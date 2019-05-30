The cap1188 sensor platform allows you to use your CAP1188 (datasheet, Adafruit) Capacitive Touch Sensor with ESPHome. The I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

CAP1188 Capacitive Touch Sensor. Image by Adafruit

# Example configuration entry cap1188 : id : cap1188_component address : 0x29 reset_pin : GPIOXX touch_threshold : 0x40 allow_multiple_touches : true binary_sensor : - platform : cap1188 id : touch_key0 channel : 0 name : " Touch Key 0 "

The configuration is made up of two parts: The central component, and individual Binary sensors per channel.

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x29 .

id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin): Set the pin that is used to reset the CAP1188 board on boot.

touch_threshold (Optional, int): The touch threshold for all channels. This defines the sensitivity for touch detection. 0x01 : Maximum sensitivity - Most sensitive to touch 0x20 : Default sensitivity 0x40 : Medium sensitivity (I used this sensitivity when being used through a 3mm sheet of plastic) 0x80 : Minimum sensitivity - Least sensitive to touch

allow_multiple_touches (Optional, boolean): Whether to allow multitouch. Defaults to off.

The cap1188 binary sensor allows you to use your CAP1188 with ESPHome. First, setup a Component/Hub and then use this binary sensor platform to create individual binary sensors for each touch sensor.

Configuration variables:

cap1188_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the CAP1188 defined above. Useful for multiple CAP1188’s on the I²C bus.

(Optional, ID): The ID of the CAP1188 defined above. Useful for multiple CAP1188’s on the I²C bus. channel ( Required , int): The channel number the CAP1188 the touchkey is connected to.

( , int): The channel number the CAP1188 the touchkey is connected to. All other options from Binary Sensor.