IR/RF Proxy
IMPORTANT
This component is EXPERIMENTAL. The API may change at any time without following the normal breaking changes policy. Use at your own risk. Once the API is considered stable, this warning will be removed.
ESPHome’s IR/RF proxy component works with Home Assistant to expand its remote control capabilities. This component provides a unified API-accessible interface for transmitting and receiving infrared and RF signals, acting as a bridge between Home Assistant (or other API clients) and ESPHome’s existing remote_receiver and remote_transmitter components. Note that at least one of these components is required in your device’s configuration if you wish to use the IR/RF proxy component.
The IR/RF proxy enables runtime signal transmission without recompiling and/or reinstalling (flashing) firmware, making it ideal for learning and replaying IR/RF commands, creating universal remote controls, and integrating with Home Assistant’s remote control features.
The IR/RF proxy provides two platform implementations:
- Infrared platform — creates an infrared entity for IR use cases
- Radio Frequency platform — creates a radio_frequency entity with RF-specific metadata such as carrier frequency range and modulation type
Infrared PlatformSection titled “Infrared Platform”
The infrared platform creates an infrared entity backed by a
remote_transmitter or
remote_receiver. Each instance must be configured as either a transmitter or receiver — not both.
Infrared Configuration VariablesSection titled “Infrared Configuration Variables”
-
remote_transmitter_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the remote_transmitter component to use for sending signals. Exactly one of
remote_transmitter_idor
remote_receiver_idmust be specified.
-
remote_receiver_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the remote_receiver component to use for receiving signals. Exactly one of
remote_transmitter_idor
remote_receiver_idmust be specified.
-
frequency (Optional, frequency): The operating frequency (for example,
433 MHz,
315 MHz,
900 MHz). Set to a non-zero value for RF hardware. Defaults to
0(infrared). This value is used to distinguish between IR and RF hardware types and is passed to Home Assistant, allowing it to identify integrations this IR/RF proxy instance can potentially support.
-
receiver_frequency (Optional, frequency): The demodulation frequency of the IR receiver hardware (for example,
38kHzfor a TSOP38238). This value has no effect on hardware — it is metadata reported to API clients (such as Home Assistant) so they can determine which IR protocols are compatible with the receiver. Only valid with
remote_receiver_id; a validation error will occur if used with
remote_transmitter_id. Omit if the demodulation frequency is unknown or not relevant.
All other configuration variables from infrared.
NOTE
When configuring a transmitter for infrared (
frequency: 0 or not set), ensure the linked
remote_transmitter has
carrier_duty_percent set to an appropriate value, typically 30-50%. This is required for proper infrared
transmission. If
carrier_duty_percent is set to 0% or 100% and
frequency is not set or is set to zero, a
validation error will occur.
Radio Frequency PlatformSection titled “Radio Frequency Platform”
The radio frequency platform creates a radio_frequency entity backed by a
remote_transmitter or
remote_receiver. Each instance must be configured as either a transmitter or receiver —
create separate instances if you need both.
Radio Frequency Configuration VariablesSection titled “Radio Frequency Configuration Variables”
-
remote_transmitter_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the remote_transmitter component to use for sending signals. Exactly one of
remote_transmitter_idor
remote_receiver_idmust be specified.
-
remote_receiver_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the remote_receiver component to use for receiving signals. Exactly one of
remote_transmitter_idor
remote_receiver_idmust be specified.
-
frequency (Optional, frequency): The carrier frequency of the RF hardware (for example,
433.92MHz,
315MHz,
868MHz). This is metadata reported to API clients — it does not tune the hardware. If the hardware operates at a fixed frequency, set this to declare it. When set, both
frequency_minand
frequency_maxtraits are populated with this value.
All other configuration variables from radio_frequency.
NOTE
When configuring a transmitter for RF, the linked
remote_transmitter must have
carrier_duty_percent set to
100%. RF hardware handles its own modulation; applying a carrier duty cycle would corrupt the signal. A validation
error will occur if
carrier_duty_percent is set to any other value.
Using a CC1101 (or other RF front-end)Section titled “Using a CC1101 (or other RF front-end)”
To use a programmable RF chip like the CC1101 with the radio frequency platform, wire its
state-control actions to
remote_transmitter’s
on_transmit /
on_complete triggers. The example below shows
the recommended dual-pin configuration (CC1101 GDO0 →
remote_transmitter, CC1101 GDO2 →
remote_receiver).
For single-pin variants or for more detail, see the
CC1101 docs (open-drain on ESP32,
auto-switching on ESP8266) — the pin configuration changes, but the trigger wiring shown here is the same.
The triggers used above:
on_transmiton
remote_transmitter— fires before each transmission. Call
cc1101.begin_txhere to put the chip into TX state.
on_completeon
remote_transmitter— fires after a transmission finishes. Call
cc1101.begin_rxhere to return the chip to RX state (idle listening).
on_controlon the
radio_frequencyentity — fires when a transmit request arrives, before the underlying transmission begins. The call object (
x) exposes
get_frequency(),
get_modulation(), and
get_repeat_count()— use this trigger for per-call adjustments such as retuning the chip to the requested carrier frequency.
The same wiring pattern applies to other RF front-ends (SX127x, custom external components) — substitute
the chip’s equivalent state-change actions for
cc1101.begin_tx /
cc1101.begin_rx.
How It WorksSection titled “How It Works”
The IR/RF proxy component creates API-accessible entities that can be controlled from Home Assistant or other API clients. Each instance can be configured as either a transmitter or receiver by specifying the appropriate hardware component ID.
Transmitting SignalsSection titled “Transmitting Signals”
Both platforms transmit signals using raw timings, which provides full remote control over the exact waveform sent
to the hardware. When configured with a
remote_transmitter_id, the component can transmit IR/RF signals by accepting
an array of microsecond timing values
representing alternating mark (LED on) and space (LED off) periods.
Transmission parameters:
- Raw timings array: Alternating mark/space durations in microseconds (just as the remote_transmitter.transmit_raw action uses)
- Carrier frequency (infrared platform): Optional carrier frequency in Hz (0 = no carrier modulation)
- Repeat count: Number of times to transmit the signal (defaults to 1)
For the radio frequency platform, carrier frequency is always set to 0 (no IR carrier modulation) since dedicated RF hardware handles modulation at the physical layer.
The raw timings format allows for maximum flexibility and can support more or less any protocol, whether implemented in ESPHome or not. Home Assistant integrations can encode protocol-specific commands into raw timings and transmit them through the IR/RF proxy component.
Receiving SignalsSection titled “Receiving Signals”
When configured with a
remote_receiver_id, the IR/RF proxy captures raw timings and sends them to API clients for
decoding or analysis. This enables:
- Learning IR/RF commands from existing remotes
- Analyzing unknown protocols
- Creating universal remote controls
Both platforms share the same receive event stream — received signals include the entity key so API clients can identify which specific entity (infrared or radio frequency) produced the event.
Reception is non-blocking, allowing other listeners to also process signals simultaneously.
Hardware SupportSection titled “Hardware Support”
The IR/RF proxy can work with both infrared and RF hardware:
- Infrared (
infraredplatform): Do not set
frequency(or set
frequency: 0, which is the default) and use standard IR LEDs/receivers. For receivers, you can set
receiver_frequencyto declare the demodulation frequency of the hardware (for example,
38kHzfor a TSOP38238).
- RF (
radio_frequencyplatform): Use the radio frequency platform for RF configurations. Set
frequencyto match your RF hardware (for example,
433.92MHz). The radio frequency platform reports RF-specific metadata (supported modulations, frequency range) to API clients.
You can create separate instances for different purposes:
- Transmit-only (specify only
remote_transmitter_id)
- Receive-only (specify only
remote_receiver_id)
- Multiple instances of any of the above for different hardware or frequencies. For example, a single ESPHome device could have multiple transmitter LEDs, each in a different room/cabinet.