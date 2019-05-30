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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

AMS iAQ-Core Indoor Air Quality Sensor

The AMS iAQ-Core sensor allows you to use your (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.

AMS iAQ-Core Indoor Air Quality Sensor.

The iAQ-Core sensor module is used to measure VOC levels and provide CO2 equivalent and TVOC equivalent predictions. The data is available via I²C bus.

To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: iaqcore
    address: 0x5A
    update_interval: 60s
    co2:
        name: "iAQ Core CO2 Sensor"
    tvoc:
        name: "iAQ Core TVOC Sensor"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • i2c_id (Optional, ID): The id of the I²C Bus.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x5A.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • co2 (Optional): The configuration for the CO2 sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • tvoc (Optional): The configuration for the TVOC sensor. All options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”