XPT2046 Touch Screen Controller (Updated version)
The
xpt2046 touchscreen platform allows using the resistive touch screen controllers
based on the XPT2046 chip
(datasheet,
AZ-Delivery) with ESPHome. Many cheap LCD displays
contain this controller.
The SPI is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
The configuration is made up of two parts: The touch screen component, and optional individual binary sensors.
Base Configuration:
-
id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor.
-
cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip select pin. Often marked
T_CSon the board.
-
interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin. Often marked
T_IRQon the board. If not specified the component will use polling via SPI. This key is renamed from irq_pin
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. If
interrupt_pinis specified the touch will be detected nearly instantaneously and this setting will be used only for the release detection. Defaults to
50ms.
-
threshold (Optional, int): The value to detect the touch or release. Defaults to
400.
-
calibration (Required): The XPT2046 is a resistive touch screen and it will require calibration on a per-device basis.
-
x_min (Required, int): The raw value corresponding to the left
(or top if
swap_xyis specified) edge of the touchscreen. See Calibration for the process to calibrate the touchscreen.
-
x_max (Required, int): The raw value corresponding to the right
(or bottom if
swap_xyis specified) edge of the touchscreen.
-
y_min (Required, int): The raw value corresponding to the top
(or left if
swap_xyis specified) edge of the touchscreen.
-
y_max (Required, int): The raw value corresponding to the bottom
(or right if
swap_xyis specified) edge of the touchscreen.
-
-
All other options from Base Touchscreen Configuration.