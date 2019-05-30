ESPHome 2024.3.0 - 20th March 2024

ESPHome now has support for date entities that can be set from the frontend (like Home Assistant) for you to check against and execute automations in the future.

ESPHome Dates require Home Assistant 2024.4 or later.

ESPHome is now prepared for the future! The future that is the old IPv6 that is. Dualstack is added and it could now have up to 5 ip addresses of any type, and communication with Home assistant, MQTT and NTP works with IPv6. ESPHome still depends on IPv4, but the crystal ball shows sign of IPv6-only networks.

If you are building an External Components or you use network::get_ip_address() , wifi::global_wifi_component->get_ip_address() or ethernet::global_eth_component->get_ip_address() , these functions have been renamed to ::get_ip_addresses() respectively and now return a list of all IP addresses.

AHT10: Fix bug esphome#6409 by @clydebarrow

microWakeWord: Fix model path joining esphome#6426 by @ebw44

Don’t compile strptime unless its required esphome#6424 by @gabest11

Fix editor live validation esphome#6431 by @bdraco

Fix logger compile error on ESP32-C6 esphome#6323 by @DAVe3283

Add missing ethernet types esphome#6444 by @ssieb

fix: changing the content source when playing is paused blocks the player esphome#6454 by @NewoPL

Thank you for your support Section titled “Thank you for your support”

We would like to thank all Home Assistant Cloud subscribers for their support. It allows Nabu Casa to employ two developers to maintain and further develop the ESPHome project.

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

New component: ADE7880 voltage/current/power/energy sensor esphome#5242 by @kpfleming (new-integration)

Add Uponor Smatrix component esphome#5769 by @kroimon (new-integration)

Support for MS8607 PHT (Pressure Humidity Temperature) sensor esphome#3307 by @e28eta (new-integration)

Add datetime date entities esphome#6191 by @RFDarter (new-integration)

Add AGS10 Sensor esphome#6070 by @mak-42 (new-integration)

ads1118 component esphome#5711 by @solomondg1 (new-integration)

Add CST816 touchscreen driver esphome#5941 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

AM2315C Temperature + Humidity Sensor esphome#6266 by @swoboda1337 (new-integration)

Touchscreen: add support for CST226 controller chip esphome#6151 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

Drivers for RGB 16 bit parallel displays esphome#5872 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

VEML7700 and VEML6030 light sensors esphome#6067 by @latonita (new-integration)

Add Seeed Studio mmWave Kit MR24HPC1 esphome#5761 by @limengdu (new-integration)

Add driver for quad SPI AMOLED displays esphome#6354 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

feat: Add HTU31D Support esphome#5805 by @betterengineering (new-integration)

Emmeti infrared climate support esphome#5197 by @E440QF (new-integration)

Added Kamstrup Multical 40x component esphome#4200 by @cfeenstra1024 (new-integration)

Additional sensors and binary sensors support for Haier Climate esphome#6257 by @paveldn (breaking-change) (new-platform)

add template fan esphome#6310 by @ssieb (breaking-change) (new-platform)

LTR390 - Multiple bugfixes esphome#6161 by @sjtrny (breaking-change)

Touchscreen component and driver fixes esphome#5997 by @nielsnl68 (breaking-change)

Additional sensors and binary sensors support for Haier Climate esphome#6257 by @paveldn (breaking-change) (new-platform)

add template fan esphome#6310 by @ssieb (breaking-change) (new-platform)

SPI: Revert clk_pin to standard output pin schema esphome#6368 by @clydebarrow

Allow actions in web_server to be executed via GET method esphome#5938 by @afarago

fix servo restore esphome#6370 by @ssieb

Don’t try to get IPv6 addresses when disabled esphome#6366 by @HeMan

Use AQI device class esphome#6376 by @fgsch

Fix list-components when PR is not targeting dev esphome#6375 by @jesserockz

allow negative ppm for sensair esphome#6385 by @ssieb

microWakeWord - add new ops and small improvements esphome#6360 by @kahrendt

Fix compilation for uponor_smatrix without time component esphome#6389 by @kroimon

Shows component operation time in ms esphome#6388 by @edwardtfn

esphome#6388 by @edwardtfn IPv6 can’t be enabled for libretiny esphome#6387 by @HeMan

Replace name and friendly name in full adopted configs esphome#4456 by @jesserockz

Fix bug in remote_base conditional esphome#6281 by @swoboda1337

conditional esphome#6281 by @swoboda1337 Fix sending packets to uponor_smatrix devices esphome#6392 by @kroimon

Fix wrong initialization of vectors in ade7953_i2c esphome#6393 by @kroimon

ld2420: Firmware v1.5.4+ bug workaround esphome#6168 by @descipher

Require xsrf/csrf when using a password esphome#6396 by @jesserockz

AHT10: Use state machine to avoid blocking delay esphome#6401 by @clydebarrow

Show component warnings and errors in the log; esphome#6400 by @clydebarrow

web_server support for v3 esphome#6203 by @RFDarter