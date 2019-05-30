QR Code Component
Use this component to generate a QR-code containing a string on the device, which can then be drawn on compatible displays.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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id (Required, ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the QR-code later in your display code.
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value (Required, string): The string which you want to encode in the QR-code.
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ecc (Optional, string): The error correction code level you want to use. Defaults to
LOW. You can use one of the following values:
LOW: The QR Code can tolerate about 7% erroneous codewords
MEDIUM: The QR Code can tolerate about 15% erroneous codewords
QUARTILE: The QR Code can tolerate about 25% erroneous codewords
HIGH: The QR Code can tolerate about 30% erroneous codewords
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To draw the QR-code, call the
it.qr_code function from your render lambda: