Changelog - Version 1.15.0 - September 13, 2020

Stop! this is not Otto Winter, but Guillermo Ruffino (@glmnet). So Hi there!

Latest feature release was 10 months ago already, however development and support did not stop. We have lots of contributions here, the list above with integrations images is the longest to date and the changelog is bigger too!

Notable Changes & New Features Section titled “Notable Changes & New Features”

ESPHome add on is now also available at the Home Assistant community add ons! (@OttoWinter and @frenck of course)

The dashboard got a visual revamp! Now more nodes are visible at the same time. @jonathanadams also took a few bugs with it too.

Lots new sensors, port expanders, displays… and @kbx81 came up with color displays too! There are new climates like the Thermostat, PID and more IR based devices too. And can’t wait to see DIY projects with the RTTTL buzzer.

Scripts are more stable, and also were updated to follow new Home Assistant script options, like single , queued , etc.

Also if you don’t like repeating stuff in yaml, the new packages options @corvis added are very handy.

I did a terrible job tagging contributions and now I’m paying for that, hope nobody gets angry.

I’ve updated the contributors list in an attepmpt of giving people credit, many really deserve to be listed here not only for their code contributions but also for their support on the community, bug fixing etc., thanks!

This release is possible not only because all the contributions this project receives, but also for the latest contributions from Otto itself, he did a great job automating GitHub with actions and also building scripts which takes cares of 90% of the release process, so hopefully new versions will come along at a better pace. If you don’t see somebody credited by somthing, thats because Otto did it.

From myself special thanks to @ssieb, @rradar, @jesserockz, @kbx81, and many others specially @OttoWinter for all this.

Still many new features and fixes are pending to be included in this release, but we had to left them aside for a while so we can focus better. So let’s ship this and keep going on new stuff!!

Last but not least, thanks to all contributors, bug reporters and patrons! Without you this would not be possible!

esphome: Dashboard Updates esphome#1025 by @jonathanadams (new-feature) (notable-change)

esphome: Ble scanner esphome#976 by @TheKuko (new-feature)

esphome: Add Prometheus /metrics-Endpoint esphome#1032 by @margau (new-feature)

esphome: Add support for command-line substitutions esphome#1014 by @AlexMekkering (new-feature)

esphome: Packages feature esphome#1052 by @corvis (new-feature) (notable-change)

esphome: WPA2 Enterprise Attempt 2 esphome#1158 (new-feature)

esphome: New script modes POC esphome#1168 (breaking-change) (new-feature)

esphome: implemented ruuvi_ble and ruuvitag with RAWv1 and RAWv2 protocol esphome#810 by @Alex9779 (new-integration)

esphome: http_request component esphome#719 by @Anonym-tsk (new-integration)

esphome: Add support for Sensirion SPS30 Particulate Matter sensors esphome#891 by @valordk (new-integration)

esphome: Add TM1561 support esphome#893 by @freekode (new-integration)

esphome: Add slow_pwm output component esphome#894 by @nickw444 (new-integration)

esphome: Add RFBridge component esphome#896 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

esphome: Climate Mitsubishi esphome#725 by @glmnet (new-integration)

esphome: PID Climate esphome#885 (new-integration)

esphome: Display tm1637 esphome#946 by @glmnet (new-integration)

esphome: Daikin climate ir component esphome#964 by @hectorgimenez (new-integration)

esphome: Add TMP117 component esphome#992 by @Azimath (new-integration)

esphome: Support for AHT10 temperature and humidity sensor esphome#949 by @gmasse (new-integration)

esphome: Add HM3301 laser dust detection sensor esphome#963 by @freekode (new-integration)

esphome: Add AC Dimmer support esphome#880 (new-integration)

esphome: feat: Add support for MCP23016 IO Expander esphome#1012 by @reidprojects (new-integration)

esphome: Climate whirlpool esphome#1029 by @glmnet (new-integration)

esphome: Add support for ESP32 DAC esphome#1071 by @napieraj (new-integration)

esphome: Adding support for MAX31856 Thermocouple Temperature Sensor (feature #700) esphome#1039 by @declanshanaghy (new-integration)

esphome: Add support for additional Xiaomi BLE sensors esphome#1027 by @ahpohl (new-integration) (notable-change)

esphome: Add E1.31 support esphome#950 by @ayufan (new-integration)

esphome: Add adalight light effect esphome#956 by @ayufan (new-integration)

light effect esphome#956 by @ayufan (new-integration) esphome: Add WLED support esphome#1092 by @ayufan (new-integration)

esphome: Add LG Climate IR esphome#1097 by @square99 (new-integration)

esphome: add support for SN74HC595 shift register esphome#1083 by @phjr (new-integration)

esphome: Thermostat component esphome#1105 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

esphome: Add SSD1351 OLED display support esphome#1100 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

esphome: Add support for Tuya Switches esphome#1074 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

esphome: Add support for Tuya Climate devices esphome#1076 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

esphome: Add support for Tuya Sensors esphome#1088 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

esphome: Add support for Tuya Binary Sensors esphome#1089 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

esphome: Add support for Toshiba heat pumps esphome#1121 by @JoppyFurr (new-integration)

esphome: Add exposure notifications esphome#1135 (new-integration)

esphome: rtttl player esphome#1171 by @glmnet (new-integration)

esphome: Drop Python 2 Support esphome#793 (breaking-change)

esphome: Fix SGP30 incorrect baseline reading/writing esphome#936 by @panuruj (breaking-change)

esphome: fix servo bug restoring state and starting servo detached esphome#1008 by @glmnet (breaking-change)

esphome: fix shunt voltage / current / power reading in INA3221 esphome#1101 by @Vxider (breaking-change)

esphome: Fix: Component script not stopped in certain situations esphome#1004 by @balrog-kun (breaking-change)

esphome: New script modes POC esphome#1168 (breaking-change) (new-feature)

esphome: Dashboard Updates esphome#1025 by @jonathanadams (new-feature) (notable-change)

esphome: Uart improvments esphome#1024 by @0hax (notable-change)

esphome: Add support for additional Xiaomi BLE sensors esphome#1027 by @ahpohl (new-integration) (notable-change)

esphome: Packages feature esphome#1052 by @corvis (new-feature) (notable-change)

esphome: Mitigate CVE-2020-12638 WiFi WPA Downgrade esphome#1207

esphome: ESP8266 change recommended framework version to 2.7.2 esphome#1208

esphome: Fix base config should override packages config esphome#1209

docs: ESP8266 change recommended framework version to 2.7.2 esphome.io#714

esphome: Fix AS3935 sensor configuration issues esphome#1210 by @trylika

esphome: Fix prometheus has wrong setup priority esphome#1211

esphome: Downgrade FastLED to 3.3.2 esphome#1212

docs: Fix old screenshots esphome.io#716 by @glmnet

docs: Add tuya platforms to changelog table esphome.io#715 by @jesserockz

esphome: Fix sdist missing requirements.txt esphome#1214

docs: Include new v1.15 components from diff esphome.io#718 by @glmnet

esphome: renamed icon molecule co2 esphome#1217 by @glmnet

esphome: Add job to update HassIO addon repo esphome#1218

esphome: Stop infinite loop in light on_turn_on esphome#1219 by @WizKid

esphome: Bump ESPAsyncWebServer-esphome to v1.2.7 esphome#1221

docs: Added hint that not the subsensor id is meant. esphome.io#720 by @ei-ke

esphome: wpa2 enterprise fixes: also copy eap parameters, don’t require psk password to be set esphome#1215 by @dr-oblivium

esphome: Bump base image to 2.4.1 esphome#1224

esphome: Fix release.yml invalid bash syntax esphome#1226

esphome: Bump ESP8266 Arduino framework from 2.7.2 to 2.7.3 esphome#1229

docs: Update docs for community Hass.io add-ons esphome.io#721

esphome: Bump ESPAsyncTCP from 1.2.2 to 1.2.3 esphome#1227

esphome: Fix ESP8266 core has a broken settimeofday implementation esphome#1231

docs: Cookbook: BME280 Environment added dew point calculations esphome.io#629 by @rradar

esphome: Fix tuya.cpp compile warning esphome#1232

esphome: Script mode fix esphome#1238 by @jesserockz

esphome: make powered on assume public esphome#1240 by @glmnet

esphome: Bump docker base image to 2.6.0 esphome#1245

esphome: Image bit dephts esphome#1241 by @glmnet

docs: add image type esphome.io#730 by @glmnet

esphome: fixes deg symbol not shown esphome#1248 by @glmnet

docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#736 by @emorydunn

docs: Add a note about setting dns in manual ip mode esphome.io#735 by @martgras

docs: Change example ota id esphome.io#737 by @jesserockz

esphome: Fix SSD1306 post-setup brightness control esphome#1090 by @kbx81

esphome: Fix esp8266_restore_from_flash esphome#638

esphome: Fix stack trace decode for latest platformio esphome#830

docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#748 by @galagaking

docs: Add carrier_frequency for IR device example esphome.io#734 by @abmantis

docs: Added Arlec Grid Connect Smart Plug esphome.io#749 by @freerangeeggs

esphome: Add lint check for integer constants esphome#775

esphome: Wizard board name fixes esphome#787 by @scop

esphome: Logger on_message trigger esphome#729 by @Anonym-tsk

docs: Logger on_message trigger esphome.io#374 by @Anonym-tsk

docs: Add Fujitsu General Climate component docs esphome.io#307 by @31337Ghost

docs: fix logger.rst ref link esphome.io#379 by @glmnet

esphome: Added more power data to the atm90e32 component esphome#799 by @CircuitSetup

docs: added reactive power, power factor, chip temp… esphome.io#380 by @CircuitSetup

esphome: service uuid based ble tracking esphome#800 by @Lumpusz

docs: Ble rssi svc esphome.io#377 by @Lumpusz

docs: Typo fix pzemac esphome.io#388 by @Anonym-tsk

docs: Typo fix pzemdc esphome.io#389 by @Anonym-tsk

docs: Document UART stop_bits esphome.io#396

docs: Document missing servo restore option esphome.io#398

esphome: Fix stack trace decode for latest platformio esphome#830

esphome: Add MAX31865 sensor support, fix MAX31855 sensor esphome#832 by @DAVe3283

docs: Add MAX31865, update MAX31855 esphome.io#399 by @DAVe3283

esphome: Add support for INA226 Current/Power Monitor esphome#801 by @sergio303

docs: Add INA226 current/power monitor esphome.io#403 by @sergio303

esphome: implemented ruuvi_ble and ruuvitag with RAWv1 and RAWv2 protocol esphome#810 by @Alex9779 (new-integration)

docs: added docs for ruuvitag esphome.io#383 by @Alex9779

esphome: http_request component esphome#719 by @Anonym-tsk (new-integration)

docs: http_request component esphome.io#392 by @Anonym-tsk

esphome: fix esphome better error out esphome#843 by @glmnet

esphome: Add climate dry fan esphome#845 by @glmnet

esphome: Decode DHT11 decimal part esphome#861 by @airy10

docs: add climate core docs fan, swing esphome.io#415 by @glmnet

esphome: fix chip_temperature for atm90e32 component esphome#865 by @CircuitSetup

esphome: add position action and lambda - tested esphome#877 by @KristopherMackowiak

esphome: added idle action for climate esphome#859 by @danielkucera

esphome: Fix MAX31865 edge case. esphome#882 by @DAVe3283

docs: Added Documentation for QMC5883L + HMC5883L Doc improvements esphome.io#301 by @timpur

esphome: Add QMC5883L Sensor + Improvements to HMC5883L esphome#671 by @timpur

esphome: Add B/W support for Waveshare 2.90in (B) screen esphome#889 by @akomelj

docs: Add B/W support for Waveshare 2.90in (B) screen esphome.io#426 by @akomelj

esphome: Add support for Sensirion SPS30 Particulate Matter sensors esphome#891 by @valordk (new-integration)

docs: Add documentation for Sensirion SPS30 Particulate Matter sensors esphome.io#424 by @valordk

docs: Add TM1651 docs esphome.io#429 by @freekode

esphome: Add TM1561 support esphome#893 by @freekode (new-integration)

esphome: Add magic value REPLACEME esphome#881

esphome: Pulse counter validate not both disabled esphome#902

esphome: Optimize application loop speed esphome#860

esphome: Better/stricter pin validation esphome#903

esphome: Disable default wait_time for rc_switch esphome#900

esphome: Update python dependencies esphome#906

esphome: Handle yaml merge keys correcly. esphome#888 by @edge90

esphome: Allow loading esphome version from a fork esphome#907 by @jesserockz

esphome: Clean up YAML Mapping construction esphome#910

docs: Add doc for slow_pwm output component esphome.io#427 by @nickw444

esphome: Add slow_pwm output component esphome#894 by @nickw444 (new-integration)

esphome: ESP32 GPIOs 33 to 38 can be used for deep sleep wakeup esphome#911 by @adamgreg

esphome: Drop Python 2 Support esphome#793 (breaking-change)

esphome: Add RFBridge component esphome#896 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

docs: Add docs for RF Bridge esphome.io#433 by @jesserockz

esphome: ct_clamp: Check sample() return value is not NaN esphome#921 by @balrog-kun

docs: merge all ir climates in a single doc esphome.io#385 by @glmnet

esphome: Climate Mitsubishi esphome#725 by @glmnet (new-integration)

esphome: fix: only decode when not str already esphome#923 by @wilmardo

esphome: fix climate-ir bad merge esphome#935 by @glmnet

esphome: http_request: fix memory allocation esphome#916 by @Anonym-tsk

esphome: http_request: version validation fix esphome#917 by @Anonym-tsk

esphome: PID Climate esphome#885 (new-integration)

docs: not a display component esphome.io#462 by @glmnet

esphome: Fix for wizard via dashboard not decoding strings esphome#941 by @timsavage

esphome: Adding the espressif 2.6.3 esphome#944 by @Valcob

esphome: extract and use current version of python 3 esphome#938 by @gitolicious

esphome: Inverted output in neopixelbus esphome#895 by @voibit

docs: Added support for inverted output in neopixelbus esphome.io#441 by @voibit

esphome: Added degree symbol for MAX7219 7-segment display. esphome#764 by @cyberplant

esphome: Fix dump/tx of 64 bit codes esphome#940 by @andrasbiro

esphome: Update hdc1080.cpp esphome#887 by @dmkif

esphome: add tcl112 support for dry, fan and swing esphome#939 by @glmnet

esphome: Fix SGP30 incorrect baseline reading/writing esphome#936 by @panuruj (breaking-change)

docs: Update SGP30 for the correct eCO2 and TVOC baseline esphome.io#458 by @panuruj

docs: change docs to suggest logger config esphome.io#378 by @glmnet

esphome: Add register_*_effect to allow registering custom effects esphome#947 by @ayufan

esphome: Bugfix/normalize core comparisons (and Python 3 update fixes) esphome#952 by @timsavage

esphome: Add transmit pioneer esphome#922 by @kbx81

docs: Add transmit pioneer esphome.io#446 by @kbx81

docs: add tm1637 docs esphome.io#467 by @glmnet

esphome: Display tm1637 esphome#946 by @glmnet (new-integration)

esphome: Support a further variant of Xiaomi CGG1 esphome#930 by @mario-tux

docs: Add Daikin IR Climate documentation esphome.io#476 by @hectorgimenez

esphome: Daikin climate ir component esphome#964 by @hectorgimenez (new-integration)

esphome: fix tm1637 missing init .py esphome#975 by @glmnet

.py esphome#975 by @glmnet esphome: sim800l: Add support of roaming-registered SIM cards esphome#977 by @andriej

esphome: BME280: fix typos, use forced mode constant esphome#974 by @GMTA

esphome: MQTT climate features esphome#913 by @puuu

esphome: Revert default ESP32 upload baud rate esphome#978

esphome: Add TM1651 simple level, turn on, turn off actions esphome#920 by @freekode

esphome: Webserver - include css, js in index esphome#932 by @Elkropac

docs: web_server - css_include and js_include: add new options and example esphome.io#459 by @Elkropac

docs: Add new action for TM1651 esphome.io#442 by @freekode

docs: Added equal symbol for MAX7219 7-segment display esphome.io#503 by @egeltje

esphome: Added equal symbol for MAX7219 7-segment display esphome#986 by @egeltje

esphome: Output from platformio idedata command does not need to be decoded esphome#953 by @brandond

esphome: Allow custom lights to be addressable esphome#954 by @brandond

esphome: Fix esphome/issues#947 - RGBW(W) white brightness esphome#925 by @pauln

esphome: Add support for TTGO epaper boards with B73 revision esphome#928 by @thomasklingbeil

esphome: Fix OTA updates getting killed by task_wdt esphome#959 by @Skaronator

esphome: Bugfix/1077 decode called on str fetching platformio stacktrace esphome#991 by @timsavage

esphome: Add support for Tuya ceiling fan controllers esphome#989 by @buxtronix

esphome: Fixed iBeacon struct and major and minor parsing esphome#987 by @sekkr1

esphome: http_request http fix esphome#980 by @Anonym-tsk

esphome: Rgbww color fix esphome#967 by @quinnhosler

esphome: add time cover assumed_state option esphome#979 by @glmnet

esphome: Add on_rc_switch trigger esphome#983 by @escoand

esphome: SCD30 fixes and improvements esphome#962 by @Sizurka

docs: cover time based add assumed state option esphome.io#490 by @glmnet

esphome: pzemac total energy support esphome#933 by @yekm

docs: docs for Tuya fan, update tuya light esphome.io#502 by @buxtronix

docs: Next esphome.io#491 by @CircuitSetup

docs: add energy support to pzemac esphome.io#478 by @yekm

docs: Added examples for uart text sensor esphome.io#468 by @tomludd

docs: Add docs for TMP117 sensor esphome.io#505 by @Azimath

esphome: Add TMP117 component esphome#992 by @Azimath (new-integration)

esphome: Unittests for esphome python code esphome#931 by @timsavage

esphome: Corrections to default register values of ATM90E32 component esphome#982 by @CircuitSetup

esphome: Support for AHT10 temperature and humidity sensor esphome#949 by @gmasse (new-integration)

docs: Add documentation for AHT10 sensor esphome.io#466 by @gmasse

esphome: Retry connecting if the connection is not valid esphome#994 by @abmantis

esphome: Support for pcd8544 (nokia 5110 and 3310) screen esphome#973 by @pax0r

esphome: fix servo bug restoring state and starting servo detached esphome#1008 by @glmnet (breaking-change)

docs: Documentation for PCD8544 esphome.io#485 by @pax0r

esphome: VSCode devcontainer support esphome#914 by @Anonym-tsk

esphome: removes comments from lambda esphome#998 by @glmnet

esphome: Add HM3301 laser dust detection sensor esphome#963 by @freekode (new-integration)

docs: Add docs HM3301 esphome.io#529 by @freekode

esphome: Constant brightness esphome#1007 by @kroimon

docs: Add webserver-v1.js click handlers for Cover buttons esphome.io#521 by @balrog-kun

esphome: web_server: Add cover calls to REST API esphome#999 by @balrog-kun

esphome: Add AC Dimmer support esphome#880 (new-feature) (new-integration)

docs: add ac_dimmer esphome.io#536 by @glmnet

docs: Add documentation for cwww and rgbww constant_brightness variables. (… esphome.io#540 by @glmnet

esphome: feat: Add support for MCP23016 IO Expander esphome#1012 by @reidprojects (new-integration)

docs: feat: Added documentation to support for MCP23016 esphome.io#537 by @reidprojects

docs: Kristopher mackowiak next esphome.io#544 by @glmnet

docs: fix copy paste void esphome.io#545 by @glmnet

esphome: Daikin climate receiver support esphome#1001 by @puuu

docs: ir_climate: describe daikin receive support esphome.io#522 by @puuu

esphome: Tests for CPP Code generation and some Python3 improvements esphome#961 by @timsavage

esphome: Climate whirlpool esphome#1029 by @glmnet (new-integration)

docs: add whirlpool climate esphome.io#552 by @glmnet

docs: add mac address info esphome.io#554 by @glmnet

esphome: add mac address to wifi info esphome#1030 by @glmnet

esphome: SHTC3: Wake up the sensor during setup esphome#993 by @Sizurka

esphome: Change buffer sending process for waveshare_epaper (2.70in) esphome#1031 by @ukewea

docs: add light on off triggers docs esphome.io#559 by @glmnet

esphome: add lights on off triggers esphome#1037 by @glmnet (new-feature)

docs: Bluetooth advertising automation esphome.io#512 by @puuu

esphome: Bluetooth advertising automation esphome#995 by @puuu

esphome: Fix missing yield in ESP32 UART timeout code causing watchdog resets when blocking for serial data. esphome#1016 by @fake-name

docs: Make initial run variable available to addressable_lambda esphome.io#558 by @Skaronator

esphome: Make initial run variable available to addressable_lambda esphome#1035 by @Skaronator

esphome: Dashboard Updates esphome#1025 by @jonathanadams (new-feature) (notable-change)

docs: remote_receiver: describe memory_block configuration esphome.io#523 by @puuu

esphome: esp32 remote: make RMT memory blocks configureable esphome#1002 by @puuu

esphome: test disable no delay esphome#1026 by @glmnet

esphome: http_request ESP32 insecure requests fix esphome#1041 by @Anonym-tsk

esphome: Update FastLED Library 3.3.3 esphome#1020 by @teamsuperpanda

docs: Max7219 intensity change update esphome.io#546 by @buxtronix

esphome: Some max7219 updates. esphome#1021 by @buxtronix

docs: 5.83in Waveshare add esphome.io#572 by @sredfern

esphome: Extending Support to 5.83in Waveshare eink B/W displays esphome#1009 by @sredfern

esphome: Allow tm1637 to use pins from IO expanders esphome#1058 by @jesserockz

esphome: Fix fan oscillation trait not being used esphome#1048 by @blejdfist

esphome: Update tm1637.cpp esphome#1044 by @nepozs

esphome: dht: Fix sensor reading from DHT22 esphome#926 by @robinsmidsrod

docs: dht: Add DHT22_TYPE2 model esphome.io#563 by @robinsmidsrod

esphome: Add lambda to devcontainer config esphome#1059 by @jesserockz

docs: Ble scanner doc esphome.io#611 by @TheKuko

esphome: Ble scanner esphome#976 by @TheKuko (new-feature)

docs: Update arduino framework versions esphome.io#575 by @Skaronator

docs: Fix pcf8574 mode esphome.io#616 by @glmnet

docs: Dallas autosetup esphome.io#551 by @krahabb

esphome: Expose mac address via discovery (mDNS) esphome#1038 by @ctalkington

docs: ESP32 DAC output documentation esphome.io#617 by @napieraj

esphome: Add support for ESP32 DAC esphome#1071 by @napieraj (new-integration)

esphome: Uart improvments esphome#1024 by @0hax (notable-change)

docs: Uart improvments esphome.io#571 by @0hax

esphome: Adding support for MAX31856 Thermocouple Temperature Sensor (feature #700) esphome#1039 by @declanshanaghy (new-integration)

esphome: Add support for additional Xiaomi BLE sensors esphome#1027 by @ahpohl (new-integration) (notable-change)

docs: Add support for additional Xiaomi BLE sensors esphome.io#576 by @ahpohl

esphome: Explicitly set language to English esphome#1073 by @gitolicious

docs: Added TTGO-Camera Plus PIN configuration esphome.io#510 by @rudgr

esphome: Added support for ssd1327 esphome#985 by @igg

docs: added energy in pzem004 documentation esphome.io#547 by @adriancuzman

esphome: added energy reading for pzem004 esphome#1022 by @adriancuzman

esphome: BH1750 Measurement time esphome#997 by @rradar

docs: BH1750 Measurement time doc updates esphome.io#515 by @rradar

esphome: Sort keys in dicts in output yaml for ‘config’ command esphome#1049 by @ivan4th

esphome: Extend uart: with rx_buffer_size: esphome#1006 by @ayufan

docs: Document uart.rx_buffer_size esphome.io#528 by @ayufan

esphome.io#528 by @ayufan esphome: Add Prometheus /metrics-Endpoint esphome#1032 by @margau (new-feature)

docs: Add Prometheus-Documentation esphome.io#556 by @margau

esphome: Turn off PN532 RF field when not expecting a tag esphome#1046 by @apeeters

docs: Docs for CS Optional esphome.io#644 by @igg

esphome: making SPI CS optional esphome#988 by @igg

esphome: AQI calculator for HM3301 esphome#1011 by @freekode

docs: AQI calculator for HM3301 esphome.io#535 by @freekode

esphome: Fix gamma_correct when using constant_brightness option esphome#1043 by @Skaronator

esphome: Add E1.31 support esphome#950 by @ayufan (new-integration)

esphome: Add adalight light effect esphome#956 by @ayufan (new-integration)

light effect esphome#956 by @ayufan (new-integration) docs: Add documentation about E1.31, Adalight and WLED esphome.io#646 by @ayufan

esphome: Add WLED support esphome#1092 by @ayufan (new-integration)

docs: PID Climate Controller esphome.io#432

docs: Added Etekcity Voltson cookbook esphome.io#628 by @gitolicious

esphome: Update docker base image esphome#1093 by @Skaronator

esphome: SenseAir: flush input buffer on read error esphome#1017 by @ferbar

docs: Add documentation for fan direction esphome.io#580 by @blejdfist

esphome: Add support for controlling fan direction esphome#1051 by @blejdfist

esphome: Add API component to logging error message esphome#1062 by @JeffResc

docs: Added MCP3008 esphome.io#591 by @SenexCrenshaw

esphome: Add MCP3008 I/O Expander esphome#1057 by @SenexCrenshaw

esphome: ADE7953: Fix dereferencing of a null pointer esphome#1086 by @rnauber

esphome: sgp30 baseline write bug fix (#1157) esphome#1078 by @korellas

esphome: fix for ESP32 ‘Association Leave’ esphome#1081 by @MasterTim17

esphome: Climate bang bang enhancements esphome#1061 by @kbx81

docs: Climate bang bang enhancements esphome.io#595 by @kbx81

esphome: Fix decode and encode for RC5-protocol esphome#1047 by @LukasK13

esphome: Add esp8266 huzzah gpio pins esphome#1096 by @halkeye

esphome: fix percentage handling esphome#1094 by @ssieb

docs: Add support for command-line-substitutions esphome.io#538 by @AlexMekkering

esphome: Add support for command-line substitutions esphome#1014 by @AlexMekkering (new-feature)

esphome: Add LG Climate IR esphome#1097 by @square99 (new-integration)

docs: Add LG Climate IR esphome.io#655 by @square99

esphome: ESP32: Conditionally log on services to avoid OOM crashes esphome#1098 by @buxtronix

esphome: Release BT controller unused memory in the right place esphome#1095 by @buxtronix

docs: add documentation for component sn74hc595 esphome.io#637 by @phjr

esphome: add support for SN74HC595 shift register esphome#1083 by @phjr (new-integration)

esphome: Max7219 in Dot Matrix configuration esphome#1053 by @rspaargaren

docs: Max7219 new documentation esphome.io#585 by @rspaargaren

esphome: Add support for ST7789V display module (as on TTGO T-Display) esphome#1050 by @kbx81

docs: Add documentation for ST7789V display module (as on TTGO T-Display) esphome.io#594 by @kbx81

esphome: Vl53 long range esphome#1055 by @rspaargaren

docs: Update vl53l0x.rst esphome.io#592 by @rspaargaren

esphome: fix shunt voltage / current / power reading in INA3221 esphome#1101 by @Vxider (breaking-change)

esphome: Fix current / power reading in INA219 esphome#1103 by @Vxider

esphome: Fix: Component script not stopped in certain situations esphome#1004 by @balrog-kun (breaking-change)

docs: add script.stop breaking change esphome.io#659 by @glmnet

esphome: Fixes esphome/issues#1192 - Save on upload bug esphome#1107 by @jonathanadams

esphome: Revert “Climate bang bang enhancements” esphome#1106 by @glmnet

esphome: Use default average mode in INA3221 esphome#1102 by @Vxider

esphome: Thermostat component esphome#1105 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

docs: Added thermostat component doc esphome.io#665 by @kbx81

esphome: unpin mbedtls version esphome#1114 by @glmnet

esphome: Fix ethernet logging too many warn messages esphome#1112 by @glmnet

esphome: add click dependency esphome#1111 by @glmnet

docs: Add documentation for climate.pid.reset_integral_term action esphome.io#660 by @carlos-sarmiento

esphome: Add Integral Reset Action to PIDClimate esphome#1104 by @carlos-sarmiento

docs: color interlock esphome.io#653 by @peq123

esphome: RGBWW - added channel interlock for RGB vs white esphome#1042 by @peq123

docs: Add documentation for new WPA2-EAP authentication. esphome.io#633 by @tomtom5152

docs: SSD1325 documentation update for grayscale support esphome.io#596 by @kbx81

esphome: SSD1325 grayscale support esphome#1064 by @kbx81

docs: Cleaned up ESP32 DAC docs esphome.io#618 by @napieraj

docs: Added SSD1351 doc esphome.io#663 by @kbx81

esphome: Add SSD1351 OLED display support esphome#1100 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

esphome: Add cryptography requirement to the setup.py file esphome#1116 by @jesserockz

docs: Support ssd1327 docs esphome.io#664 by @igg

esphome: Revert “Add ESP32 support for WPA2-EAP Enterprise WiFi authentication” esphome#1117 by @glmnet

esphome: Revert “Add cryptography requirement to the setup.py file” esphome#1118 by @glmnet

esphome: Install updated git version in lint image esphome#1122 by @jesserockz

docs: documentation for version sensor hide timestamp option esphome.io#640 by @Wauter

esphome: fixes script wait not waiting esphome#1123 by @glmnet

docs: Split the Tuya component documentation esphome.io#631 by @jesserockz

esphome: Add support for Tuya Switches esphome#1074 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

docs: Add Tuya Switch docs esphome.io#625 by @jesserockz

esphome: fix script.wait action esphome#1120 by @ssieb

esphome: Add support for Tuya Climate devices esphome#1076 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

docs: Add Tuya Climate docs esphome.io#632 by @jesserockz

esphome: Add support for Tuya Sensors esphome#1088 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

docs: Add Tuya Sensor docs esphome.io#661 by @jesserockz

docs: Add Tuya Binary Sensor docs esphome.io#662 by @jesserockz

esphome: Add support for Tuya Binary Sensors esphome#1089 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

esphome: feature request 398 add ‘hide timestamp’ option for version text sensor esphome#1085 by @Wauter

esphome: Add 7.5inch v2 waveshare esphome#1077 by @PaulAntonDeen

docs: Added new version of 7.5inch waveshare epaper esphome.io#675 by @PaulAntonDeen

esphome: Move CI/CD to GitHub Actions esphome#1125 by @jesserockz

esphome: Add PR labels based on files changed esphome#1127 by @jesserockz

esphome: Brightness support for Nextion display esphome#1109 by @Vxider

docs: Brightness support for Nextion display esphome.io#668 by @Vxider

esphome: Revert “Add PR labels based on files changed” esphome#1128 by @jesserockz

docs: Add Toshiba climate esphome.io#681 by @JoppyFurr

esphome: Add support for Toshiba heat pumps esphome#1121 by @JoppyFurr (new-integration)

esphome: Packages feature esphome#1052 by @corvis (new-feature) (notable-change)

docs: Added documentation for packages feature esphome.io#582 by @corvis

esphome: Allow updating pid control params esphome#1115 by @carlos-sarmiento

esphome: Github actions repo esphome#1130 by @jesserockz

esphome: Feature/fix unit tests esphome#1129 by @pkuehne

esphome: GH Actions Update esphome#1134

esphome: Bug/fix internal flag in binary sensor esphome#1136 by @pkuehne

esphome: Use inclusive terminology esphome#1137

esphome: Add exposure notifications esphome#1135 (new-integration)

esphome: Fix adding another mbedtls esphome#1131

esphome: Tuya Sensor remove commented out code (style guide) esphome#1132

docs: Add exposure notifications docs esphome.io#683

docs: Improve RGBW(W) docs esphome.io#682

esphome: add mqtt speed topics for fan esphome#1140 by @ssieb

esphome: Bump pytest from 5.4.1 to 5.4.3 esphome#1144 by @dependabot[bot]

esphome: Bump hypothesis from 5.10.4 to 5.19.3 esphome#1146 by @dependabot[bot]

esphome: Bump protobuf from 3.11.3 to 3.12.2 esphome#1147 by @dependabot[bot]

esphome: Bump ifaddr from 0.1.6 to 0.1.7 esphome#1148 by @dependabot[bot]

esphome: Bump pytest-cov from 2.8.1 to 2.10.0 esphome#1145 by @dependabot[bot]

esphome: Fix Waveshare 7.50inV2 esphome#1143

esphome: Load setup.py requirements from requirements.txt esphome#1149

esphome: Add pytest to CI esphome#1138

esphome: Feature/component test fixture esphome#1142 by @pkuehne

esphome: Use more layer caching for esphome/esphome Dockerfile esphome#1150

esphome: Don’t remove location information for packages esphome#1133

esphome: Add tasmota magic bits to short circuit compat check esphome#1152

esphome: Fix executable bits on some hassio files esphome#1151

esphome: Don’t run deploy job when repository is not esphome/esphome esphome#1157 by @jesserockz

docs: Docs for Setting control parameters on PID esphome.io#674 by @carlos-sarmiento

esphome: Bump pytest-mock from 1.13.0 to 3.2.0 esphome#1159 by @dependabot[bot]

esphome: Bump pylint from 2.5.0 to 2.5.3 esphome#1160 by @dependabot[bot]

esphome: Bump tzlocal from 2.0.0 to 2.1 esphome#1162 by @dependabot[bot]

esphome: Fix unit test warning for hypothesis deprecation esphome#1163 by @pkuehne

esphome: Bump flake8 from 3.7.9 to 3.8.3 esphome#1161 by @dependabot[bot]

esphome: Bump FastLED from 3.2.9 to 3.3.3 esphome#1164

esphome: Arduino dev branch changed esphome#1139 by @glmnet

esphome: Add bump version script esphome#1153

esphome: fix(cover yaml validation): adds gate to coincide with Home Assistant esphome#1175 by @erasmuswill

esphome: http_request fix urls caching esphome#1174 by @Anonym-tsk

esphome: Fix rf_bridge send and receive esphome#1180 by @vicfergar

esphome: mdi:timer icon replaced with mdi:timer-outline esphome#1181 by @Troon

esphome: Bump hypothesis from 5.19.3 to 5.20.3 esphome#1176 by @dependabot[bot]

esphome: Fix Home Assistant API disconnects when using st7789v display. esphome#1179 by @dr-oblivium

esphome: Fixed type mismatch between result field and preference of integration sensor esphome#1178 by @FrankBakkerNl

esphome: Feature/wizard tests esphome#1167 by @pkuehne

esphome: Add HassIO by-id serial port paths to serial ports listing esphome#1155

esphome: Bump NeoPixelBus from 2.5.2 to 2.5.7 esphome#1165

esphome: Bump colorlog from 4.1.0 to 4.2.1 esphome#1183 by @dependabot[bot]

esphome: Bump hypothesis from 5.20.3 to 5.21.0 esphome#1184 by @dependabot[bot]

esphome: ESP8266 Disable Pin Initialization on Boot to fix pin toggling esphome#1185

esphome: Fix dashboard logout button and py3.8 removed hmac.new digestmod esphome#1156

docs: WPA2 Enterprise Attempt 2 esphome.io#704

esphome: WPA2 Enterprise Attempt 2 esphome#1158 (new-feature)

esphome: Remove symlink_ops.py esphome#1196

esphome: Fix senseair flush input buffer wrong log level esphome#1194

esphome: Fix WLED minor issues esphome#1193

esphome: Clean up UART Improvements code esphome#1190

esphome: Partially revert make SPI CS pin optional esphome#1187

esphome: New script modes POC esphome#1168 (breaking-change) (new-feature)

docs: Add script modes and timers esphome.io#693 by @glmnet

esphome: Revert “Sort keys in dicts in output yaml for ‘config’ command (#1049)” esphome#1191

esphome: Fix SN74HC595 doesn’t use ESPHome HAL and add lint checks for it esphome#1188

docs: Partially Revert make SPI CS pin optional esphome.io#706

esphome: Enlarge ESP32 app partitions esphome#1197

esphome: Add CODEOWNERS mechanism esphome#1199

esphome: rtttl player esphome#1171 by @glmnet (new-integration)

docs: add buzzer rtttl docs esphome.io#700 by @glmnet

esphome: Add @glmnet components esphome#1200 by @glmnet

docs: fix merge: climate devices moved to climate-ir esphome.io#710 by @glmnet

esphome: Add @jesserockz to codeowners esphome#1202 by @jesserockz

esphome: Fix set point logging issue esphome#1201 by @kbx81

docs: Revert “Dallas autosetup (#551)” esphome.io#709

esphome: Revert “Added auto discovery and setup to Dallas Platform (#1028)” esphome#1189

esphome: fix sntp timezone esphome#1266 by @glmnet

esphome: Fix for Ruuvi voltage parsing of RAWv2 format esphome#1267 by @akoivist

docs: Adds Tuya Climate temperature multiplier esphome.io#756 by @jesserockz

esphome: Adds support for Tuya Climate temperature multiplier esphome#1276 by @jesserockz

docs: Light triggers referenced in the “automation” guide. esphome.io#746 by @demikl

docs: specific MacOS Docker command to launch dashboard esphome.io#553 by @oncleben31

docs: Update index.rst esphome.io#757 by @3ative

esphome: Adds new homeassistant.tag_scanned action esphome#1281 by @jesserockz

docs: add custom uart id usage esphome.io#765 by @glmnet

esphome: Readds the battery level for xiaomi_hhccjcy01 esphome#1288 by @jesserockz

esphome: fix(remote_receiver): Add missing pin setup for ESP32 esphome#1252 by @lwfitzgerald

docs: Add docs for homeassistant.tag_scanned action esphome.io#763 by @jesserockz