LVGL: Tips and Tricks
Here are a couple recipes for various interesting things you can do with Lvgl in ESPHome.
NOTE
Many of the examples below call service actions in Home Assistant; however, Home Assistant does not allow such action
calls by default. For each ESPHome device which will call actions, you must explicitly enable this setting in Home
Assistant. This may be done when the device is initially adopted or by using the
Configure option in the “devices”
list of the ESPHome integration.
NOTE
The examples below assume you’ve set up LVGL correctly with your display and its input device, and you have the
knowledge to set up various components in ESPHome. Some examples use absolute positioning for a screen with dimensions
of
240x320px ; if your display’s dimensions differ, you’ll need to adjust them in order to obtain the expected results.
Local light switchSection titled “Local light switch”
The easiest way to integrate an LVGL
switch widget and a switch or light is with
automations:
Remote light buttonSection titled “Remote light button”
If you’d like to control a remote light which appears as an entity in Home Assistant from a checkable (toggle)
button, first you need to import the light state into ESPHome, and then control it using a
action call:
Light brightness sliderSection titled “Light brightness slider”
You can use a slider or an arc to control the brightness of a dimmable light.
We can use a sensor to retrieve the current brightness of a light, which is stored in Home Assistant as an attribute
of the entity, as an integer value between
0 (min) and
255 (max). It’s convenient to set the slider’s
min_value
and
max_value accordingly.
The
ext_click_area option is used to enlarge the touchable area around the widget by
20 pixels.
NOTE
Home Assistant expects an integer at the
brightness parameter of the
light.turn_on action call, and since ESPHome uses floats,
x needs to be converted.
This is applicable to action calls like
fan.set_percentage or
valve.set_valve_position too; the only difference is that
max_value has to be
100.
Media player volume sliderSection titled “Media player volume slider”
Similarly, you can use a slider or an arc to control the volume level of a media player, which uses float values.
With a sensor we retrieve the current volume level of the media player, which is stored in Home Assistant as an
attribute of the entity, and is a float value between
0 (min) and
1 (max). Since LVGL only handles integers,
it’s convenient to set the slider’s possible values to be between
0 and
100. Thus a conversion is needed back
and forth, meaning that when we read the value from Home Assistant we have to multiply it by
100, and when we set
the volume through the action call, we have to divide it by
100 :
The
adv_hittest option ensures that accidental touches to the screen won’t cause sudden volume changes (more details
in the slider doc).
NOTE
Keep in mind that
on_value is triggered continuously by the slider while it’s being dragged. This generally has
a negative effect on performance. For example, you shouldn’t use this trigger to set the target temperature of a heat
pump via Modbus, or set the position of motorized covers, because it will likely cause malfunctions. To mitigate this,
consider using a universal widget trigger like
on_release to get the
x variable once after the interaction has
completed.
Semicircle gaugeSection titled “Semicircle gauge”
A gauge similar to what Home Assistant shows in the Energy Dashboard can accomplished with
meter
and
label widgets:
The trick here is to have a parent
obj which contains the other widgets as children. We place a
meter in the middle, which is made from an indicator
line and two
arc widgets. We use
another, smaller
obj on top of it to hide the indicator’s central parts and place some
label widgets to display numeric information:
Thermometer classicSection titled “Thermometer classic”
A thermometer with a precise gauge also made from a
meter widget and a numeric display using
label:
Whenever a new value comes from the sensor, we update the needle indicator as well as the text in the
label. Since LVGL only handles integer values on the
meter scale,
but the sensor’s value is a
float, we use the same approach as in the examples above; we multiply the sensor’s
values by
10 and feed this value to the
meter. It’s essentially two scales on top of each
other: one to set the needle based on the multiplied value and the other to show sensor’s original value in the
label.
Thermometer semicircleSection titled “Thermometer semicircle”
And here’s the same sensor configuration, but instead with a semicircle gauge with a gradient background drawn by a multitude of ticks:
If you change the size of the widget, to obtain a uniform gradient, be sure to increase or decrease the ticks count accordingly.
Climate controlSection titled “Climate control”
spinbox is the ideal widget to control a thermostat:
First we import from Home Assistant the current target temperature of the climate component, and we update the value of the spinbox with it whenever it changes. We use two buttons labeled with minus and plus to control the spinbox, and whenever we change its value, we just simply call a Home Assistant action to set the new target temperature of the climate.
Cover status and controlSection titled “Cover status and control”
To make a nice user interface for controlling Home Assistant covers you could use 3 buttons, which also display the state.
Just as in the previous examples, we need to get the state of the cover first. We’ll use a numeric sensor to retrieve the current position of the cover and a text sensor to retrieve its current movement. We are particularly interested in the moving (opening and closing) states, because during these we’d like to change the label in the middle to show STOP. Otherwise, this button label will show the actual percentage of the opening. Additionally, we’ll change the opacity of the labels on the UP and DOWN buttons depending on if the cover is fully open or closed.
Theme and style definitionsSection titled “Theme and style definitions”
Since LVGL uses inheritance to apply styles across the widgets, it’s possible to apply them at the top level, and only make modifications on demand, if necessary.
In this example we prepare a set of gradient styles in the theme, and make some modifications in a style_definition which can be applied in a batch to the desired widgets. Theme is applied automatically, and can be overridden manually with style definitions (read further to see how).
Note that style definitions can contain common properties too, like positioning and sizing.
Page navigation footerSection titled “Page navigation footer”
If using multiple pages, a navigation bar can be useful at the bottom of the screen:
To save from repeating the same widgets on each page, there’s the top_layer which is the Always on Top transparent page above all the pages. Everything you put on this page will be on top of all the others.
For the navigation bar we can use a
buttonmatrix. Note how the header_footer style
definition is being applied to the widget and its children objects, and how a few more styles are configured manually
at the main widget:
For this example to appear correctly, use the theme and style options from above and LVGL’s own library fonts.
API connection status iconSection titled “API connection status icon”
The top layer is useful to show status icons visible on all pages:
In the example below, we only show the icon when the connection with Home Assistant is established:
NOTE
- The widget starts hidden at boot and it’s only shown when triggered by connection with the API.
- Alignment of the widget: since the align option is given, the x and y options are used to position the widget relative to the calculated position.
Title bar for each pageSection titled “Title bar for each page”
Each page can have its own title bar:
To put a title bar behind the status icon, we need to add it to each page, also containing the label with a unique title:
For this example to work, use the theme and style options from above.
Flex layout positioningSection titled “Flex layout positioning”
Layouts aim to position widgets automatically, eliminating the need to specify coordinates to position each widget. This is a great way to simplify your configuration containing many widgets as it allows you to even omit alignment options.
This example illustrates a control panel for three covers, made up of labels and discrete buttons. Although a button matrix could also be suitable for this, you might still prefer fully-featured individual buttons, as they offer a wider range of customization possibilities as seen in the Cover status and control example. Here we use the Flex layout:
This saved you from a considerable amount of manual calculation of widget positioning which would otherwise be required
to place them manually with
x and
y ! You only need to determine a common width and height for your widgets to
distribute them on the page as you prefer. (MDI icons in text below shows how to use custom
icons.)
Grid layout positioningSection titled “Grid layout positioning”
But there’s even more! With the Grid layout, you don’t need to specify width and height for your widgets. All you have to do is divide the space into rows and columns; the widgets can be automatically be sized to fit into cells defined by these rows and columns. The same task from above, in a fully automated grid, looks like this:
The big advantage here is that whenever you need to add, for example, an extra column of buttons for a new cover, you
just simply append it to the
grid_columns variable, and add the corresponding widgets as above. With
STRETCH their
sizes and positions will automatically be calculated to fill in the cells, while the parent’s
pad_all,
pad_row
and
pad_column can help with spacing between them. See Weather forecast panel further down
this page for another example relying on Grid.
ESPHome boot screenSection titled “ESPHome boot screen”
To display a boot image with a spinner animation which disappears automatically after a few moments or on touch of the
screen you can use the top layer. The trick is to put a base
obj full screen and child
image widget in its middle as the last item of the widgets list, so they draw on top of all the
others. To make it automatically disappear afer boot, you use ESPHome’s
on_boot trigger:
MDI icons in textSection titled “MDI icons in text”
ESPHome’s font renderer allows you to use any OpenType/TrueType font file for your text. This is very flexible because you can prepare various sets of fonts at different sizes each with a different number of glyphs; this is important as it may help to conserve flash memory space.
One example is when you’d like some MDI icons to be used in line with the text (similar to how LVGL’s internal fonts and symbols coexist). You can use a font of your choice; choose the symbols/icons from MDI you want and mix them in a single sized set.
In the example below, we use the default set of glyphs from RobotoCondensed-Regular and append some extra symbols to it from MDI. Then we display these inline with the text by escaping their codepoints:
TIP
Follow these steps to choose your MDI icons:
- To lookup your icons, use the Pictogrammers site. Click on the desired
- icon and note its codepoint (it’s the hexadecimal number near the download options).
- To get the TrueType font with all the icons in it, head on to the
- Pictogrammers GitHub repository
-and from a recent version folder, download the
materialdesignicons-webfont.ttf file and place it in your ESPHome
config directory under a folder named
fonts (to match the example above).
- To use the desired icon, prepend the copied codepoint with
\U000. The Unicode character escape sequence has to
- start with capital
\Uand have exactly 8 hexadecimal digits.
- To translate the escape sequence into the real glyph, make sure you enclose your strings in double quotes.
Fix missing checkbox and chevronSection titled “Fix missing checkbox and chevron”
If you configure your custom font as the
default_font used by LVGL, it will likely not contain the
FontAwesome symbols. You may observe that some widgets won’t display correctly;
specifically
checkbox won’t show the checkmark when it’s checked, and
dropdown won’t show the chevron pointing downwards to open the list.
To work around this issue, simply import just the checkmark and chevron symbols in the desired size and apply them through Theme and style definitions to all the checkboxes and dropdowns in the configuration:
You could of course simply apply one of the built-in
montserrat_ packs, but that would not be beneficial on the
binary size - it would uselessly include the entire set of glyphs in the flash.
Toggle state icon buttonSection titled “Toggle state icon button”
A common use case for icons is a status display. For example, a checkable (toggle) button will display different
icons based on the status of a light or switch. To put an icon on a button you use a
label
widget as the child of the
button. The coloring can already be different thanks to the
Theme and style definitions where you can set a different color for the
checked state.
Additionally, by using a
text_sensor to import the state from Home Assistant, we can not only track the
on state,
but also the
unavailable or
unknown states to apply disabled styles for these cases.
If we take our previous Remote light button example, we can modify it like this:
Battery status iconSection titled “Battery status icon”
Another example for using MDI icons is to display battery percentage in 10 steps. We need to have a font containing the glyphs corresponding to the different battery percentage levels, and we need a sensor to import the battery status from Home Assistant into a numeric value. We use a lambda to return the codepoint of the corresponding glyph based on the sensor value:
Battery charging animationSection titled “Battery charging animation”
To have an animation illustrating a battery charging, you can use
animimg with a set of
images rendered from MDI showing battery levels:
TIP
You can use both battery examples above placed on top of each other, and switch their
hidden flag depending if the
charger is connected or not:
Use
x,
y,
align widget properties for precise positioning.
An analog clockSection titled “An analog clock”
Using the
meter and
label widgets, we can create an analog clock which
shows the date too.
The
meter has three scales: one for minutes ticks and hand, ranged between
0 and
60; one
for the hour ticks and the labels as majors, ranged between
1 and
12; and a higher resolution scale for the hour
hand, ranged between
0 and
720, to be able to naturally position the hand in between the hours. The second scale
doesn’t have an indicator, while the third scale doesn’t have ticks nor labels.
The script runs at the beginning of every minute to update the line positions for each hand as well as the respective text.
A numeric input keypadSection titled “A numeric input keypad”
The
buttonmatrix widget can work together with the
Key collector component to collect the button presses as key press sequences. It sends the
text of
the buttons (or
key_code where configured) to the key collector.
If you key in the correct sequence, the
led widget will change color accordingly:
NOTE
- A base object
objis used as a parent for the label; this allows proper centering of the label as well as emphasizing it with shadows independently of the label’s dimensions.
align_tois used to align the label to the
ledvertically.
- Changing the background color of the buttons in
pressedstate.
- Use of the
key_codeconfiguration to send a different character to
key_collectorinstead of the displayed symbol.
Weather forecast panelSection titled “Weather forecast panel”
Another example relying on the Grid layout can be a weather panel showing the forecast through the OpenWeatherMap integration of Home Assistant.
All the information displayed here could be retrieved to local
platform: homeassistant sensors as desribed in several
examples in this Cookbook, however, this time we take a different approach. Instead of pulling the data by ESPHome,
we’ll be pushing it from Home Assistant, to native Lvgl components.
The weather condition icons we use are from MDI. We import just the ones corresponding to the weather conditions supported by the Weather integration in Home Assistant. For all the other labels you can use any font of your choice.
If you look carefully at the
grid_columns variable, you’ll notice that there are two thinner columns at left and right
(
FR(10) ). Reason is to add some space to the labels from the edges. And that’s why we had to use
grid_cell_column_span for the widgets in the first row, to take up the space of multiple columns.
These labels will appear in Home Assistant as
editable text components, which makes it very easy to update them
with the
text.set_value action. For this purpose, we add the following
automations to Home Assistant:
The automations will be triggered to update the labels every time the corresponding entities change, and when the ESPHome comes alive - the reason you also need the Status. Note that you’ll need to adjust the entity IDs corresponding to your ESPHome node depedning on how you configured it to use its name.
Turn off screen when idleSection titled “Turn off screen when idle”
LVGL has a notion of screen inactivity — in other words, the time since the last user interaction with the screen is
tracked. This can be used to dim the display backlight or turn it off after a moment of inactivity
(like a screen saver). Every use of an input device (touchscreen, rotary encoder) counts as an activity and resets
the inactivity counter. Note that it’s important to use the
on_release trigger to accomplish this task. With a
template number you can make the timeout adjustable by the users.
Prevent burn-in of LCDSection titled “Prevent burn-in of LCD”
You can use this to protect and prolong the lifetime of the LCD screens, thus being more green and generating less hazardous waste.
A common problem with wall-mounted LCD screens is that they display the same picture 99.999% of the time. Even if somebody turns off the backlight during the night or dark periods, the LCD screen keeps showing the same picture, but seen by nobody. This scenario is likely to lead to burn-in after a few years of operation.
One way to mitigate this is to exercise the pixels periodically by displaying different content.
show_snow option
during LVGL paused state was developed with this in mind; it displays randomly colored pixels across the entire screen
in order to minimize screen burn-in by exercising each individual pixel.
In the example below, pixel training is done four times for a half an hour every night; it can be stopped by touching the screen.
You can combine it with the previous example to turn off the backlight, so the users don’t actually notice this.