The am2320 Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your AM2320 (datasheet) I²C-based sensor with ESPHome.

AM2320 Temperature & Humidity Sensor.

NOTE Logs might include some warnings about receiving a NACK from the sensor. This is due to a wake call to the sensor which the sensor never acknowledges by design.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : am2320 temperature : name : " Living Room Temperature " humidity : name : " Living Room Humidity " update_interval : 60s

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor All options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

If you experience communication or reliability issues with the AM2320 sensor, the I2C frequency may be too high. The AM2320 supports I²C standard-mode with a maximum clock frequency of 100 kHz.