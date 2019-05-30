ESPHome has a wonderful and active community that loves creating and sharing projects. You can apply for your project to get the Made for ESPHome stamp of approval. This ensures that your project is powered by ESPHome and guarantees a minimum level of customizability to users.

There are a number of requirements your project must meet. These may vary based on its design. They are:

For projects which utilize Wi-Fi Section titled “For projects which utilize Wi-Fi”

Wi-Fi is quite common but requires configuration of the SSID and passphrase. As such, for easy end-user provisioning, your configuration must include:

esp32_improv as described in Esp32 Improv

as described in Esp32 Improv improv_serial as described in Improv Serial, if a USB connection is available (recommended)

Note that these are not required for projects that only provide a physical/wired Ethernet port for connectivity.

For all projects Section titled “For all projects”

Your project is powered by ESPHome (runs ESPHome as its firmware)

Your project is powered by an ESP32 or supported ESP32 variant such as the S2, S3, C3, etc.

Your ESPHome configuration is open source, available for end users to modify/update

Users should be able to apply updates if your project sells ready-made devices

All components/platforms used must have an id specified so users can easily refer to, Extend and/or Remove configuration variables should they choose to “take control”

Your project supports adoption via the dashboard_import feature of ESPHome (see Sharing). In particular: There are no references to secrets or passwords Network configuration must assume defaults (no static IPs or DNS configured) The configuration must be valid, compile and run successfully without any user changes after adopting it. Use of remote packages in the YAML is permitted only if the above criteria are met.

Your product name cannot contain “ESPHome” except in the case of ending with “for ESPHome”

When your project meets the requirements Section titled “When your project meets the requirements”

Create a new pull request in our esphome-devices repository to add your device on the devices website. We will review and merge this PR upon confirming that your project meets all of the requirements listed above.

Apply for permission to carry the logo by emailing esphome@openhomefoundation.org — include a link to the PR you’ve created (as above) so we can associate your application with your PR and device(s).

We will review your application and reply to your email. We may request changes to your project if we find it does not quite meet one or more of the requirements above. If we find everything is in order, we will approve your project.

After your project is approved, you may use these logos on your product and/or its packaging.

Made with ESPHome black on white (svg, png)

Made with ESPHome white on black (svg, png)

Made with ESPHome black on transparent (svg, png)