The rdm6300 component allows you to use RDM6300 NFC/RFID controllers (datasheet, iTead) with ESPHome. This component is a global hub that establishes the connection to the RDM6300 via UART and translates the received data. Using the RDM6300 binary sensors you can then create individual binary sensors that track if an NFC/RFID tag is currently detected by the RDM6300.

See Setting Up Tags for information on how to setup individual binary sensors for this component.

As the communication with the RDM6300 is done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the data pin of the RDM6300 and with the baud rate set to 9600

# Example configuration entry uart : rx_pin : D0 baud_rate : 9600 rdm6300 : binary_sensor : - platform : rdm6300 uid : 7616525 name : " RDM6300 NFC Tag "

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

on_tag (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a tag is read. See on_tag .

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this component.

This automation will be triggered when the RDM6300 module responds with a tag.

The parameter x this trigger provides is of type uint32_t and is the tag UID as a 32-bit unsigned integer.

rdm6300 : # ... on_tag : then : - mqtt.publish : topic : rdm6300/tag payload : !lambda ' return to_string(x); '

A tag scanned event can also be sent to the Home Assistant tag component using homeassistant.tag_scanned Action.

rdm6300 : # ... on_tag : then : - homeassistant.tag_scanned : !lambda ' return to_string(x); '

rdm6300 Binary Sensor Section titled “rdm6300 Binary Sensor”

The rdm6300 binary sensor platform lets you track if an NFC/RFID tag with a given unique id ( uid ) is currently being detected by the RDM6300 or not.

# Example configuration entry uart : rx_pin : D0 baud_rate : 9600 rdm6300 : binary_sensor : - platform : rdm6300 uid : 7616525 name : " RDM6300 NFC Tag "

uid ( Required , int): The unique ID of the NFC/RFID tag.

( , int): The unique ID of the NFC/RFID tag. All other options from Binary Sensor.

To set up binary sensors for specific NFC tags you first have to know their unique IDs. To obtain this id, first set up a simple RDM6300 configuration without any binary sensors like above.

When your code is running and you approach the RDM6300 with an NFC Tag, you should see a message like this:

Found new tag with ID '7616525'