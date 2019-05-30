XPT2046 Touch Screen Controller (Updated version)

The xpt2046 touchscreen platform allows using the resistive touch screen controllers based on the XPT2046 chip (datasheet, AZ-Delivery) with ESPHome. Many cheap LCD displays contain this controller. The SPI is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

XPT2046 Touch Screen Controller

# Example configuration entry touchscreen : platform : xpt2046 id : my_touchscreen cs_pin : GPIOXX interrupt_pin : GPIOXX update_interval : 50ms threshold : 400 transform : mirror_x : true calibration : x_min : 280 x_max : 3860 y_min : 340 y_max : 3860

The configuration is made up of two parts: The touch screen component, and optional individual binary sensors.

Base Configuration: