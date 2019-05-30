The Pylontech component allows you to pull data from Pylontech Batteries into ESPHome. It uses UART for communication.

Once configured, you can use sensors as described below for your projects.

Pylontech Batteries

You can connect to Pylontech Batteries using the port labeled “Console”. Any connections via CAN or RS485 (e.g. to an inverter) are untouched and remain functional.

The console port offers a RS232 interface using a RJ11 or RJ45 connector. The voltage levels are not TTL-compatible. A RS232 transceiver must be placed between the Batteries and the ESPHome device. MAX3232-based transceivers have been tested and work well.

If you have multiple batteries you need to connect to the master battery’s console port.

RJ45 Pin TIA-568B Color TIA-568A Color Function Connect to 3 White/Green White/Orange Pylontech TX ESPHome RX via transceiver 6 Green Orange Pylontech RX ESPHome TX via transceiver 8 Brown Brown GND GND

RJ45 pinout

Pylontech RJ11 Console Pinout (US2000B, US2000) Section titled “Pylontech RJ11 Console Pinout (US2000B, US2000)”

RJ11 Pin Function Connect to 2 Pylontech RX ESPHome TX via transceiver 3 Pylontech TX ESPHome RX via transceiver 4 GND GND

# Example configuration entry pylontech :

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this Pylontech component.

( , ID): The id to use for this Pylontech component. uart_id (Optional): The uart Bus ID

(Optional): The uart Bus ID update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

All values are reported for every Pylontech battery individually.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : pylontech battery : 1 voltage : name : " Battery1 Voltage " current : name : " Battery1 Current " coulomb : name : " Battery1 State of Charge "

pylontech_id (Optional): Manually specify the ID of the pylontech instance if there are multiple.

(Optional): Manually specify the ID of the pylontech instance if there are multiple. battery ( Required ): Which battery to monitor. 1 stands for the main battery, 2..16 for child batteries.

( ): Which battery to monitor. 1 stands for the main battery, 2..16 for child batteries. voltage (Optional): Voltage of the battery. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): Voltage of the battery. All options from Sensor. current (Optional): Current flowing into the battery. Negative when discharging. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): Current flowing into the battery. Negative when discharging. All options from Sensor. coulomb (Optional): State of Charge in percent. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): State of Charge in percent. All options from Sensor. temperature (Optional): Temperature. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): Temperature. All options from Sensor. temperature_low (Optional): Historic minimum temperature. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): Historic minimum temperature. All options from Sensor. temperature_high (Optional): Historic maximum temperature. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): Historic maximum temperature. All options from Sensor. voltage_low (Optional): Voltage of the lowest cell. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): Voltage of the lowest cell. All options from Sensor. voltage_high (Optional): Voltage of the highest cell. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): Voltage of the highest cell. All options from Sensor. mos_temperature (Optional): Temperature of the mosfets. All options from Sensor.

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : pylontech pylontech_id : pylontech0 battery : 1 base_state : id : bat1_base_state name : " Battery1 Base State "

pylontech_id (Optional): Manually specify the ID of the pylontech instance if there are multiple.

(Optional): Manually specify the ID of the pylontech instance if there are multiple. battery ( Required ): Which battery to monitor. 1 stands for the main battery, 2..16 for child batteries.

( ): Which battery to monitor. 1 stands for the main battery, 2..16 for child batteries. base_state (Optional): Base state. Usually reads Dischg , Charge or Idle . All options from Text Sensor.

(Optional): Base state. Usually reads , or . All options from Text Sensor. voltage_state (Optional): Voltage state. Usually reads Normal . All options from Text Sensor.

(Optional): Voltage state. Usually reads . All options from Text Sensor. current_state (Optional): Current state. Usually reads Normal . All options from Text Sensor.

(Optional): Current state. Usually reads . All options from Text Sensor. temperature_state (Optional): Temperature state. Usually reads Normal . All options from Text Sensor.

By combining template sensors and integration sensors one can monitor the energy flowing into and out of all batteries combined, ready for Homeassistant Energy Monitoring.