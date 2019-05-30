SHTCx Temperature+Humidity Sensors
The
shtcx sensor platform Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your Sensirion SHTC1
(datasheet,
Sensirion SHTC1) and
the newer SHTC3
(datasheet,
SparkFun) sensors with
ESPHome. The I²C Bus is
required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x70.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.