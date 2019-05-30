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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Changelog - Version 1.13.0 - May 30th 2019

Climate ​Devices
Endstop ​Cover
Time-​Based ​Cover
Bang ​Bang ​Controller
AM2​3​2​0​
CCS8​1​1​
Integration
Pulse ​Width
Resistance ​Sensor
NTC ​Thermistor
CT ​Clamp
Binary ​Sensor ​Map
TTP2​2​9​
Coolix ​IR ​Remote
Tcl1​1​2​ ​IR ​Remote
Sun
GPS ​Time ​Source
Custom ​Light
Custom ​Cover
Custom ​Climate

Oh hi there!

It’s been a while since the last release (once again 😅). But I hope you’ll be excited to hear what’s new in this latest release of ESPHome: 1.13.0!

First of all, as you can see in the table above, a ton of new components have been added. Some to highlight are:

  • Cover Updates: Covers now support setting arbitrary position (and the new time-based and endstop covers make full use of it).

  • Climate Support: ESPHome now has a full climate abstraction - with the “bang bang” climate device you can automate thermostats directly on the ESP.

  • Sun, GPS etc - This release brings a lot of helper components too of course.

But… the biggest change in this version has yet to be mentioned here: A complete refactor of the ESPHome codebase. Remember the project rename in 1.11? It’s nothing compared to the latest and greatest code refactor. ESPHome has gotten a completely new directory structure, and the codebase has been simplified a lot.

What does this mean for you?

Well, you’ll be happy to hear that this refactor improves compile times by around 2x. Additionally, these changes will make contributing a lot easier, because now the code is much more modular.

But it doesn’t stop there!

This release also brings another awesome new feature: Live validation! If you use the editor in the ESPHome dashboard, your configuration will be validated on-the-fly and any validation errors are shown directly in the editor in less than half a second!

I also want to give special shout outs to these awesome people who have contributed a lot of features in this version:

  • @gitolicious for his awesome work on improving the dashboard!

  • @mvturnho for the new TTP219 and binary sensor map additions!

  • @glmnet for adding the TCL112 and Coolix climate platforms, as well @puuu for pushing ahead with the climate component!

  • Everyone who has been supporting me financially over Patreon!

  • Everybody who reported bugs, contributed documentation and fixed things!

If you like this version, please consider starring the ESPHome repository on Github 💫!

Other notable changes

Section titled “Other notable changes”

  • Hass.io Ingress - ESPHome now supports showing the dashboard directly in the Home Assistant frontend via the Hass.io Ingress feature.

  • The i2c variant of the ttp229 device is now also supported.

  • Covers now support position & tilt - you can use these with the new endstop and time-based cover platforms.

  • ESPHome has received support for climate devices, you can now let your ESP control heaters/coolers directly on the ESP. Great for building a DIY thermostat or making an existing one IoT-enabled.

  • Lights now have some new actions: light.dim_relative and light.addressable_set. Addressable lights now also support a new range syntax (.range() and .all() ) functions to allow easier effect creation.

  • Added a new custom component mechanism and contribution guidelines have been updated.

  • RDM6300 now also has an on_tag trigger like the PN532.

  • Remote Transmitter and Remote Receiver have gotten some new features: custom triggers and actions with templatable values.

  • Added output.esp8266_pwm.set_frequency action for dynamically changing the frequency of the ESP8266 PWM output (for example for active buzzers).

  • Added servo.detach action to disable a servo - this prevents it from moving around once it’s in position.

  • Added stepper.set_speed to dynamically change a stepper’s speed at runtime.

  • Added text_sensor.state condition for checking a text sensor’s state against a fixed value.

  • Added globals.set action, script.is_running condition, for condition.

  • Custom components can now access ESPHome’s global variables.

  • Added restore_mode for lights and light.is_on/off.

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

All of these are also documented in validation - just view the validation output and it should tell you what has changed.

  • esphome_core_version has been removed - ESPHome is no longer split up in the core and python repository.

  • The esp32_ble_tracker binary sensor platform (not the global hub) has been renamed to ble_presence.

  • The remote transmitter switch has been removed and a template switch with the new actions should be used. See validation output.

  • esphome_core_version has been removed - ESPHome is no longer split up in the core and python repository.

  • Because of some internal changes, some ID names are used internally and can no longer be used. See validation errors.

Release 1.13.1 - May 30

Section titled “Release 1.13.1 - May 30”

Release 1.13.2 - May 31

Section titled “Release 1.13.2 - May 31”

Release 1.13.3 - June 1

Section titled “Release 1.13.3 - June 1”

Release 1.13.4 - June 3

Section titled “Release 1.13.4 - June 3”

Release 1.13.5 - June 8

Section titled “Release 1.13.5 - June 8”

Release 1.13.6 - June 14

Section titled “Release 1.13.6 - June 14”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”