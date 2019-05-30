Daly BMS Sensor
The
daly_bms sensor platform allows you to use a Daly Smart BMS
(more info)
with ESPHome.
The BMS communicates via UART.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
- update_interval (Optional, Time): Delay between data requests.
- address (Optional, int): Address to use, defaults to
0x80.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
A sensor platform to read BMS data
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voltage (Optional): Voltage of the battery pack connected to Daly BMS. All options from Sensor.
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current (Optional): Current flowing through the BMS (input or output from battery). All options from Sensor.
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battery_level (Optional): Battery level in % (SoC). All options from Sensor.
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max_cell_voltage (Optional): The cell of the battery with the higher voltage. All options from Sensor.
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max_cell_voltage_number (Optional): The cell number of the battery with the higher voltage. All options from Sensor.
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min_cell_voltage (Optional): The cell of the battery with the lower voltage. All options from Sensor.
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min_cell_voltage_number (Optional): The cell number of the battery with the lower voltage. All options from Sensor.
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max_temperature (Optional): The higher temperature measured from the temperature sensors. All options from Sensor.
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max_temperature_probe_number (Optional): The sensor number which has measured the higher temperature. All options from Sensor.
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min_temperature (Optional): The lower temperature measured from the temperature sensors. All options from Sensor.
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min_temperature_probe_number (Optional): The sensor number which has measured the lower temperature. All options from Sensor.
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remaining_capacity (Optional): The capacity in Ah left in the battery. All options from Sensor.
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cells_number (Optional): The number of cells in series in the battery pack. All options from Sensor.
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temperature_1 (Optional): The first temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.
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temperature_2 (Optional): The second temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.
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cell_1_voltage (Optional): The voltage of cell number 1. Cell number can be from 1 to 16. All options from Sensor.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
Text sensor that indicates the status of BMS.
- status (Optional): The BMS Status (Charging, Discharging, Stationary). All options from Text Sensor.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
Binary sensor that indicates the status of MOS.
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charging_mos_enabled (Optional): The BMS charging MOS status to enable the recharge of the battery. All options from Binary Sensor.
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discharging_mos_enabled (Optional): The BMS discharging mos status to enable the load. All options from Binary Sensor.
Control BMSSection titled “Control BMS”
At this moment Daly sensor platform doesn’t support controlling your BMS, but you can make some stuff using uart.write
First you need to setup binary sensors for charging and discharging MOS
Then you can add switches
Also you can add select to change battery level
UART ConnectionSection titled “UART Connection”
Connect RX from BMS to TX in ESP board and TX from BMS to RX in ESP board
3.3v Warning: some BMS 3.3v cant source large currents and may not work to properly power the ESP. If you are having WIFI connection issues or similar, try a different power source. There is 12-15v available on the Daly connector which via a proper step-down converter can properly power the ESP.
On the ESP32 (untested on ESP8266) if you are having missing data (such as Temperature 1/2), it may be due to UART buffer size. Add the following to your configuration to increase the buffer from the default 256 to 512.