Changelog - Version 1.15.0 - September 13, 2020
Stop! this is not Otto Winter, but Guillermo Ruffino (@glmnet). So Hi there!
Latest feature release was 10 months ago already, however development and support did not stop. We have lots of contributions here, the list above with integrations images is the longest to date and the changelog is bigger too!
Notable Changes & New FeaturesSection titled “Notable Changes & New Features”
ESPHome add on is now also available at the Home Assistant community add ons! (@OttoWinter and @frenck of course)
The dashboard got a visual revamp! Now more nodes are visible at the same time. @jonathanadams also took a few bugs with it too.
Lots new sensors, port expanders, displays… and @kbx81 came up with color displays too! There are new climates like the Thermostat, PID and more IR based devices too. And can’t wait to see DIY projects with the RTTTL buzzer.
Scripts are more stable, and also were updated to follow new Home Assistant script options, like
single,
queued, etc.
Also if you don’t like repeating stuff in yaml, the new packages options @corvis added are very handy.
I did a terrible job tagging contributions and now I’m paying for that, hope nobody gets angry.
I’ve updated the contributors list in an attepmpt of giving people credit, many really deserve to be listed here not only for their code contributions but also for their support on the community, bug fixing etc., thanks!
This release is possible not only because all the contributions this project receives, but also for the latest contributions from Otto itself, he did a great job automating GitHub with actions and also building scripts which takes cares of 90% of the release process, so hopefully new versions will come along at a better pace. If you don’t see somebody credited by somthing, thats because Otto did it.
From myself special thanks to @ssieb, @rradar, @jesserockz, @kbx81, and many others specially @OttoWinter for all this.
Still many new features and fixes are pending to be included in this release, but we had to left them aside for a while so we can focus better. So let’s ship this and keep going on new stuff!!
Last but not least, thanks to all contributors, bug reporters and patrons! Without you this would not be possible!
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- esphome: Dashboard Updates esphome#1025 by @jonathanadams (new-feature) (notable-change)
- esphome: Ble scanner esphome#976 by @TheKuko (new-feature)
- esphome: Add Prometheus /metrics-Endpoint esphome#1032 by @margau (new-feature)
- esphome: Add support for command-line substitutions esphome#1014 by @AlexMekkering (new-feature)
- esphome: Packages feature esphome#1052 by @corvis (new-feature) (notable-change)
- esphome: WPA2 Enterprise Attempt 2 esphome#1158 (new-feature)
- esphome: New script modes POC esphome#1168 (breaking-change) (new-feature)
New IntegrationsSection titled “New Integrations”
- esphome: implemented ruuvi_ble and ruuvitag with RAWv1 and RAWv2 protocol esphome#810 by @Alex9779 (new-integration)
- esphome: http_request component esphome#719 by @Anonym-tsk (new-integration)
- esphome: Add support for Sensirion SPS30 Particulate Matter sensors esphome#891 by @valordk (new-integration)
- esphome: Add TM1561 support esphome#893 by @freekode (new-integration)
- esphome: Add slow_pwm output component esphome#894 by @nickw444 (new-integration)
- esphome: Add RFBridge component esphome#896 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- esphome: Climate Mitsubishi esphome#725 by @glmnet (new-integration)
- esphome: PID Climate esphome#885 (new-integration)
- esphome: Display tm1637 esphome#946 by @glmnet (new-integration)
- esphome: Daikin climate ir component esphome#964 by @hectorgimenez (new-integration)
- esphome: Add TMP117 component esphome#992 by @Azimath (new-integration)
- esphome: Support for AHT10 temperature and humidity sensor esphome#949 by @gmasse (new-integration)
- esphome: Add HM3301 laser dust detection sensor esphome#963 by @freekode (new-integration)
- esphome: Add AC Dimmer support esphome#880 (new-integration)
- esphome: feat: Add support for MCP23016 IO Expander esphome#1012 by @reidprojects (new-integration)
- esphome: Climate whirlpool esphome#1029 by @glmnet (new-integration)
- esphome: Add support for ESP32 DAC esphome#1071 by @napieraj (new-integration)
- esphome: Adding support for MAX31856 Thermocouple Temperature Sensor (feature #700) esphome#1039 by @declanshanaghy (new-integration)
- esphome: Add support for additional Xiaomi BLE sensors esphome#1027 by @ahpohl (new-integration) (notable-change)
- esphome: Add E1.31 support esphome#950 by @ayufan (new-integration)
- esphome: Add
adalightlight effect esphome#956 by @ayufan (new-integration)
- esphome: Add WLED support esphome#1092 by @ayufan (new-integration)
- esphome: Add LG Climate IR esphome#1097 by @square99 (new-integration)
- esphome: add support for SN74HC595 shift register esphome#1083 by @phjr (new-integration)
- esphome: Thermostat component esphome#1105 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- esphome: Add SSD1351 OLED display support esphome#1100 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- esphome: Add support for Tuya Switches esphome#1074 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- esphome: Add support for Tuya Climate devices esphome#1076 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- esphome: Add support for Tuya Sensors esphome#1088 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- esphome: Add support for Tuya Binary Sensors esphome#1089 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- esphome: Add support for Toshiba heat pumps esphome#1121 by @JoppyFurr (new-integration)
- esphome: Add exposure notifications esphome#1135 (new-integration)
- esphome: rtttl player esphome#1171 by @glmnet (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- esphome: Drop Python 2 Support esphome#793 (breaking-change)
- esphome: Fix SGP30 incorrect baseline reading/writing esphome#936 by @panuruj (breaking-change)
- esphome: fix servo bug restoring state and starting servo detached esphome#1008 by @glmnet (breaking-change)
- esphome: fix shunt voltage / current / power reading in INA3221 esphome#1101 by @Vxider (breaking-change)
- esphome: Fix: Component script not stopped in certain situations esphome#1004 by @balrog-kun (breaking-change)
- esphome: New script modes POC esphome#1168 (breaking-change) (new-feature)
Notable ChangesSection titled “Notable Changes”
- esphome: Dashboard Updates esphome#1025 by @jonathanadams (new-feature) (notable-change)
- esphome: Uart improvments esphome#1024 by @0hax (notable-change)
- esphome: Add support for additional Xiaomi BLE sensors esphome#1027 by @ahpohl (new-integration) (notable-change)
- esphome: Packages feature esphome#1052 by @corvis (new-feature) (notable-change)
Beta FixesSection titled “Beta Fixes”
- esphome: Mitigate CVE-2020-12638 WiFi WPA Downgrade esphome#1207
- esphome: ESP8266 change recommended framework version to 2.7.2 esphome#1208
- esphome: Fix base config should override packages config esphome#1209
- docs: ESP8266 change recommended framework version to 2.7.2 esphome.io#714
- esphome: Fix AS3935 sensor configuration issues esphome#1210 by @trylika
- esphome: Fix prometheus has wrong setup priority esphome#1211
- esphome: Downgrade FastLED to 3.3.2 esphome#1212
- docs: Fix old screenshots esphome.io#716 by @glmnet
- docs: Add tuya platforms to changelog table esphome.io#715 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Fix sdist missing requirements.txt esphome#1214
- docs: Include new v1.15 components from diff esphome.io#718 by @glmnet
- esphome: renamed icon molecule co2 esphome#1217 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add job to update HassIO addon repo esphome#1218
- esphome: Stop infinite loop in light on_turn_on esphome#1219 by @WizKid
- esphome: Bump ESPAsyncWebServer-esphome to v1.2.7 esphome#1221
- docs: Added hint that not the subsensor id is meant. esphome.io#720 by @ei-ke
- esphome: wpa2 enterprise fixes: also copy eap parameters, don’t require psk password to be set esphome#1215 by @dr-oblivium
- esphome: Bump base image to 2.4.1 esphome#1224
- esphome: Fix release.yml invalid bash syntax esphome#1226
- esphome: Bump ESP8266 Arduino framework from 2.7.2 to 2.7.3 esphome#1229
- docs: Update docs for community Hass.io add-ons esphome.io#721
- esphome: Bump ESPAsyncTCP from 1.2.2 to 1.2.3 esphome#1227
- esphome: Fix ESP8266 core has a broken settimeofday implementation esphome#1231
- docs: Cookbook: BME280 Environment added dew point calculations esphome.io#629 by @rradar
- esphome: Fix tuya.cpp compile warning esphome#1232
- esphome: Script mode fix esphome#1238 by @jesserockz
- esphome: make powered on assume public esphome#1240 by @glmnet
- esphome: Bump docker base image to 2.6.0 esphome#1245
- esphome: Image bit dephts esphome#1241 by @glmnet
- docs: add image type esphome.io#730 by @glmnet
- esphome: fixes deg symbol not shown esphome#1248 by @glmnet
- docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#736 by @emorydunn
- docs: Add a note about setting dns in manual ip mode esphome.io#735 by @martgras
- docs: Change example ota id esphome.io#737 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Fix SSD1306 post-setup brightness control esphome#1090 by @kbx81
- esphome: Fix esp8266_restore_from_flash esphome#638
- esphome: Fix stack trace decode for latest platformio esphome#830
- docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#748 by @galagaking
- docs: Add carrier_frequency for IR device example esphome.io#734 by @abmantis
- docs: Added Arlec Grid Connect Smart Plug esphome.io#749 by @freerangeeggs
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- esphome: Add lint check for integer constants esphome#775
- esphome: Wizard board name fixes esphome#787 by @scop
- esphome: Logger on_message trigger esphome#729 by @Anonym-tsk
- docs: Logger on_message trigger esphome.io#374 by @Anonym-tsk
- docs: Add Fujitsu General Climate component docs esphome.io#307 by @31337Ghost
- docs: fix logger.rst ref link esphome.io#379 by @glmnet
- esphome: Added more power data to the atm90e32 component esphome#799 by @CircuitSetup
- docs: added reactive power, power factor, chip temp… esphome.io#380 by @CircuitSetup
- esphome: service uuid based ble tracking esphome#800 by @Lumpusz
- docs: Ble rssi svc esphome.io#377 by @Lumpusz
- docs: Typo fix pzemac esphome.io#388 by @Anonym-tsk
- docs: Typo fix pzemdc esphome.io#389 by @Anonym-tsk
- docs: Document UART stop_bits esphome.io#396
- docs: Document missing servo restore option esphome.io#398
- esphome: Fix stack trace decode for latest platformio esphome#830
- esphome: Add MAX31865 sensor support, fix MAX31855 sensor esphome#832 by @DAVe3283
- docs: Add MAX31865, update MAX31855 esphome.io#399 by @DAVe3283
- esphome: Add support for INA226 Current/Power Monitor esphome#801 by @sergio303
- docs: Add INA226 current/power monitor esphome.io#403 by @sergio303
- esphome: implemented ruuvi_ble and ruuvitag with RAWv1 and RAWv2 protocol esphome#810 by @Alex9779 (new-integration)
- docs: added docs for ruuvitag esphome.io#383 by @Alex9779
- esphome: http_request component esphome#719 by @Anonym-tsk (new-integration)
- docs: http_request component esphome.io#392 by @Anonym-tsk
- esphome: fix esphome better error out esphome#843 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add climate dry fan esphome#845 by @glmnet
- esphome: Decode DHT11 decimal part esphome#861 by @airy10
- docs: add climate core docs fan, swing esphome.io#415 by @glmnet
- esphome: fix chip_temperature for atm90e32 component esphome#865 by @CircuitSetup
- esphome: add position action and lambda - tested esphome#877 by @KristopherMackowiak
- esphome: added idle action for climate esphome#859 by @danielkucera
- esphome: Fix MAX31865 edge case. esphome#882 by @DAVe3283
- docs: Added Documentation for QMC5883L + HMC5883L Doc improvements esphome.io#301 by @timpur
- esphome: Add QMC5883L Sensor + Improvements to HMC5883L esphome#671 by @timpur
- esphome: Add B/W support for Waveshare 2.90in (B) screen esphome#889 by @akomelj
- docs: Add B/W support for Waveshare 2.90in (B) screen esphome.io#426 by @akomelj
- esphome: Add support for Sensirion SPS30 Particulate Matter sensors esphome#891 by @valordk (new-integration)
- docs: Add documentation for Sensirion SPS30 Particulate Matter sensors esphome.io#424 by @valordk
- docs: Add TM1651 docs esphome.io#429 by @freekode
- esphome: Add TM1561 support esphome#893 by @freekode (new-integration)
- esphome: Add magic value REPLACEME esphome#881
- esphome: Pulse counter validate not both disabled esphome#902
- esphome: Optimize application loop speed esphome#860
- esphome: Better/stricter pin validation esphome#903
- esphome: Disable default wait_time for rc_switch esphome#900
- esphome: Update python dependencies esphome#906
- esphome: Handle yaml merge keys correcly. esphome#888 by @edge90
- esphome: Allow loading esphome version from a fork esphome#907 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Clean up YAML Mapping construction esphome#910
- docs: Add doc for slow_pwm output component esphome.io#427 by @nickw444
- esphome: Add slow_pwm output component esphome#894 by @nickw444 (new-integration)
- esphome: ESP32 GPIOs 33 to 38 can be used for deep sleep wakeup esphome#911 by @adamgreg
- esphome: Drop Python 2 Support esphome#793 (breaking-change)
- esphome: Add RFBridge component esphome#896 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- docs: Add docs for RF Bridge esphome.io#433 by @jesserockz
- esphome: ct_clamp: Check sample() return value is not NaN esphome#921 by @balrog-kun
- docs: merge all ir climates in a single doc esphome.io#385 by @glmnet
- esphome: Climate Mitsubishi esphome#725 by @glmnet (new-integration)
- esphome: fix: only decode when not str already esphome#923 by @wilmardo
- esphome: fix climate-ir bad merge esphome#935 by @glmnet
- esphome: http_request: fix memory allocation esphome#916 by @Anonym-tsk
- esphome: http_request: version validation fix esphome#917 by @Anonym-tsk
- esphome: PID Climate esphome#885 (new-integration)
- docs: not a display component esphome.io#462 by @glmnet
- esphome: Fix for wizard via dashboard not decoding strings esphome#941 by @timsavage
- esphome: Adding the espressif 2.6.3 esphome#944 by @Valcob
- esphome: extract and use current version of python 3 esphome#938 by @gitolicious
- esphome: Inverted output in neopixelbus esphome#895 by @voibit
- docs: Added support for inverted output in neopixelbus esphome.io#441 by @voibit
- esphome: Added degree symbol for MAX7219 7-segment display. esphome#764 by @cyberplant
- esphome: Fix dump/tx of 64 bit codes esphome#940 by @andrasbiro
- esphome: Update hdc1080.cpp esphome#887 by @dmkif
- esphome: add tcl112 support for dry, fan and swing esphome#939 by @glmnet
- esphome: Fix SGP30 incorrect baseline reading/writing esphome#936 by @panuruj (breaking-change)
- docs: Update SGP30 for the correct eCO2 and TVOC baseline esphome.io#458 by @panuruj
- docs: change docs to suggest logger config esphome.io#378 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add register_*_effect to allow registering custom effects esphome#947 by @ayufan
- esphome: Bugfix/normalize core comparisons (and Python 3 update fixes) esphome#952 by @timsavage
- esphome: Add transmit pioneer esphome#922 by @kbx81
- docs: Add transmit pioneer esphome.io#446 by @kbx81
- docs: add tm1637 docs esphome.io#467 by @glmnet
- esphome: Display tm1637 esphome#946 by @glmnet (new-integration)
- esphome: Support a further variant of Xiaomi CGG1 esphome#930 by @mario-tux
- docs: Add Daikin IR Climate documentation esphome.io#476 by @hectorgimenez
- esphome: Daikin climate ir component esphome#964 by @hectorgimenez (new-integration)
- esphome: fix tm1637 missing init.py esphome#975 by @glmnet
- esphome: sim800l: Add support of roaming-registered SIM cards esphome#977 by @andriej
- esphome: BME280: fix typos, use forced mode constant esphome#974 by @GMTA
- esphome: MQTT climate features esphome#913 by @puuu
- esphome: Revert default ESP32 upload baud rate esphome#978
- esphome: Add TM1651 simple level, turn on, turn off actions esphome#920 by @freekode
- esphome: Webserver - include css, js in index esphome#932 by @Elkropac
- docs: web_server - css_include and js_include: add new options and example esphome.io#459 by @Elkropac
- docs: Add new action for TM1651 esphome.io#442 by @freekode
- docs: Added equal symbol for MAX7219 7-segment display esphome.io#503 by @egeltje
- esphome: Added equal symbol for MAX7219 7-segment display esphome#986 by @egeltje
- esphome: Output from platformio idedata command does not need to be decoded esphome#953 by @brandond
- esphome: Allow custom lights to be addressable esphome#954 by @brandond
- esphome: Fix esphome/issues#947 - RGBW(W) white brightness esphome#925 by @pauln
- esphome: Add support for TTGO epaper boards with B73 revision esphome#928 by @thomasklingbeil
- esphome: Fix OTA updates getting killed by task_wdt esphome#959 by @Skaronator
- esphome: Bugfix/1077 decode called on str fetching platformio stacktrace esphome#991 by @timsavage
- esphome: Add support for Tuya ceiling fan controllers esphome#989 by @buxtronix
- esphome: Fixed iBeacon struct and major and minor parsing esphome#987 by @sekkr1
- esphome: http_request http fix esphome#980 by @Anonym-tsk
- esphome: Rgbww color fix esphome#967 by @quinnhosler
- esphome: add time cover assumed_state option esphome#979 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add on_rc_switch trigger esphome#983 by @escoand
- esphome: SCD30 fixes and improvements esphome#962 by @Sizurka
- docs: cover time based add assumed state option esphome.io#490 by @glmnet
- esphome: pzemac total energy support esphome#933 by @yekm
- docs: docs for Tuya fan, update tuya light esphome.io#502 by @buxtronix
- docs: Next esphome.io#491 by @CircuitSetup
- docs: add energy support to pzemac esphome.io#478 by @yekm
- docs: Added examples for uart text sensor esphome.io#468 by @tomludd
- docs: Add docs for TMP117 sensor esphome.io#505 by @Azimath
- esphome: Add TMP117 component esphome#992 by @Azimath (new-integration)
- esphome: Unittests for esphome python code esphome#931 by @timsavage
- esphome: Corrections to default register values of ATM90E32 component esphome#982 by @CircuitSetup
- esphome: Support for AHT10 temperature and humidity sensor esphome#949 by @gmasse (new-integration)
- docs: Add documentation for AHT10 sensor esphome.io#466 by @gmasse
- esphome: Retry connecting if the connection is not valid esphome#994 by @abmantis
- esphome: Support for pcd8544 (nokia 5110 and 3310) screen esphome#973 by @pax0r
- esphome: fix servo bug restoring state and starting servo detached esphome#1008 by @glmnet (breaking-change)
- docs: Documentation for PCD8544 esphome.io#485 by @pax0r
- esphome: VSCode devcontainer support esphome#914 by @Anonym-tsk
- esphome: removes comments from lambda esphome#998 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add HM3301 laser dust detection sensor esphome#963 by @freekode (new-integration)
- docs: Add docs HM3301 esphome.io#529 by @freekode
- esphome: Constant brightness esphome#1007 by @kroimon
- docs: Add webserver-v1.js click handlers for Cover buttons esphome.io#521 by @balrog-kun
- esphome: web_server: Add cover calls to REST API esphome#999 by @balrog-kun
- esphome: Add AC Dimmer support esphome#880 (new-feature) (new-integration)
- docs: add ac_dimmer esphome.io#536 by @glmnet
- docs: Add documentation for cwww and rgbww constant_brightness variables. (… esphome.io#540 by @glmnet
- esphome: feat: Add support for MCP23016 IO Expander esphome#1012 by @reidprojects (new-integration)
- docs: feat: Added documentation to support for MCP23016 esphome.io#537 by @reidprojects
- docs: Kristopher mackowiak next esphome.io#544 by @glmnet
- docs: fix copy paste void esphome.io#545 by @glmnet
- esphome: Daikin climate receiver support esphome#1001 by @puuu
- docs: ir_climate: describe daikin receive support esphome.io#522 by @puuu
- esphome: Tests for CPP Code generation and some Python3 improvements esphome#961 by @timsavage
- esphome: Climate whirlpool esphome#1029 by @glmnet (new-integration)
- docs: add whirlpool climate esphome.io#552 by @glmnet
- docs: add mac address info esphome.io#554 by @glmnet
- esphome: add mac address to wifi info esphome#1030 by @glmnet
- esphome: SHTC3: Wake up the sensor during setup esphome#993 by @Sizurka
- esphome: Change buffer sending process for waveshare_epaper (2.70in) esphome#1031 by @ukewea
- docs: add light on off triggers docs esphome.io#559 by @glmnet
- esphome: add lights on off triggers esphome#1037 by @glmnet (new-feature)
- docs: Bluetooth advertising automation esphome.io#512 by @puuu
- esphome: Bluetooth advertising automation esphome#995 by @puuu
- esphome: Fix missing yield in ESP32 UART timeout code causing watchdog resets when blocking for serial data. esphome#1016 by @fake-name
- docs: Make initial run variable available to addressable_lambda esphome.io#558 by @Skaronator
- esphome: Make initial run variable available to addressable_lambda esphome#1035 by @Skaronator
- esphome: Dashboard Updates esphome#1025 by @jonathanadams (new-feature) (notable-change)
- docs: remote_receiver: describe memory_block configuration esphome.io#523 by @puuu
- esphome: esp32 remote: make RMT memory blocks configureable esphome#1002 by @puuu
- esphome: test disable no delay esphome#1026 by @glmnet
- esphome: http_request ESP32 insecure requests fix esphome#1041 by @Anonym-tsk
- esphome: Update FastLED Library 3.3.3 esphome#1020 by @teamsuperpanda
- docs: Max7219 intensity change update esphome.io#546 by @buxtronix
- esphome: Some max7219 updates. esphome#1021 by @buxtronix
- docs: 5.83in Waveshare add esphome.io#572 by @sredfern
- esphome: Extending Support to 5.83in Waveshare eink B/W displays esphome#1009 by @sredfern
- esphome: Allow tm1637 to use pins from IO expanders esphome#1058 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Fix fan oscillation trait not being used esphome#1048 by @blejdfist
- esphome: Update tm1637.cpp esphome#1044 by @nepozs
- esphome: dht: Fix sensor reading from DHT22 esphome#926 by @robinsmidsrod
- docs: dht: Add DHT22_TYPE2 model esphome.io#563 by @robinsmidsrod
- esphome: Add lambda to devcontainer config esphome#1059 by @jesserockz
- docs: Ble scanner doc esphome.io#611 by @TheKuko
- esphome: Ble scanner esphome#976 by @TheKuko (new-feature)
- docs: Update arduino framework versions esphome.io#575 by @Skaronator
- docs: Fix pcf8574 mode esphome.io#616 by @glmnet
- docs: Dallas autosetup esphome.io#551 by @krahabb
- esphome: Expose mac address via discovery (mDNS) esphome#1038 by @ctalkington
- docs: ESP32 DAC output documentation esphome.io#617 by @napieraj
- esphome: Add support for ESP32 DAC esphome#1071 by @napieraj (new-integration)
- esphome: Uart improvments esphome#1024 by @0hax (notable-change)
- docs: Uart improvments esphome.io#571 by @0hax
- esphome: Adding support for MAX31856 Thermocouple Temperature Sensor (feature #700) esphome#1039 by @declanshanaghy (new-integration)
- esphome: Add support for additional Xiaomi BLE sensors esphome#1027 by @ahpohl (new-integration) (notable-change)
- docs: Add support for additional Xiaomi BLE sensors esphome.io#576 by @ahpohl
- esphome: Explicitly set language to English esphome#1073 by @gitolicious
- docs: Added TTGO-Camera Plus PIN configuration esphome.io#510 by @rudgr
- esphome: Added support for ssd1327 esphome#985 by @igg
- docs: added energy in pzem004 documentation esphome.io#547 by @adriancuzman
- esphome: added energy reading for pzem004 esphome#1022 by @adriancuzman
- esphome: BH1750 Measurement time esphome#997 by @rradar
- docs: BH1750 Measurement time doc updates esphome.io#515 by @rradar
- esphome: Sort keys in dicts in output yaml for ‘config’ command esphome#1049 by @ivan4th
- esphome: Extend uart: with rx_buffer_size: esphome#1006 by @ayufan
- docs: Document
uart.rx_buffer_sizeesphome.io#528 by @ayufan
- esphome: Add Prometheus /metrics-Endpoint esphome#1032 by @margau (new-feature)
- docs: Add Prometheus-Documentation esphome.io#556 by @margau
- esphome: Turn off PN532 RF field when not expecting a tag esphome#1046 by @apeeters
- docs: Docs for CS Optional esphome.io#644 by @igg
- esphome: making SPI CS optional esphome#988 by @igg
- esphome: AQI calculator for HM3301 esphome#1011 by @freekode
- docs: AQI calculator for HM3301 esphome.io#535 by @freekode
- esphome: Fix gamma_correct when using constant_brightness option esphome#1043 by @Skaronator
- esphome: Add E1.31 support esphome#950 by @ayufan (new-integration)
- esphome: Add
adalightlight effect esphome#956 by @ayufan (new-integration)
- docs: Add documentation about E1.31, Adalight and WLED esphome.io#646 by @ayufan
- esphome: Add WLED support esphome#1092 by @ayufan (new-integration)
- docs: PID Climate Controller esphome.io#432
- docs: Added Etekcity Voltson cookbook esphome.io#628 by @gitolicious
- esphome: Update docker base image esphome#1093 by @Skaronator
- esphome: SenseAir: flush input buffer on read error esphome#1017 by @ferbar
- docs: Add documentation for fan direction esphome.io#580 by @blejdfist
- esphome: Add support for controlling fan direction esphome#1051 by @blejdfist
- esphome: Add API component to logging error message esphome#1062 by @JeffResc
- docs: Added MCP3008 esphome.io#591 by @SenexCrenshaw
- esphome: Add MCP3008 I/O Expander esphome#1057 by @SenexCrenshaw
- esphome: ADE7953: Fix dereferencing of a null pointer esphome#1086 by @rnauber
- esphome: sgp30 baseline write bug fix (#1157) esphome#1078 by @korellas
- esphome: fix for ESP32 ‘Association Leave’ esphome#1081 by @MasterTim17
- esphome: Climate bang bang enhancements esphome#1061 by @kbx81
- docs: Climate bang bang enhancements esphome.io#595 by @kbx81
- esphome: Fix decode and encode for RC5-protocol esphome#1047 by @LukasK13
- esphome: Add esp8266 huzzah gpio pins esphome#1096 by @halkeye
- esphome: fix percentage handling esphome#1094 by @ssieb
- docs: Add support for command-line-substitutions esphome.io#538 by @AlexMekkering
- esphome: Add support for command-line substitutions esphome#1014 by @AlexMekkering (new-feature)
- esphome: Add LG Climate IR esphome#1097 by @square99 (new-integration)
- docs: Add LG Climate IR esphome.io#655 by @square99
- esphome: ESP32: Conditionally log on services to avoid OOM crashes esphome#1098 by @buxtronix
- esphome: Release BT controller unused memory in the right place esphome#1095 by @buxtronix
- docs: add documentation for component sn74hc595 esphome.io#637 by @phjr
- esphome: add support for SN74HC595 shift register esphome#1083 by @phjr (new-integration)
- esphome: Max7219 in Dot Matrix configuration esphome#1053 by @rspaargaren
- docs: Max7219 new documentation esphome.io#585 by @rspaargaren
- esphome: Add support for ST7789V display module (as on TTGO T-Display) esphome#1050 by @kbx81
- docs: Add documentation for ST7789V display module (as on TTGO T-Display) esphome.io#594 by @kbx81
- esphome: Vl53 long range esphome#1055 by @rspaargaren
- docs: Update vl53l0x.rst esphome.io#592 by @rspaargaren
- esphome: fix shunt voltage / current / power reading in INA3221 esphome#1101 by @Vxider (breaking-change)
- esphome: Fix current / power reading in INA219 esphome#1103 by @Vxider
- esphome: Fix: Component script not stopped in certain situations esphome#1004 by @balrog-kun (breaking-change)
- docs: add script.stop breaking change esphome.io#659 by @glmnet
- esphome: Fixes esphome/issues#1192 - Save on upload bug esphome#1107 by @jonathanadams
- esphome: Revert “Climate bang bang enhancements” esphome#1106 by @glmnet
- esphome: Use default average mode in INA3221 esphome#1102 by @Vxider
- esphome: Thermostat component esphome#1105 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- docs: Added thermostat component doc esphome.io#665 by @kbx81
- esphome: unpin mbedtls version esphome#1114 by @glmnet
- esphome: Fix ethernet logging too many warn messages esphome#1112 by @glmnet
- esphome: add click dependency esphome#1111 by @glmnet
- docs: Add documentation for climate.pid.reset_integral_term action esphome.io#660 by @carlos-sarmiento
- esphome: Add Integral Reset Action to PIDClimate esphome#1104 by @carlos-sarmiento
- docs: color interlock esphome.io#653 by @peq123
- esphome: RGBWW - added channel interlock for RGB vs white esphome#1042 by @peq123
- docs: Add documentation for new WPA2-EAP authentication. esphome.io#633 by @tomtom5152
- docs: SSD1325 documentation update for grayscale support esphome.io#596 by @kbx81
- esphome: SSD1325 grayscale support esphome#1064 by @kbx81
- docs: Cleaned up ESP32 DAC docs esphome.io#618 by @napieraj
- docs: Added SSD1351 doc esphome.io#663 by @kbx81
- esphome: Add SSD1351 OLED display support esphome#1100 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- esphome: Add cryptography requirement to the setup.py file esphome#1116 by @jesserockz
- docs: Support ssd1327 docs esphome.io#664 by @igg
- esphome: Revert “Add ESP32 support for WPA2-EAP Enterprise WiFi authentication” esphome#1117 by @glmnet
- esphome: Revert “Add cryptography requirement to the setup.py file” esphome#1118 by @glmnet
- esphome: Install updated git version in lint image esphome#1122 by @jesserockz
- docs: documentation for version sensor hide timestamp option esphome.io#640 by @Wauter
- esphome: fixes script wait not waiting esphome#1123 by @glmnet
- docs: Split the Tuya component documentation esphome.io#631 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Add support for Tuya Switches esphome#1074 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- docs: Add Tuya Switch docs esphome.io#625 by @jesserockz
- esphome: fix script.wait action esphome#1120 by @ssieb
- esphome: Add support for Tuya Climate devices esphome#1076 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- docs: Add Tuya Climate docs esphome.io#632 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Add support for Tuya Sensors esphome#1088 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- docs: Add Tuya Sensor docs esphome.io#661 by @jesserockz
- docs: Add Tuya Binary Sensor docs esphome.io#662 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Add support for Tuya Binary Sensors esphome#1089 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- esphome: feature request 398 add ‘hide timestamp’ option for version text sensor esphome#1085 by @Wauter
- esphome: Add 7.5inch v2 waveshare esphome#1077 by @PaulAntonDeen
- docs: Added new version of 7.5inch waveshare epaper esphome.io#675 by @PaulAntonDeen
- esphome: Move CI/CD to GitHub Actions esphome#1125 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Add PR labels based on files changed esphome#1127 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Brightness support for Nextion display esphome#1109 by @Vxider
- docs: Brightness support for Nextion display esphome.io#668 by @Vxider
- esphome: Revert “Add PR labels based on files changed” esphome#1128 by @jesserockz
- docs: Add Toshiba climate esphome.io#681 by @JoppyFurr
- esphome: Add support for Toshiba heat pumps esphome#1121 by @JoppyFurr (new-integration)
- esphome: Packages feature esphome#1052 by @corvis (new-feature) (notable-change)
- docs: Added documentation for packages feature esphome.io#582 by @corvis
- esphome: Allow updating pid control params esphome#1115 by @carlos-sarmiento
- esphome: Github actions repo esphome#1130 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Feature/fix unit tests esphome#1129 by @pkuehne
- esphome: GH Actions Update esphome#1134
- esphome: Bug/fix internal flag in binary sensor esphome#1136 by @pkuehne
- esphome: Use inclusive terminology esphome#1137
- esphome: Add exposure notifications esphome#1135 (new-integration)
- esphome: Fix adding another mbedtls esphome#1131
- esphome: Tuya Sensor remove commented out code (style guide) esphome#1132
- docs: Add exposure notifications docs esphome.io#683
- docs: Improve RGBW(W) docs esphome.io#682
- esphome: add mqtt speed topics for fan esphome#1140 by @ssieb
- esphome: Bump pytest from 5.4.1 to 5.4.3 esphome#1144 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump hypothesis from 5.10.4 to 5.19.3 esphome#1146 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump protobuf from 3.11.3 to 3.12.2 esphome#1147 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump ifaddr from 0.1.6 to 0.1.7 esphome#1148 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump pytest-cov from 2.8.1 to 2.10.0 esphome#1145 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Fix Waveshare 7.50inV2 esphome#1143
- esphome: Load setup.py requirements from requirements.txt esphome#1149
- esphome: Add pytest to CI esphome#1138
- esphome: Feature/component test fixture esphome#1142 by @pkuehne
- esphome: Use more layer caching for esphome/esphome Dockerfile esphome#1150
- esphome: Don’t remove location information for packages esphome#1133
- esphome: Add tasmota magic bits to short circuit compat check esphome#1152
- esphome: Fix executable bits on some hassio files esphome#1151
- esphome: Don’t run deploy job when repository is not esphome/esphome esphome#1157 by @jesserockz
- docs: Docs for Setting control parameters on PID esphome.io#674 by @carlos-sarmiento
- esphome: Bump pytest-mock from 1.13.0 to 3.2.0 esphome#1159 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump pylint from 2.5.0 to 2.5.3 esphome#1160 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump tzlocal from 2.0.0 to 2.1 esphome#1162 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Fix unit test warning for hypothesis deprecation esphome#1163 by @pkuehne
- esphome: Bump flake8 from 3.7.9 to 3.8.3 esphome#1161 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump FastLED from 3.2.9 to 3.3.3 esphome#1164
- esphome: Arduino dev branch changed esphome#1139 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add bump version script esphome#1153
- esphome: fix(cover yaml validation): adds gate to coincide with Home Assistant esphome#1175 by @erasmuswill
- esphome: http_request fix urls caching esphome#1174 by @Anonym-tsk
- esphome: Fix rf_bridge send and receive esphome#1180 by @vicfergar
- esphome: mdi:timer icon replaced with mdi:timer-outline esphome#1181 by @Troon
- esphome: Bump hypothesis from 5.19.3 to 5.20.3 esphome#1176 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Fix Home Assistant API disconnects when using st7789v display. esphome#1179 by @dr-oblivium
- esphome: Fixed type mismatch between result field and preference of integration sensor esphome#1178 by @FrankBakkerNl
- esphome: Feature/wizard tests esphome#1167 by @pkuehne
- esphome: Add HassIO by-id serial port paths to serial ports listing esphome#1155
- esphome: Bump NeoPixelBus from 2.5.2 to 2.5.7 esphome#1165
- esphome: Bump colorlog from 4.1.0 to 4.2.1 esphome#1183 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump hypothesis from 5.20.3 to 5.21.0 esphome#1184 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: ESP8266 Disable Pin Initialization on Boot to fix pin toggling esphome#1185
- esphome: Fix dashboard logout button and py3.8 removed hmac.new digestmod esphome#1156
- docs: WPA2 Enterprise Attempt 2 esphome.io#704
- esphome: WPA2 Enterprise Attempt 2 esphome#1158 (new-feature)
- esphome: Remove symlink_ops.py esphome#1196
- esphome: Fix senseair flush input buffer wrong log level esphome#1194
- esphome: Fix WLED minor issues esphome#1193
- esphome: Clean up UART Improvements code esphome#1190
- esphome: Partially revert make SPI CS pin optional esphome#1187
- esphome: New script modes POC esphome#1168 (breaking-change) (new-feature)
- docs: Add script modes and timers esphome.io#693 by @glmnet
- esphome: Revert “Sort keys in dicts in output yaml for ‘config’ command (#1049)” esphome#1191
- esphome: Fix SN74HC595 doesn’t use ESPHome HAL and add lint checks for it esphome#1188
- docs: Partially Revert make SPI CS pin optional esphome.io#706
- esphome: Enlarge ESP32 app partitions esphome#1197
- esphome: Add CODEOWNERS mechanism esphome#1199
- esphome: rtttl player esphome#1171 by @glmnet (new-integration)
- docs: add buzzer rtttl docs esphome.io#700 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add @glmnet components esphome#1200 by @glmnet
- docs: fix merge: climate devices moved to climate-ir esphome.io#710 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add @jesserockz to codeowners esphome#1202 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Fix set point logging issue esphome#1201 by @kbx81
- docs: Revert “Dallas autosetup (#551)” esphome.io#709
- esphome: Revert “Added auto discovery and setup to Dallas Platform (#1028)” esphome#1189
Release 1.15.1 - September 14Section titled “Release 1.15.1 - September 14”
- esphome: fix sntp timezone esphome#1266 by @glmnet
- esphome: Fix for Ruuvi voltage parsing of RAWv2 format esphome#1267 by @akoivist
- docs: Adds Tuya Climate temperature multiplier esphome.io#756 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Adds support for Tuya Climate temperature multiplier esphome#1276 by @jesserockz
Release 1.15.2 - September 20Section titled “Release 1.15.2 - September 20”
- docs: Light triggers referenced in the “automation” guide. esphome.io#746 by @demikl
- docs: specific MacOS Docker command to launch dashboard esphome.io#553 by @oncleben31
- docs: Update index.rst esphome.io#757 by @3ative
- esphome: Adds new homeassistant.tag_scanned action esphome#1281 by @jesserockz
- docs: add custom uart id usage esphome.io#765 by @glmnet
- esphome: Readds the battery level for xiaomi_hhccjcy01 esphome#1288 by @jesserockz
- esphome: fix(remote_receiver): Add missing pin setup for ESP32 esphome#1252 by @lwfitzgerald
- docs: Add docs for homeassistant.tag_scanned action esphome.io#763 by @jesserockz
Release 1.15.3 - October 22Section titled “Release 1.15.3 - October 22”
- docs: Mention CODEOWNERS magic symbol esphome.io#767 by @glmnet
- docs: using docker image to build esphome-docs locally esphome.io#747 by @demikl
- docs: Add missing doc for rc_switch event esphome.io#740 by @micw
- docs: Remove unneeded parameters esphome.io#752 by @KTibow
- docs: Enable color_interlock for the Teckin SB50 example esphome.io#743 by @CarlosGS
- docs: clarify esp8266_restore_from_flash with restore_value esphome.io#754 by @pille
- docs: Update mirabella-genio-bulb.rst esphome.io#732 by @DotNetDann
- docs: Fix APDS9960 datasheet link esphome.io#772 by @JonathanTreffler
- docs: Update uart.rst esphome.io#771 by @sublime93
- docs: Update index.rst esphome.io#773 by @damanti-me
- docs: HM3301 - Change type to calculation_type esphome.io#769 by @rdehuyss
- docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#781 by @Dilbert66
- docs: Update docker architectures in getting started esphome.io#780 by @jesserockz
- docs: Remove bh7150 API reference esphome.io#784 by @JeffResc
- docs: Add 2.13in-ttgo-b73 to list of waveshare models esphome.io#786 by @davewongillies
- docs: Typo: connedted -> connected esphome.io#787 by @johanvanderkuijl
- docs: Update edit URL on Sonoff Basic page esphome.io#785 by @JeffResc
- docs: Update Sonoff Mini esphome.io#783 by @debsahu
- docs: Set correct link to ESPColor struct esphome.io#788 by @cdrfun
- docs: Add battery_level note for xiaomi_hhccjcy01 esphome.io#761 by @axilleas
- docs: Corrected the example pin mapping to GPIO mapping. esphome.io#789 by @shaeed
- esphome: fix chip_rotation: 180 esphome#1321 by @ssieb
- docs: Fix links, moved to gists esphome.io#802 by @glmnet
- docs: Update wifi.rst esphome.io#795 by @Frankster-NL
- docs: BME680 default address is 0x76 esphome.io#792 by @trvrnrth
- docs: Individual BMXXXXX sensor configs are optional esphome.io#791 by @trvrnrth
- esphome: Fix Light Trigger esphome#1308 by @MartinWelsch
- esphome: Fix Xiaomi merged packet parsing esphome#1293 by @Alex9779
- docs: Correct pull-up value esphome.io#811 by @tomlut
- esphome: Fix color_interlock behavior esphome#1325 by @margau
- esphome: Fix scheduler with too many cancelled timers esphome#1309 by @glmnet
- esphome: fix config check in OnlyWith configuration helper esphome#1304 by @akomelj
- esphome: fix: Incorrect time delay conversion breaks remote_transmitter_esp8266.cpp esphome#1322 by @thejonesyboy
- esphome: fix hm3301 AQICalculator is off by 1 esphome#1331 by @ikatkov