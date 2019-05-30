Pylontech Battery
The Pylontech component allows you to pull data from Pylontech Batteries into ESPHome. It uses UART for communication.
Once configured, you can use sensors as described below for your projects.
Hardware SetupSection titled “Hardware Setup”
You can connect to Pylontech Batteries using the port labeled “Console”. Any connections via CAN or RS485 (e.g. to an inverter) are untouched and remain functional.
The console port offers a RS232 interface using a RJ11 or RJ45 connector. The voltage levels are not TTL-compatible. A RS232 transceiver must be placed between the Batteries and the ESPHome device. MAX3232-based transceivers have been tested and work well.
If you have multiple batteries you need to connect to the master battery’s console port.
Pylontech RJ45 Console Port (US2000C, US3000C, US5000C)Section titled “Pylontech RJ45 Console Port (US2000C, US3000C, US5000C)”
|RJ45 Pin
|TIA-568B Color
|TIA-568A Color
|Function
|Connect to
|3
|White/Green
|White/Orange
|Pylontech TX
|ESPHome RX via transceiver
|6
|Green
|Orange
|Pylontech RX
|ESPHome TX via transceiver
|8
|Brown
|Brown
|GND
|GND
Pylontech RJ11 Console Pinout (US2000B, US2000)Section titled “Pylontech RJ11 Console Pinout (US2000B, US2000)”
|RJ11 Pin
|Function
|Connect to
|2
|Pylontech RX
|ESPHome TX via transceiver
|3
|Pylontech TX
|ESPHome RX via transceiver
|4
|GND
|GND
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this Pylontech component.
- uart_id (Optional): The uart Bus ID
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
All values are reported for every Pylontech battery individually.
- pylontech_id (Optional): Manually specify the ID of the pylontech instance if there are multiple.
- battery (Required): Which battery to monitor. 1 stands for the main battery, 2..16 for child batteries.
- voltage (Optional): Voltage of the battery. All options from Sensor.
- current (Optional): Current flowing into the battery. Negative when discharging. All options from Sensor.
- coulomb (Optional): State of Charge in percent. All options from Sensor.
- temperature (Optional): Temperature. All options from Sensor.
- temperature_low (Optional): Historic minimum temperature. All options from Sensor.
- temperature_high (Optional): Historic maximum temperature. All options from Sensor.
- voltage_low (Optional): Voltage of the lowest cell. All options from Sensor.
- voltage_high (Optional): Voltage of the highest cell. All options from Sensor.
- mos_temperature (Optional): Temperature of the mosfets. All options from Sensor.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
- pylontech_id (Optional): Manually specify the ID of the pylontech instance if there are multiple.
- battery (Required): Which battery to monitor. 1 stands for the main battery, 2..16 for child batteries.
- base_state (Optional): Base state. Usually reads
Dischg,
Chargeor
Idle. All options from Text Sensor.
- voltage_state (Optional): Voltage state. Usually reads
Normal. All options from Text Sensor.
- current_state (Optional): Current state. Usually reads
Normal. All options from Text Sensor.
- temperature_state (Optional): Temperature state. Usually reads
Normal. All options from Text Sensor.
Energy MonitoringSection titled “Energy Monitoring”
By combining template sensors and integration sensors one can monitor the energy flowing into and out of all batteries combined, ready for Homeassistant Energy Monitoring.