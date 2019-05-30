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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Haier Climate Sensors

Additional sensors for Haier Climate device. These sensors are supported only by the hOn protocol.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: haier
    haier_id: haier_ac
    outdoor_temperature:
      name: Haier outdoor temperature
    humidity:
      name: Haier Indoor Humidity
    compressor_current:
      name: Haier Compressor Current
    compressor_frequency:
      name: Haier Compressor Frequency
    expansion_valve_open_degree:
      name: Haier Expansion Valve Open Degree
    indoor_coil_temperature:
      name: Haier Indoor Coil Temperature
    outdoor_coil_temperature:
      name: Haier Outdoor Coil Temperature
    outdoor_defrost_temperature:
      name: Haier Outdoor Defrost Temperature
    outdoor_in_air_temperature:
      name: Haier Outdoor In Air Temperature
    outdoor_out_air_temperature:
      name: Haier Outdoor Out Air Temperature
    power:
      name: Haier Power

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • haier_id (Required, ID): The ID of the Haier climate component.

  • outdoor_temperature (Optional): Temperature sensor for outdoor temperature. All options from Sensor.

  • humidity (Optional): Sensor for indoor humidity. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • compressor_current (Optional): Sensor for climate compressor current. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • compressor_frequency (Optional): Sensor for climate compressor frequency. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • expansion_valve_open_degree (Optional): Sensor for climate’s expansion valve open degree. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • indoor_coil_temperature (Optional): Temperature sensor for indoor coil temperature. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • outdoor_coil_temperature (Optional): Temperature sensor for outdoor coil temperature. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • outdoor_defrost_temperature (Optional): Temperature sensor for outdoor defrost temperature. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • outdoor_in_air_temperature (Optional): Temperature sensor incoming air temperature. All options from Sensor.

  • outdoor_out_air_temperature (Optional): Temperature sensor for outgoing air temperature. All options from Sensor.

  • power (Optional): Sensor for climate power consumption. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”