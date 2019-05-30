TCA9548A I²C Multiplexer
The TCA9548A component allows you to use TCA9548A as a I²C multiplexer (datasheet, AdaFruit) in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.
Once configured, you can use any of the 8 channels (TCA9548A) as separated channels for your projects. Every Channel acts for all connected components as a virtual I²C Bus.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this TCA9548A component.
-
address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the Multiplexer. Defaults to
0x70.
-
i2c_id (Optional): The I²C Bus ID Defaults to
false
-
channels (Optional): The I²C Bus Channels
- bus_id (Required, ID): The id to use for this virtual I2C Bus.
- channel (Required): The channel (0-7) to use for this virtual I2C Bus.