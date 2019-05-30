RDM6300 NFC/RFID
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The
rdm6300 component allows you to use RDM6300 NFC/RFID controllers
(datasheet, iTead)
with ESPHome. This component is a global hub that establishes the connection to the RDM6300 via UART and
translates the received data. Using the RDM6300 binary sensors you can then
create individual binary sensors that track if an NFC/RFID tag is currently detected by the RDM6300.
See Setting Up Tags for information on how to setup individual binary sensors for this component.
As the communication with the RDM6300 is done using UART, you need
to have an UART bus in your configuration with the
rx_pin connected to the data pin of the RDM6300 and
with the baud rate set to 9600
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.
-
on_tag (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a tag is read. See
on_tag.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this component.
Section titled “on_tag”
on_tag
This automation will be triggered when the RDM6300 module responds with a tag.
The parameter
x this trigger provides is of type
uint32_t and is the tag UID as a 32-bit
unsigned integer.
A tag scanned event can also be sent to the Home Assistant tag component
using
homeassistant.tag_scanned Action.
Section titled “rdm6300 Binary Sensor”
rdm6300 Binary Sensor
The
rdm6300 binary sensor platform lets you track if an NFC/RFID tag with a given
unique id (
uid ) is currently being detected by the RDM6300 or not.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- uid (Required, int): The unique ID of the NFC/RFID tag.
- All other options from Binary Sensor.
Setting Up TagsSection titled “Setting Up Tags”
To set up binary sensors for specific NFC tags you first have to know their unique IDs. To obtain this id, first set up a simple RDM6300 configuration without any binary sensors like above.
When your code is running and you approach the RDM6300 with an NFC Tag, you should see a message like this:
Then copy this id and create a
binary_sensor entry as in the configuration example. Repeat this process for
each tag.