Audio DAC Core
The
audio_dac component allows your ESPHome devices to use audio DAC hardware components, allowing the playback of
audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Media Player.
PlatformsSection titled “Platforms”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
Section titled “audio_dac.mute_off Action”
audio_dac.mute_off Action
This action unmutes the output of the DAC.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the
audio_dacplatform.
Section titled “audio_dac.mute_on Action”
audio_dac.mute_on Action
This action mutes the output of the DAC.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the
audio_dacplatform.
Section titled “audio_dac.set_volume Action”
audio_dac.set_volume Action
This action sets the output volume of the DAC.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the
audio_dacplatform.
- volume (Required, percentage, templatable): The desired volume level for the output from 0% to 100%.