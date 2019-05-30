Audio DAC Core

The audio_dac component allows your ESPHome devices to use audio DAC hardware components, allowing the playback of audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Media Player.

# Example configuration entry audio_dac : - platform : ...

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

This action unmutes the output of the DAC.

Configuration variables:

id (Required, ID): The ID of the audio_dac platform.

This action mutes the output of the DAC.

Configuration variables:

id (Required, ID): The ID of the audio_dac platform.

This action sets the output volume of the DAC.

Configuration variables: