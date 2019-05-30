Thermostat Climate Controller
The
thermostat climate platform allows you to control a climate control system in much the same manner as a
physical thermostat. Its operation is similar to the Bang-Bang controller; a sensor measures a value
(the air temperature) and the controller will try to keep this value within a range defined by the set point(s). To do this,
the controller can activate devices like a heating unit and/or a cooling unit to change the value observed by the sensor.
When configured for both heating and cooling, it is essentially two Bang-Bang controllers in one; it
differs, however, in that interaction with the thermostat component is nearly identical to that of a real thermostat.
This component can operate in one of two ways:
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Single-point: A single threshold (set point) is defined; cooling may be activated when the observed temperature exceeds the set point or heating may be activated when the observed temperature drops below the set point; that is, the controller can only raise the temperature or lower the temperature. It cannot do both in this mode.
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Dual-point: Two thresholds (set points) are defined; cooling is activated when the observed temperature exceeds the upper set point while heating is activated when the observed temperature drops below the lower set point; in other words, the controller is able to both raise and lower the temperature as required.
This component/controller automatically determines which mode it should operate in based on what actions
are configured — more on this in a moment. Two parameters define the set points; they are
target_temperature_low and
target_temperature_high. In single-point mode, however, only one is used. The set point(s) may be adjusted through the
front-end user interface. The screenshot below illustrates a thermostat controller in dual-point mode, where two set points
are available.
This component works by triggering a number of actions as required to keep the observed
temperature above/below/within the target range as defined by the set point(s). In general, when the observed temperature
drops below
target_temperature_low the controller will trigger the
heat_action to activate heating. When the observed
temperature exceeds
target_temperature_high the controller will trigger the
cool_action or the
fan_only_action
(as determined by the climate mode) to activate cooling. When the temperature has reached a point within the desired range, the
controller will trigger the
idle_action to stop heating/cooling. Please see the next section for more detail.
A number of fan control modes are built into the climate/thermostat interface in Home Assistant; this component may also be configured to trigger actions based on the entire range (at the time this document was written) of fan modes that Home Assistant offers.
Controller Behavior and HysteresisSection titled “Controller Behavior and Hysteresis”
In addition to the set points, hysteresis values determine how far the temperature may vary from the set point value(s) before an action (cooling, heating, etc.) is triggered. They each default to 0.5 °C. They are:
cool_deadband: The minimum temperature differential (temperature above the set point) before engaging cooling
cool_overrun: The minimum temperature differential (cooling beyond the set point) before disengaging cooling
heat_deadband: The minimum temperature differential (temperature below the set point) before engaging heat
heat_overrun: The minimum temperature differential (heating beyond the set point) before disengaging heat
A question that often surfaces about this component is, “What is the expected behavior?” Let’s quickly discuss exactly when the configured actions are called by the controller.
Consider the low set point (the one that typically activates heating) for a moment, and assume it is set to a common room
temperature of 22 °C. Let’s assume
heat_deadband is set to 0.4 °C while
heat_overrun is set to 0.6 °C. In this case,
the controller will allow the temperature to drop as low as the set point’s value (22 °C) minus the
heat_deadband
value (0.4 °C), or 21.6 °C, before calling
heat_action to activate heating.
After heating has been activated, it will remain active until the observed temperature reaches the set point (22 °C) plus
the
heat_overrun value (0.6 °C), or 22.6 °C. Once this temperature is reached,
idle_action will be called to deactivate
heating.
The same behavior applies to the high set point, although the behavior is reversed in a sense; given an upper set point of
23 °C,
cool_deadband set to 0.3 °C and
cool_overrun set to 0.7 °C,
cool_action would be called at 23.3 °C and
idle_action would not be called until the temperature is reduced to 22.3 °C.
Important TerminologySection titled “Important Terminology”
Before we get into more configuration detail, let’s take a step back and talk about the word “action”; we need to carefully consider the context of the word in the upcoming section, as it has a double meaning and will otherwise lead to some ambiguity.
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ESPHome Action: A task the ESPHome application performs as requested, such as turning on a switch. See Action.
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Climate Action: What the climate device is actively doing
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Climate Mode: What the climate device should (or should not) do
We’ll call out which definition “action” we are referring to as we describe them below — read carefully!
With respect to climate control, it is important to understand the subtle difference between the terms “action” and “mode” as they are not the same thing:
Examples:
- Heat Mode: The climate device may heat but may not cool.
- Heat Action: The climate device is actively distributing heated air into the dwelling.
Got all that? Great. Let’s take a closer look at some configuration.
Configuration VariablesSection titled “Configuration Variables”
The thermostat controller uses the sensor to determine whether it should heat or cool.
- sensor (Required, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current temperature.
- humidity_sensor (Optional, ID): If specified, this sensor is used to measure the current humidity. This may be used for humidity control; see Humidity Control Actions.
Heating and Cooling ActionsSection titled “Heating and Cooling Actions”
These are triggered when the climate control action is changed by the thermostat controller. Here, “action” takes on both meanings described above, as these are both climate actions and ESPHome actions. These should be used to activate heating, cooling, etc. devices.
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idle_action (Required, Action): The action to call when the climate device should enter its idle state (not cooling, not heating).
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heat_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device should enter heating mode to increase the current temperature.
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supplemental_heating_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device should activate supplemental heating to (more aggressively) increase the current temperature. This action is called repeatedly at an interval defined by
max_heating_run_time(see below).
-
cool_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device should enter cooling mode to decrease the current temperature.
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supplemental_cooling_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device should activate supplemental cooling to (more aggressively) decrease the current temperature. This action is called repeatedly at an interval defined by
max_cooling_run_time(see below).
-
dry_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device should perform its drying (dehumidification) action. The thermostat controller does not trigger this action; it is invoked by
dry_mode(see below).
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fan_only_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device should activate its fan only (but does not heat or cool). When
fan_only_coolingis set to
false, the thermostat controller immediately triggers this action when set to
fan_only_mode; however, when
fan_only_coolingis set to
true, this action is called based on the upper target temperature (similar to
cool_actionabove).
-
All other options from Climate.
At least one of
cool_action,
fan_only_action,
heat_action, and
dry_action
must be specified.
If only one of
cool_action,
fan_only_action,
heat_action, and
dry_action is specified,
the controller will configure itself to operate in single-point mode and, as such, Home Assistant will
display the single-point climate user interface for the device.
Heating and Cooling ModesSection titled “Heating and Cooling Modes”
These are triggered when the climate control mode is changed. Note the absence of “action” in the parameter name here — these are still ESPHome actions, however they are not climate actions. Instead, they are climate modes. These actions are useful in that they could be used, for example, to toggle a group of LEDs on and/or off to provide a visual indication of the current climate mode.
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heat_mode (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device is placed into heat mode (it may heat as required, but not cool).
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cool_mode (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device is placed into cool mode (it may cool as required, but not heat).
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dry_mode (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device is placed into dry mode (for dehumidification).
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fan_only_mode (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device is placed into fan-only mode (it may not heat or cool, but will activate its fan either immediately or, when
fan_only_coolingis
true, as needed based on the upper target temperature value).
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heat_cool_mode (Optional, Action or boolean): The action to call when the climate device is placed into “heat/cool” mode (it may both cool and heat as required). If no action is desired, may be set to
trueto enable the mode without a related automation. Note that both
heat_actionand
cool_action(see above) must be defined to enable this mode.
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auto_mode (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device is placed into “auto” mode (it may both cool and heat as required). This mode is different from
heat_cool_mode(above) in that it takes control of the set points away from the user; it’s generally intended for exclusive use by automations.
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off_mode (Optional, Action): The action to call when the climate device is placed into “off” mode (it is completely disabled).
The above actions are not to be used to activate cooling or heating devices! See the previous section for those.
Fan Mode ActionsSection titled “Fan Mode Actions”
These are triggered when the climate control fan mode is changed. These are ESPHome actions. These should be used to control the fan only, if available.
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fan_mode_auto_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should be set to “auto” mode (the fan is controlled by the climate control system as required).
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fan_mode_on_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should run continuously.
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fan_mode_off_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should never run.
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fan_mode_low_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should run at its minimum speed.
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fan_mode_medium_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should run at an intermediate speed.
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fan_mode_high_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should run at its maximum speed.
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fan_mode_middle_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should direct its airflow at an intermediate area.
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fan_mode_focus_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should direct its airflow at a specific area.
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fan_mode_diffuse_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should direct its airflow over a broad area.
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fan_mode_quiet_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should run at quiet speed.
Swing Mode ActionsSection titled “Swing Mode Actions”
These are triggered when the climate control swing mode is changed. These are ESPHome actions. These should be used to control the fan only, if available.
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swing_off_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should remain in a stationary position.
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swing_horizontal_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should oscillate in a horizontal direction.
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swing_vertical_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should oscillate in a vertical direction.
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swing_both_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the fan should oscillate in horizontal and vertical directions.
Humidity Control ActionsSection titled “Humidity Control Actions”
These are triggered when the humidity control action is changed by the thermostat controller. It can trigger actions to activate humidification or dehumidification.
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humidity_control_dehumidify_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when dehumidification is required.
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humidity_control_humidify_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when humidification is required.
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humidity_control_off_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when (de)humidification should stop. This action is required when either of the above actions are configured.
Advanced Configuration/BehaviorSection titled “Advanced Configuration/Behavior”
Set Point Options/BehaviorSection titled “Set Point Options/Behavior”
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set_point_minimum_differential (Optional, float): For dual-point/dual-function systems, the minimum required temperature difference between the heat and cool set points. Defaults to 0.5 °C.
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supplemental_cooling_delta (Required with
supplemental_cooling_action, float): When the temperature difference between the upper set point and the current temperature exceeds this value,
supplemental_cooling_actionwill be called immediately.
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supplemental_heating_delta (Required with
supplemental_heating_action, float): When the temperature difference between the lower set point and the current temperature exceeds this value,
supplemental_heating_actionwill be called immediately.
PresetsSection titled “Presets”
Presets allow you to define a combination of set points, climate, fan, and swing modes that can be recalled from the front end (Home Assistant) as a single operation for quick and easy access. This can simplify the user experience and automation.
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preset: (Optional, list)
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name (Required, string): Name of the preset. If this is one of the standard presets (
eco,
away,
boost,
comfort,
home,
sleep, or
activity) it is considered a standard preset. Any other string will make the preset a custom preset. Standard and custom presets are functionally equivalent, the only difference is that when switching the mode via climate.control Action you will need to use the
presetor
custom_presetproperty as appropriate. The Home Assistant
climate.set_preset_modeservice treats them identically
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default_target_temperature_low (Optional, float): The default low target temperature when switching to this preset
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default_target_temperature_high (Optional, float): The default high target temperature when switching to this preset.
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mode (Optional, climate mode): The mode the thermostat should switch to when this preset is activated. If not specified, the thermostat’s mode will remain unchanged when the preset is activated. One of:
heat_cool
cool
heat
dry
fan_only
auto
-
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fan_mode (Optional, climate fan mode): The fan mode the thermostat should switch to when this preset is activated. If not specified, the thermostat’s fan mode will remain unchanged when the preset is activated. One of:
on
off
auto
low
medium
high
middle
focus
diffuse
quiet
-
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swing_mode (Optional, climate swing mode): The fan swing mode the thermostat should switch to when this preset is activated. If not specified, the thermostat’s fan swing mode will remain unchanged when the preset is activated. One of:
off
both
horizontal
vertical
-
-
- preset_change: (Optional, Action): The action to call when the preset is changed. This
will be called either when a user changes the mode through the Home Assistant UI or through a call to
climate.control
Default PresetSection titled “Default Preset”
These configuration items determine default values the thermostat controller should use when it starts.
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default_preset (Optional, string): The name of the preset to use by default. Must match a preset as per preset.
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on_boot_restore_from: (Optional, on_boot_restore_from): Controls what the thermostat will do when it first boots. One of:
memory(default): The thermostat will restore any settings from last time it was running.
default_preset: The thermostat will always switch to the preset specified by default_preset
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NOTE
You can specify a
default_preset and set
on_boot_restore_from to
memory. In this mode when
the settings from last boot cannot be retrieved, for any reason, then the specified
default_preset
will be applied.
Additional Actions/BehaviorSection titled “Additional Actions/Behavior”
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target_humidity_change_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the thermostat’s target humidity is changed.
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target_temperature_change_action (Optional, Action): The action to call when the thermostat’s target temperature(s) is/are changed.
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startup_delay (Optional, boolean): If set to
true, when ESPHome starts,
min_cooling_off_time,
min_fanning_off_time, and
min_heating_off_timemust elapse before each respective action may be invoked. This option provides a way to prevent damage to equipment (for example) disrupted by a power interruption. Defaults to
false.
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fan_only_action_uses_fan_mode_timer (Optional, boolean): If set to
true, the
fan_only_actionwill share the same delay timer used for all
fan_modeactions. The minimum fan switching delay is then determined by
min_fan_mode_switching_time(see below). This is useful when
fan_only_actioncontrols the same physical fan as the
fan_modeactions, common in forced-air HVAC systems.
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fan_only_cooling (Optional, boolean): If set to
true, when in the
fan_only_modeclimate mode, the
fan_only_actionwill only be called when the observed temperature exceeds the upper set point plus
cool_deadband. When set to
false(the default),
fan_only_actionis called immediately when
fan_only_modeis activated, regardless of the current temperature or set points. Defaults to
false.
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fan_with_cooling (Optional, boolean): If set to
true,
fan_only_actionwill be called whenever
cool_actionis called. This is useful for forced-air systems where the fan typically runs with cooling. Defaults to
false.
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fan_with_heating (Optional, boolean): If set to
true,
fan_only_actionwill be called whenever
heat_actionis called. This is useful for forced-air systems where the fan typically runs with heating. Defaults to
false.
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max_cooling_run_time (Required with
supplemental_cooling_action, Time): Duration after which
supplemental_cooling_actionwill be called when cooling is active. Note that
supplemental_cooling_actionwill be called repeatedly at an interval defined by this parameter, as well, enabling multiple stages of supplemental (auxiliary/emergency) cooling.
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max_heating_run_time (Required with
supplemental_heating_action, Time): Duration after which
supplemental_heating_actionwill be called when heating is active. Note that
supplemental_heating_actionwill be called repeatedly at an interval defined by this parameter, as well, enabling multiple stages of supplemental (auxiliary/emergency) heating.
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min_cooling_off_time (Required with
cool_action, Time): Minimum duration the cooling action must be disengaged before it may be engaged.
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min_cooling_run_time (Required with
cool_action, Time): Minimum duration the cooling action must be engaged before it may be disengaged.
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min_fanning_off_time (Required with
fan_only_action, Time): Minimum duration the fanning action must be disengaged before it may be engaged.
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min_fanning_run_time (Required with
fan_only_action, Time): Minimum duration the fanning action must be engaged before it may be disengaged.
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min_heating_off_time (Required with
heat_action, Time): Minimum duration the heating action must be disengaged before it may be engaged.
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min_heating_run_time (Required with
heat_action, Time): Minimum duration the heating action must be engaged before it may be disengaged.
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min_idle_time (Required, Time): Minimum duration the idle action must be active before calling another climate action.
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min_fan_mode_switching_time (Required with any
fan_modeaction, Time): Minimum duration any given fan mode must be active before it may be changed.
Note that
min_temperature and
max_temperature from the base climate component are used to define
the range of allowed temperature values in the thermostat component. See Climate.
Hysteresis ValuesSection titled “Hysteresis Values”
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cool_deadband (Optional, float): The minimum temperature differential (temperature above the set point) before calling the cooling action. Defaults to 0.5 °C.
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cool_overrun (Optional, float): The minimum temperature differential (cooling beyond the set point) before calling the idle action. Defaults to 0.5 °C.
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heat_deadband (Optional, float): The minimum temperature differential (temperature below the set point) before calling the heating action. Defaults to 0.5 °C.
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heat_overrun (Optional, float): The minimum temperature differential (heating beyond the set point) before calling the idle action. Defaults to 0.5 °C.
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humidity_hysteresis (Optional, float): The maximum humidity differential (above/below the set point) before calling the respective humidity control action. Defaults to 1%.
NOTE
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While this platform uses the term temperature everywhere, it can also be used to regulate other values. For example, controlling humidity is also possible with this platform.
-
min_temperatureand
max_temperaturefrom the base climate component are used the define the range of adjustability and the defaults will probably not make sense for control of things like humidity. See Climate.
Bang-Bang vs. ThermostatSection titled “Bang-Bang vs. Thermostat”
Please see the Bang-Bang component’s documentation for a detailed comparison of these two components.