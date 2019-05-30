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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2024.4.0 - 17th April 2024

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Time Entities

Section titled “Time Entities”

ESPHome now has support for time entities that can be set from the frontend (like Home Assistant). This allows you to set a timer to execute future automations on device.

ESPHome Dates require Home Assistant 2024.4 or later.

Voice Assistant Audio

Section titled “Voice Assistant Audio”

This release adds support for sending and receiving audio to/from voice assistants via the API. Currently ESPHome sends and receives the Voice Assistant audio bytes via a UDP socket which can be unreliable and insecure. Beginning with Home Assistant 2024.5, both sides will automatically recognise that they both support API Audio and will use that route instead. This is more reliable because the ESPHome API uses a TCP socket, so packet order and delivery is guaranteed, and if you use API Encryption, your audio will also be encrypted in transit.

Release 2024.4.1 - April 23

Section titled “Release 2024.4.1 - April 23”

Release 2024.4.2 - April 30

Section titled “Release 2024.4.2 - April 30”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”