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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SUN_GTIL2 Grid Tie Inverter

The sun_gtil2 component allows you to get voltage, power and temperature readings from your SUN-1000G2 or SUN-2000G2 grid tie inverter. This is done by reading the UART data transmitted from the inverter’s controller board to the display board.

NOTE

You need to open your inverter to apply this modification. Use at your own risk! If you want to connect your inverter via the (more limited) external RS232 interface you should use the Modbus component instead.

Pinout of the inverter's controller board
Pinout of the inverter's display board
Simplified connection diagram

As the data is read from the inverter using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the TX pin of the inverter’s controller board. Additionally, you need to set the baud_rate to 9600.

The inverter will report new measurements approximately every 1.3 seconds.

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”
# Example configuration entry
sun_gtil2:
  uart_id: control_to_display

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Required, ID): The id to use for this component.
  • uart_id (Optional): The UART Bus ID for receiving messages sent from the inverter’s controller to the display.

Sensor

Section titled “Sensor”
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: sun_gtil2
    temperature:
      id: gtil_temperature
      name: "Heatsink Temperature"
      filters:
        - throttle_average: 30s
    dc_voltage:
      id: gtil_dc_voltage
      name: "DC Voltage"
      filters:
        - throttle_average: 30s
    ac_voltage:
      id: gtil_ac_voltage
      name: "AC Voltage"
      filters:
        - throttle_average: 30s
    ac_power:
      id: gtil_ac_power
      name: "AC Power"
    dc_power:
      id: gtil_dc_power
      name: "DC Power"
    limiter_power:
      id: gtil_limiter_power
      internal: True

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • sun_gtil2_id (Optional): Manually specify the ID of the sun_gtil2 instance if there are multiple.

  • temperature (Optional): The temperature of your inverter’s heatsink. All options from Sensor.

  • dc_voltage (Optional): The voltage of your DC source. (battery or solar panels) All options from Sensor.

  • ac_voltage (Optional): The grid voltage measured by the inverter. All options from Sensor.

  • dc_power (Optional): The inverter’s input power. All options from Sensor.

  • ac_power (Optional): The inverter’s output power. All options from Sensor.

  • limiter_power (Optional): The power measured by the inverter’s “Internal” limiter. All options from Sensor.

Text Sensor

Section titled “Text Sensor”
# Example configuration entry
text_sensor:
  - platform: sun_gtil2
    state:
      id: gtil_state
      name: "State"
    serial_number:
      id: gtil_serial_number
      internal: True

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • sun_gtil2_id (Optional): Manually specify the ID of the sun_gtil2 instance if there are multiple.

  • state (Optional): The inverter’s state. All options from Text Sensor.

  • serial_number (Optional): The inverter’s serial number. All options from Text Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”