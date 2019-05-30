The zwave_proxy component allows proxying of Z-Wave data frames between a Z-Wave Modem SoC and Z-Wave JS via ESPHome’s Api over the Wifi or Ethernet. This allows for more flexibility when placing your Z-Wave hardware within your home.

As the Z-Wave modem SoC communicates via a serial connection, you need to have a UART defined in your ESPHome device’s configuration.

In addition, the zwave_proxy expects to proxy messages via ESPHome’s Api; this is also required in your configuration.

NOTE Number of connections While ESPHome supports multiple API connections/clients, only a single client may subscribe to and receive proxied Z-Wave data frames at any given time.

# Example configuration entry zwave_proxy :

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the zwave_proxy .

Low latency is key to achieving an optimal experience with Z-Wave (or any) wireless devices.

It’s important to understand that using the zwave_proxy will increase latency between your Z-Wave devices and Z-Wave JS — this is simply the consequence of passing messages from one medium to another.

Under near-ideal conditions:

With a direct serial connection to the Z-Wave modem SoC, latency may be as low as approximately 20 milliseconds (ms).

When introducing the Z-Wave proxy component, it’s still possible to achieve low latency — we’ve seen as low as 35 ms! However, in practice, it’s more realistic to expect 50-60 ms, assuming decent RF conditions.

In general, any duration less than 100 ms is quite acceptable in terms of latency; this value is generally a good target to keep in mind.

In addition to low latency, reliability is also critical to an optimal experience.

A wired Ethernet connection will provide the best reliability for the Z-Wave proxy. Ethernet offers:

More stable and predictable latency

No connection drops or lag due to RF interference

Immunity to environmental conditions

Wi-Fi is impacted by:

Interference from other RF devices

Environmental conditions, such as: People/pets moving around a room Building construction materials Air density, quality, and even humidity



These factors can periodically cause momentary signal instability. While Wi-Fi devices typically recover automatically, this comes at the expense of temporarily degraded performance (latency) and, in more extreme cases, brief loss of connectivity.

If you choose to use Wi-Fi to bridge your Z-Wave modem to Z-Wave JS: