The factory_reset button allows you to remotely invalidate (reset) all ESPHome preferences stored in flash memory and reboot your node. After reboot all states, parameters and variables will be reinitialized with their default values. This is useful:

NOTE

USE WITH GREAT CAUTION! All credentials, global variables, counters and saved states stored in non-volatile memory will be lost with no chance of recovering them. Even raw reading of flash memory with esptool will not help, since data is physically erased from flash memory.

For devices configured using captive portal, this will reset WiFi settings as well, thus making such devices offline. You’ll need to be in close proximity to your device to configure it again using a built-in WiFi access point and captive portal.