QR Code Component

Use this component to generate a QR-code containing a string on the device, which can then be drawn on compatible displays.

qr_code : - id : homepage_qr value : esphome.io

id ( Required , ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the QR-code later in your display code.

value ( Required , string): The string which you want to encode in the QR-code.

ecc (Optional, string): The error correction code level you want to use. Defaults to LOW . You can use one of the following values: LOW : The QR Code can tolerate about 7% erroneous codewords MEDIUM : The QR Code can tolerate about 15% erroneous codewords QUARTILE : The QR Code can tolerate about 25% erroneous codewords HIGH : The QR Code can tolerate about 30% erroneous codewords



To draw the QR-code, call the it.qr_code function from your render lambda: