Changelog - Version 1.13.0 - May 30th 2019

Oh hi there!

It’s been a while since the last release (once again 😅). But I hope you’ll be excited to hear what’s new in this latest release of ESPHome: 1.13.0!

First of all, as you can see in the table above, a ton of new components have been added. Some to highlight are:

Cover Updates : Covers now support setting arbitrary position (and the new time-based and endstop covers make full use of it).

Climate Support : ESPHome now has a full climate abstraction - with the “bang bang” climate device you can automate thermostats directly on the ESP.

Sun, GPS etc - This release brings a lot of helper components too of course.

But… the biggest change in this version has yet to be mentioned here: A complete refactor of the ESPHome codebase. Remember the project rename in 1.11? It’s nothing compared to the latest and greatest code refactor. ESPHome has gotten a completely new directory structure, and the codebase has been simplified a lot.

What does this mean for you?

Well, you’ll be happy to hear that this refactor improves compile times by around 2x. Additionally, these changes will make contributing a lot easier, because now the code is much more modular.

But it doesn’t stop there!

This release also brings another awesome new feature: Live validation! If you use the editor in the ESPHome dashboard, your configuration will be validated on-the-fly and any validation errors are shown directly in the editor in less than half a second!

I also want to give special shout outs to these awesome people who have contributed a lot of features in this version:

@gitolicious for his awesome work on improving the dashboard!

@mvturnho for the new TTP219 and binary sensor map additions!

@glmnet for adding the TCL112 and Coolix climate platforms, as well @puuu for pushing ahead with the climate component!

Everyone who has been supporting me financially over Patreon!

Everybody who reported bugs, contributed documentation and fixed things!

If you like this version, please consider starring the ESPHome repository on Github 💫!

Other notable changes Section titled “Other notable changes”

Hass.io Ingress - ESPHome now supports showing the dashboard directly in the Home Assistant frontend via the Hass.io Ingress feature.

The i2c variant of the ttp229 device is now also supported.

Covers now support position & tilt - you can use these with the new endstop and time-based cover platforms.

ESPHome has received support for climate devices, you can now let your ESP control heaters/coolers directly on the ESP. Great for building a DIY thermostat or making an existing one IoT-enabled.

Lights now have some new actions: light.dim_relative and light.addressable_set . Addressable lights now also support a new range syntax ( .range() and .all() ) functions to allow easier effect creation.

Added a new custom component mechanism and contribution guidelines have been updated.

RDM6300 now also has an on_tag trigger like the PN532.

Remote Transmitter and Remote Receiver have gotten some new features: custom triggers and actions with templatable values.

Added output.esp8266_pwm.set_frequency action for dynamically changing the frequency of the ESP8266 PWM output (for example for active buzzers).

Added servo.detach action to disable a servo - this prevents it from moving around once it’s in position.

Added stepper.set_speed to dynamically change a stepper’s speed at runtime.

Added text_sensor.state condition for checking a text sensor’s state against a fixed value.

Added globals.set action, script.is_running condition, for condition.

Custom components can now access ESPHome’s global variables.

Added restore_mode for lights and light.is_on/off.

All of these are also documented in validation - just view the validation output and it should tell you what has changed.

esphome_core_version has been removed - ESPHome is no longer split up in the core and python repository.

The esp32_ble_tracker binary sensor platform (not the global hub) has been renamed to ble_presence .

The remote transmitter switch has been removed and a template switch with the new actions should be used. See validation output.

esphome_core_version has been removed - ESPHome is no longer split up in the core and python repository.

Because of some internal changes, some ID names are used internally and can no longer be used. See validation errors.

esphome: Fix validation TypeError esphome#574

esphome: Fix Sun Trigger esphome#572

esphome: Dashboard work around Hass.io bug esphome#575

esphome: Fix waveshare 7.5in model esphome#576

esphome: Fix remote_receiver binary_sensor schema esphome#578

esphome: Fix MQTT client_id changed esphome#579

esphome: Fix Rotary Encoder esphome#580

esphome: Fix travis build esphome#582

esphome: Fix MQTT on_message trigger esphome#583

esphome: Fix light partition esphome#584

esphome: Fix i2c setup priority esphome#585

docs: add note for asynchronously update of adc esphome.io#259 by @escoand

esphome: List the correct boards when building for ESP32 esphome#589 by @macourteau

esphome: Fix addressable effects esphome#590

esphome: Fix scripts circular dependency esphome#591

esphome: Fix timezone detection for timezones without daylight savings time esphome#586

esphome: Fix remote_receiver binary_sensor esphome#592

docs: Add missing filter name for ct_clamp esphome.io#258 by @jesserockz

esphome: Fix flicker light effect turning itself off esphome#594

esphome: Fix medium fan speed esphome#595

esphome: Fix dashboard for Py3 installs esphome#596

esphome: Add better esphomeyaml migration path esphome#600

esphome: Allow old remote_transmitter repeat schema esphome#601

esphome: Fix color wipe effect esphome#599

docs: Update integration.rst esphome.io#263 by @balk77

esphome: Fix hx711 esphome#602

esphome: Fix validation infinite loop with empty platform block esphome#598

esphome: Fix ADS1115 calculation esphome#606

esphome: ESP8266 connect fixes esphome#605

esphome: Move ESPHome version define esphome#607

esphome: Fix ForCondition time duration check esphome#610 by @ptatrai

docs: Add timezone mapping to Docker compose. esphome.io#266 by @jeff-h

esphome: DHT22 ignore invalid values esphome#614

esphome: Template Cover don’t auto-set current_operation esphome#612

esphome: Fix Hass.io addon SSL esphome#613

esphome: Fix remote_receiver always shows sony esphome#617

esphome: Make ForCondition a component esphome#616

esphome: Update docker base image to 1.8.0 esphome#618

esphome: Fix integration sensor, add test esphome#619

esphome: Fix sun default elevation esphome#620

esphome: Update base image to 1.8.3 esphome#625

esphome: Fix status binary sensor for MQTT esphome#628

esphome: Work around ESP32 BLE issue esphome#626

esphome: Work around ESP32 core WiFi Bug esphome#627

docs: Lambas won’t just work with the short name esphome.io#269 by @ryannazaretian

esphome: Fix ESP32 RCSwitch Dump Stack Smash Protection esphome#636

esphome: Fix russia timezone detection esphome#637

esphome: Fix esp8266_restore_from_flash esphome#638

esphome: Fix globals.set esphome#635

esphome: Fix version.h file esphome#630

esphome: Fix remote_receiver raw binary sensor esphome#639

esphome: Re-add CustomMQTTDevice class esphome#640