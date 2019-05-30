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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2024.3.0 - 20th March 2024

Datetime ​Core
Template ​Datetime
AM2​3​1​5​C
HTU3​1​D
MS8​6​0​7​
AGS1​0​
VEML6​0​3​0​
VEML7​7​0​0​
MR2​4​HPC1​ ​mmWave
ADS1​1​1​8​
CST8​1​6​
CST2​2​6​
RPI_​DPI_​RGB
Quad ​SPI ​AMOLED
ST7​7​0​1​S
ADE7​8​8​0​
Emmeti
Uponor ​Smatrix
Kamstrup ​KMP
Template ​Fan

Dates

Section titled “Dates”

ESPHome now has support for date entities that can be set from the frontend (like Home Assistant) for you to check against and execute automations in the future.

ESPHome Dates require Home Assistant 2024.4 or later.

IPv6

Section titled “IPv6”

ESPHome is now prepared for the future! The future that is the old IPv6 that is. Dualstack is added and it could now have up to 5 ip addresses of any type, and communication with Home assistant, MQTT and NTP works with IPv6. ESPHome still depends on IPv4, but the crystal ball shows sign of IPv6-only networks.

If you are building an External Components or you use network::get_ip_address(), wifi::global_wifi_component->get_ip_address() or ethernet::global_eth_component->get_ip_address(), these functions have been renamed to ::get_ip_addresses() respectively and now return a list of all IP addresses.

Release 2024.3.1 - March 27

Section titled “Release 2024.3.1 - March 27”

Release 2024.3.2 - April 4

Section titled “Release 2024.3.2 - April 4”

Thank you for your support

Section titled “Thank you for your support”

We would like to thank all Home Assistant Cloud subscribers for their support. It allows Nabu Casa to employ two developers to maintain and further develop the ESPHome project.

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

New Platforms

Section titled “New Platforms”
  • Additional sensors and binary sensors support for Haier Climate esphome#6257 by @paveldn (breaking-change) (new-platform)
  • add template fan esphome#6310 by @ssieb (breaking-change) (new-platform)

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”