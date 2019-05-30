The absolute_humidity platform allows you to calculate absolute humidity from air temperature and relative humidity.

See the links at the bottom of the page for details on absolute humidity and the different saturated vapor pressure equations.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : absolute_humidity name : Absolute Humidity temperature : air_temperature humidity : relative_humidity # Use any temperature and relative humidity source, e.g. a BME280: - platform : ... temperature : name : Temperature id : air_temperature humidity : name : Relative Humidity id : relative_humidity

temperature ( Required , ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current temperature, in °C.

( , ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current temperature, in °C. humidity ( Required , ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current relative humidity, in %.

( , ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current relative humidity, in %. equation (Optional): The saturated vapor pressure equation to use (see below).

(Optional): The saturated vapor pressure equation to use (see below). All other options from Sensor.

Saturated vapor pressure equations Section titled “Saturated vapor pressure equations”