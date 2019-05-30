Qwiic PIR Motion Binary Sensor
The Qwiic PIR Motion binary sensor allows you to use your Qwiic PIR (EKMC4607112K based, EKMB1107112 based, firmware documentation) sensors from SparkFun with ESPHome.
The SparkFun Qwiic PIR Motion binary sensor uses PIR sensors to detect motion. It communicates over I²C. There are two models currently available. One uses the Panasonic EKMC4607112K sensor, and the other uses the Panasonic EKMB1107112 sensor.
You can configure a debounce mode to reduce noise and false detections. See Debounce Modes for the available options.
To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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debounce_mode (Optional, enum): How the component debounces the motion sensor’s signal. Must be one of
HYBRID,
NATIVE, or
RAW. See Debounce Modes for details. Defaults to
HYBRID.
-
debounce (Optional, Time): Only valid when using
NATIVEdebounce mode. Configures the debounce time on the sensor to reduce noise and false detections. Defaults to
1ms.
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All other options from Binary Sensor.
Debounce ModesSection titled “Debounce Modes”
There are three options for
debounce_mode.
-
HYBRID:
- Use a combination of the raw sensor reading and the sensor’s native event detection to determine state.
- Very reliable for detecting both object’s being detected and no longer detected.
- Use binary sensor filters to reduce noise and false detections.
-
NATIVE:
- Use the sensor’s native event detection to debounce the signal.
- Logic follows SparkFun’s reference example implementation.
- May be unreliable at detecting when an object is removed, especially at high debounce rates.
- Binary sensor filters are not necessary to reduce noise and false detections.
-
RAW:
- Use the raw state of the PIR sensor as reported by the firmware.
- May miss a very short motion detection events if ESPHome’s loop time is slow.
- Use binary sensor filters to reduce noise and false detections.