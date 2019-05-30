TEE501 Temperature Sensor
The
hte501 sensor platform Temperature sensor allows you to use your TEE501
(datasheet,
E+E TEE501) sensor with
ESPHome. The I²C Bus is
required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x48.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
All other options from Sensor.