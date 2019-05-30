HLK-FM22x Face Recognition Module
The
hlk_fm22x component allows you to use your HLK-FM225 and HLK-FM223 face recognition modules with ESPHome.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The module can be powered by the 5V output. As the communication with the reader is done using UART (default baud rate is 115200), you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the
rx_pin connected to the reader’s
TX and the
tx_pin connected to the reader’s
RX.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
The configuration is made up of three parts: The central component, optional individual sensors, the optional enrolling binary sensor, and the optional version text sensor.
Base Configuration:
- uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub.
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
- on_face_scan_matched (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when an enrolled face is scanned and recognized. See
on_face_scan_matched.
- on_face_scan_unmatched (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when an unknown face is scanned. See
on_face_scan_unmatched.
- on_face_scan_invalid (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when the face scan failed. See
on_face_scan_invalid.
- on_face_info (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when face information is available. See
on_face_info.
- on_enrollment_done (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a face enrollment step is successful. See
on_enrollment_done.
- on_enrollment_failed (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a face enrollment step failed. See
on_enrollment_failed.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
Configuration variables:
- All options from Binary Sensor.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
-
face_count: The number of enrolled faces stored on the module.
-
All options from Sensor.
-
last_face_id: The last matched enrolled face as set by
on_face_scan_matched.
-
All options from Sensor.
-
status: The integer representation of the internal status register of the module.
-
All options from Sensor.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
-
version: The module’s firmware version.
-
All options from Text Sensor.
-
last_face_name: The last matched enrolled face as set by
on_face_scan_matched.
-
All options from Text Sensor.
Section titled “on_face_scan_matched Trigger”
on_face_scan_matched Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever a face scan is matched to an enrolled face.
To use the variables, use a lambda template, the matched face id is available inside that lambda under the variable named
face_id and the face name under the variable named
name.
Section titled “on_face_scan_unmatched Trigger”
on_face_scan_unmatched Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever an unknown face is scanned.
Section titled “on_face_scan_invalid Trigger”
on_face_scan_invalid Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever a scan fails, e.g. when no face is visible. This is different from
on_face_scan_unmatched which is triggered when an unknown face is scanned.
To use the variable, use a lambda template, the error number is available inside that lambda under the variable named
error.
Section titled “on_face_info Trigger”
on_face_info Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever face information is available.
The module sends face info during enrollment and scanning, and it’s mostly useful for debugging.
To use the variables, use a lambda template, the status is available inside that lambda under the variable named
status.
A zero value means normal, and the datasheet contains various error status codes (e.g. 6 for the face being too far).
There are additional values to determine the position (
left,
top,
right,
bottom) of the face in the frame as well as its rotation (
yaw,
pitch,
roll).
Section titled “on_enrollment_done Trigger”
on_enrollment_done Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever an enrollment step for a face is successful.
To use the variables, use a lambda template, the slot number enrolled into is available inside that lambda under the variable named
face_id.
Note that the value is only valid after the face has been enrolled in all directions (otherwise it will be -1).
The direction value is a bitmask representing the directions that have been captured so far. A value of
0x1f means all directions have been captured and the face id should be valid.
Section titled “on_enrollment_failed Trigger”
on_enrollment_failed Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever a face failed to be enrolled.
To use the variable, use a lambda template, the error number is available inside that lambda under the variable named
error.
Section titled “hlk_fm22x.enroll Action”
hlk_fm22x.enroll Action
Starts the face enrollment process with a name and direction. To successfully enroll a face, you need to successfully and consecutively scan the face from all directions. A failure in one direction will require enrolling the face again from the start.
Configuration options:
- name (Required, string, templatable): The name associated with the face. Up to 32 ASCII characters.
- direction (Required, int, templatable): The direction to scan the face for.
1for center,
2for right,
4for left,
8for down, and
16for up.
Section titled “hlk_fm22x.scan Action”
hlk_fm22x.scan Action
Scans and tries to match to an enrolled face. Triggers one of the on_face_scan triggers.
Section titled “hlk_fm22x.delete Action”
hlk_fm22x.delete Action
Removes the enrolled face from the slot number defined.
Configuration options:
- face_id (Required, int, templatable): The slot number of the enrolled face to delete.
Section titled “hlk_fm22x.delete_all Action”
hlk_fm22x.delete_all Action
Removes all enrolled faces.
Section titled “hlk_fm22x.reset Action”
hlk_fm22x.reset Action
Resets the module. Can be useful after a failed enrollment or scan if the module isn’t responding correctly. If this command fails it will mark the module as failed.
All actionsSection titled “All actions”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the HLK-FM22x reader if you have multiple components.
Test setupSection titled “Test setup”
With the following code you can quickly setup a node and use Home Assistant’s action in the developer tools.
E.g. for calling
hlk_fm22x.enroll select the action
esphome.test_node_enroll and in action data enter