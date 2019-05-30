TCA9548A I²C Multiplexer

The TCA9548A component allows you to use TCA9548A as a I²C multiplexer (datasheet, AdaFruit) in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.

Once configured, you can use any of the 8 channels (TCA9548A) as separated channels for your projects. Every Channel acts for all connected components as a virtual I²C Bus.

tca9548a I2C Multiplexer.

# Example configuration entry tca9548a : - address : 0x70 id : multiplex0 i2c_id : i2c0 channels : - bus_id : multiplex0channel0 channel : 0 - bus_id : multiplex0channel1 channel : 1 # Individual I2C Devices sensor : - platform : bmp280 i2c_id : multiplex0channel1