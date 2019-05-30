MLX90393 Triple-axis Magnetometer
The
mlx90393 sensor platform allows you to use your MLX90393
(datasheet,
Adafruit) three axis magnetometer with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in
your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
x_axis (Optional): The information for the x-axis.
-
resolution (Optional, int): Specify which part of the full 19-bit value to read. Defaults to
DIV_4. Must be one of:
DIV_8
DIV_4
DIV_2
DIV_1
-
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
y_axis (Optional): The information for the y-axis.
-
resolution (Optional, int): Specify which part of the full 19-bit value to read. Defaults to
DIV_4. Must be one of:
DIV_8
DIV_4
DIV_2
DIV_1
-
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
z_axis (Optional): The information for the z-axis.
-
resolution (Optional, int): Specify which part of the full 19-bit value to read. Defaults to
DIV_4. Must be one of:
DIV_8
DIV_4
DIV_2
DIV_1
-
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
temperature (Optional): Built-in temperature sensor.
- oversampling (Optional, int): On-chip oversampling for the temperature sensor. Defaults to
0. Must be between
0and
3.
- All other options from Sensor.
- oversampling (Optional, int): On-chip oversampling for the temperature sensor. Defaults to
-
drdy_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Data-ready pin. Often labelled
INT. Using this pin might lead to slightly quicker read times.
-
gain (Optional, int): Sets the analog gain. Defaults to
1X. Must be one of
1X
1_25X
1_67X
2X
2_5X
3X
3_75X
5X
-
-
oversampling (Optional, int): On-chip oversampling. Defaults to
2. Must be between
0and
3.
-
filter (Optional, int): On-chip digital filter. Defaults to
6. Must be between
0and
7.
-
temperature_compensation (Optional, bool): On-chip temperature compensation. Defaults to
false. When enabled, the resolution options
DIV_8and
DIV_4cannot be used.
-
hallconf (Optional, int): Modifies the hall plate spinning (2-phase vs 4-phase). Defaults to
0xC. Must be
0xCor
0x0.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x0C.
-
i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component if you want to use multiple I²C buses.
Gain, resolution and full scale readingsSection titled “Gain, resolution and full scale readings”
By default, the sensor is configured for the lowest sensitivity. This enables reading magnetic fields of 50,000 µT. However, sensitivity is limited to 3 µT. This can be improved significantly using the gain and resolution options, at the cost of reducing the maximum magnetic field that can be measured.
The sensor internally generates an analog signal which is sent to an amplifier. The gain option controls this amplifier. Too much amplification will cause saturation of the values, but no integer overflow.
After amplification, the analog signal is digitized using a 19-bit ADC. Only 16 bits are sent to ESPHome. The resolution option chooses which bits are sent.
Note that the ADC doesn’t actually fill all its 19 bits. This causes
DIV_4 to have the same maximum field as
DIV_8, while giving better sensitivity.
Only
DIV_2 and
DIV_1 actually use all values, giving them the best dynamic range. However, both will cause integer overflows when the maximum field strength is exceeded.
After receiving the 16-bit value, ESPHome converts it to floating point values in µT. Therefore, neither gain nor resolution affects the magnitude of the values in ESPHome directly.
The following table shows the sensitivity and maximum field strength for every combination. Note that the Z axis has worse sensitivity due to hardware constraints.
|gain
|resolution
|sensitivity XY (µT/LSB)
|max field XY (µT)
|sensitivity Z (µT/LSB)
|max field Z (µT)
|1X
|DIV_8
|6.009
|66,098
|9.680
|106,480
|1X
|DIV_4
|3.004
|66,098
|4.840
|106,480
|1X
|DIV_2
|1.502
|49,225
|2.420
|79,299
|1X
|DIV_1
|0.751
|24,612
|1.210
|39,649
|1_25X
|DIV_8
|4.807
|52,878
|7.744
|85,184
|1_25X
|DIV_4
|2.404
|52,878
|3.872
|85,184
|1_25X
|DIV_2
|1.202
|39,380
|1.936
|63,439
|1_25X
|DIV_1
|0.601
|19,690
|0.968
|31,719
|1_67X
|DIV_8
|3.605
|39,659
|5.808
|63,888
|1_67X
|DIV_4
|1.803
|39,659
|2.904
|63,888
|1_67X
|DIV_2
|0.901
|29,535
|1.452
|47,579
|1_67X
|DIV_1
|0.451
|14,767
|0.726
|23,790
|2X
|DIV_8
|3.004
|33,049
|4.840
|53,240
|2X
|DIV_4
|1.502
|33,049
|2.420
|53,240
|2X
|DIV_2
|0.751
|24,612
|1.210
|39,649
|2X
|DIV_1
|0.376
|12,306
|0.605
|19,825
|2_5X
|DIV_8
|2.404
|26,439
|3.872
|42,592
|2_5X
|DIV_4
|1.202
|26,439
|1.936
|42,592
|2_5X
|DIV_2
|0.601
|19,690
|0.968
|31,719
|2_5X
|DIV_1
|0.300
|9,845
|0.484
|15,860
|3X
|DIV_8
|2.003
|22,033
|3.227
|35,493
|3X
|DIV_4
|1.001
|22,033
|1.613
|35,493
|3X
|DIV_2
|0.501
|16,408
|0.807
|26,433
|3X
|DIV_1
|0.250
|8,204
|0.403
|13,216
|3_75X
|DIV_8
|1.602
|17,626
|2.581
|28,395
|3_75X
|DIV_4
|0.801
|17,626
|1.291
|28,395
|3_75X
|DIV_2
|0.401
|13,127
|0.645
|21,146
|3_75X
|DIV_1
|0.200
|6,563
|0.323
|10,573
|5X
|DIV_8
|1.202
|13,220
|1.936
|21,296
|5X
|DIV_4
|0.601
|13,220
|0.968
|21,296
|5X
|DIV_2
|0.300
|9,845
|0.484
|15,860
|5X
|DIV_1
|0.150
|4,922
|0.242
|7,930
For hallconf = 0x0, the sensitivity scales with a factor 98/75. For example 0.150μT/LSB with HALLCONF 0xC becomes 0.196μT/LSB with HALLCONF 0x0. The maximum field strength changes accordingly.