LVGL Layouts

Layouts aim to position widgets automatically, eliminating the need to specify x and y coordinates to position each widget. This is a great way to simplify your configuration as it allows you to omit alignment options.

The layout configuration options are applied to any parent widget or page, influencing the appearance of the children. The position and size calculated by the layout override the normal x , y , width , and height settings of the children.

Check out Flex layout positioning, Grid layout positioning and Weather forecast panel in the Cookbook for examples which demonstrate how to automate widget positioning, potentially reducing the size of your device’s YAML configuration, and saving you from lots of manual calculations.

The hidden , ignore_layout and floating flags can be used on widgets to ignore them in layout calculations.

layout (Optional, dict): One of HORIZONTAL , VERTICAL , a grid shorthand, or a dictionary describing the layout configuration: type (Optional, string): FLEX , GRID or NONE . Defaults to NONE . Further options from below depending on the chosen type.

(Optional, dict): One of , , a grid shorthand, or a dictionary describing the layout configuration:

The configuration layout: horizontal is a shorthand for a flex layout:

layout : type : flex flex_flow : row flex_align_main : space_evenly flex_align_track : center flex_align_cross : center

In addition, if the option pad_all is set on the container (thus applying padding to the outside) the same padding will be applied between the columns, i.e. pad_column will be set.

The configuration layout: vertical is a shorthand for a flex layout:

layout : type : flex flex_flow : column flex_align_main : space_evenly flex_align_track : center flex_align_cross : center

Similarly to the horizontal layout, using pad_all on the container will also apply that padding between rows.

The Flex layout in LVGL is a subset implementation of CSS Flexbox.

It can arrange items into rows or columns (tracks), handle wrapping, adjust spacing between items and tracks and even handle growing the layout to make the item(s) fill the remaining space with respect to minimum/maximum width and height.

Terms used:

track: the rows or columns main direction flow: row or column in the direction in which the items are placed one after the other.

cross direction: perpendicular to the main direction.

wrap: if there is no more space in the track a new track is started.

gap: the space between the rows and columns or the items on a track.

grow: if set on an item it will grow to fill the remaining space on the track. The available space will be distributed among items respective to their grow value (larger value means more space). It dictates what amount of the available space the widget should take up. For example if all items on the track have a grow set to 1 , the space in the track will be distributed equally to all of them. If one of the items has a value of 2, that one would take up twice as much of the space as either one of the others.

Configuration variables:

flex_flow (Optional, string): Select the arrangement of the children widgets: ROW : place the children in a row without wrapping. COLUMN : place the children in a column without wrapping. ROW_WRAP : place the children in a row with wrapping (default). COLUMN_WRAP : place the children in a column with wrapping. ROW_REVERSE : place the children in a row without wrapping but in reversed order. COLUMN_REVERSE : place the children in a column without wrapping but in reversed order. ROW_WRAP_REVERSE : place the children in a row with wrapping but in reversed order. COLUMN_WRAP_REVERSE : place the children in a column with wrapping but in reversed order.

flex_align_main (Optional, string): Determines how to distribute the items in their track on the main axis. For example, flush the items to the right on with flex_flow: ROW_WRAP (known as justify-content in CSS). Possible options below.

flex_align_cross (Optional, string): Determines how to distribute the items in their track on the cross axis. For example, if the items have different heights then flex_align_cross: end will align each item to the bottom of the track (known as align-items in CSS). Possible options below.

flex_align_track (Optional, string): Determines how to distribute the tracks (known as align-content in CSS). Possible options below. Values for use with flex_align_main , flex_align_cross , flex_align_track : START : means left horizontally and top vertically (default). END : means right horizontally and bottom vertically. CENTER : simply center. SPACE_EVENLY : items are distributed so that the spacing between any two items (and the space to the edges) is equal. Does not apply to flex_align_track . SPACE_AROUND : items are evenly distributed in the track with equal space around them. Note that visually the spaces aren’t equal, since all the items have equal space on both sides. The first item will have one unit of space against the container edge, but two units of space between the next item because that next item has its own spacing that applies. Does not apply to flex_align_track . SPACE_BETWEEN : items are evenly distributed in the track: first item is on the start line, last item on the end line. Does not apply to flex_align_track .



The flex_align_cross option may also take the argument STRETCH which will cause the items to fill the available space on the cross axis. This is achieved by setting the default height or width of each item to 100%. An explicit height or width on an item will override this.

pad_row (Optional, int16): Set the padding between the rows, in pixels.

(Optional, int16): Set the padding between the rows, in pixels. pad_column (Optional, int16): Set the padding between the columns, in pixels.

(Optional, int16): Set the padding between the columns, in pixels. flex_grow (Optional, int16): Can be used to make one or more children fill the available space on the track. When one or more children have flex_grow set, the available space will be distributed proportionally to the grow values. Defaults to 0 , which disables growing.

# Example flex layout - obj : layout : type : flex pad_row : 4 pad_column : 4px flex_align_main : center flex_align_cross : start flex_align_track : end widgets : - animimg : flex_grow : 1

The Grid layout in LVGL is a subset implementation of CSS Grid.

It can arrange items into a 2D “table” that has rows or columns (tracks). The item(s) can span through multiple columns or rows. The track’s size can be set in pixels, to the largest item of the track ( CONTENT ) or in “free units” to distribute the free space proportionally.

Terms used:

tracks: the rows or the columns.

gap: the space between the rows and columns or the items on a track.

free unit (FR): a proportional distribution unit for the space available on the track. It accepts a unitless integer value that serves as a proportion. It dictates what amount of the available space the widget should take up. For example if all items on the track have a FR set to 1 , the space in the track will be distributed equally to all of them. If one of the items has a value of 2, that one would take up twice as much of the space as either one of the others.

Cell positioning:

Child widgets can be placed on the grid using the grid_cell_row_pos and grid_cell_column_pos configuration variables. If either is specified both must be specified. If neither is specified the widget will be placed in the first available position, in a row-major order. Row and column spans will be taken into account when reserving space. Two or more widgets may not be explicitly assigned the same row and column positions unless the option multiple_widgets_per_cell is set to true .

The configuration layout: <rows>x<cols> is a shorthand for a grid layout with the specified number of rows and columns, with all rows and columns of equal size. For example layout: 2x3 is a shorthand for

layout : type : grid grid_rows : [ FR(1) , FR(1) ] grid_columns : [ FR(1) , FR(1) , FR(1) ] grid_cell_x_align : center grid_cell_y_align : center

Either dimension may be omitted from the shorthand; the missing dimension will be calculated from the configured number of widgets:

layout: <rows>x specifies the number of rows; the column count is computed as the number of widgets divided by the row count (rounded up).

specifies the number of rows; the column count is computed as the number of widgets divided by the row count (rounded up). layout: x<cols> specifies the number of columns; the row count is computed as the number of widgets divided by the column count (rounded up).

For example, with five widgets, both layout: x3 and layout: 2x will produce a 2-row by 3-column grid.

If there are no widgets, the missing dimension defaults to 1 .

Configuration variables (must be placed under the layout key):

grid_rows (Optional): The rows in the grid, given either as a list of values in pixels, CONTENT or FR(n) (free units, where n is a proportional integer value), or as a single positive integer specifying the number of equal-size FR(1) rows. May be omitted if grid_columns is specified, in which case the row count is derived from the number of widgets.

(Optional): The rows in the grid, given either as a list of values in pixels, or (free units, where is a proportional integer value), or as a single positive integer specifying the number of equal-size rows. May be omitted if is specified, in which case the row count is derived from the number of widgets. grid_columns (Optional): The columns in the grid, given either as a list of values in pixels, CONTENT or FR(n) (free units, where n is a proportional integer value), or as a single positive integer specifying the number of equal-size FR(1) columns. May be omitted if grid_rows is specified, in which case the column count is derived from the number of widgets.

(Optional): The columns in the grid, given either as a list of values in pixels, or (free units, where is a proportional integer value), or as a single positive integer specifying the number of equal-size columns. May be omitted if is specified, in which case the column count is derived from the number of widgets. grid_row_align (Optional, string): How to align the row. It has no effect if FR(n) is used for any row size since any free space will be allocated to a row. Possible options below.

(Optional, string): How to align the row. It has no effect if is used for any row size since any free space will be allocated to a row. Possible options below. grid_column_align (Optional, string): How to align the column. It has no effect if FR(n) is used for any column size since any free space will be allocated to a column. Possible options below.

(Optional, string): How to align the column. It has no effect if is used for any column size since any free space will be allocated to a column. Possible options below. pad_row (Optional, int16): Set the padding between the rows, in pixels.

(Optional, int16): Set the padding between the rows, in pixels. pad_column (Optional, int16): Set the padding between the columns, in pixels.

(Optional, int16): Set the padding between the columns, in pixels. multiple_widgets_per_cell (Optional, bool): If true, multiple widgets can be placed in the same cell. Defaults to false .

(Optional, bool): If true, multiple widgets can be placed in the same cell. Defaults to . grid_cell_x_align (Optional, string): A default value for grid_cell_x_align for cells. Will default to center if a shorthand layout is used. Can be overridden on individual widgets.

(Optional, string): A default value for for cells. Will default to if a shorthand layout is used. Can be overridden on individual widgets. grid_cell_y_align (Optional, string): A default value for grid_cell_y_align for cells. Will default to center if a shorthand layout is used. Can be overridden on individual widgets.

At least one of grid_rows and grid_columns must be specified. The number of rows and number of columns must both be greater than zero.

In a grid layout, all child widgets placed on the grid have additional configuration options available:

grid_cell_row_pos (Optional, int16): Position of the widget, in which row to appear (0 based count).

(Optional, int16): Position of the widget, in which row to appear (0 based count). grid_cell_column_pos (Optional, int16): Position of the widget, in which column to appear (0 based count).

(Optional, int16): Position of the widget, in which column to appear (0 based count). grid_cell_x_align (Optional, string): How to align the widget horizontally within the cell. Can also be applied through Style properties. Possible options below.

(Optional, string): How to align the widget horizontally within the cell. Can also be applied through Style properties. Possible options below. grid_cell_y_align (Optional, string): How to align the widget vertically within the cell. Can also be applied through Style properties. Possible options below.

(Optional, string): How to align the widget vertically within the cell. Can also be applied through Style properties. Possible options below. grid_cell_row_span (Optional, int16): How many rows to span across the widget. Defaults to 1 .

(Optional, int16): How many rows to span across the widget. Defaults to . grid_cell_column_span (Optional, int16): How many columns to span across the widget. Defaults to 1 .

NOTE These grid_cell_ variables are applied to individual widgets (cells) within the grid layout!

Values for use with grid_column_align , grid_row_align , grid_cell_x_align , grid_cell_y_align :

START : means left horizontally and top vertically (default).

: means left horizontally and top vertically (default). END : means right horizontally and bottom vertically.

: means right horizontally and bottom vertically. CENTER : simply center.

: simply center. STRETCH : stretch the widget to the cell in the respective direction. Does not apply to grid_column_align , grid_row_align .

: stretch the widget to the cell in the respective direction. Does not apply to , . SPACE_EVENLY : items are distributed so that the spacing between any two items (and the space to the edges) is equal.

: items are distributed so that the spacing between any two items (and the space to the edges) is equal. SPACE_AROUND : items are evenly distributed in the track with equal space around them. Note that visually the spaces aren’t equal, since all the items have equal space on both sides. The first item will have one unit of space against the container edge, but two units of space between the next item because that next item has its own spacing that applies.

: items are evenly distributed in the track with equal space around them. Note that visually the spaces aren’t equal, since all the items have equal space on both sides. The first item will have one unit of space against the container edge, but two units of space between the next item because that next item has its own spacing that applies. SPACE_BETWEEN : items are evenly distributed in the track: first item is on the start line, last item on the end line.

# Example grid layout - obj : layout : type : grid grid_row_align : end grid_rows : [ 100px , fr(1) , content ] grid_columns : [ fr(1) , fr(1) ] pad_row : 12px pad_column : 12px widgets : - image : src : image_id grid_cell_row_pos : 0 grid_cell_column_pos : 0 on_click : lvgl.page.next : - label : text : " row 0, column 1 " grid_cell_row_pos : 0 grid_cell_column_pos : 1 - label : text : " row 2, column 0 " grid_cell_row_pos : 2 grid_cell_column_pos : 0 - label : text : " row 1, column 0 " - label : text : " row 1, column 1 " - label : long_mode : wrap text : " row 2, col 1 (2/0 occupied) "