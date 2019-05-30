Thermostat Climate Controller

The thermostat climate platform allows you to control a climate control system in much the same manner as a physical thermostat. Its operation is similar to the Bang-Bang controller; a sensor measures a value (the air temperature) and the controller will try to keep this value within a range defined by the set point(s). To do this, the controller can activate devices like a heating unit and/or a cooling unit to change the value observed by the sensor. When configured for both heating and cooling, it is essentially two Bang-Bang controllers in one; it differs, however, in that interaction with the thermostat component is nearly identical to that of a real thermostat.

This component can operate in one of two ways:

Single-point : A single threshold (set point) is defined; cooling may be activated when the observed temperature exceeds the set point or heating may be activated when the observed temperature drops below the set point; that is, the controller can only raise the temperature or lower the temperature. It cannot do both in this mode.

Dual-point: Two thresholds (set points) are defined; cooling is activated when the observed temperature exceeds the upper set point while heating is activated when the observed temperature drops below the lower set point; in other words, the controller is able to both raise and lower the temperature as required.

This component/controller automatically determines which mode it should operate in based on what actions are configured — more on this in a moment. Two parameters define the set points; they are target_temperature_low and target_temperature_high . In single-point mode, however, only one is used. The set point(s) may be adjusted through the front-end user interface. The screenshot below illustrates a thermostat controller in dual-point mode, where two set points are available.

Dual-setpoint climate UI

This component works by triggering a number of actions as required to keep the observed temperature above/below/within the target range as defined by the set point(s). In general, when the observed temperature drops below target_temperature_low the controller will trigger the heat_action to activate heating. When the observed temperature exceeds target_temperature_high the controller will trigger the cool_action or the fan_only_action (as determined by the climate mode) to activate cooling. When the temperature has reached a point within the desired range, the controller will trigger the idle_action to stop heating/cooling. Please see the next section for more detail.

A number of fan control modes are built into the climate/thermostat interface in Home Assistant; this component may also be configured to trigger actions based on the entire range (at the time this document was written) of fan modes that Home Assistant offers.

# Example dual-point configuration entry climate : - platform : thermostat name : " Thermostat Climate Controller " sensor : my_temperature_sensor min_cooling_off_time : 300s min_cooling_run_time : 300s min_heating_off_time : 300s min_heating_run_time : 300s min_idle_time : 30s cool_action : - switch.turn_on : air_cond heat_action : - switch.turn_on : heater idle_action : - switch.turn_off : air_cond - switch.turn_off : heater default_preset : Home preset : - name : Home default_target_temperature_low : 20 °C default_target_temperature_high : 22 °C

# Example single-point configuration entry (for heating only) climate : - platform : thermostat name : " Thermostat Climate Controller " sensor : my_temperature_sensor min_heating_off_time : 300s min_heating_run_time : 300s min_idle_time : 30s heat_action : - switch.turn_on : heater idle_action : - switch.turn_off : heater default_preset : Home preset : - name : Home default_target_temperature_low : 20 °C

# Example single-point configuration entry (for cooling only) climate : - platform : thermostat name : " Thermostat Climate Controller " sensor : my_temperature_sensor min_cooling_off_time : 300s min_cooling_run_time : 300s min_idle_time : 30s cool_action : - switch.turn_on : air_cond idle_action : - switch.turn_off : air_cond default_preset : Home preset : - name : Home default_target_temperature_high : 22 °C

Controller Behavior and Hysteresis Section titled “Controller Behavior and Hysteresis”

In addition to the set points, hysteresis values determine how far the temperature may vary from the set point value(s) before an action (cooling, heating, etc.) is triggered. They each default to 0.5 °C. They are:

cool_deadband : The minimum temperature differential (temperature above the set point) before engaging cooling

: The minimum temperature differential (temperature above the set point) before cooling cool_overrun : The minimum temperature differential (cooling beyond the set point) before disengaging cooling

: The minimum temperature differential (cooling beyond the set point) before cooling heat_deadband : The minimum temperature differential (temperature below the set point) before engaging heat

: The minimum temperature differential (temperature below the set point) before heat heat_overrun : The minimum temperature differential (heating beyond the set point) before disengaging heat

A question that often surfaces about this component is, “What is the expected behavior?” Let’s quickly discuss exactly when the configured actions are called by the controller.

Consider the low set point (the one that typically activates heating) for a moment, and assume it is set to a common room temperature of 22 °C. Let’s assume heat_deadband is set to 0.4 °C while heat_overrun is set to 0.6 °C. In this case, the controller will allow the temperature to drop as low as the set point’s value (22 °C) minus the heat_deadband value (0.4 °C), or 21.6 °C, before calling heat_action to activate heating.

After heating has been activated, it will remain active until the observed temperature reaches the set point (22 °C) plus the heat_overrun value (0.6 °C), or 22.6 °C. Once this temperature is reached, idle_action will be called to deactivate heating.

The same behavior applies to the high set point, although the behavior is reversed in a sense; given an upper set point of 23 °C, cool_deadband set to 0.3 °C and cool_overrun set to 0.7 °C, cool_action would be called at 23.3 °C and idle_action would not be called until the temperature is reduced to 22.3 °C.

Before we get into more configuration detail, let’s take a step back and talk about the word “action”; we need to carefully consider the context of the word in the upcoming section, as it has a double meaning and will otherwise lead to some ambiguity.

ESPHome Action : A task the ESPHome application performs as requested, such as turning on a switch. See Action.

Climate Action : What the climate device is actively doing

Climate Mode: What the climate device should (or should not) do

We’ll call out which definition “action” we are referring to as we describe them below — read carefully!

With respect to climate control, it is important to understand the subtle difference between the terms “action” and “mode” as they are not the same thing:

Examples:

Heat Mode : The climate device may heat but may not cool.

: The climate device may heat but may cool. Heat Action: The climate device is actively distributing heated air into the dwelling.

Got all that? Great. Let’s take a closer look at some configuration.

The thermostat controller uses the sensor to determine whether it should heat or cool.

sensor ( Required , ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current temperature.

( , ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current temperature. humidity_sensor (Optional, ID): If specified, this sensor is used to measure the current humidity. This may be used for humidity control; see Humidity Control Actions.

Heating and Cooling Actions Section titled “Heating and Cooling Actions”

These are triggered when the climate control action is changed by the thermostat controller. Here, “action” takes on both meanings described above, as these are both climate actions and ESPHome actions. These should be used to activate heating, cooling, etc. devices.

idle_action ( Required , Action): The action to call when the climate device should enter its idle state (not cooling, not heating).

heat_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device should enter heating mode to increase the current temperature.

supplemental_heating_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device should activate supplemental heating to (more aggressively) increase the current temperature. This action is called repeatedly at an interval defined by max_heating_run_time (see below).

cool_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device should enter cooling mode to decrease the current temperature.

supplemental_cooling_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device should activate supplemental cooling to (more aggressively) decrease the current temperature. This action is called repeatedly at an interval defined by max_cooling_run_time (see below).

dry_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device should perform its drying (dehumidification) action. The thermostat controller does not trigger this action; it is invoked by dry_mode (see below).

fan_only_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device should activate its fan only (but does not heat or cool). When fan_only_cooling is set to false , the thermostat controller immediately triggers this action when set to fan_only_mode ; however, when fan_only_cooling is set to true , this action is called based on the upper target temperature (similar to cool_action above).

All other options from Climate.

At least one of cool_action , fan_only_action , heat_action , and dry_action must be specified.

If only one of cool_action , fan_only_action , heat_action , and dry_action is specified, the controller will configure itself to operate in single-point mode and, as such, Home Assistant will display the single-point climate user interface for the device.

Heating and Cooling Modes Section titled “Heating and Cooling Modes”

These are triggered when the climate control mode is changed. Note the absence of “action” in the parameter name here — these are still ESPHome actions, however they are not climate actions. Instead, they are climate modes. These actions are useful in that they could be used, for example, to toggle a group of LEDs on and/or off to provide a visual indication of the current climate mode.

heat_mode (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device is placed into heat mode (it may heat as required, but not cool).

cool_mode (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device is placed into cool mode (it may cool as required, but not heat).

dry_mode (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device is placed into dry mode (for dehumidification).

fan_only_mode (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device is placed into fan-only mode (it may not heat or cool, but will activate its fan either immediately or, when fan_only_cooling is true , as needed based on the upper target temperature value).

heat_cool_mode (Optional, Action or boolean): The action to call when the climate device is placed into “heat/cool” mode (it may both cool and heat as required). If no action is desired, may be set to true to enable the mode without a related automation. Note that both heat_action and cool_action (see above) must be defined to enable this mode.

auto_mode (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device is placed into “auto” mode (it may both cool and heat as required). This mode is different from heat_cool_mode (above) in that it takes control of the set points away from the user; it’s generally intended for exclusive use by automations.

off_mode (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device is placed into “off” mode (it is completely disabled).

The above actions are not to be used to activate cooling or heating devices! See the previous section for those.

Fan Mode Actions Section titled “Fan Mode Actions”

These are triggered when the climate control fan mode is changed. These are ESPHome actions. These should be used to control the fan only, if available.

fan_mode_auto_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should be set to “auto” mode (the fan is controlled by the climate control system as required).

fan_mode_on_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should run continuously.

fan_mode_off_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should never run.

fan_mode_low_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should run at its minimum speed.

fan_mode_medium_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should run at an intermediate speed.

fan_mode_high_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should run at its maximum speed.

fan_mode_middle_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should direct its airflow at an intermediate area.

fan_mode_focus_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should direct its airflow at a specific area.

fan_mode_diffuse_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should direct its airflow over a broad area.

fan_mode_quiet_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should run at quiet speed.

Swing Mode Actions Section titled “Swing Mode Actions”

These are triggered when the climate control swing mode is changed. These are ESPHome actions. These should be used to control the fan only, if available.

swing_off_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should remain in a stationary position.

swing_horizontal_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should oscillate in a horizontal direction.

swing_vertical_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should oscillate in a vertical direction.

swing_both_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should oscillate in horizontal and vertical directions.

Humidity Control Actions Section titled “Humidity Control Actions”

These are triggered when the humidity control action is changed by the thermostat controller. It can trigger actions to activate humidification or dehumidification.

humidity_control_dehumidify_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when dehumidification is required.

humidity_control_humidify_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when humidification is required.

humidity_control_off_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when (de)humidification should stop. This action is required when either of the above actions are configured.

set_point_minimum_differential (Optional, float): For dual-point/dual-function systems, the minimum required temperature difference between the heat and cool set points. Defaults to 0.5 °C.

supplemental_cooling_delta (Required with supplemental_cooling_action , float): When the temperature difference between the upper set point and the current temperature exceeds this value, supplemental_cooling_action will be called immediately.

supplemental_heating_delta (Required with supplemental_heating_action , float): When the temperature difference between the lower set point and the current temperature exceeds this value, supplemental_heating_action will be called immediately.

Presets allow you to define a combination of set points, climate, fan, and swing modes that can be recalled from the front end (Home Assistant) as a single operation for quick and easy access. This can simplify the user experience and automation.

preset : (Optional, list) name ( Required , string): Name of the preset. If this is one of the standard presets ( eco , away , boost , comfort , home , sleep , or activity ) it is considered a standard preset. Any other string will make the preset a custom preset. Standard and custom presets are functionally equivalent, the only difference is that when switching the mode via climate.control Action you will need to use the preset or custom_preset property as appropriate. The Home Assistant climate.set_preset_mode service treats them identically default_target_temperature_low (Optional, float): The default low target temperature when switching to this preset default_target_temperature_high (Optional, float): The default high target temperature when switching to this preset. mode (Optional, climate mode): The mode the thermostat should switch to when this preset is activated. If not specified, the thermostat’s mode will remain unchanged when the preset is activated. One of: heat_cool cool heat dry fan_only auto fan_mode (Optional, climate fan mode): The fan mode the thermostat should switch to when this preset is activated. If not specified, the thermostat’s fan mode will remain unchanged when the preset is activated. One of: on off auto low medium high middle focus diffuse quiet swing_mode (Optional, climate swing mode): The fan swing mode the thermostat should switch to when this preset is activated. If not specified, the thermostat’s fan swing mode will remain unchanged when the preset is activated. One of: off both horizontal vertical



# Example climate controller with presets climate : - platform : thermostat name : " Thermostat with Presets " preset : # Standard Preset - name : sleep default_target_temperature_low : 17 default_target_temperature_high : 26 fan_mode : LOW swing_mode : OFF # Custom preset - name : A custom preset default_target_temperature_low : 21 default_target_temperature_high : 23 fan_mode : HIGH mode : HEAT_COOL

preset_change: (Optional, Action): The action to call when the preset is changed. This will be called either when a user changes the mode through the Home Assistant UI or through a call to climate.control

# Example climate controller with preset and change action climate : - platform : thermostat name : " Thermostat with Presets Actions " preset : - name : sleep default_target_temperature_low : 17 default_target_temperature_high : 26 fan_mode : LOW swing_mode : OFF preset_change : - logger.log : Preset has been changed!

These configuration items determine default values the thermostat controller should use when it starts.

default_preset (Optional, string): The name of the preset to use by default. Must match a preset as per preset.

on_boot_restore_from : (Optional, on_boot_restore_from): Controls what the thermostat will do when it first boots. One of: memory (default): The thermostat will restore any settings from last time it was running. default_preset : The thermostat will always switch to the preset specified by default_preset



NOTE You can specify a default_preset and set on_boot_restore_from to memory . In this mode when the settings from last boot cannot be retrieved, for any reason, then the specified default_preset will be applied.

# This climate controller, on first boot, will switch to "My Startup Preset". Subsequent boots would # restore to whatever mode it was in prior to the reboot climate : - platform : thermostat name : " From Memory Thermostat " default_preset : My Startup Preset on_boot_restore_from : memory preset : - name : My Startup Preset default_target_temperature_low : 17 default_target_temperature_high : 26 fan_mode : OFF swing_mode : OFF mode : OFF # Custom preset - name : A custom preset default_target_temperature_low : 21 default_target_temperature_high : 23 fan_mode : HIGH mode : HEAT_COOL # This climate controller will always switch to "Every Start Preset" climate : - platform : thermostat name : " Default Preset Thermostat " default_preset : Every Start Preset on_boot_restore_from : default_preset preset : - name : Every Start Preset default_target_temperature_low : 17 default_target_temperature_high : 26 fan_mode : OFF swing_mode : OFF mode : OFF # Custom preset - name : A custom preset default_target_temperature_low : 21 default_target_temperature_high : 23 fan_mode : HIGH mode : HEAT_COOL

target_humidity_change_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the thermostat’s target humidity is changed.

target_temperature_change_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the thermostat’s target temperature(s) is/are changed.

startup_delay (Optional, boolean): If set to true , when ESPHome starts, min_cooling_off_time , min_fanning_off_time , and min_heating_off_time must elapse before each respective action may be invoked. This option provides a way to prevent damage to equipment (for example) disrupted by a power interruption. Defaults to false .

fan_only_action_uses_fan_mode_timer (Optional, boolean): If set to true , the fan_only_action will share the same delay timer used for all fan_mode actions. The minimum fan switching delay is then determined by min_fan_mode_switching_time (see below). This is useful when fan_only_action controls the same physical fan as the fan_mode actions, common in forced-air HVAC systems.

fan_only_cooling (Optional, boolean): If set to true , when in the fan_only_mode climate mode, the fan_only_action will only be called when the observed temperature exceeds the upper set point plus cool_deadband . When set to false (the default), fan_only_action is called immediately when fan_only_mode is activated, regardless of the current temperature or set points. Defaults to false .

fan_with_cooling (Optional, boolean): If set to true , fan_only_action will be called whenever cool_action is called. This is useful for forced-air systems where the fan typically runs with cooling. Defaults to false .

fan_with_heating (Optional, boolean): If set to true , fan_only_action will be called whenever heat_action is called. This is useful for forced-air systems where the fan typically runs with heating. Defaults to false .

max_cooling_run_time (Required with supplemental_cooling_action , Time): Duration after which supplemental_cooling_action will be called when cooling is active. Note that supplemental_cooling_action will be called repeatedly at an interval defined by this parameter, as well, enabling multiple stages of supplemental (auxiliary/emergency) cooling.

max_heating_run_time (Required with supplemental_heating_action , Time): Duration after which supplemental_heating_action will be called when heating is active. Note that supplemental_heating_action will be called repeatedly at an interval defined by this parameter, as well, enabling multiple stages of supplemental (auxiliary/emergency) heating.

min_cooling_off_time (Required with cool_action , Time): Minimum duration the cooling action must be disengaged before it may be engaged.

min_cooling_run_time (Required with cool_action , Time): Minimum duration the cooling action must be engaged before it may be disengaged.

min_fanning_off_time (Required with fan_only_action , Time): Minimum duration the fanning action must be disengaged before it may be engaged.

min_fanning_run_time (Required with fan_only_action , Time): Minimum duration the fanning action must be engaged before it may be disengaged.

min_heating_off_time (Required with heat_action , Time): Minimum duration the heating action must be disengaged before it may be engaged.

min_heating_run_time (Required with heat_action , Time): Minimum duration the heating action must be engaged before it may be disengaged.

min_idle_time ( Required , Time): Minimum duration the idle action must be active before calling another climate action.

min_fan_mode_switching_time (Required with any fan_mode action, Time): Minimum duration any given fan mode must be active before it may be changed.

Note that min_temperature and max_temperature from the base climate component are used to define the range of allowed temperature values in the thermostat component. See Climate.

cool_deadband (Optional, float): The minimum temperature differential (temperature above the set point) before calling the cooling action. Defaults to 0.5 °C.

cool_overrun (Optional, float): The minimum temperature differential (cooling beyond the set point) before calling the idle action. Defaults to 0.5 °C.

heat_deadband (Optional, float): The minimum temperature differential (temperature below the set point) before calling the heating action. Defaults to 0.5 °C.

heat_overrun (Optional, float): The minimum temperature differential (heating beyond the set point) before calling the idle action. Defaults to 0.5 °C.

humidity_hysteresis (Optional, float): The maximum humidity differential (above/below the set point) before calling the respective humidity control action. Defaults to 1%.

NOTE While this platform uses the term temperature everywhere, it can also be used to regulate other values. For example, controlling humidity is also possible with this platform.

min_temperature and max_temperature from the base climate component are used the define the range of adjustability and the defaults will probably not make sense for control of things like humidity. See Climate.

Please see the Bang-Bang component’s documentation for a detailed comparison of these two components.