ESPHome 2022.1.0 - 19th January 2022
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!
There are a few more new components this release than I expected, yay!!!
ESPHome WebSection titled “ESPHome Web”
Today we’re launching a new variant of the ESPHome dashboard: ESPHome Web – https://web.esphome.io.
The biggest challenge to getting started with ESPHome is the initial installation of ESPHome on your device. This installation needs be done by attaching the device to your computer via a cable. Once installed, updates can be installed over-the-air.
Last year we added support to the ESPHome dashboard to do the initial installation via the browser. Browsers security require the website to be served over HTTPS to allow device installation. Most people browse it from http://homeassistant.local or other local addresses so only users that manually configured external access or using Home Assistant Cloud could benefit.
With ESPHome Web we took the installation bits of the ESPHome dashboard and made them available on a website served over HTTPS. It works 100% in your browser without a backend or data leaving your computer. Now anyone can easily install ESPHome on their devices to get started.
We upgraded the ArduinoJson library used to parse and build JSON strings to the latest version.
All of the internal code has been updated to work with the changes, but any custom code or even
lambda might need updating now.
The most noticeble change is that the
& reference modifier on the
JsonObject that are
created in lambdas are no longer required.
Example:
Release 2022.1.1 - January 20Section titled “Release 2022.1.1 - January 20”
- Add
*.py.scriptfiles to distributions esphome#3074 by @jesserockz
Release 2022.1.2 - January 25Section titled “Release 2022.1.2 - January 25”
- [modbus_controller] fix incorrect start address for number write esphome#3073 by @martgras
- Set the wrapped single light in light partition to internal esphome#3092 by @placidorevilla
Release 2022.1.3 - February 2Section titled “Release 2022.1.3 - February 2”
- Fix backwards string case helpers esphome#3126 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
Release 2022.1.4 - February 9Section titled “Release 2022.1.4 - February 9”
- Enable mDNS during OTA safe mode esphome#3146 by @OttoWinter
- Try fix canbus config validation esphome#3173 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- Support different run duration for non-timer wakeup esphome#2861 by @jhamhader (new-feature)
- Add light.on_state trigger esphome#2868 by @tony-fav (new-feature)
- Support inkplate10 esphome#2937 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add growatt modbus sensor esphome#2922 by @leeuwte (new-integration)
- Add Tuya Number support esphome#2765 by @frankiboy1 (new-integration)
- Add shutdown and safe_mode button esphome#2918 by @jsuanet (new-integration)
- INA260 Current and Power Sensor support esphome#2788 by @MrEditor97 (new-integration)
- Improve PSRAM support esphome#2884 by @oxan (new-integration)
- Add bl0940 component used by e.g. tuya devices esphome#1904 by @tobias- (new-integration)
- Add support for BMP388 / BMP 390 pressure and temperature sensor esphome#2716 by @martgras (new-integration)
- Add MCP47A1 DAC output esphome#3014 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Create new kalman_combinator component esphome#2965 by @Cat-Ion (new-integration)
- New Midea IR component, improvements and fixes esphome#2847 by @dudanov (new-integration)
- MCP3204 4-channel 12-bit ADC component esphome#2895 by @rsumner (new-integration)
- Add cd74hc4067 multiplexer esphome#2431 by @asoehlke (new-integration)
- Native ESP32 CAN support esphome#1629 by @Sympatron (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Modbus: use multiply for publishing number esphome#2916 by @martgras (breaking-change)
- Upgrade ArduinoJson to 6.18.5 and migrate code esphome#2844 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Fix backwards string case helpers esphome#3126 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Add factory to download name esphome#3040 by @balloob
- Bump dashboard to 20220113.2 esphome#3041 by @balloob
- Disable caching for binary download esphome#3054 by @lutzky
- Rename post_build scripts to fix codeowners script esphome#3057 by @oxan
- Remove deprecated attribute from virtual entity methods esphome#3056 by @oxan
- Add number setting to web_server/rest_api esphome#3055 by @jesserockz
- bump dashboard to 20220116.0 esphome#3061 by @balloob
- [modbus_controller] add missing skip_updates esphome#3063 by @martgras
- Fail hard if no random bytes available for encryption esphome#3067 by @oxan
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Add a simple helper to remap values esphome#2850 by @jesserockz
- Bump pylint from 2.12.1 to 2.12.2 esphome#2858 by @dependabot[bot]
- Support different run duration for non-timer wakeup esphome#2861 by @jhamhader (new-feature)
- Drop len parameter from parse_number() esphome#2883 by @oxan
- Drop unused xSemaphoreWait define esphome#2888 by @oxan
- Move i2c scan to setup esphome#2869 by @martgras
- Introduce hex parsing & formatting helper functions esphome#2882 by @oxan
- Add light.on_state trigger esphome#2868 by @tony-fav (new-feature)
- Reduce timing noise in duty_cycle esphome#2881 by @CarlosGS
- Turn verbose a debug statement in bme280 esphome#2906 by @CarlosGS
- Add reset_duration option for waveshare epaper HAT rev 2.1 esphome#1481 by @owenb321
- Log the actual value in modbus number esphome#2901 by @jesserockz
- Add gpio 12 to strapping pin list esphome#2902 by @martgras
- Added access to ble_scan_result_evt_param as get_scan_result esphome#2854 by @myhomeiot
- fix multi-line comment warning/error esphome#2891 by @martgras
- Bump black from 21.11b1 to 21.12b0 esphome#2879 by @dependabot[bot]
- Adding Pascal unit to constants esphome#2914 by @jddonovan
- quantile filter support esphome#2900 by @konikvranik
- ESP32 CAM add Automatic Exposure Control option esphome#2892 by @sveip
- Modbus: use multiply for publishing number esphome#2916 by @martgras (breaking-change)
- Add growatt modbus sensor esphome#2922 by @leeuwte (new-integration)
- Add Tuya Number support esphome#2765 by @frankiboy1 (new-integration)
- Support inverted tm1637 display esphome#2878 by @jlsjonas
- Fix tm1637 bootloop esphome#2929 by @jlsjonas
- Add shutdown and safe_mode button esphome#2918 by @jsuanet (new-integration)
- Support inkplate10 esphome#2937 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- bang_bang: respect set cool- and heat-only modes esphome#2926 by @sairon
- Update curl package version in docker esphome#2939 by @jesserockz
- Change HDC1080 init instruction failure from error to warning esphome#2927 by @grob6000
- Add option to load docker image when building esphome#2938 by @jesserockz
- Disable nightly dev build esphome#2943 by @jesserockz
- Revert “Disable nightly dev build” esphome#2944 by @jesserockz
- Remove Content-Length header from camera snapshot response esphome#2860 by @DotNetDann
- ST7920 ESP32 fix esphome#2962 by @marsjan155
- Fix switch log state if inverted esphome#2960 by @hobbyquaker
- Add pin aliases for featheresp32-s2 esphome#2970 by @arunderwood
- INA260 Current and Power Sensor support esphome#2788 by @MrEditor97 (new-integration)
- Upgrade ArduinoJson to 6.18.5 and migrate code esphome#2844 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Don’t use pyproject.toml for esphome build esphome#2980 by @agners
- Explicitly use overloaded begin() for I2C master initialization esphome#2978 by @agners
- Use template path esphome#2961 by @balloob
- Fix compile error for idf projects with ArduinoJson 6 esphome#2979 by @martgras
- Modbus: fix response parsing error for coil write esphome#2986 by @martgras
- Change unset ESPHOME_LOG_LEVEL fallback to NONE esphome#2982 by @dbuezas
- Add SH1107_128x64 to the ssd1306 component esphome#2967 by @arunderwood
- Add logging for some Nextion errors that didn’t have any esphome#2957 by @masto
- Fix HTTPRequestComponent::get_string return value esphome#2987 by @martgras
- Improve PSRAM support esphome#2884 by @oxan (new-integration)
- Support ISR based pulse counter on ESP32-C3 esphome#2983 by @agners
- Use to_string() from STL when available esphome#2992 by @oxan
- Set UTF-8 encoding and version for prometheus /metrics esphome#2993 by @MyIgel
- Introduce bit_cast() backport esphome#2991 by @oxan
- Apply —no-use-pep517 for docker images esphome#2985 by @jesserockz
- Dont validate baud_rate for sim800l platform esphome#2945 by @jesserockz
- Modbus: add binary output esphome#2931 by @martgras
- Add bl0940 component used by e.g. tuya devices esphome#1904 by @tobias- (new-integration)
- Honor user set values for col/row start for INITR_MINI_160X80. esphome#2976 by @gonzalop
- Fix clang-tidy with multiple ESP32 toolchains installed esphome#2998 by @oxan
- Set correct include_dir in platformio.ini esphome#2999 by @oxan
- SGP40 - Reduce delay in measurement esphome#2996 by @martgras
- atc mithermometer: Add possibility to report signal strength esphome#3000 by @mknjc
- Support clang-tidy for ESP32 variants esphome#3001 by @oxan
- Fix SlowPWM output switch at the end of period esphome#2984 by @Chupaka
- Add support for BMP388 / BMP 390 pressure and temperature sensor esphome#2716 by @martgras (new-integration)
- Clean-up reverse_bits helpers esphome#3011 by @oxan
- Convert clamp() helper to backport of std::clamp() esphome#3010 by @oxan
- Introduce str_lower_case() and str_upper_case() helpers esphome#3008 by @oxan
- Drop
uint{32,64}_to_string()helper functions esphome#3009 by @oxan
- Bump PlatformIO to 5.2.4 and zeroconf to 0.37.0 esphome#3007 by @oxan
- Offset bugfix in Modbus Text Sensor esphome#3006 by @stegm
- Add MCP47A1 DAC output esphome#3014 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Bump docker dependencies esphome#3019 by @OttoWinter
- Fix register ranges in modbus controller esphome#2981 by @stegm
- Add restore_mode to output switch esphome#3016 by @joshuaspence
- Add turn_on/off trigger to slow_pwm esphome#2921 by @martgras
- Convert is_callable to a backport of std::is_invocable esphome#3023 by @oxan
- Create new kalman_combinator component esphome#2965 by @Cat-Ion (new-integration)
- New Midea IR component, improvements and fixes esphome#2847 by @dudanov (new-integration)
- Extend esp32_camera with requester to improve performance esphome#2813 by @ayufan
- MCP3204 4-channel 12-bit ADC component esphome#2895 by @rsumner (new-integration)
- Adding sdm_meter ability to report total power esphome#2959 by @MiKuBB
- [Modbus_controller] Fix binary sensor lambda esphome#3020 by @martgras
- Clean-up random helper functions esphome#3022 by @oxan
- Fix display picture for nextion display esphome#3018 by @lhoracek
- Fix heatpumpir codegen min/max temperatures esphome#3025 by @jeffborg
- Add an action for pzemac to reset the total energy esphome#2480 by @nuttytree
- Nexa 433MHz RF protocol esphome#2037 by @GruffyPuffy
- Deprecate virtual methods to set entity properties esphome#3021 by @oxan
- Run post scripts for factory binaries for flashing esphome#3003 by @jesserockz
- Add cd74hc4067 multiplexer esphome#2431 by @asoehlke (new-integration)
- Native ESP32 CAN support esphome#1629 by @Sympatron (new-integration)
- [Modbus_controller] Fix duplicate cmd check esphome#3031 by @martgras
- Introduce big- and little-endian integer types esphome#2997 by @oxan
- Generate basic config for esphome-web devices esphome#3036 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20220113.1 esphome#3038 by @jesserockz
- Add factory to download name esphome#3040 by @balloob
- Bump dashboard to 20220113.2 esphome#3041 by @balloob
- Disable caching for binary download esphome#3054 by @lutzky
- Rename post_build scripts to fix codeowners script esphome#3057 by @oxan
- Remove deprecated attribute from virtual entity methods esphome#3056 by @oxan
- Add number setting to web_server/rest_api esphome#3055 by @jesserockz
- bump dashboard to 20220116.0 esphome#3061 by @balloob
- [modbus_controller] add missing skip_updates esphome#3063 by @martgras
- Fail hard if no random bytes available for encryption esphome#3067 by @oxan