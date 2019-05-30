H-bridge Light
The
hbridge light platform creates a dual color brightness controlled light from two
float output component.
H-bridge lights are very common for Christmas lighting and they use 2 wires for a bunch of LEDs. The pins are switched alternatively to allow two sets of lights to operate.
Internally, H-bridge lights are implemented as cold/warm white lights. This means that the brightness of the two colors
is mapped to the cold white and warm white values, even if the colors aren’t actually white in reality. To individually
control the colors in the light control actions, you need to use the
cold_white and
warm_white options.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- pin_a (Required, ID): The id of the first float Output Component to use for this light.
- pin_b (Required, ID): The id of the second float Output Component to use for this light.
- All other options from Light.
NOTE
As we are switching the H-bridge in software, the light may glitch every so often when other tasks run on the MCU.