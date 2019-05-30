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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

AM2320 Temperature+Humidity Sensor

The am2320 Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your AM2320 (datasheet) I²C-based sensor with ESPHome.

AM2320 Temperature & Humidity Sensor.

NOTE

Logs might include some warnings about receiving a NACK from the sensor. This is due to a wake call to the sensor which the sensor never acknowledges by design.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: am2320
    temperature:
      name: "Living Room Temperature"
    humidity:
      name: "Living Room Humidity"
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.

  • humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

Troubleshooting

Section titled “Troubleshooting”

If you experience communication or reliability issues with the AM2320 sensor, the I2C frequency may be too high. The AM2320 supports I²C standard-mode with a maximum clock frequency of 100 kHz.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”