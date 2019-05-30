SM2335 LED driver
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The SM2335 component represents a SM2335 LED driver chain in ESPHome. Communication is done with two GPIO pins (DATA and CLK). It is used in some smart light bulbs:
- SwitchBot Color Bulb W1401400
To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the
global
sm2335 hub and give it an id, and then define the
individual output channels.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
data_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin used for DATA.
-
clock_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin which CLK is connected to.
-
id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this
sm2335component. Use this if you have multiple SM2335 chains connected at the same time.
-
max_power_color_channels (Optional, int 0-15): Adjusts the current supplied to the color channels, higher is more power. Default is 2 per SM2335 datasheet. See table below.
-
max_power_white_channels (Optional, int 0-15): Adjusts the current supplied to the white channels, higher is more power. Default is 4 per SM2335 datasheet. See table below.
NOTE
The LED driver may be able to tolerate more power than the bulb is designed to handle, start with lower values and increase slowly, comparing to a stock bulb to verify what is safe for your model.
|max_power_white_channels value
|actual current
|0
|5 mA
|1
|10 mA
|2
|15 mA
|3
|20 mA
|4
|25 mA (default)
|5
|30 mA
|6
|35 mA
|7
|40 mA
|8
|45 mA
|9
|50 mA
|10
|55 mA
|11
|60 mA
|12
|65 mA
|13
|70 mA
|14
|75 mA
|15
|80 mA
|max_power_color_channels value
|actual current
|0
|10 mA
|1
|20 mA
|2
|30 mA (default)
|3
|40 mA
|4
|50 mA
|5
|60 mA
|6
|70 mA
|7
|80 mA
|8
|90 mA
|9
|100 mA
|10
|110 mA
|11
|120 mA
|12
|130 mA
|13
|140 mA
|14
|150 mA
|15
|160 mA
OutputSection titled “Output”
The SM2335 output component exposes a SM2335 channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
channel (Required, int): Chose the channel of the SM2335 chain of this output component.
-
sm2335_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Component/Hub. Use this if you have multiple SM2335 chains you want to use at the same time.
-
All other options from Output.
NOTE
This driver does support enabling of both the color and the white channels at the same time, but it is not encourage. Therefore, the Color Interlock should be set to true when using this driver for safest operation.