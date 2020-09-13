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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Changelog - Version 1.15.0 - September 13, 2020

AHT1​0​
QMC5​8​8​3​L
INA2​2​6​
HM3​3​0​1​
MAX3​1​8​5​6​
MAX3​1​8​6​5​
RuuviTag
SPS3​0​
TMP1​1​7​
Xiaomi ​BLE
Slow ​PWM
ESP3​2​ ​DAC
AC ​Dimmer
Tuya ​Fan
Tuya ​Binary ​Sensor
Tuya ​Dimmer
Tuya ​Sensor
Tuya ​Switch
Tuya ​Climate
MAX7​2​1​9​ ​Dot ​Matrix
TM1​6​3​7​
SSD1​3​5​1​
ST7​7​8​9​V
ILI9​3​4​1​
PCD8​5​4​4​ ​(​Nokia ​5​1​1​0​/​ ​3​3​1​0​)​
BLE ​Scanner
Custom ​UART ​Text ​Sensor
Thermostat ​Controller
PID ​Controller
IR ​Remote ​Climate
HTTP ​Request
MCP3​0​0​8​ ​8​-​Channel ​1​0​-​Bit ​A/​D ​Converter
SN7​4​HC5​9​5​ ​I/​O ​Expander
TM1​6​5​1​ ​Battery ​Display
RF ​Bridge
Exposure ​Notifications
RTTTL ​Buzzer
Prometheus

Stop! this is not Otto Winter, but Guillermo Ruffino (@glmnet). So Hi there!

Latest feature release was 10 months ago already, however development and support did not stop. We have lots of contributions here, the list above with integrations images is the longest to date and the changelog is bigger too!

Notable Changes & New Features

Section titled “Notable Changes & New Features”

ESPHome add on is now also available at the Home Assistant community add ons! (@OttoWinter and @frenck of course)

The dashboard got a visual revamp! Now more nodes are visible at the same time. @jonathanadams also took a few bugs with it too.

Lots new sensors, port expanders, displays… and @kbx81 came up with color displays too! There are new climates like the Thermostat, PID and more IR based devices too. And can’t wait to see DIY projects with the RTTTL buzzer.

Scripts are more stable, and also were updated to follow new Home Assistant script options, like single, queued, etc.

Also if you don’t like repeating stuff in yaml, the new packages options @corvis added are very handy.

I did a terrible job tagging contributions and now I’m paying for that, hope nobody gets angry.

I’ve updated the contributors list in an attepmpt of giving people credit, many really deserve to be listed here not only for their code contributions but also for their support on the community, bug fixing etc., thanks!

This release is possible not only because all the contributions this project receives, but also for the latest contributions from Otto itself, he did a great job automating GitHub with actions and also building scripts which takes cares of 90% of the release process, so hopefully new versions will come along at a better pace. If you don’t see somebody credited by somthing, thats because Otto did it.

From myself special thanks to @ssieb, @rradar, @jesserockz, @kbx81, and many others specially @OttoWinter for all this.

Still many new features and fixes are pending to be included in this release, but we had to left them aside for a while so we can focus better. So let’s ship this and keep going on new stuff!!

Last but not least, thanks to all contributors, bug reporters and patrons! Without you this would not be possible!

New Features

Section titled “New Features”

New Integrations

Section titled “New Integrations”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”
  • esphome: Drop Python 2 Support esphome#793 (breaking-change)
  • esphome: Fix SGP30 incorrect baseline reading/writing esphome#936 by @panuruj (breaking-change)
  • esphome: fix servo bug restoring state and starting servo detached esphome#1008 by @glmnet (breaking-change)
  • esphome: fix shunt voltage / current / power reading in INA3221 esphome#1101 by @Vxider (breaking-change)
  • esphome: Fix: Component script not stopped in certain situations esphome#1004 by @balrog-kun (breaking-change)
  • esphome: New script modes POC esphome#1168 (breaking-change) (new-feature)

Notable Changes

Section titled “Notable Changes”

Beta Fixes

Section titled “Beta Fixes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”

Release 1.15.1 - September 14

Section titled “Release 1.15.1 - September 14”

Release 1.15.2 - September 20

Section titled “Release 1.15.2 - September 20”

Release 1.15.3 - October 22

Section titled “Release 1.15.3 - October 22”