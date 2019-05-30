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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

QR Code Component

Use this component to generate a QR-code containing a string on the device, which can then be drawn on compatible displays.

qr_code:
  - id: homepage_qr
    value: esphome.io

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Required, ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the QR-code later in your display code.

  • value (Required, string): The string which you want to encode in the QR-code.

  • ecc (Optional, string): The error correction code level you want to use. Defaults to LOW. You can use one of the following values:

    • LOW : The QR Code can tolerate about 7% erroneous codewords
    • MEDIUM : The QR Code can tolerate about 15% erroneous codewords
    • QUARTILE : The QR Code can tolerate about 25% erroneous codewords
    • HIGH : The QR Code can tolerate about 30% erroneous codewords

To draw the QR-code, call the it.qr_code function from your render lambda:

display:
  - platform: ...
    # ...
    pages:
      - id: page1
        lambda: |-
          // Draw the QR-code at position [x=50,y=0] with white color and a 2x scale
          it.qr_code(50, 0, id(homepage_qr), Color(255,255,255), 2);


          // Draw the QR-code in the center of the screen with white color and a 2x scale
          auto size = id(homepage_qr).get_size() * 2; // Multiply by scale
          auto x = (it.get_width() / 2) - (size / 2);
          auto y = (it.get_height() / 2) - (size / 2);
          it.qr_code(x, y, id(homepage_qr), Color(255,255,255), 2);