SHTCx Temperature+Humidity Sensors

The shtcx sensor platform Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your Sensirion SHTC1 (datasheet, Sensirion SHTC1) and the newer SHTC3 (datasheet, SparkFun) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : shtcx temperature : name : " Temperature " humidity : name : " Humidity "