HHCCJCY10 Xiaomi MiFlora (Pink version)

MiFlora, tuya (pink) version, measures temperature, moisture, ambient light and nutrient levels in the soil.

name

name : " Xiaomi HHCCJCY10 Battery Level "

name

name : " Xiaomi HHCCJCY10 Soil Conductivity "

name

name : " Xiaomi HHCCJCY10 Illuminance "

name

name : " Xiaomi HHCCJCY10 Moisture "

name

name : " Xiaomi HHCCJCY10 Temperature "

mac_address (Required, string): The MAC address of the device.

temperature (Optional): The temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

moisture (Optional): The moisture sensor. All options from Sensor.

illuminance (Optional): The illuminance sensor. All options from Sensor.

conductivity (Optional): The conductivity sensor. All options from Sensor.