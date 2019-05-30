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Quad SPI Displays

Models

Section titled “Models”

This display driver supports AMOLED and LCD displays with quad SPI interfaces, using the MIPI DBI interface.

WARNING

This component has been made redundant since this class of displays is now supported by the Mipi Spi This component will be removed in a future release.

This driver has been tested with the following displays:

  • Lilygo T4-S3
  • Lilygo T-Display S3 AMOLED
  • JC4832W535 board
  • JC3636W518 board

Usage

Section titled “Usage”

This component requires an ESP32 and the use of ESP-IDF. PSRAM is a requirement due to the size of the display buffer. A quad SPI bus interface must be configured.

Lilygo T4-S3
Lilygo T-Display S3 AMOLED 
# Example configuration entry


display:
  - platform: qspi_dbi
    model: RM690B0
    data_rate: 80MHz
    dimensions:
      width: 450
      height: 600
      offset_width: 16
    brightness: 255
    cs_pin: GPIOXX
    reset_pin: GPIOXX
    enable_pin: GPIOXX

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • model (Required): One of

    • CUSTOM
    • RM67162
    • RM690B0
    • JC4832W535
    • JC3636W518
    • AXS15231

  • init_sequence (Optional, A list of byte arrays): Specifies the init sequence for the display. This is required when using the CUSTOM model - but may be empty. If specified for other models this data will be sent after the pre-configured sequence.

  • cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip select pin.

  • reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.

  • enable_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The display enable pin.

  • brightness (Optional, int): A brightness value in the range 0-255

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 5s.

  • auto_clear_enabled (Optional, boolean): Whether to automatically clear the display data before each lambda call, or to keep the existing display content (must overwrite explicitly, e.g., only on data change). Defaults to true if a lambda or pages are configured, false otherwise.

  • pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

  • color_order (Optional): Should be one of rgb (default) or bgr.

  • dimensions (Required): Dimensions of the screen, specified either as width x height (e.g 320x240 ) or with separate config keys.

    • height (Required, int): Specifies height of display in pixels.
    • width (Required, int): Specifies width of display.
    • offset_width (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the x-direction of the display, typically used when a display is smaller than the maximum supported by the driver chip. Default is 0
    • offset_height (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the y-direction of the display. Default is 0.

  • rotation (Optional): Rotate the display presentation in software. Choose one of , 90°, 180°, or 270°.

  • transform (Optional): Transform the display presentation using hardware. All defaults are false. This option cannot be used with rotation.

    • swap_xy (Optional, boolean): If true, exchange the x and y axes. Not available for some chips
    • mirror_x (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the x axis.
    • mirror_y (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the y axis.

  • data_rate (Optional, int): Set the data rate of the SPI interface to the display. One of 80MHz, 40MHz, 20MHz, 10MHz (default), 5MHz, 2MHz or 1MHz.

  • spi_mode (Optional): Set the mode for the SPI interface to the display. Default is MODE0.

  • invert_colors (Optional, boolean): With this boolean option you can invert the display colors.

  • draw_from_origin (Optional, boolean): When set, all partial display updates will start at the origin (0,0). Defaults to false.

  • draw_rounding (Optional, int): Caters for display chips that require partial drawing to be aligned to certain boundaries. Default is 2, must be a power of 2.

  • lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

Example configurations

Section titled “Example configurations”

Lilygo T4-S3

Section titled “Lilygo T4-S3”
spi:
  id: quad_spi
  type: quad
  clk_pin: 15
  data_pins: [14, 10, 16, 12]


i2c:
  sda: 6
  scl: 7


touchscreen:
  - platform: cst226
    id: my_touchscreen
    interrupt_pin: 8
    reset_pin: 17


display:
  - platform: qspi_dbi
    model: RM690B0
    data_rate: 80MHz
    spi_mode: mode0
    dimensions:
      width: 450
      height: 600
      offset_width: 16
    color_order: rgb
    invert_colors: false
    brightness: 255
    cs_pin: 11
    reset_pin: 13
    enable_pin: 9


psram:
  mode: octal
  speed: 80MHz

Lilygo T-Display S3 AMOLED

Section titled “Lilygo T-Display S3 AMOLED”
spi:
  id: quad_spi
  type: quad
  clk_pin: 47
  data_pins:
    - 18
    - 7
    - 48
    - 5


i2c:
  sda: 3
  scl: 2


touchscreen:
  - platform: cst816
    id: my_touchscreen
    interrupt_pin:
      number: 21


display:
  - platform: qspi_dbi
    model: RM67162
    id: main_lcd
    dimensions:
      height: 240
      width: 536
    transform:
      mirror_x: true
      swap_xy: true
    color_order: rgb
    brightness: 255
    cs_pin: 6
    reset_pin: 17
    enable_pin: 38

JC4832W535 3.5” LCD Board

Section titled “JC4832W535 3.5” LCD Board”

This rotates the display into landscape mode using software rotation.

psram:
  mode: octal
  speed: 80MHz


spi:
  id: display_qspi
  type: quad
  clk_pin: 47
  data_pins: [21,48,40,39]


power_supply:
  id: backlight_id
  pin: 1
  enable_on_boot: true


display:
  - platform: qspi_dbi
    model: JC4832W535
    data_rate: 40MHz
    rotation: 270
    dimensions:
      height: 480
      width: 320
    cs_pin:
      number: 45
      ignore_strapping_warning: true
    show_test_card: true


i2c:
  sda: 4
  scl: 8


touchscreen:
  platform: axs15231
  transform:
    swap_xy: true
    mirror_y: true

See Also

Section titled “See Also”