Haier Climate Sensors

Additional sensors for Haier Climate device. These sensors are supported only by the hOn protocol.

name : Haier Outdoor Out Air Temperature

name : Haier Outdoor In Air Temperature

haier_id (Required, ID): The ID of the Haier climate component.

outdoor_temperature (Optional): Temperature sensor for outdoor temperature. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): Sensor for indoor humidity. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

compressor_current (Optional): Sensor for climate compressor current. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

compressor_frequency (Optional): Sensor for climate compressor frequency. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

expansion_valve_open_degree (Optional): Sensor for climate’s expansion valve open degree. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

indoor_coil_temperature (Optional): Temperature sensor for indoor coil temperature. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

outdoor_coil_temperature (Optional): Temperature sensor for outdoor coil temperature. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

outdoor_defrost_temperature (Optional): Temperature sensor for outdoor defrost temperature. Make sure that your climate model supports this type of sensor. All options from Sensor.

outdoor_in_air_temperature (Optional): Temperature sensor incoming air temperature. All options from Sensor.

outdoor_out_air_temperature (Optional): Temperature sensor for outgoing air temperature. All options from Sensor.