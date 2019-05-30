The SM2335 component represents a SM2335 LED driver chain in ESPHome. Communication is done with two GPIO pins (DATA and CLK). It is used in some smart light bulbs:

SwitchBot Color Bulb W1401400

To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the global sm2335 hub and give it an id, and then define the individual output channels.

# Example configuration entry sm2335 : data_pin : GPIOXX clock_pin : GPIOXX max_power_color_channels : 9 max_power_white_channels : 9

data_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin used for DATA.

clock_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin which CLK is connected to.

id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this sm2335 component. Use this if you have multiple SM2335 chains connected at the same time.

max_power_color_channels (Optional, int 0-15): Adjusts the current supplied to the color channels, higher is more power. Default is 2 per SM2335 datasheet. See table below.

max_power_white_channels (Optional, int 0-15): Adjusts the current supplied to the white channels, higher is more power. Default is 4 per SM2335 datasheet. See table below.

NOTE The LED driver may be able to tolerate more power than the bulb is designed to handle, start with lower values and increase slowly, comparing to a stock bulb to verify what is safe for your model.

max_power_white_channels value actual current 0 5 mA 1 10 mA 2 15 mA 3 20 mA 4 25 mA (default) 5 30 mA 6 35 mA 7 40 mA 8 45 mA 9 50 mA 10 55 mA 11 60 mA 12 65 mA 13 70 mA 14 75 mA 15 80 mA

max_power_color_channels value actual current 0 10 mA 1 20 mA 2 30 mA (default) 3 40 mA 4 50 mA 5 60 mA 6 70 mA 7 80 mA 8 90 mA 9 100 mA 10 110 mA 11 120 mA 12 130 mA 13 140 mA 14 150 mA 15 160 mA

The SM2335 output component exposes a SM2335 channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.

# Individual outputs output : - platform : sm2335 id : output_red channel : 1

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

channel ( Required , int): Chose the channel of the SM2335 chain of this output component.

sm2335_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Component/Hub. Use this if you have multiple SM2335 chains you want to use at the same time.

All other options from Output.