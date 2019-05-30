SN74HC165 I/O Expander (shift register)
The SN74HC165 component allows you to use SN74HC165 shift registers as I/O expanders (Input only, use SN74HC595 for outputs) (datasheet) in ESPHome. It uses 3 wires (optionally 4) for communication.
Once configured, you can use any of the 8 pins for your projects. Up-to 256 shift registers can be daisy-chained to provide more pins, without using more GPIO pins on the controller. They are linked by connecting pin Q of the closer shift register to the pin QH of the next shift register.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this SN74HC165 component.
- data_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC165 Serial Output (QH) input.
- clock_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC165 Clock (CLK) pin.
- load_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC165 Load input (SH/LD) pin.
- clock_inhibit_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC165 Clock Inhibit (CLK INH) pin. The use of it is optional, as it can be directly connected to ground.
- sr_count (Optional, int): Number of daisy-chained shift registers, up-to 256. Defaults to
1.
Pin configuration variablesSection titled “Pin configuration variables”
- sn74hc165 (Required, ID): The id of the SN74HC165 component of the pin.
- number (Required, int): The pin number.
- inverted (Optional, boolean): If received value should be treated as inverted.
Defaults to
false.
NOTE
Pin number 0 is Pin A on the SN74HC165 that is furthest away from the microcontroller.