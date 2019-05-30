The HDC1080 Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your HDC1080 (datasheet, Adafruit) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

HDC1080 Temperature & Humidity Sensor. Image by Adafruit

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : hdc1080 temperature : name : " Living Room Temperature " humidity : name : " Living Room Humidity " update_interval : 60s

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor All options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

Currently, the platform doesn’t support activating the built-in heater, as it seems to only be rarely of use. If you need it, please open an issue.

This library also appears to the compatible with the DFRobot CHT8305 I2C Temperature and Humidity Sensor) on address 0x40.