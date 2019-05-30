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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

TCA9548A I²C Multiplexer

The TCA9548A component allows you to use TCA9548A as a I²C multiplexer (datasheet, AdaFruit) in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.

Once configured, you can use any of the 8 channels (TCA9548A) as separated channels for your projects. Every Channel acts for all connected components as a virtual I²C Bus.

tca9548a I2C Multiplexer. 
# Example configuration entry
tca9548a:
  - address: 0x70
    id: multiplex0
    i2c_id: i2c0
    channels:
      - bus_id: multiplex0channel0
        channel: 0
      - bus_id: multiplex0channel1
        channel: 1


# Individual I2C Devices
sensor:
  - platform: bmp280
    i2c_id: multiplex0channel1

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Required, ID): The id to use for this TCA9548A component.

  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the Multiplexer. Defaults to 0x70.

  • i2c_id (Optional): The I²C Bus ID Defaults to false

  • channels (Optional): The I²C Bus Channels

    • bus_id (Required, ID): The id to use for this virtual I2C Bus.
    • channel (Required): The channel (0-7) to use for this virtual I2C Bus.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”