ESPHome 2022.1.0 - 19th January 2022

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!

There are a few more new components this release than I expected, yay!!!

Today we’re launching a new variant of the ESPHome dashboard: ESPHome Web – https://web.esphome.io.

The biggest challenge to getting started with ESPHome is the initial installation of ESPHome on your device. This installation needs be done by attaching the device to your computer via a cable. Once installed, updates can be installed over-the-air.

Last year we added support to the ESPHome dashboard to do the initial installation via the browser. Browsers security require the website to be served over HTTPS to allow device installation. Most people browse it from http://homeassistant.local or other local addresses so only users that manually configured external access or using Home Assistant Cloud could benefit.

With ESPHome Web we took the installation bits of the ESPHome dashboard and made them available on a website served over HTTPS. It works 100% in your browser without a backend or data leaving your computer. Now anyone can easily install ESPHome on their devices to get started.

Visit ESPHome Web

We upgraded the ArduinoJson library used to parse and build JSON strings to the latest version. All of the internal code has been updated to work with the changes, but any custom code or even lambda might need updating now.

The most noticeble change is that the & reference modifier on the JsonObject that are created in lambdas are no longer required.

Example:

JsonObject & blah = root . createNestedObject ( " blah " ); // This should now be: JsonObject blah = root . createNestedObject ( " blah " );

Add *.py.script files to distributions esphome#3074 by @jesserockz

[modbus_controller] fix incorrect start address for number write esphome#3073 by @martgras

Set the wrapped single light in light partition to internal esphome#3092 by @placidorevilla

Fix backwards string case helpers esphome#3126 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Enable mDNS during OTA safe mode esphome#3146 by @OttoWinter

Try fix canbus config validation esphome#3173 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Support different run duration for non-timer wakeup esphome#2861 by @jhamhader (new-feature)

Add light.on_state trigger esphome#2868 by @tony-fav (new-feature)

Support inkplate10 esphome#2937 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

Add growatt modbus sensor esphome#2922 by @leeuwte (new-integration)

Add Tuya Number support esphome#2765 by @frankiboy1 (new-integration)

Add shutdown and safe_mode button esphome#2918 by @jsuanet (new-integration)

INA260 Current and Power Sensor support esphome#2788 by @MrEditor97 (new-integration)

Improve PSRAM support esphome#2884 by @oxan (new-integration)

Add bl0940 component used by e.g. tuya devices esphome#1904 by @tobias- (new-integration)

Add support for BMP388 / BMP 390 pressure and temperature sensor esphome#2716 by @martgras (new-integration)

Add MCP47A1 DAC output esphome#3014 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Create new kalman_combinator component esphome#2965 by @Cat-Ion (new-integration)

New Midea IR component, improvements and fixes esphome#2847 by @dudanov (new-integration)

MCP3204 4-channel 12-bit ADC component esphome#2895 by @rsumner (new-integration)

Add cd74hc4067 multiplexer esphome#2431 by @asoehlke (new-integration)

Native ESP32 CAN support esphome#1629 by @Sympatron (new-integration)

Modbus: use multiply for publishing number esphome#2916 by @martgras (breaking-change)

Upgrade ArduinoJson to 6.18.5 and migrate code esphome#2844 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Fix backwards string case helpers esphome#3126 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Add factory to download name esphome#3040 by @balloob

Bump dashboard to 20220113.2 esphome#3041 by @balloob

Disable caching for binary download esphome#3054 by @lutzky

Rename post_build scripts to fix codeowners script esphome#3057 by @oxan

Remove deprecated attribute from virtual entity methods esphome#3056 by @oxan

Add number setting to web_server/rest_api esphome#3055 by @jesserockz

bump dashboard to 20220116.0 esphome#3061 by @balloob

[modbus_controller] add missing skip_updates esphome#3063 by @martgras

Fail hard if no random bytes available for encryption esphome#3067 by @oxan