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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Absolute Humidity

The absolute_humidity platform allows you to calculate absolute humidity from air temperature and relative humidity.

See the links at the bottom of the page for details on absolute humidity and the different saturated vapor pressure equations.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: absolute_humidity
    name: Absolute Humidity
    temperature: air_temperature
    humidity: relative_humidity


  # Use any temperature and relative humidity source, e.g. a BME280:
  - platform: ...
    temperature:
      name: Temperature
      id: air_temperature
    humidity:
      name: Relative Humidity
      id: relative_humidity

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • temperature (Required, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current temperature, in °C.
  • humidity (Required, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current relative humidity, in %.
  • equation (Optional): The saturated vapor pressure equation to use (see below).
  • All other options from Sensor.

Saturated vapor pressure equations

Section titled “Saturated vapor pressure equations”

There are several different equations for calculating saturated vapor pressure. Wobus is used by default, as it is notionally the most accurate, but any of the following can be used:

See Also

Section titled “See Also”