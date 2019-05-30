Quad SPI Displays
ModelsSection titled “Models”
This display driver supports AMOLED and LCD displays with quad SPI interfaces, using the MIPI DBI interface.
WARNING
This component has been made redundant since this class of displays is now supported by the Mipi Spi This component will be removed in a future release.
This driver has been tested with the following displays:
- Lilygo T4-S3
- Lilygo T-Display S3 AMOLED
- JC4832W535 board
- JC3636W518 board
This component requires an ESP32 and the use of ESP-IDF. PSRAM is a requirement due to the size of the display buffer. A quad SPI bus interface must be configured.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
model (Required): One of
CUSTOM
RM67162
RM690B0
JC4832W535
JC3636W518
AXS15231
-
-
init_sequence (Optional, A list of byte arrays): Specifies the init sequence for the display. This is required when using the
CUSTOMmodel - but may be empty. If specified for other models this data will be sent after the pre-configured sequence.
-
cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip select pin.
-
reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.
-
enable_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The display enable pin.
-
brightness (Optional, int): A brightness value in the range 0-255
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to
5s.
-
auto_clear_enabled (Optional, boolean): Whether to automatically clear the display data before each lambda call, or to keep the existing display content (must overwrite explicitly, e.g., only on data change). Defaults to
trueif a lambda or pages are configured, false otherwise.
-
pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
color_order (Optional): Should be one of
rgb(default) or
bgr.
-
dimensions (Required): Dimensions of the screen, specified either as width x height (e.g
320x240) or with separate config keys.
- height (Required, int): Specifies height of display in pixels.
- width (Required, int): Specifies width of display.
- offset_width (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the x-direction of the display, typically used when a display is smaller than the maximum supported by the driver chip. Default is 0
- offset_height (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the y-direction of the display. Default is 0.
-
rotation (Optional): Rotate the display presentation in software. Choose one of
0°,
90°,
180°, or
270°.
-
transform (Optional): Transform the display presentation using hardware. All defaults are
false. This option cannot be used with
rotation.
- swap_xy (Optional, boolean): If true, exchange the x and y axes. Not available for some chips
- mirror_x (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the x axis.
- mirror_y (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the y axis.
-
data_rate (Optional, int): Set the data rate of the SPI interface to the display. One of
80MHz,
40MHz,
20MHz,
10MHz(default),
5MHz,
2MHzor
1MHz.
-
spi_mode (Optional): Set the mode for the SPI interface to the display. Default is
MODE0.
-
invert_colors (Optional, boolean): With this boolean option you can invert the display colors.
-
draw_from_origin (Optional, boolean): When set, all partial display updates will start at the origin (0,0). Defaults to false.
-
draw_rounding (Optional, int): Caters for display chips that require partial drawing to be aligned to certain boundaries. Default is 2, must be a power of 2.
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.
Example configurationsSection titled “Example configurations”
Lilygo T4-S3Section titled “Lilygo T4-S3”
Lilygo T-Display S3 AMOLEDSection titled “Lilygo T-Display S3 AMOLED”
JC4832W535 3.5” LCD BoardSection titled “JC4832W535 3.5” LCD Board”
This rotates the display into landscape mode using software rotation.