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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

XPT2046 Touch Screen Controller (Updated version)

The xpt2046 touchscreen platform allows using the resistive touch screen controllers based on the XPT2046 chip (datasheet, AZ-Delivery) with ESPHome. Many cheap LCD displays contain this controller. The SPI is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

XPT2046 Touch Screen Controller 
# Example configuration entry
touchscreen:
  platform: xpt2046
  id: my_touchscreen
  cs_pin: GPIOXX
  interrupt_pin: GPIOXX
  update_interval: 50ms
  threshold: 400
  transform:
    mirror_x: true
  calibration:
    x_min: 280
    x_max: 3860
    y_min: 340
    y_max: 3860

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

The configuration is made up of two parts: The touch screen component, and optional individual binary sensors.

Base Configuration:

  • id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor.

  • cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip select pin. Often marked T_CS on the board.

  • interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin. Often marked T_IRQ on the board. If not specified the component will use polling via SPI. This key is renamed from irq_pin

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. If interrupt_pin is specified the touch will be detected nearly instantaneously and this setting will be used only for the release detection. Defaults to 50ms.

  • threshold (Optional, int): The value to detect the touch or release. Defaults to 400.

  • calibration (Required): The XPT2046 is a resistive touch screen and it will require calibration on a per-device basis.

    • x_min (Required, int): The raw value corresponding to the left

      (or top if swap_xy is specified) edge of the touchscreen. See Calibration for the process to calibrate the touchscreen.

    • x_max (Required, int): The raw value corresponding to the right

      (or bottom if swap_xy is specified) edge of the touchscreen.

    • y_min (Required, int): The raw value corresponding to the top

      (or left if swap_xy is specified) edge of the touchscreen.

    • y_max (Required, int): The raw value corresponding to the bottom

      (or right if swap_xy is specified) edge of the touchscreen.

  • All other options from Base Touchscreen Configuration.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”