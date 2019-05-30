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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

HHCCJCY10 Xiaomi MiFlora (Pink version)

MiFlora, tuya (pink) version, measures temperature, moisture, ambient light and nutrient levels in the soil.

sensor:
  - platform: xiaomi_hhccjcy10
    mac_address: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX
    temperature:
      name: "Xiaomi HHCCJCY10 Temperature"
    moisture:
      name: "Xiaomi HHCCJCY10 Moisture"
    illuminance:
      name: "Xiaomi HHCCJCY10 Illuminance"
    conductivity:
      name: "Xiaomi HHCCJCY10 Soil Conductivity"
    battery_level:
      name: "Xiaomi HHCCJCY10 Battery Level"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • mac_address (Required, string): The MAC address of the device.

  • temperature (Optional): The temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • moisture (Optional): The moisture sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • illuminance (Optional): The illuminance sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • conductivity (Optional): The conductivity sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • battery_level (Optional): The battery level sensor. All options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”