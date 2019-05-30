AM2320 Temperature+Humidity Sensor
The
am2320 Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your AM2320
(datasheet) I²C-based sensor with
ESPHome.
NOTE
Logs might include some warnings about receiving a NACK from the sensor. This is due to a wake call to the sensor which the sensor never acknowledges by design.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
If you experience communication or reliability issues with the AM2320 sensor, the I2C frequency may be too high. The AM2320 supports I²C standard-mode with a maximum clock frequency of 100 kHz.