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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Audio DAC Core

The audio_dac component allows your ESPHome devices to use audio DAC hardware components, allowing the playback of audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Media Player.

# Example configuration entry
audio_dac:
  - platform: ...

Platforms

Section titled “Platforms”

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

Automations

Section titled “Automations”

audio_dac.mute_off Action

Section titled “audio_dac.mute_off Action”

This action unmutes the output of the DAC.

Configuration variables:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the audio_dac platform.

audio_dac.mute_on Action

Section titled “audio_dac.mute_on Action”

This action mutes the output of the DAC.

Configuration variables:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the audio_dac platform.

audio_dac.set_volume Action

Section titled “audio_dac.set_volume Action”

This action sets the output volume of the DAC.

Configuration variables:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the audio_dac platform.
  • volume (Required, percentage, templatable): The desired volume level for the output from 0% to 100%.