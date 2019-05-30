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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

GP8403 Component

The gp8403 (12-bit) and gp8413 (15-bit) are 2-channel DAC output modules respectively. They require an I2C to be setup.

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”
gp8403:
  id: my_gp8403
  voltage: 5V
  model: GP8403

Configuration variables:

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
  • voltage (Required, voltage): The output voltage range of the DAC. Must be one of 5V or 10V.
  • model (Optional, enum): GP8403 for the 12 bit model and GP8413 for the 15 bit model. Defaults to GP8403.

Output

Section titled “Output”
output:
  - platform: gp8403
    id: my_gp8403_output_1
    gp8403_id: my_gp8403
    channel: 0
  - platform: gp8403
    id: my_gp8403_output_2
    gp8403_id: my_gp8403
    channel: 1

Configuration variables:

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
  • gp8403_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the GP8403 component. Defaults to the only GP8403 component if there is only one.
  • channel (Required, int): The channel of the GP8403 to use. Must be 0 or 1.
  • All other options from Base Output Configuration.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”