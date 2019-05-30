AMS iAQ-Core Indoor Air Quality Sensor
The AMS iAQ-Core sensor allows you to use your (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.
The iAQ-Core sensor module is used to measure VOC levels and provide CO2 equivalent and TVOC equivalent predictions. The data is available via I²C bus.
To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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i2c_id (Optional, ID): The id of the I²C Bus.
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address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x5A.
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update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
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co2 (Optional): The configuration for the CO2 sensor. All options from Sensor.
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tvoc (Optional): The configuration for the TVOC sensor. All options from Sensor.