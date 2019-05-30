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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SHTCx Temperature+Humidity Sensors

The shtcx sensor platform Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your Sensirion SHTC1 (datasheet, Sensirion SHTC1) and the newer SHTC3 (datasheet, SparkFun) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: shtcx
    temperature:
      name: "Temperature"
    humidity:
      name: "Humidity"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.

  • humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x70.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”