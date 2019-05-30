Changelog - Version 1.13.0 - May 30th 2019
Oh hi there!
It’s been a while since the last release (once again 😅). But I hope you’ll be excited to hear what’s new in this latest release of ESPHome: 1.13.0!
First of all, as you can see in the table above, a ton of new components have been added. Some to highlight are:
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Cover Updates: Covers now support setting arbitrary position (and the new time-based and endstop covers make full use of it).
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Climate Support: ESPHome now has a full climate abstraction - with the “bang bang” climate device you can automate thermostats directly on the ESP.
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Sun, GPS etc - This release brings a lot of helper components too of course.
But… the biggest change in this version has yet to be mentioned here: A complete refactor of the ESPHome codebase. Remember the project rename in 1.11? It’s nothing compared to the latest and greatest code refactor. ESPHome has gotten a completely new directory structure, and the codebase has been simplified a lot.
What does this mean for you?
Well, you’ll be happy to hear that this refactor improves compile times by around 2x. Additionally, these changes will make contributing a lot easier, because now the code is much more modular.
But it doesn’t stop there!
This release also brings another awesome new feature: Live validation! If you use the editor in the ESPHome dashboard, your configuration will be validated on-the-fly and any validation errors are shown directly in the editor in less than half a second!
I also want to give special shout outs to these awesome people who have contributed a lot of features in this version:
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@gitolicious for his awesome work on improving the dashboard!
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@mvturnho for the new TTP219 and binary sensor map additions!
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@glmnet for adding the TCL112 and Coolix climate platforms, as well @puuu for pushing ahead with the climate component!
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Everyone who has been supporting me financially over Patreon!
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Everybody who reported bugs, contributed documentation and fixed things!
If you like this version, please consider starring the ESPHome repository on Github 💫!
Other notable changesSection titled “Other notable changes”
-
Hass.io Ingress - ESPHome now supports showing the dashboard directly in the Home Assistant frontend via the Hass.io Ingress feature.
-
The i2c variant of the ttp229 device is now also supported.
-
Covers now support position & tilt - you can use these with the new endstop and time-based cover platforms.
-
ESPHome has received support for climate devices, you can now let your ESP control heaters/coolers directly on the ESP. Great for building a DIY thermostat or making an existing one IoT-enabled.
-
Lights now have some new actions:
light.dim_relativeand
light.addressable_set. Addressable lights now also support a new range syntax (
.range()and
.all()) functions to allow easier effect creation.
-
Added a new custom component mechanism and contribution guidelines have been updated.
-
RDM6300 now also has an
on_tagtrigger like the PN532.
-
Remote Transmitter and Remote Receiver have gotten some new features: custom triggers and actions with templatable values.
-
Added
output.esp8266_pwm.set_frequencyaction for dynamically changing the frequency of the ESP8266 PWM output (for example for active buzzers).
-
Added
servo.detachaction to disable a servo - this prevents it from moving around once it’s in position.
-
Added
stepper.set_speedto dynamically change a stepper’s speed at runtime.
-
Added
text_sensor.statecondition for checking a text sensor’s state against a fixed value.
-
Added globals.set action, script.is_running condition, for condition.
-
Custom components can now access ESPHome’s global variables.
-
Added
restore_modefor lights and light.is_on/off.
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
All of these are also documented in validation - just view the validation output and it should tell you what has changed.
-
esphome_core_versionhas been removed - ESPHome is no longer split up in the core and python repository.
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The
esp32_ble_trackerbinary sensor platform (not the global hub) has been renamed to
ble_presence.
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The remote transmitter switch has been removed and a template switch with the new actions should be used. See validation output.
-
esphome_core_versionhas been removed - ESPHome is no longer split up in the core and python repository.
-
Because of some internal changes, some ID names are used internally and can no longer be used. See validation errors.
Release 1.13.1 - May 30Section titled “Release 1.13.1 - May 30”
- esphome: Fix validation TypeError esphome#574
- esphome: Fix Sun Trigger esphome#572
- esphome: Dashboard work around Hass.io bug esphome#575
- esphome: Fix waveshare 7.5in model esphome#576
Release 1.13.2 - May 31Section titled “Release 1.13.2 - May 31”
- esphome: Fix remote_receiver binary_sensor schema esphome#578
- esphome: Fix MQTT client_id changed esphome#579
- esphome: Fix Rotary Encoder esphome#580
- esphome: Fix travis build esphome#582
- esphome: Fix MQTT on_message trigger esphome#583
- esphome: Fix light partition esphome#584
- esphome: Fix i2c setup priority esphome#585
- docs: add note for asynchronously update of adc esphome.io#259 by @escoand
Release 1.13.3 - June 1Section titled “Release 1.13.3 - June 1”
- esphome: List the correct boards when building for ESP32 esphome#589 by @macourteau
- esphome: Fix addressable effects esphome#590
- esphome: Fix scripts circular dependency esphome#591
- esphome: Fix timezone detection for timezones without daylight savings time esphome#586
- esphome: Fix remote_receiver binary_sensor esphome#592
- docs: Add missing filter name for ct_clamp esphome.io#258 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Fix flicker light effect turning itself off esphome#594
- esphome: Fix medium fan speed esphome#595
- esphome: Fix dashboard for Py3 installs esphome#596
Release 1.13.4 - June 3Section titled “Release 1.13.4 - June 3”
- esphome: Add better esphomeyaml migration path esphome#600
- esphome: Allow old remote_transmitter repeat schema esphome#601
- esphome: Fix color wipe effect esphome#599
- docs: Update integration.rst esphome.io#263 by @balk77
- esphome: Fix hx711 esphome#602
- esphome: Fix validation infinite loop with empty platform block esphome#598
- esphome: Fix ADS1115 calculation esphome#606
- esphome: ESP8266 connect fixes esphome#605
Release 1.13.5 - June 8Section titled “Release 1.13.5 - June 8”
- esphome: Move ESPHome version define esphome#607
- esphome: Fix ForCondition time duration check esphome#610 by @ptatrai
- docs: Add timezone mapping to Docker compose. esphome.io#266 by @jeff-h
- esphome: DHT22 ignore invalid values esphome#614
- esphome: Template Cover don’t auto-set current_operation esphome#612
- esphome: Fix Hass.io addon SSL esphome#613
- esphome: Fix remote_receiver always shows sony esphome#617
- esphome: Make ForCondition a component esphome#616
- esphome: Update docker base image to 1.8.0 esphome#618
- esphome: Fix integration sensor, add test esphome#619
- esphome: Fix sun default elevation esphome#620
- esphome: Update base image to 1.8.3 esphome#625
- esphome: Fix status binary sensor for MQTT esphome#628
- esphome: Work around ESP32 BLE issue esphome#626
- esphome: Work around ESP32 core WiFi Bug esphome#627
Release 1.13.6 - June 14Section titled “Release 1.13.6 - June 14”
- docs: Lambas won’t just work with the short name esphome.io#269 by @ryannazaretian
- esphome: Fix ESP32 RCSwitch Dump Stack Smash Protection esphome#636
- esphome: Fix russia timezone detection esphome#637
- esphome: Fix esp8266_restore_from_flash esphome#638
- esphome: Fix globals.set esphome#635
- esphome: Fix version.h file esphome#630
- esphome: Fix remote_receiver raw binary sensor esphome#639
- esphome: Re-add CustomMQTTDevice class esphome#640
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- docs: Extend the documentation of esp8266_restore_from_flash to include pla… esphome.io#203 by @placidorevilla
- esphome: TTP229-LSF i2c device support esphome#489 by @mvturnho
- docs: TTP229-LSF i2c device support esphome.io#205 by @mvturnho
- docs: Remove deprecated filter_nan: option esphome.io#214 by @davericher
- docs: Minor Gramatical fix esphome.io#220 by @meichthys
- esphome: Add cover position/tilt support esphome#496
- esphome: Add climate support esphome#502
- esphome: Add ‘at’ time trigger esphome#493
- docs: Stepper combine lambda docs esphome.io#223 by @AalianKhan
- esphome: Simplify coroutine syntax esphome#503
- docs: Added a section for all lambda calls esphome.io#222 by @AalianKhan
- docs: Typo in ESP32 Touch Component esphome.io#216 by @jcullen86
- docs: MQTT clean-mqtt: Document for docker esphome.io#210 by @bphermansson
- esphome: Wio_link and wio_node pinout improvements esphome#505 by @sethcohn
- docs: Voltage range of ADC is at the chip pin esphome.io#224 by @kimonm
- esphome: Escape double quotes and backslashes in ssid and psk esphome#507 by @gitolicious
- docs: Added Gitpod documentation esphome.io#225 by @gitolicious
- docs: Fixed lint and ref errors esphome.io#228 by @gitolicious
- esphome: 🏗 Merge C++ into python codebase esphome#504
- docs: Create .gitpod.yml esphome.io#226 by @gitolicious
- esphome: Cleanup dashboard JS esphome#491
- docs: Add esp32_camera ttgo-camera example esphome.io#231 by @Naesstrom
- esphome: Hass.io Ingress esphome#519
- docs: Fix config name for showing previous page esphome.io#238 by @kevinior
- docs: fixed copy paste error esphome.io#237 by @norges
- docs: Update switch/index.rst lambda section esphome.io#236 by @EmmanuelLM
- docs: Update h801 cookbook esphome.io#235 by @Eenoo
- esphome: Create .gitpod.yml esphome#508 by @gitolicious
- esphome: Fix MQTT Not Working in dev branch esphome#527 by @mtl010957
- esphome: Fix custom_sensor codegen esphome#526 by @emwap
- esphome: Fix compilation of automations esphome#525 by @envy
- esphome: Add Custom Component tests esphome#529 by @emwap
- esphome: Create .editorconfig esphome#524 by @gitolicious
- docs: Fix minor typo in ESP32 camera docs esphome.io#241 by @richrd
- esphome: Added save & validate button in editor window esphome#511 by @gitolicious
- esphome: Fix compilation of my9231 component esphome#533 by @puuu
- esphome: Allow rx_only mode of sds011 component esphome#534 by @puuu
- esphome: MPU6050 fix temperature reading (wrong datatype) esphome#532 by @norges
- esphome: Check lambdas for return statement esphome#539
- esphome: Auto-Generate esphome.h esphome#538
- esphome: Revert HLW8012 to use pulse counter esphome#537
- esphome: Use int_range validator esphome#542
- esphome: Dashboard editor live validation esphome#540
- esphome: Sun support esphome#531
- esphome: Update CI linter esphome#544
- esphome: Updates for 1.13 esphome#546
- esphome: Make Climate component work over mqtt esphome#535 by @puuu
- esphome: CCS811 support esphome#536
- esphome: GPS time source esphome#543
- esphome: TTP229 BSF support esphome#547
- docs: Update links esphome.io#243 by @oscar-b
- esphome: Bme680 pressure value fix esphome#550 by @plopp
- docs: Fix typo in docs mi flora esphome.io#250 by @seuros
- docs: Stepper component: fix typo in doc esphome.io#254 by @Johboh
- esphome: Suggested fix for empty domain esphome#555 by @ASMfreaK
- docs: Sensor: correct example for on_raw_value esphome.io#255 by @Johboh
- docs: Update bh1750.rst (fix incorrect link text) esphome.io#246 by @richrd
- esphome: Don’t fall back to the global availability topic if it is empty esphome#553 by @brandond
- esphome: Add examples to Nextion page esphome#548 by @AalianKhan
- esphome: Support for AM2320 temperature and humidity sensor esphome#554 by @T3m3z
- docs: Documentation for AM2320 component esphome.io#249 by @T3m3z
- esphome: Add TCL112 climate esphome#523 by @glmnet
- docs: Add Coolix Tcl112 Climate esphome.io#247 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add coolix climate ❄ 🔥 esphome#521 by @glmnet
- esphome: added link from dashboard to web server, if configured esphome#556 by @gitolicious (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add NTC and resistance sensor esphome#560 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Waveshare enter deep sleep mode on shutdown esphome#561 (cherry-picked)
- docs: extended mpr121 docs with debounce and thresholds config esphome.io#245 by @mvturnho (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Mpr121 added debounce and thresholds config esphome#558 by @mvturnho (cherry-picked)
- docs: Documentation for binary_sensor_map esphome.io#199 by @mvturnho (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Binary sensor map implementation esphome#551 by @mvturnho (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix CWWW/RGBWW lights esphome#562 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: added download, edit and retry buttons to upload modal esphome#557 by @gitolicious (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Renamed upload button esphome#563 by @gitolicious
- esphome: Warn if a component does long-running work in loop thread esphome#565
- esphome: Add CT Clamp component esphome#559 by @jesserockz
- docs: Add docs for CT Clamp esphome.io#256 by @jesserockz
- docs: Put ‘MAC_ADDRESS’ instead of MAC_ADDRESS esphome.io#239 by @tiagofreire-pt
- esphome: Fix TSL2561 invalid default esphome#566
- esphome: Use copy for custom includes esphome#568
- esphome: Add uart.write action esphome#567
- esphome: Correctly set warm white variables esphome#569 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Register light conditions esphome#570