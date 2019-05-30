SN74HC165 I/O Expander (shift register)

The SN74HC165 component allows you to use SN74HC165 shift registers as I/O expanders (Input only, use SN74HC595 for outputs) (datasheet) in ESPHome. It uses 3 wires (optionally 4) for communication.

Once configured, you can use any of the 8 pins for your projects. Up-to 256 shift registers can be daisy-chained to provide more pins, without using more GPIO pins on the controller. They are linked by connecting pin Q of the closer shift register to the pin QH of the next shift register.

# Example configuration entry sn74hc165 : - id : sn74hc165_hub clock_pin : GPIOXX data_pin : GPIOXX load_pin : GPIOXX clock_inhibit_pin : GPIOXX sr_count : 2

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this SN74HC165 component.

( , ID): The id to use for this SN74HC165 component. data_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC165 Serial Output (QH) input.

( , Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC165 Serial Output (QH) input. clock_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC165 Clock (CLK) pin.

( , Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC165 Clock (CLK) pin. load_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC165 Load input (SH/LD) pin.

( , Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC165 Load input (SH/LD) pin. clock_inhibit_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC165 Clock Inhibit (CLK INH) pin. The use of it is optional, as it can be directly connected to ground.

(Optional, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC165 Clock Inhibit (CLK INH) pin. The use of it is optional, as it can be directly connected to ground. sr_count (Optional, int): Number of daisy-chained shift registers, up-to 256. Defaults to 1 .

Pin configuration variables Section titled “Pin configuration variables”

# Individual inputs binary_sensor : - platform : gpio name : " SN74HC165 Pin #0 " pin : sn74hc165 : sn74hc165_hub # Use pin number 0 number : 0 inverted : false

sn74hc165 ( Required , ID): The id of the SN74HC165 component of the pin.

( , ID): The id of the SN74HC165 component of the pin. number ( Required , int): The pin number.

( , int): The pin number. inverted (Optional, boolean): If received value should be treated as inverted. Defaults to false .