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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Z-Wave Proxy

The zwave_proxy component allows proxying of Z-Wave data frames between a Z-Wave Modem SoC and Z-Wave JS via ESPHome’s Api over the Wifi or Ethernet. This allows for more flexibility when placing your Z-Wave hardware within your home.

As the Z-Wave modem SoC communicates via a serial connection, you need to have a UART defined in your ESPHome device’s configuration.

In addition, the zwave_proxy expects to proxy messages via ESPHome’s Api; this is also required in your configuration.

NOTE

Number of connections

While ESPHome supports multiple API connections/clients, only a single client may subscribe to and receive proxied Z-Wave data frames at any given time.

Configuration

Section titled “Configuration”
# Example configuration entry
zwave_proxy:
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the zwave_proxy.

Maximizing performance

Section titled “Maximizing performance”

Low latency is key to achieving an optimal experience with Z-Wave (or any) wireless devices.

It’s important to understand that using the zwave_proxy will increase latency between your Z-Wave devices and Z-Wave JS — this is simply the consequence of passing messages from one medium to another.

Under near-ideal conditions:

  • With a direct serial connection to the Z-Wave modem SoC, latency may be as low as approximately 20 milliseconds (ms).
  • When introducing the Z-Wave proxy component, it’s still possible to achieve low latency — we’ve seen as low as 35 ms! However, in practice, it’s more realistic to expect 50-60 ms, assuming decent RF conditions.

In general, any duration less than 100 ms is quite acceptable in terms of latency; this value is generally a good target to keep in mind.

Maximizing reliability

Section titled “Maximizing reliability”

In addition to low latency, reliability is also critical to an optimal experience.

A wired Ethernet connection will provide the best reliability for the Z-Wave proxy. Ethernet offers:

  • More stable and predictable latency
  • No connection drops or lag due to RF interference
  • Immunity to environmental conditions

Wi-Fi considerations

Section titled “Wi-Fi considerations”

Wi-Fi is impacted by:

  • Interference from other RF devices
  • Environmental conditions, such as:
    • People/pets moving around a room
    • Building construction materials
    • Air density, quality, and even humidity

These factors can periodically cause momentary signal instability. While Wi-Fi devices typically recover automatically, this comes at the expense of temporarily degraded performance (latency) and, in more extreme cases, brief loss of connectivity.

If you choose to use Wi-Fi to bridge your Z-Wave modem to Z-Wave JS:

  • Confirm that there is a strong, stable Wi-Fi signal available in the location you’ll place your Z-Wave proxy.
  • Do not attempt to place your Z-Wave proxy at or near the edge of the coverage area your Wi-Fi router/access point provides. If in doubt, move it closer to your Wi-Fi router/access point.
  • If you find that your Z-Wave devices are not operating reliably, you might try:
    • moving your Z-Wave proxy closer to your Wi-Fi router/access point.
    • changing the Wi-Fi channel your Wi-Fi router/access point is using.
    • getting a better Wi-Fi router/access point. In particular, many ISP-provided Wi-Fi routers are designed to be cost-effective and are not optimized for performance.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”