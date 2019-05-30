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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Packages

When you have many ESPHome devices (or are producing and distributing them at scale), a common need tends to surface: configuration modularization. You’ll likely want to break your configuration into common (groups of) elements, building it into reusable pieces which can subsequently be used by many/all devices. Only unique pieces of your configuration remain in any given device’s YAML configuration file.

This can be accomplished with ESPHome’s packages feature.

All definitions from packages will be merged with your device’s main configuration in a non-destructive way. This allows overriding (parts of) configuration contained in the package(s). Substitutions in your main configuration will override substitutions with the same name in a package.

Dictionaries are merged key-by-key. Lists of components are merged by component ID (if specified). Other lists are merged by concatenation. All other configuration values are replaced with the later value.

ESPHome uses !include to “bring in” packages from other files; this feature is described in !include.

The packages: key may have a value that is:

  • A list of valid package references
  • A mapping of keys to package references. When a mapping is used, the keys are for reference only and have no significance in themselves.

Examples of all formats are shown below.

Local Packages

Section titled “Local Packages”

Consider the following example where the author put common pieces of configuration (like Wi-Fi and API) into base files and then extends it with some device-specific configuration in the main configuration.

Note how the piece of configuration describing api component in device_base.yaml gets merged with the actions definitions from main configuration file.

# In config.yaml
packages:   # as a list
  - !include common/wifi.yaml
  - !include common/device_base.yaml


api:
  actions:
    - action: start_laundry
      then:
        - switch.turn_on: relay


# any additional configuration...
# In wifi.yaml
wifi:
  ssid: !secret wifi_ssid
  password: !secret wifi_password
# In device_base.yaml
esphome:
  name: ${node_name}


esp32:
  board: wemos_d1_mini32


logger:


api:
  encryption:
    key: !secret api_encryption_key

Remote/Git Packages

Section titled “Remote/Git Packages”

Packages can also be loaded from a Git repository by utilizing the correct configuration syntax. Substitutions can be used inside the remote packages which allows users to override them locally with their own substitution value.

NOTE

Remote packages cannot have secret lookups in them. They should instead make use of substitutions with an optional default in the packaged YAML, which the local device YAML can set using values from the local secrets.

# Git repo examples as a mapping
packages:
  # shorthand form github://username/repository/[folder/]file-path.yml[@branch-or-tag]
  remote_package_shorthand: github://esphome/non-existant-repo/file1.yml@main


  remote_package_files:
    url: https://github.com/esphome/non-existant-repo
    files: [file1.yml, file2.yml]  # optional; if not specified, all files will be included
    ref: main  # optional
    refresh: 1d  # optional


  remote_package_files2:
    url: https://github.com/esphome/non-existant-repo
    files:
      - path: file1.yml
        vars:
          a: 1
          b: 2
      - path: file1.yml #Same file can be specified multiple times with different vars.
        vars:
          a: 3
          b: 4
      - file2.yml
    ref: main  # optional
    refresh: 1d  # optional

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

For each package:

  • url (Required, string): The URL for the repository.

  • path (Optional, string): Base common path of included files.

  • username (Optional, string): Username to be used for authentication, if required.

  • password (Optional, string): Password to be used for authentication, if required.

  • files (Optional): List of files to include. Can be one of:

    • list of file paths
    • list of objects containing path and vars

  • ref (Optional, string): The Git ref(erence) to be used when pulling content from the repository.

  • refresh (Optional, Time): The interval at which the content from the repository should be refreshed.

Packages as Templates

Section titled “Packages as Templates”

Since packages are incorporated using the !include system, variables can be provided to them. This means that packages can be used as templates, allowing complex or repetitive configurations to be stored in a package file and then incorporated into the configuration more than once.

Packages may also contain a defaults block which provides subsitutions for variables not provided by the !include block.

As an example, if the configuration needed to support three garage doors using the gpio switch platform and the time_based cover platform, it could be constructed like this:

# In config.yaml
packages:
  left_garage_door: !include
    file: garage-door.yaml
    vars:
      door_name: Left
  middle_garage_door: !include
    file: garage-door.yaml
    vars:
      door_name: Middle
  right_garage_door: !include
    file: garage-door.yaml
    vars:
      door_name: Right
# In garage-door.yaml
switch:
  - name: ${door_name} Garage Door Switch
    platform: gpio
    # ...

Conditionally including a package

Section titled “Conditionally including a package”

You can include a package based on a condition, or choose a package dynamically by loading your package with !include into a substitution variable instead of under packages:

# In config.yaml
substitutions:
  left_garage_door: !include
    file: garage-door.yaml
    vars:
      door_name: Left


  enable_extra_door: true


packages:
  extra_door: ${ left_garage_door if enable_extra_door else {} }

The above utilizes a Jinja expression to determine whether left_garage_door package is actually included. enable_extra_door can be set from the command line as well.

Including packages with dynamic filenames

Section titled “Including packages with dynamic filenames”

Substitutions can be used directly in the filename of a !include, allowing you to dynamically select which file is loaded based on a substitution value:

config.yaml
substitutions:
  platform: esp32


packages:
  hardware: !include device-${platform}.yaml


light:
  - platform: status_led
    name: "Board Status"
    pin: $LED_GPIO
device-esp32.yaml
substitutions:
  LED_GPIO: GPIO2
esp32:
  board: esp32dev

ESPHome will expand ${platform} before loading the file, so device-${platform}.yaml resolves to device-esp32.yaml in the example above. Any substitution expression valid in ESPHome — including Jinja expressions — can be used in the filename.

NOTE

Filename substitutions are not supported when using the YAML merge key (<<: !include filename.yaml).

Extend

Section titled “Extend”

To make changes or add additional configuration to included configurations, !extend config_id can be used, where config_id is the ID of the configuration to modify.

For example, to set a specific update interval on a common uptime sensor that is shared between configurations:

# In common.yaml
captive_portal:


sensor:
  - platform: uptime
    id: uptime_sensor
    update_interval: 5min
packages:
  - !include common.yaml


sensor:
  - id: !extend uptime_sensor
    update_interval: 10s

LVGL-style configuration hierarchies are also supported:

# In interface.yaml
lvgl:
  pages:
    - id: main_page
      widgets:
        - label:
            id: title_label
            text: "Main Page"
packages:
  - !include interface.yaml
lvgl:
  pages:
    - id: !extend main_page
      widgets:
        - label:
            id: !extend title_label
            text: "New Title"
            text_color: red

!extend also works with substitutions and jinja:

substitutions:
  switches:
    - left_switch
    - right_switch
    - center_switch


  mains_switch: 1


switch:
  - platform: gpio
    id: left_switch
    pin: 1
  - platform: gpio
    id: right_switch
    pin: 2
  - platform: gpio
    id: center_switch
    pin: 3
  - id: !extend ${ switches[mains_switch] }
    name: "Mains switch"

Remove

Section titled “Remove”

To remove existing entries from included configurations, !remove [config_id] can be used, where config_id is the ID of the entry to modify.

For example, to remove a common uptime sensor that is shared between configurations:

packages:
  - !include common.yaml  # see above


sensor:
  - id: !remove uptime_sensor

Remove an item in a LVGL-style configuration:

packages:
  - !include interface.yaml # see above
lvgl:
  pages:
    - id: !extend main_page
      widgets:
        - label:
            id: !remove title_label

To remove captive portal for a specific device:

packages:
  - !include common.yaml  # see above


captive_portal: !remove

To remove only an attribute for a specific device:

packages:
  common: !include common.yaml  # see above


sensor:
  - id: !extend uptime_sensor
    update_interval: !remove

!remove also works with substitutions:

substitutions:
  disable_reboot: true


switch:
  - platform: restart
    id: restart_switch
    name: "Living Room Restart"
  - id: !remove ${disable_reboot and "restart_switch"}

See Also

Section titled “See Also”