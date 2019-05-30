The AMS iAQ-Core sensor allows you to use your (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.

AMS iAQ-Core Indoor Air Quality Sensor.

The iAQ-Core sensor module is used to measure VOC levels and provide CO2 equivalent and TVOC equivalent predictions. The data is available via I²C bus.

To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : iaqcore address : 0x5A update_interval : 60s co2 : name : " iAQ Core CO2 Sensor " tvoc : name : " iAQ Core TVOC Sensor "