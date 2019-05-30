ESPHome 2024.4.0 - 17th April 2024
Time EntitiesSection titled “Time Entities”
ESPHome now has support for
time entities that can be set from the frontend (like Home Assistant).
This allows you to set a timer to execute future automations on device.
ESPHome Dates require Home Assistant 2024.4 or later.
Voice Assistant AudioSection titled “Voice Assistant Audio”
This release adds support for sending and receiving audio to/from voice assistants via the API. Currently ESPHome sends and receives the Voice Assistant audio bytes via a UDP socket which can be unreliable and insecure. Beginning with Home Assistant 2024.5, both sides will automatically recognise that they both support API Audio and will use that route instead. This is more reliable because the ESPHome API uses a TCP socket, so packet order and delivery is guaranteed, and if you use API Encryption, your audio will also be encrypted in transit.
Release 2024.4.1 - April 23Section titled “Release 2024.4.1 - April 23”
- [Tuya Climate] Fix compilation error caused by codegen esphome#6568 by @zry98
- wifi: fix reconnect issue due to enablement of fast connect esphome#6598 by @jpeletier
- Calibrate Beken internal temperature esphome#6599 by @Mat931
- fix streaming logs from MQTT for ESP32 devices using TLS esphome#6605 by @ccutrer
- Disallow variant/family override for known boards esphome#6512 by @clydebarrow
- esp32_ble: Consider ESP_BT_STATUS_DONE a successful state esphome#6493 by @polyfloyd
- Fix or filter esphome#6574 by @swoboda1337
Release 2024.4.2 - April 30Section titled “Release 2024.4.2 - April 30”
- Fix SHT3xd fails sometimes in 2024.4.0 esphome#6592 by @mrtoy-me
- allow defaults with no include vars esphome#6613 by @ssieb
- Revert #6458 esphome#6650 by @tronikos
- [i2s_audio.microphone] Fixing adc bug esphome#6654 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add sun_gtil2 component (for SUN-1000G2 / SUN-2000G2 grid tie inverters) esphome#4958 by @Mat931 (new-integration)
- Add support for AT581x component esphome#6297 by @X-Ryl669 (new-integration)
- Add new Component: Ultrasonic Distance Sensor JSN-SR04T esphome#6023 by @Mafus1 (new-integration)
- feat: Add Daikin ARC (tested on Daikin ARC472A62) esphome#6429 by @magicbear (new-integration)
- add support for Tuya pink version of miflora esphome#5402 by @fariouche (new-integration)
- Implemented support for the TLC5971 as an output component esphome#6494 by @IJIJI (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Add support for new modes in Tuya Climate esphome#5159 by @moriahmorgan (breaking-change)
- IPv6 string representation follows RFC5952 esphome#6449 by @HeMan (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Add dooya remote transmitter test esphome#6508 by @jesserockz
- ads1115: remove auto-load and split sensor into platform folder esphome#5981 by @jesserockz (new-platform)
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20240412.0 esphome#6517 by @jesserockz
- Fix missing ifdefs in voice assistant esphome#6520 by @jesserockz
- Fix project version longer than 30 characters breaking compilation esphome#6535 by @jesserockz
- Fix no-release bug on ft6x36 esphome#6527 by @clydebarrow
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Bump docker/login-action from 3.0.0 to 3.1.0 esphome#6367 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump peter-evans/create-pull-request from 6.0.1 to 6.0.2 esphome#6361 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 5.2.0 to 5.3.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#6373 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/setup-buildx-action from 3.1.0 to 3.2.0 esphome#6372 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix deep_sleep for ESP32-C6 esphome#6377 by @ferrets6
- Fix keeloq for IDF 5+ esphome#6382 by @kbx81
- Fix Nextion set_component_picture call esphome#6378 by @edwardtfn
- Add line_at_angle method to Display component esphome#6381 by @deisterhold
- Check generated proto files are as expected if any are modified in PRs esphome#6254 by @jesserockz
- ld2420: fix energy mode documentation esphome#6225 by @andresv
- Add actions for component tests A, B and C esphome#6256 by @kbx81
- Add some components to the new testing framework (V) esphome#6231 by @kbx81
- Add some components to the new testing framework (X,Y,Z) esphome#6233 by @kbx81
- Add some components to the new testing framework (E) esphome#6176 by @kbx81
- Make SPI compile with IDF ≥ 5.0 esphome#6383 by @HeMan
- Fix esp32-camera test yaml esphome#6398 by @kbx81
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.23.5.post1 to 0.23.6 esphome#6402 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/cache from 4.0.1 to 4.0.2 in /.github/actions/restore-python esphome#6403 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/cache from 4.0.1 to 4.0.2 esphome#6404 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump ESP8266 Arduino versions esphome#5359 by @HeMan
- Allow accept/reject delta to be specified. esphome#5060 by @cvwillegen
- Allow setting htop for ledc esphome#6340 by @Gagootron
- sm2135: add separate_modes option to support different chip variants esphome#6152 by @jasperro
- AHT10: fix temperature-only operation; add warning/error messages esphome#6405 by @clydebarrow
- Add support for new modes in Tuya Climate esphome#5159 by @moriahmorgan (breaking-change)
- Add sun_gtil2 component (for SUN-1000G2 / SUN-2000G2 grid tie inverters) esphome#4958 by @Mat931 (new-integration)
- SPI: Make some validation failures give more useful messages. esphome#6413 by @clydebarrow
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 23.1.1 to 23.2.0 esphome#6412 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add check for use of GPIOXX in config esphome#6419 by @clydebarrow
- WireGuard for esp8266 esphome#6365 by @droscy
- setup.cfg: drop duplicate, underintended trove classifier esphome#6421 by @mweinelt
- Store preferences in disk file on host platform esphome#6428 by @clydebarrow
- Add support for AT581x component esphome#6297 by @X-Ryl669 (new-integration)
- Add some components to the new testing framework (F) esphome#6177 by @kbx81
- Add get_contrast() and get_brightness() to SSD1306 class to get protected variables esphome#6435 by @benediktkr
- Add new Component: Ultrasonic Distance Sensor JSN-SR04T esphome#6023 by @Mafus1 (new-integration)
- Add some components to the new testing framework (G) esphome#6178 by @kbx81
- Add some components to the new testing framework (K) esphome#6186 by @kbx81
- Add some components to the new testing framework (N) esphome#6210 by @kbx81
- Add some components to the new testing framework (Q) esphome#6218 by @kbx81
- Add some components to the new testing framework (U) esphome#6230 by @kbx81
- Fix spacing in new test yaml esphome#6441 by @kbx81
- Add some components to the new testing framework (W) esphome#6232 by @kbx81
- Add some components to the new testing framework (L) esphome#6195 by @kbx81
- feat: Add Daikin ARC (tested on Daikin ARC472A62) esphome#6429 by @magicbear (new-integration)
- Disable truthy yamllint rule esphome#6442 by @jesserockz
- Add get_size method to QR Code header esphome#6430 by @deisterhold
- Minor change to support sht85 sensor esphome#6415 by @mrtoy-me
- IPv6 string representation follows RFC5952 esphome#6449 by @HeMan (breaking-change)
- Bump actions/setup-python from 5.0.0 to 5.1.0 esphome#6437 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/setup-python from 5.0.0 to 5.1.0 in /.github/actions/restore-python esphome#6438 by @dependabot[bot]
- Optimize QMC5883L: Read registers only for enabled sensors esphome#6458 by @tronikos
- minor refactor to allow commit hash as ref value. esphome#6446 by @LelandSindt
- TMP117 fix polling period config esphome#6452 by @mrtoy-me
- Bump Arduino Pico Framework to 3.7.2 and Platform to 1.12.0 esphome#6386 by @HeMan
- Display menu: Allow “left” key to exit current menu if not editing esphome#6460 by @jesserockz
- Fix NOLINT on inclusive-language check esphome#6464 by @jesserockz
- Add yamllint to dev requirements esphome#6466 by @jesserockz
- Add temperature for QMC5883L esphome#6456 by @tronikos
- web_server: Return early if no clients connected esphome#6467 by @jesserockz
- ESP32 Arduino WiFi: misc bug fixes esphome#6470 by @paravoid
- Replace std::regex with sscanf calls esphome#6468 by @jesserockz
- Include “Failed” status in config log. esphome#6482 by @clydebarrow
- Fix Microphone IsCapturingCondition esphome#6490 by @RaymiiOrg
- Remove misleading tag/line in messages esphome#6495 by @clydebarrow
- Send/Receive Voice Assistant audio via API esphome#6471 by @jesserockz
- Datetime date initial value fix esphome#6483 by @RFDarter
- If the loop() took more than the required time, don’t delay further esphome#6496 by @clydebarrow
- Bump LibreTiny version to 1.5.1 esphome#6500 by @kuba2k2
- Internal temperature: Support Beken platform esphome#6491 by @Mat931
- Bump docker/setup-buildx-action from 3.2.0 to 3.3.0 esphome#6502 by @dependabot[bot]
- add support for Tuya pink version of miflora esphome#5402 by @fariouche (new-integration)
- Add MAC address to WiFi config reply esphome#6489 by @cvwillegen
- Adds i2c timeout config esphome#4614 by @tracestep
- Add ABB-Welcome / Busch-Welcome Door Intercom Protocol esphome#4689 by @Mat931
- Add support for time entities esphome#6399 by @jesserockz
- Fix Match by IRK esphome#6499 by @MRemy2
- Add rmt_channel to remote_transmitter and remote_receiver esphome#6497 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Rework tlc5947 to remove AUTO_LOAD esphome#6503 by @jesserockz
- UART: ignore require_tx/rx if not a native uart implementation esphome#6504 by @jesserockz
- esp32_rmt_led_strip bugfixes esphome#6506 by @Mat931
- Implemented support for the TLC5971 as an output component esphome#6494 by @IJIJI (new-integration)
- Add Dooya protocol to remote_base esphome#6488 by @bukureckid
- Only give error for connected sensors at startup esphome#6474 by @leejoow
- Webserver float to string fix esphome#6507 by @RFDarter
- Add dooya remote transmitter test esphome#6508 by @jesserockz
- ads1115: remove auto-load and split sensor into platform folder esphome#5981 by @jesserockz (new-platform)
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20240412.0 esphome#6517 by @jesserockz
- Fix missing ifdefs in voice assistant esphome#6520 by @jesserockz
- Fix project version longer than 30 characters breaking compilation esphome#6535 by @jesserockz
- Fix no-release bug on ft6x36 esphome#6527 by @clydebarrow