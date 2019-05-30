ESPHome 2021.9.0 - 15th September 2021

Web Server Vulnerability Section titled “Web Server Vulnerability”

It was brought to our attention by @andir that the Web Server had a vulnerability in that the OTA form could be POST’d to without the basic auth credentials set in the web_server configuration. If you use the web_server and rely on the credentials for security, then you need to upgrade to 2021.9.2 or disable the web_server completely. The Security Advisory on GitHub has been given CVE-2021-41104 .

You get the most out of your ESPHome devices when you combine it with Home Assistant, which offers a seamless and local integration to control and manage all your ESPHome devices. Today Home Assistant launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Home Assistant Yellow, the easiest way to get started with Home Assistant and a privacy focused smart home.

@OttoWinter has been hard at work adding a layer of encryption to the API which utilises the noise protocol. This releases adds the capabilities to ESPHome devices, but Home Assistant (or other clients) will need to upgrade their client libraries (e.g. aioesphomeapi ) before they can connect and communicate to devices with encryption. This is scheduled to be available in Home Assistant 2021.10.

Packages have been extended to allow loading (multiple) YAML file(s) from a git repo. Take a look at the examples to see how to use them.

platform: midea_ac has been changed to platform: midea in this release and has quite a few upgrades. Check the docs for the new features. Midea

SDM Meters have been fixed to use kWh instead of Wh as the energy unit of measurement.

The template selects, numbers and switches now have more validations on them preventing weird usage. If you do not set a lambda then you are required to make them either optimistic: true , or utilise the set_action (select/number) / turn_on_trigger (switch).

Fix MQTT discovery for sensor state_class esphome#2331 by @paulmonigatti

Light transition fixes esphome#2320 by @oxan

Cease using deprecated Cover methods in automations esphome#2326 by @oxan

Apply color brightness to addressable light effects esphome#2321 by @oxan

Add readv and writev for more efficient API packets esphome#2342 by @OttoWinter

Clean-up sensor integration esphome#2275 by @oxan

Bump aioesphomeapi to 9.1.1 esphome#2350 by @OttoWinter

Midea fix esphome#2395 by @dudanov

Move web_server auth to web_server_base be965a6 by @OttoWinter

Fix lint issues in web_server_base esphome#2409 by @jesserockz

Re-enable TCP nodelay for ESP32 esphome#2390 by @OttoWinter

Bump aioesphomeapi from 9.1.1 to 9.1.2 esphome#2426 by @dependabot[bot]

Fix socket abstraction for ESP-IDF v4 esphome#2434 by @agners

Bump aioesphomeapi from 9.1.2 to 9.1.4 esphome#2443 by @dependabot[bot]

Add log line to show if API encryption is being used esphome#2450 by @jesserockz

API encryption switch to libsodium backend esphome#2456 by @OttoWinter

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add H-Bridge fan component esphome#2212 by @WeekendWarrior1 (new-feature)

Allow using a git source for a package esphome#2193 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

Add st7920 display, esphome#1440 by @marsjan155 (new-integration)

Support for the AirThings Wave Plus esphome#1656 by @jeromelaban (new-integration)

Fix SDM energy units to be KILO… esphome#2206 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Reject template select/number/switches that don’t handle user input esphome#2230 by @oxan (breaking-change)

Remove last_reset_type and convert all those sensors to TOTAL_INCREASING esphome#2233 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Midea support v2 esphome#2188 by @dudanov (breaking-change)

Fix a few ESP32-C3 compiler issues esphome#2265 by @jesserockz

sm300d2: Accept (undocumented) 0x80 checksum offset. esphome#2263 by @poptix

Disable automatic usage of SNTP servers from DHCP esphome#2273 by @oxan

Only try compat parsing after regular parsing fails esphome#2269 by @oxan

Suppress excessive warnings about deprecated Fan interfaces esphome#2270 by @oxan

t6615: tolerate sensor dropping commands esphome#2255 by @jasstrong

Fix API socket issues esphome#2288 by @OttoWinter

Bump platformio to 5.2.0 esphome#2291 by @OttoWinter

API Noise logging esphome#2298 by @OttoWinter

Fix api noise explicit reject esphome#2297 by @OttoWinter

Allow simple hostname for sntp servers esphome#2300 by @jesserockz

Fix binary strobe esphome#2301 by @jesserockz

Fix unit of measurement fields for DSMR power consumed/delivered fields esphome#2304 by @jsuanet

Simple time.sleep in place of threading wait due to upgraded zeroconf esphome#2307 by @jesserockz

Fix aioesphomeapi API logger with explicit API port config esphome#2310 by @mmakaay

Start a wifi scan after saving station details esphome#2315 by @jesserockz