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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

CAP1188 Capacitive Touch Sensor

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”

The cap1188 sensor platform allows you to use your CAP1188 (datasheet, Adafruit) Capacitive Touch Sensor with ESPHome. The I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

CAP1188 Capacitive Touch Sensor. Image by Adafruit. 
# Example configuration entry
cap1188:
  id: cap1188_component
  address: 0x29
  reset_pin: GPIOXX
  touch_threshold: 0x40
  allow_multiple_touches: true


binary_sensor:
  - platform: cap1188
    id: touch_key0
    channel: 0
    name: "Touch Key 0"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

The configuration is made up of two parts: The central component, and individual Binary sensors per channel.

  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x29.

  • id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor.

  • reset_pin (Optional, Pin): Set the pin that is used to reset the CAP1188 board on boot.

  • touch_threshold (Optional, int): The touch threshold for all channels. This defines the sensitivity for touch detection.

    • 0x01 : Maximum sensitivity - Most sensitive to touch
    • 0x20 : Default sensitivity
    • 0x40 : Medium sensitivity (I used this sensitivity when being used through a 3mm sheet of plastic)
    • 0x80 : Minimum sensitivity - Least sensitive to touch

  • allow_multiple_touches (Optional, boolean): Whether to allow multitouch. Defaults to off.

Binary Sensor

Section titled “Binary Sensor”

The cap1188 binary sensor allows you to use your CAP1188 with ESPHome. First, setup a Component/Hub and then use this binary sensor platform to create individual binary sensors for each touch sensor.

Configuration variables:

  • cap1188_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the CAP1188 defined above. Useful for multiple CAP1188’s on the I²C bus.
  • channel (Required, int): The channel number the CAP1188 the touchkey is connected to.
  • All other options from Binary Sensor.

NOTE

SPI is not currently supported. I²C must be used at this time.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”