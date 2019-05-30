The mlx90393 sensor platform allows you to use your MLX90393 (datasheet, Adafruit) three axis magnetometer with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

MLX90393 Triple-axis Magnetometer

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : mlx90393 id : mlx x_axis : name : " x " y_axis : name : " y " z_axis : name : " z "

x_axis (Optional): The information for the x-axis. resolution (Optional, int): Specify which part of the full 19-bit value to read. Defaults to DIV_4 . Must be one of: DIV_8 DIV_4 DIV_2 DIV_1 All other options from Sensor.

y_axis (Optional): The information for the y-axis. resolution (Optional, int): Specify which part of the full 19-bit value to read. Defaults to DIV_4 . Must be one of: DIV_8 DIV_4 DIV_2 DIV_1 All other options from Sensor.

z_axis (Optional): The information for the z-axis. resolution (Optional, int): Specify which part of the full 19-bit value to read. Defaults to DIV_4 . Must be one of: DIV_8 DIV_4 DIV_2 DIV_1 All other options from Sensor.

temperature (Optional): Built-in temperature sensor. oversampling (Optional, int): On-chip oversampling for the temperature sensor. Defaults to 0 . Must be between 0 and 3 . All other options from Sensor.

drdy_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Data-ready pin. Often labelled INT . Using this pin might lead to slightly quicker read times.

gain (Optional, int): Sets the analog gain. Defaults to 1X . Must be one of 1X 1_25X 1_67X 2X 2_5X 3X 3_75X 5X

oversampling (Optional, int): On-chip oversampling. Defaults to 2 . Must be between 0 and 3 .

filter (Optional, int): On-chip digital filter. Defaults to 6 . Must be between 0 and 7 .

temperature_compensation (Optional, bool): On-chip temperature compensation. Defaults to false . When enabled, the resolution options DIV_8 and DIV_4 cannot be used.

hallconf (Optional, int): Modifies the hall plate spinning (2-phase vs 4-phase). Defaults to 0xC . Must be 0xC or 0x0 .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x0C .

i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component if you want to use multiple I²C buses.

Gain, resolution and full scale readings Section titled “Gain, resolution and full scale readings”

By default, the sensor is configured for the lowest sensitivity. This enables reading magnetic fields of 50,000 µT. However, sensitivity is limited to 3 µT. This can be improved significantly using the gain and resolution options, at the cost of reducing the maximum magnetic field that can be measured.

The sensor internally generates an analog signal which is sent to an amplifier. The gain option controls this amplifier. Too much amplification will cause saturation of the values, but no integer overflow.

After amplification, the analog signal is digitized using a 19-bit ADC. Only 16 bits are sent to ESPHome. The resolution option chooses which bits are sent.

Resolution options and which bits they report to ESPHome. DIV_8 sends the most significant 16 bits, while DIV_1 sends the least significant bits.

Note that the ADC doesn’t actually fill all its 19 bits. This causes DIV_4 to have the same maximum field as DIV_8 , while giving better sensitivity. Only DIV_2 and DIV_1 actually use all values, giving them the best dynamic range. However, both will cause integer overflows when the maximum field strength is exceeded.

After receiving the 16-bit value, ESPHome converts it to floating point values in µT. Therefore, neither gain nor resolution affects the magnitude of the values in ESPHome directly.

The following table shows the sensitivity and maximum field strength for every combination. Note that the Z axis has worse sensitivity due to hardware constraints.

gain resolution sensitivity XY (µT/LSB) max field XY (µT) sensitivity Z (µT/LSB) max field Z (µT) 1X DIV_8 6.009 66,098 9.680 106,480 1X DIV_4 3.004 66,098 4.840 106,480 1X DIV_2 1.502 49,225 2.420 79,299 1X DIV_1 0.751 24,612 1.210 39,649 1_25X DIV_8 4.807 52,878 7.744 85,184 1_25X DIV_4 2.404 52,878 3.872 85,184 1_25X DIV_2 1.202 39,380 1.936 63,439 1_25X DIV_1 0.601 19,690 0.968 31,719 1_67X DIV_8 3.605 39,659 5.808 63,888 1_67X DIV_4 1.803 39,659 2.904 63,888 1_67X DIV_2 0.901 29,535 1.452 47,579 1_67X DIV_1 0.451 14,767 0.726 23,790 2X DIV_8 3.004 33,049 4.840 53,240 2X DIV_4 1.502 33,049 2.420 53,240 2X DIV_2 0.751 24,612 1.210 39,649 2X DIV_1 0.376 12,306 0.605 19,825 2_5X DIV_8 2.404 26,439 3.872 42,592 2_5X DIV_4 1.202 26,439 1.936 42,592 2_5X DIV_2 0.601 19,690 0.968 31,719 2_5X DIV_1 0.300 9,845 0.484 15,860 3X DIV_8 2.003 22,033 3.227 35,493 3X DIV_4 1.001 22,033 1.613 35,493 3X DIV_2 0.501 16,408 0.807 26,433 3X DIV_1 0.250 8,204 0.403 13,216 3_75X DIV_8 1.602 17,626 2.581 28,395 3_75X DIV_4 0.801 17,626 1.291 28,395 3_75X DIV_2 0.401 13,127 0.645 21,146 3_75X DIV_1 0.200 6,563 0.323 10,573 5X DIV_8 1.202 13,220 1.936 21,296 5X DIV_4 0.601 13,220 0.968 21,296 5X DIV_2 0.300 9,845 0.484 15,860 5X DIV_1 0.150 4,922 0.242 7,930

For hallconf = 0x0, the sensitivity scales with a factor 98/75. For example 0.150μT/LSB with HALLCONF 0xC becomes 0.196μT/LSB with HALLCONF 0x0. The maximum field strength changes accordingly.