BLE Component
The
esp32_ble component in ESPHome sets up the Bluetooth LE stack on the device so that a Esp32 Ble Server
can run.
WARNING
The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device.
Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
io_capability (Optional, enum): The IO capability of this ESP32, used for securely connecting to other BLE devices. Defaults to
none.
none- No IO capability (Connections that require PIN code authentication will fail)
keyboard_only- Only a keyboard to enter PIN codes (or a fixed PIN code)
display_only- Only a display to show PIN codes
keyboard_display- A keyboard and a display
display_yes_no- A display to show PIN codes and buttons to confirm or deny the connection
-
-
enable_on_boot (Optional, boolean): If enabled, the BLE interface will be enabled on boot. Defaults to
true.
-
name (Optional, string): The name of the BLE device.
- Defaults to the hostname of the device.
- Must be 20 characters or less.
- Must be 13 characters or less when using
name_add_mac_suffix: true- Adding the MAC address as a suffix to the device name.
-
disable_bt_logs (Optional, boolean): When enabled, disables Bluetooth logging categories that are not used by the configured components. This saves flash memory by only including the loggers needed by your configuration. Defaults to
true.
NOTE
The
disable_bt_logs option intelligently disables only the Bluetooth logging categories that are not required by your configuration. Each Bluetooth component registers the specific loggers it needs, and all unused loggers are automatically disabled during compilation. This includes loggers for Classic Bluetooth features (like RFCOMM, A2DP, HID) that are not used by ESPHome’s BLE implementation.
-
connection_timeout (Optional, Time): The maximum time to wait for a BLE connection to be established. Defaults to
20s.
- Range: 10 to 180 seconds
- This timeout should align with the timeout used by your BLE client software to prevent connection slot waste
NOTE
The
connection_timeout option is particularly important when using ESPHome as a Bluetooth proxy. The default of 20 seconds matches the timeout used by aioesphomeapi and bleak-retry-connector. If a connection attempt times out on the client side but ESP-IDF continues trying to connect, the connection slot remains occupied and unavailable for new connections. Setting this to match your client timeout ensures connection slots are freed immediately when a connection fails.
- advertising (Optional, boolean): Manually enable BLE advertising support. This is automatically enabled when using Esp32 Ble Server or Esp32 Ble Beacon. Only set this to
trueif you need advertising functionality without those components. Defaults to
false.
NOTE
The
advertising option is an advanced feature that manually enables BLE advertising compilation. In most cases, you don’t need to set this as advertising is automatically enabled when using components that require it (like
esp32_ble_server or
esp32_ble_beacon ). This option is primarily useful for custom components or special use cases where you need advertising functionality without the standard server or beacon components.
-
advertising_cycle_time (Optional, Time): The time interval for cycling through multiple advertisements. Only applicable when advertising is enabled. Defaults to
10s.
-
max_connections (Optional, integer): The maximum number of simultaneous BLE connections (client + server combined). Defaults to
3.
- Range: 1 to 9
- Each connection slot consumes approximately 1KB of RAM
- This limit is shared between Esp32 Ble Tracker (BLE client), Bluetooth Proxy, and Esp32 Ble Server (BLE server)
- Total BLE instances (ADV/SCAN + connections) is limited to 10 on ESP32-C3/S3
- It is recommended not to exceed
5connection slots to avoid memory issues
NOTE
The
max_connections option sets both
CONFIG_BT_ACL_CONNECTIONS (total instances including ADV/SCAN) and
CONFIG_BTDM_CTRL_BLE_MAX_CONN (connection slots only) in ESP-IDF. This configuration was previously located in
esp32_ble_tracker but has been moved here as it applies to all BLE functionality (client and server). For backward compatibility, setting it in
esp32_ble_tracker will still work but will show a deprecation warning.
-
max_notifications (Optional, integer): The maximum number of BLE characteristics that can have notifications enabled across all connections. Defaults to
12.
- Range: 1 to 64
- This is a global limit shared across all BLE connections
- Increase if you see
ESP_GATT_NO_RESOURCES(status=128) errors when enabling notifications
NOTE
The
max_notifications option controls the
CONFIG_BT_GATTC_NOTIF_REG_MAX ESP-IDF setting. This limit is per GATT client interface, not per connection. If you’re using ESPHome as a Bluetooth proxy with multiple devices that have many characteristics requiring notifications, you may need to increase this value. The error
status=128 in logs indicates you’ve hit this limit.
-
max_key_size (Optional, integer): Maximum encryption key size to support. Must be between
7and
16. Leave unspecified to use the ESP32 default unless your device needs special handling.
-
min_key_size (Optional, integer): Minimum encryption key size requirement from peer. Must be between
7and
16. Leave unspecified to use the ESP32 default unless your device needs special handling.
-
auth_req_mode (Optional, enum): The authentication request mode. Defaults to the ESP-IDF default. Leave unspecified unless your device needs special handling.
no_bond- No bonding
bond- Bonding
mitm- MITM only
bond_mitm- Bonding with MITM
sc_only- Secure connections only
sc_bond- Secure connections with bonding
sc_mitm- Secure connections with MITM
sc_mitm_bond- Secure connections with MITM and bonding
See ESP32 SDK Documentation for details on these modes.
-
-
use_psram (Optional, boolean): Requests that the Bluetooth stack allocate its memory buffers from PSRAM instead of internal RAM, freeing approximately 40 kB for other uses. Defaults to
false. Requires PSRAM to be configured.
Section titled “ble.disable Action”
ble.disable Action
This action turns off the BLE interface on demand.
NOTE
The configuration option
enable_on_boot can be set to
false if you do not want BLE to be enabled on boot.
Section titled “ble.enable Action”
ble.enable Action
This action turns on the BLE interface on demand.
NOTE
The configuration option
enable_on_boot can be set to
false if you do not want BLE to be enabled on boot.
Section titled “ble.enabled Condition”
ble.enabled Condition
This Condition checks if BLE is currently enabled or not.
The lambda equivalent for this is
id(ble_id).is_active().