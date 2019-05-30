Factory Reset Button
The
factory_reset button allows you to remotely invalidate (reset) all ESPHome preferences stored in flash memory and reboot your node.
After reboot all states, parameters and variables will be reinitialized with their default values. This is useful:
- for devices preflashed with ESPHome to reset behavior back to factory state
- in case of moving a device to a new environment or starting a new use-case (e.g. reset counters or state)
- for privacy concerns when giving away a device
NOTE
USE WITH GREAT CAUTION! All credentials, global variables, counters and saved states stored in non-volatile memory will be lost with no chance of recovering them.
Even raw reading of flash memory with
esptool will not help, since data is physically erased from flash memory.
For devices configured using captive portal, this will reset WiFi settings as well, thus making such devices offline. You’ll need to be in close proximity to your device to configure it again using a built-in WiFi access point and captive portal.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- All options from Button.