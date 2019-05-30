The am43 cover platform allows you to control an AM43 based BLE cover motor. These devices are sold under various brands, such as Zemismart and A-OK. The platform connects to the device over the ESP32’s BLE peripheral and both controls and fetches the position and state of the motor.

NOTE This component does NOT support Tuya-based versions of this device, as the protocol is completely different. If your device is controlled with the SmartLife app, then it will not work.

# Example configuration entry esp32_ble_tracker : ble_client : - mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX id : am43_kitchen cover : - platform : am43 name : " Kitchen blinds " ble_client_id : am43_kitchen

The AM43 should first be setup either with the OEM app or the buttons following the instruction sheet, so that the speed, direction, limits, etc are programmed in (this component does not yet support setting these).

Once setup, configure the yaml per the above example, using the MAC address of your device. See Setting up devices for how to discover the MAC address.

To make use of the battery and light level sensors, see the Am43 component.

ble_client_id ( Required , ID): The id of the ble_client entry associated with the device.

pin (Optional, int): The pin for the device, as set in the app. The default is usually printed on the device. Defaults to 8888 .

invert_position (Optional, boolean): Inverts the position value to and from the device. Set if ESPHome is swapping around the open/close state of the cover.

All other options from Cover.