The binary_sensor_map sensor platform allows you to map multiple binary sensor to an individual value. Depending on the state of each binary sensor, its associated configured parameters, and this sensor’s mapping type, the binary_sensor_map publishes a single numerical value.

Use this sensor to combine one or more binary sensors’ ON or OFF states into a numerical value. Some possible use cases include touch devices and determining Bayesian probabilities for an event.

This platform supports three measurement types: BAYESIAN , GROUP , and SUM . You need to specify your desired mapping with the type: configuration value.

When using the BAYESIAN type, add your binary sensors as observations to the binary sensor map. If you use the GROUP or SUM type, add your binary sensors as channels . The maximum amount of observations/channels supported is 64.

BAYESIAN This type replicates Home Assistant’s Bayesian sensor. Based on the observation states, this sensor returns the Bayesian probability of a particular event occurring. The configured prior: probability is the likelihood that the Bayesian event is true, ignoring all external influences. Every observation has its own prob_given_true and prob_given_false parameters. The prob_given_true: value is the probability that the observation’s binary sensor is ON when the Bayesian event is true . The prob_given_false: value is the probability that the observation’s binary sensor is ON when the Bayesian event is false . Use an Analog Threshold to convert this sensor’s probability to a binary ON or OFF by setting an appropriate threshold.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : binary_sensor_map id : bayesian_prob name : ' Bayesian Event Probability ' type : bayesian prior : 0.4 observations : - binary_sensor : binary_sensor_0 prob_given_true : 0.9 prob_given_false : 0.2 - binary_sensor : binary_sensor_1 prob_given_true : 0.6 prob_given_false : 0.1 binary_sensor : # If the Bayesian probability is greater than 0.6, # then predict the event is occurring - platform : analog_threshold name : " Bayesian Event Predicted State " sensor_id : bayesian_prob threshold : 0.6 # ...

GROUP Each channel has its own value . The sensor publishes the average value of all active binary sensors or NAN if no sensors are active.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : binary_sensor_map id : group_0 name : ' Group Map 0 ' type : GROUP channels : - binary_sensor : touchkey0 value : 0 - binary_sensor : touchkey1 value : 10 - binary_sensor : touchkey2 value : 20 - binary_sensor : touchkey3 value : 30 # Example binary sensors using MPR121 component mpr121 : id : mpr121_first address : 0x5A binary_sensor : - platform : mpr121 channel : 0 id : touchkey0 # ...

SUM Each channel has its own value . The sensor publishes the sum of all the active binary sensors values or 0 if no sensors are active.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : binary_sensor_map id : group_0 name : ' Group Map 0 ' type : sum channels : - binary_sensor : bit0 value : 1 - binary_sensor : bit1 value : 2 - binary_sensor : bit2 value : 4 - binary_sensor : bit3 value : 8 binary_sensor : - platform : gpio pin : GPIOXX id : bit0 - platform : gpio pin : GPIOXX id : bit1 - platform : gpio pin : GPIOXX id : bit2 - platform : gpio pin : GPIOXX id : bit3 # ...