Quad SPI Displays

This display driver supports AMOLED and LCD displays with quad SPI interfaces, using the MIPI DBI interface.

WARNING This component has been made redundant since this class of displays is now supported by the Mipi Spi This component will be removed in a future release.

This driver has been tested with the following displays:

Lilygo T4-S3

Lilygo T-Display S3 AMOLED

JC4832W535 board

JC3636W518 board

This component requires an ESP32 and the use of ESP-IDF. PSRAM is a requirement due to the size of the display buffer. A quad SPI bus interface must be configured.

Lilygo T4-S3

Lilygo T-Display S3 AMOLED

# Example configuration entry display : - platform : qspi_dbi model : RM690B0 data_rate : 80MHz dimensions : width : 450 height : 600 offset_width : 16 brightness : 255 cs_pin : GPIOXX reset_pin : GPIOXX enable_pin : GPIOXX

model ( Required ): One of CUSTOM RM67162 RM690B0 JC4832W535 JC3636W518 AXS15231

init_sequence (Optional, A list of byte arrays): Specifies the init sequence for the display. This is required when using the CUSTOM model - but may be empty. If specified for other models this data will be sent after the pre-configured sequence.

cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip select pin.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.

enable_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The display enable pin.

brightness (Optional, int): A brightness value in the range 0-255

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 5s .

auto_clear_enabled (Optional, boolean): Whether to automatically clear the display data before each lambda call, or to keep the existing display content (must overwrite explicitly, e.g., only on data change). Defaults to true if a lambda or pages are configured, false otherwise.

pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

color_order (Optional): Should be one of rgb (default) or bgr .

dimensions ( Required ): Dimensions of the screen, specified either as width x height (e.g 320x240 ) or with separate config keys. height ( Required , int): Specifies height of display in pixels. width ( Required , int): Specifies width of display. offset_width (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the x-direction of the display, typically used when a display is smaller than the maximum supported by the driver chip. Default is 0 offset_height (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the y-direction of the display. Default is 0.

rotation (Optional): Rotate the display presentation in software. Choose one of 0° , 90° , 180° , or 270° .

transform (Optional): Transform the display presentation using hardware. All defaults are false . This option cannot be used with rotation . swap_xy (Optional, boolean): If true, exchange the x and y axes. Not available for some chips mirror_x (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the x axis. mirror_y (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the y axis.

data_rate (Optional, int): Set the data rate of the SPI interface to the display. One of 80MHz , 40MHz , 20MHz , 10MHz (default), 5MHz , 2MHz or 1MHz .

spi_mode (Optional): Set the mode for the SPI interface to the display. Default is MODE0 .

invert_colors (Optional, boolean): With this boolean option you can invert the display colors.

draw_from_origin (Optional, boolean): When set, all partial display updates will start at the origin (0,0). Defaults to false.

draw_rounding (Optional, int): Caters for display chips that require partial drawing to be aligned to certain boundaries. Default is 2, must be a power of 2.

lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

spi : id : quad_spi type : quad clk_pin : 15 data_pins : [ 14 , 10 , 16 , 12 ] i2c : sda : 6 scl : 7 touchscreen : - platform : cst226 id : my_touchscreen interrupt_pin : 8 reset_pin : 17 display : - platform : qspi_dbi model : RM690B0 data_rate : 80MHz spi_mode : mode0 dimensions : width : 450 height : 600 offset_width : 16 color_order : rgb invert_colors : false brightness : 255 cs_pin : 11 reset_pin : 13 enable_pin : 9 psram : mode : octal speed : 80MHz

spi : id : quad_spi type : quad clk_pin : 47 data_pins : - 18 - 7 - 48 - 5 i2c : sda : 3 scl : 2 touchscreen : - platform : cst816 id : my_touchscreen interrupt_pin : number : 21 display : - platform : qspi_dbi model : RM67162 id : main_lcd dimensions : height : 240 width : 536 transform : mirror_x : true swap_xy : true color_order : rgb brightness : 255 cs_pin : 6 reset_pin : 17 enable_pin : 38

This rotates the display into landscape mode using software rotation.