgl.resume : - lvgl.widget.redraw : - lvgl.pause : show_snow : true turn_off_action : - logger.log : " Stopping Antiburn " - if : condition : lvgl.is_paused then : - lvgl.resume : - lvgl.widget.redraw : touchscreen : - platform : ... on_release : then : - if : condition : lvgl.is_paused then : - lvgl.resume : - lvgl.widget.redraw :

You can combine it with the previous example to turn off the backlight, so the users don’t actually notice this.