ESPHome 2024.3.0 - 20th March 2024
ESPHome now has support for
date entities that can be set from the frontend (like Home Assistant) for
you to check against and execute automations in the future.
ESPHome Dates require Home Assistant 2024.4 or later.
ESPHome is now prepared for the future! The future that is the old IPv6 that is. Dualstack is added and it could now have up to 5 ip addresses of any type, and communication with Home assistant, MQTT and NTP works with IPv6. ESPHome still depends on IPv4, but the crystal ball shows sign of IPv6-only networks.
If you are building an External Components or you use
network::get_ip_address(),
wifi::global_wifi_component->get_ip_address() or
ethernet::global_eth_component->get_ip_address(), these functions have been renamed to
::get_ip_addresses() respectively and now return a list of all IP addresses.
Release 2024.3.1 - March 27Section titled “Release 2024.3.1 - March 27”
- AHT10: Fix bug esphome#6409 by @clydebarrow
- microWakeWord: Fix model path joining esphome#6426 by @ebw44
- Don’t compile strptime unless its required esphome#6424 by @gabest11
- Fix editor live validation esphome#6431 by @bdraco
Release 2024.3.2 - April 4Section titled “Release 2024.3.2 - April 4”
- Fix logger compile error on ESP32-C6 esphome#6323 by @DAVe3283
- Add missing ethernet types esphome#6444 by @ssieb
- fix: changing the content source when playing is paused blocks the player esphome#6454 by @NewoPL
Thank you for your supportSection titled “Thank you for your support”
We would like to thank all Home Assistant Cloud subscribers for their support. It allows Nabu Casa to employ two developers to maintain and further develop the ESPHome project.
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- New component: ADE7880 voltage/current/power/energy sensor esphome#5242 by @kpfleming (new-integration)
- Add Uponor Smatrix component esphome#5769 by @kroimon (new-integration)
- Support for MS8607 PHT (Pressure Humidity Temperature) sensor esphome#3307 by @e28eta (new-integration)
- Add datetime date entities esphome#6191 by @RFDarter (new-integration)
- Add AGS10 Sensor esphome#6070 by @mak-42 (new-integration)
- ads1118 component esphome#5711 by @solomondg1 (new-integration)
- Add CST816 touchscreen driver esphome#5941 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- AM2315C Temperature + Humidity Sensor esphome#6266 by @swoboda1337 (new-integration)
- Touchscreen: add support for CST226 controller chip esphome#6151 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- Drivers for RGB 16 bit parallel displays esphome#5872 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- VEML7700 and VEML6030 light sensors esphome#6067 by @latonita (new-integration)
- Add Seeed Studio mmWave Kit MR24HPC1 esphome#5761 by @limengdu (new-integration)
- Add driver for quad SPI AMOLED displays esphome#6354 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- feat: Add HTU31D Support esphome#5805 by @betterengineering (new-integration)
- Emmeti infrared climate support esphome#5197 by @E440QF (new-integration)
- Added Kamstrup Multical 40x component esphome#4200 by @cfeenstra1024 (new-integration)
New PlatformsSection titled “New Platforms”
- Additional sensors and binary sensors support for Haier Climate esphome#6257 by @paveldn (breaking-change) (new-platform)
- add template fan esphome#6310 by @ssieb (breaking-change) (new-platform)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- LTR390 - Multiple bugfixes esphome#6161 by @sjtrny (breaking-change)
- Touchscreen component and driver fixes esphome#5997 by @nielsnl68 (breaking-change)
- Additional sensors and binary sensors support for Haier Climate esphome#6257 by @paveldn (breaking-change) (new-platform)
- add template fan esphome#6310 by @ssieb (breaking-change) (new-platform)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- SPI: Revert clk_pin to standard output pin schema esphome#6368 by @clydebarrow
- Allow actions in web_server to be executed via GET method esphome#5938 by @afarago
- fix servo restore esphome#6370 by @ssieb
- Don’t try to get IPv6 addresses when disabled esphome#6366 by @HeMan
- Use AQI device class esphome#6376 by @fgsch
- Fix list-components when PR is not targeting dev esphome#6375 by @jesserockz
- allow negative ppm for sensair esphome#6385 by @ssieb
- microWakeWord - add new ops and small improvements esphome#6360 by @kahrendt
- Fix compilation for uponor_smatrix without time component esphome#6389 by @kroimon
- Shows component operation time in
msesphome#6388 by @edwardtfn
- IPv6 can’t be enabled for libretiny esphome#6387 by @HeMan
- Replace name and friendly name in full adopted configs esphome#4456 by @jesserockz
- Fix bug in
remote_baseconditional esphome#6281 by @swoboda1337
- Fix sending packets to uponor_smatrix devices esphome#6392 by @kroimon
- Fix wrong initialization of vectors in ade7953_i2c esphome#6393 by @kroimon
- ld2420: Firmware v1.5.4+ bug workaround esphome#6168 by @descipher
- Require xsrf/csrf when using a password esphome#6396 by @jesserockz
- AHT10: Use state machine to avoid blocking delay esphome#6401 by @clydebarrow
- Show component warnings and errors in the log; esphome#6400 by @clydebarrow
- web_server support for v3 esphome#6203 by @RFDarter
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Bump openssh-client to 1:9.2p1-2+deb12u2 esphome#6216 by @jesserockz
- Add support for 1.8V-powered devices esphome#6234 by @bisbastuner
- Adjust HeatpumpIR dependency esphome#6222 by @ivankravets
- INA226 - fixed improper work with signed values, added configurable ADC parameters esphome#6172 by @latonita
- Prevent network config on rpipico board esphome#5832 by @carlosV2
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.23.3 to 0.23.5 esphome#6201 by @dependabot[bot]
- New component: ADE7880 voltage/current/power/energy sensor esphome#5242 by @kpfleming (new-integration)
- Add some components to the new testing framework (D) esphome#6175 by @kbx81
- Provide example devcontainer config for mdns and USB passthrough esphome#6094 by @linkedupbits
- Bump black from 23.12.1 to 24.2.0 esphome#6221 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest from 7.4.4 to 8.0.1 esphome#6246 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump codecov/codecov-action from 3 to 4 esphome#6160 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump peter-evans/create-pull-request from 5.0.2 to 6.0.0 esphome#6159 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump frenck/action-yamllint from 1.4.2 to 1.5.0 esphome#6236 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump voluptuous from 0.14.1 to 0.14.2 esphome#6181 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pyupgrade from 3.15.0 to 3.15.1 esphome#6247 by @dependabot[bot]
- LTR390 - Multiple bugfixes esphome#6161 by @sjtrny (breaking-change)
- Fix yamllint esphome#6253 by @jesserockz
- Improve the error message on OTA version mismatch esphome#6259 by @sybrenstuvel
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 21.0.2 to 22.0.0 esphome#6263 by @dependabot[bot]
- Allow ESP8266 to use multiple i2c busses esphome#6145 by @LouDou
- Add Uponor Smatrix component esphome#5769 by @kroimon (new-integration)
- Fix test_build_components for macOS sed esphome#6278 by @kbx81
- Allow to specify global build directory esphome#6276 by @werwolfby
- Add device class support to text sensor esphome#6202 by @dougiteixeira
- Bump pytest from 8.0.1 to 8.0.2 esphome#6288 by @dependabot[bot]
- Improve dualstack and IPv6 support esphome#5449 by @HeMan
- Waveshare e-ink 2IN9_V2 - fix full and partial update based on vendor… esphome#5481 by @darianndd
- Add RTTTL volume control. esphome#5968 by @nielsnl68
- Touchscreen component and driver fixes esphome#5997 by @nielsnl68 (breaking-change)
- Add
on_updatetrigger for Project versions esphome#6298 by @jesserockz
- Bump peter-evans/create-pull-request from 6.0.0 to 6.0.1 esphome#6302 by @dependabot[bot]
- CSE7766 Apparent Power & Power Factor calculations esphome#6292 by @DAVe3283
- Adding W5500 support to ethernet component esphome#4424 by @JeroenVanOort
- Fix numbering of ip_address sensors esphome#6305 by @HeMan
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 22.0.0 to 23.0.0 esphome#6293 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add regular polygon shapes to display component esphome#6108 by @mathieu-mp
- Fix return value in
core/automation.hesphome#6314 by @FlyingFeng2021
- aht10: Added new CMD and renamed existing CMD to match datasheet esphome#6303 by @cptskippy
- handling with the negative temperature in the sensor tmp102 esphome#6316 by @FlyingFeng2021
- x9c: fix off by 1 error esphome#6318 by @andynumber2
- Support for MS8607 PHT (Pressure Humidity Temperature) sensor esphome#3307 by @e28eta (new-integration)
- Separate logger implementations for each hardware platform into different files esphome#6167 by @tomaszduda23
- Additional sensors and binary sensors support for Haier Climate esphome#6257 by @paveldn (breaking-change) (new-platform)
- Add toggle command to cover web_server endpoint esphome#6319 by @heythisisnate
- Improv: support connecting to hidden networks esphome#6322 by @jesserockz
- Update mDNS for IDF ≥ 5.0 esphome#6328 by @HeMan
- DFPlayer: refix Bug created with PR 4758 esphome#5861 by @sandronidi
- Fix build failures on host platform caused by #6167 esphome#6338 by @clydebarrow
- Update bang_bang to log two decimal places in config dump esphome#6304 by @rafalw1277
- Add datetime date entities esphome#6191 by @RFDarter (new-integration)
- Add AGS10 Sensor esphome#6070 by @mak-42 (new-integration)
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 23.0.0 to 23.1.0 esphome#6332 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.23.5 to 0.23.5.post1 esphome#6334 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/setup-buildx-action from 3.0.0 to 3.1.0 esphome#6295 by @dependabot[bot]
- Set dependabot to look at composite actions versions esphome#6343 by @jesserockz
- ads1118 component esphome#5711 by @solomondg1 (new-integration)
- Bump actions/cache from 4.0.0 to 4.0.1 esphome#6306 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 5.0.0 to 5.2.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#6347 by @dependabot[bot]
- fix: modbus_textsensor response is too long in some cases esphome#6333 by @NewoPL
- add template fan esphome#6310 by @ssieb (breaking-change) (new-platform)
- dump config after logging CDC port is opened by host esphome#6169 by @tomaszduda23
- Add IRK support to allow tracking of devices with random MAC addresses esphome#6335 by @chbmuc
- [Fingerprint_grow] Implements Sleep Mode feature esphome#6116 by @alexborro
- cleanup ili9xxx component by removing data rate define esphome#6350 by @nielsnl68
- web_server_idf: support x-www-form-urlencoded POST requests esphome#6037 by @dentra
- feat(MQTT): Add QoS option for each MQTT component esphome#6279 by @Rapsssito
- Check permissions esphome#6255 by @OdileVidrine
- Add CST816 touchscreen driver esphome#5941 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- ILI9XXX: Lazily allocate buffer esphome#6352 by @clydebarrow
- AM2315C Temperature + Humidity Sensor esphome#6266 by @swoboda1337 (new-integration)
- Add ble_presence binary sensor timeout config value. esphome#6024 by @clydebarrow
- Add state listeners to
rotary_encoderesphome#6035 by @clydebarrow
- ili9xxx: Add support for GC9A01A display esphome#6351 by @clydebarrow
- Touchscreen: add support for CST226 controller chip esphome#6151 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- font: add anti-aliasing and other features esphome#6198 by @clydebarrow
- Mhz19 warmup esphome#6214 by @fornellas
- Refactor ATM90E32 to reduce blocking time and improve accuracy. esphome#5670 by @descipher
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 23.1.0 to 23.1.1 esphome#6348 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest from 8.0.2 to 8.1.1 esphome#6346 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add support for Waveshare 2.13” V2 display esphome#6337 by @manuelkasper
- Mitsubishi Climate updates esphome#3886 by @RubyBailey
- Drivers for RGB 16 bit parallel displays esphome#5872 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- hydreon_rgxx - add resolution option esphome#6077 by @mrtoy-me
- SPI schema now uses typed_schema with
typekey esphome#6353 by @clydebarrow
- VEML7700 and VEML6030 light sensors esphome#6067 by @latonita (new-integration)
- Add Seeed Studio mmWave Kit MR24HPC1 esphome#5761 by @limengdu (new-integration)
- Add getter for font glyph data esphome#6355 by @clydebarrow
- Require reset_pin for certain waveshare_epaper models in YAML validation esphome#6357 by @manuelkasper
- touchscreen driver fixes esphome#6356 by @clydebarrow
- Make USE_HOST compilable on msys2 esphome#6359 by @maruel
- download font from url on build esphome#5254 by @landonr
- Add driver for quad SPI AMOLED displays esphome#6354 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- ADE7953: Add the ability to use accumulating energy registers, more precise power reporting esphome#6311 by @isorin
- feat: Add HTU31D Support esphome#5805 by @betterengineering (new-integration)
- Emmeti infrared climate support esphome#5197 by @E440QF (new-integration)
- Added Kamstrup Multical 40x component esphome#4200 by @cfeenstra1024 (new-integration)
- add possibility to provide different conversion times for Bus Voltage… esphome#6327 by @kev300
- SPI: Revert clk_pin to standard output pin schema esphome#6368 by @clydebarrow
- Allow actions in web_server to be executed via GET method esphome#5938 by @afarago
- fix servo restore esphome#6370 by @ssieb
- Don’t try to get IPv6 addresses when disabled esphome#6366 by @HeMan
- Use AQI device class esphome#6376 by @fgsch
- Fix list-components when PR is not targeting dev esphome#6375 by @jesserockz
- allow negative ppm for sensair esphome#6385 by @ssieb
- microWakeWord - add new ops and small improvements esphome#6360 by @kahrendt
- Fix compilation for uponor_smatrix without time component esphome#6389 by @kroimon
- Shows component operation time in
msesphome#6388 by @edwardtfn
- IPv6 can’t be enabled for libretiny esphome#6387 by @HeMan
- Replace name and friendly name in full adopted configs esphome#4456 by @jesserockz
- Fix bug in
remote_baseconditional esphome#6281 by @swoboda1337
- Fix sending packets to uponor_smatrix devices esphome#6392 by @kroimon
- Fix wrong initialization of vectors in ade7953_i2c esphome#6393 by @kroimon
- ld2420: Firmware v1.5.4+ bug workaround esphome#6168 by @descipher
- Require xsrf/csrf when using a password esphome#6396 by @jesserockz
- AHT10: Use state machine to avoid blocking delay esphome#6401 by @clydebarrow
- Show component warnings and errors in the log; esphome#6400 by @clydebarrow
- web_server support for v3 esphome#6203 by @RFDarter