GP8403 Component
The
gp8403 (12-bit) and
gp8413 (15-bit) are 2-channel DAC output modules respectively. They
require an I2C to be setup.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
- voltage (Required, voltage): The output voltage range of the DAC. Must be one of
5Vor
10V.
- model (Optional, enum): GP8403 for the 12 bit model and GP8413 for the 15 bit model. Defaults to GP8403.
OutputSection titled “Output”
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
- gp8403_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the GP8403 component. Defaults to the only GP8403 component if there is only one.
- channel (Required, int): The channel of the GP8403 to use. Must be
0or
1.
- All other options from Base Output Configuration.