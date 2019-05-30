The Qwiic PIR Motion binary sensor allows you to use your Qwiic PIR (EKMC4607112K based, EKMB1107112 based, firmware documentation) sensors from SparkFun with ESPHome.

SparkFun Qwiic PIR sensor. (Credit: Sparkfun , image cropped and compressed)

The SparkFun Qwiic PIR Motion binary sensor uses PIR sensors to detect motion. It communicates over I²C. There are two models currently available. One uses the Panasonic EKMC4607112K sensor, and the other uses the Panasonic EKMB1107112 sensor.

You can configure a debounce mode to reduce noise and false detections. See Debounce Modes for the available options.

To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : qwiic_pir name : " Qwiic PIR Motion Sensor "

debounce_mode (Optional, enum): How the component debounces the motion sensor’s signal. Must be one of HYBRID , NATIVE , or RAW . See Debounce Modes for details. Defaults to HYBRID .

debounce (Optional, Time): Only valid when using NATIVE debounce mode. Configures the debounce time on the sensor to reduce noise and false detections. Defaults to 1ms .

All other options from Binary Sensor.

There are three options for debounce_mode .