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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2022.1.0 - 19th January 2022

BL0​9​4​0​
BMP3​8​8​ ​and ​BMP3​9​0​
CD7​4​HC4​0​6​7​
ESP3​2​ ​Native ​CAN ​Bus
Growatt ​Solar
INA2​6​0​
Inkplate ​1​0​
Kalman ​Combinator
MCP3​2​0​4​
MCP4​7​A1​
Midea ​IR ​Climate
Safe ​Mode ​Button
Shutdown ​Button
Tuya ​Number

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!

There are a few more new components this release than I expected, yay!!!

ESPHome Web

Section titled “ESPHome Web”

Today we’re launching a new variant of the ESPHome dashboard: ESPHome Web – https://web.esphome.io.

The biggest challenge to getting started with ESPHome is the initial installation of ESPHome on your device. This installation needs be done by attaching the device to your computer via a cable. Once installed, updates can be installed over-the-air.

Last year we added support to the ESPHome dashboard to do the initial installation via the browser. Browsers security require the website to be served over HTTPS to allow device installation. Most people browse it from http://homeassistant.local or other local addresses so only users that manually configured external access or using Home Assistant Cloud could benefit.

With ESPHome Web we took the installation bits of the ESPHome dashboard and made them available on a website served over HTTPS. It works 100% in your browser without a backend or data leaving your computer. Now anyone can easily install ESPHome on their devices to get started.

Visit ESPHome Web

JSON

Section titled “JSON”

We upgraded the ArduinoJson library used to parse and build JSON strings to the latest version. All of the internal code has been updated to work with the changes, but any custom code or even lambda might need updating now.

The most noticeble change is that the & reference modifier on the JsonObject that are created in lambdas are no longer required.

Example:

JsonObject &blah = root.createNestedObject("blah");


// This should now be:


JsonObject blah = root.createNestedObject("blah");

Release 2022.1.1 - January 20

Section titled “Release 2022.1.1 - January 20”

Release 2022.1.2 - January 25

Section titled “Release 2022.1.2 - January 25”

Release 2022.1.3 - February 2

Section titled “Release 2022.1.3 - February 2”

Release 2022.1.4 - February 9

Section titled “Release 2022.1.4 - February 9”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Features

Section titled “New Features”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”