Absolute Humidity
The
absolute_humidity platform allows you to calculate absolute humidity from air temperature and relative humidity.
See the links at the bottom of the page for details on absolute humidity and the different saturated vapor pressure equations.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- temperature (Required, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current temperature, in °C.
- humidity (Required, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current relative humidity, in %.
- equation (Optional): The saturated vapor pressure equation to use (see below).
- All other options from Sensor.
Saturated vapor pressure equationsSection titled “Saturated vapor pressure equations”
There are several different equations for calculating saturated vapor pressure.
Wobus is used by default, as it is notionally the most accurate, but any of the following can be used:
Buck: Arden Buck equation
Tetens: Tetens equation
Wobus: Wobus equation