SUN_GTIL2 Grid Tie Inverter
The
sun_gtil2 component allows you to get voltage, power and temperature readings from your
SUN-1000G2
or
SUN-2000G2 grid tie inverter. This is done by reading the UART data transmitted from the inverter’s
controller board to the display board.
NOTE
You need to open your inverter to apply this modification. Use at your own risk! If you want to connect your inverter via the (more limited) external RS232 interface you should use the Modbus component instead.
As the data is read from the inverter using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your
configuration with the
rx_pin connected to the TX pin of the inverter’s controller board. Additionally, you
need to set the
baud_rate to 9600.
The inverter will report new measurements approximately every 1.3 seconds.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this component.
- uart_id (Optional): The UART Bus ID for receiving messages sent from the inverter’s controller to the display.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
-
sun_gtil2_id (Optional): Manually specify the ID of the sun_gtil2 instance if there are multiple.
-
temperature (Optional): The temperature of your inverter’s heatsink. All options from Sensor.
-
dc_voltage (Optional): The voltage of your DC source. (battery or solar panels) All options from Sensor.
-
ac_voltage (Optional): The grid voltage measured by the inverter. All options from Sensor.
-
dc_power (Optional): The inverter’s input power. All options from Sensor.
-
ac_power (Optional): The inverter’s output power. All options from Sensor.
-
limiter_power (Optional): The power measured by the inverter’s “Internal” limiter. All options from Sensor.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
-
sun_gtil2_id (Optional): Manually specify the ID of the sun_gtil2 instance if there are multiple.
-
state (Optional): The inverter’s state. All options from Text Sensor.
-
serial_number (Optional): The inverter’s serial number. All options from Text Sensor.