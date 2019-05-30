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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

HDC1080 Temperature+Humidity Sensor

The HDC1080 Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your HDC1080 (datasheet, Adafruit) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

HDC1080 Temperature & Humidity Sensor. Image by Adafruit. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: hdc1080
    temperature:
      name: "Living Room Temperature"
    humidity:
      name: "Living Room Humidity"
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.

  • humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

Currently, the platform doesn’t support activating the built-in heater, as it seems to only be rarely of use. If you need it, please open an issue.

Notes

Section titled “Notes”

This library also appears to the compatible with the DFRobot CHT8305 I2C Temperature and Humidity Sensor) on address 0x40.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: hdc1080
    temperature:
      name: "Outside Temperature"
    humidity:
      name: "Outside Humidity"
    address: 0x40
    update_interval: 60s

See Also

Section titled “See Also”