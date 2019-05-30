SUN_GTIL2 Grid Tie Inverter

The sun_gtil2 component allows you to get voltage, power and temperature readings from your SUN-1000G2 or SUN-2000G2 grid tie inverter. This is done by reading the UART data transmitted from the inverter’s controller board to the display board.

NOTE You need to open your inverter to apply this modification. Use at your own risk! If you want to connect your inverter via the (more limited) external RS232 interface you should use the Modbus component instead.

Pinout of the inverter's controller board

Pinout of the inverter's display board

Simplified connection diagram

As the data is read from the inverter using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the TX pin of the inverter’s controller board. Additionally, you need to set the baud_rate to 9600.

The inverter will report new measurements approximately every 1.3 seconds.

# Example configuration entry sun_gtil2 : uart_id : control_to_display

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this component.

( , ID): The id to use for this component. uart_id (Optional): The UART Bus ID for receiving messages sent from the inverter’s controller to the display.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : sun_gtil2 temperature : id : gtil_temperature name : " Heatsink Temperature " filters : - throttle_average : 30s dc_voltage : id : gtil_dc_voltage name : " DC Voltage " filters : - throttle_average : 30s ac_voltage : id : gtil_ac_voltage name : " AC Voltage " filters : - throttle_average : 30s ac_power : id : gtil_ac_power name : " AC Power " dc_power : id : gtil_dc_power name : " DC Power " limiter_power : id : gtil_limiter_power internal : True

sun_gtil2_id (Optional): Manually specify the ID of the sun_gtil2 instance if there are multiple.

temperature (Optional): The temperature of your inverter’s heatsink. All options from Sensor.

dc_voltage (Optional): The voltage of your DC source. (battery or solar panels) All options from Sensor.

ac_voltage (Optional): The grid voltage measured by the inverter. All options from Sensor.

dc_power (Optional): The inverter’s input power. All options from Sensor.

ac_power (Optional): The inverter’s output power. All options from Sensor.

limiter_power (Optional): The power measured by the inverter’s “Internal” limiter. All options from Sensor.

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : sun_gtil2 state : id : gtil_state name : " State " serial_number : id : gtil_serial_number internal : True