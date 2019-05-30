HHCCJCY10 Xiaomi MiFlora (Pink version)
MiFlora, tuya (pink) version, measures temperature, moisture, ambient light and nutrient levels in the soil.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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mac_address (Required, string): The MAC address of the device.
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temperature (Optional): The temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.
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moisture (Optional): The moisture sensor. All options from Sensor.
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illuminance (Optional): The illuminance sensor. All options from Sensor.
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conductivity (Optional): The conductivity sensor. All options from Sensor.
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battery_level (Optional): The battery level sensor. All options from Sensor.