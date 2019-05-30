ESPHome 2024.4.0 - 17th April 2024

ESPHome now has support for time entities that can be set from the frontend (like Home Assistant). This allows you to set a timer to execute future automations on device.

ESPHome Dates require Home Assistant 2024.4 or later.

Voice Assistant Audio Section titled “Voice Assistant Audio”

This release adds support for sending and receiving audio to/from voice assistants via the API. Currently ESPHome sends and receives the Voice Assistant audio bytes via a UDP socket which can be unreliable and insecure. Beginning with Home Assistant 2024.5, both sides will automatically recognise that they both support API Audio and will use that route instead. This is more reliable because the ESPHome API uses a TCP socket, so packet order and delivery is guaranteed, and if you use API Encryption, your audio will also be encrypted in transit.

[Tuya Climate] Fix compilation error caused by codegen esphome#6568 by @zry98

wifi: fix reconnect issue due to enablement of fast connect esphome#6598 by @jpeletier

Calibrate Beken internal temperature esphome#6599 by @Mat931

fix streaming logs from MQTT for ESP32 devices using TLS esphome#6605 by @ccutrer

Disallow variant/family override for known boards esphome#6512 by @clydebarrow

esp32_ble: Consider ESP_BT_STATUS_DONE a successful state esphome#6493 by @polyfloyd

Fix or filter esphome#6574 by @swoboda1337

Fix SHT3xd fails sometimes in 2024.4.0 esphome#6592 by @mrtoy-me

allow defaults with no include vars esphome#6613 by @ssieb

Revert #6458 esphome#6650 by @tronikos

[i2s_audio.microphone] Fixing adc bug esphome#6654 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add sun_gtil2 component (for SUN-1000G2 / SUN-2000G2 grid tie inverters) esphome#4958 by @Mat931 (new-integration)

Add support for AT581x component esphome#6297 by @X-Ryl669 (new-integration)

Add new Component: Ultrasonic Distance Sensor JSN-SR04T esphome#6023 by @Mafus1 (new-integration)

feat: Add Daikin ARC (tested on Daikin ARC472A62) esphome#6429 by @magicbear (new-integration)

add support for Tuya pink version of miflora esphome#5402 by @fariouche (new-integration)

Implemented support for the TLC5971 as an output component esphome#6494 by @IJIJI (new-integration)

Add support for new modes in Tuya Climate esphome#5159 by @moriahmorgan (breaking-change)

IPv6 string representation follows RFC5952 esphome#6449 by @HeMan (breaking-change)

Add dooya remote transmitter test esphome#6508 by @jesserockz

ads1115: remove auto-load and split sensor into platform folder esphome#5981 by @jesserockz (new-platform)

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20240412.0 esphome#6517 by @jesserockz

Fix missing ifdefs in voice assistant esphome#6520 by @jesserockz

Fix project version longer than 30 characters breaking compilation esphome#6535 by @jesserockz

Fix no-release bug on ft6x36 esphome#6527 by @clydebarrow