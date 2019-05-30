GP8403 Component

The gp8403 (12-bit) and gp8413 (15-bit) are 2-channel DAC output modules respectively. They require an I2C to be setup.

gp8403 : id : my_gp8403 voltage : 5V model : GP8403

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. voltage ( Required , voltage): The output voltage range of the DAC. Must be one of 5V or 10V .

( , voltage): The output voltage range of the DAC. Must be one of or . model (Optional, enum): GP8403 for the 12 bit model and GP8413 for the 15 bit model. Defaults to GP8403.

output : - platform : gp8403 id : my_gp8403_output_1 gp8403_id : my_gp8403 channel : 0 - platform : gp8403 id : my_gp8403_output_2 gp8403_id : my_gp8403 channel : 1

Configuration variables: