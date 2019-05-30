When you have many ESPHome devices (or are producing and distributing them at scale), a common need tends to surface: configuration modularization. You’ll likely want to break your configuration into common (groups of) elements, building it into reusable pieces which can subsequently be used by many/all devices. Only unique pieces of your configuration remain in any given device’s YAML configuration file.

This can be accomplished with ESPHome’s packages feature.

All definitions from packages will be merged with your device’s main configuration in a non-destructive way. This allows overriding (parts of) configuration contained in the package(s). Substitutions in your main configuration will override substitutions with the same name in a package.

Dictionaries are merged key-by-key. Lists of components are merged by component ID (if specified). Other lists are merged by concatenation. All other configuration values are replaced with the later value.

ESPHome uses !include to “bring in” packages from other files; this feature is described in !include.

The packages: key may have a value that is:

A list of valid package references

A mapping of keys to package references. When a mapping is used, the keys are for reference only and have no significance in themselves.

Examples of all formats are shown below.

Consider the following example where the author put common pieces of configuration (like Wi-Fi and API) into base files and then extends it with some device-specific configuration in the main configuration.

Note how the piece of configuration describing api component in device_base.yaml gets merged with the actions definitions from main configuration file.

# In config.yaml packages : # as a list - !include common/wifi.yaml - !include common/device_base.yaml api : actions : - action : start_laundry then : - switch.turn_on : relay # any additional configuration...

# In wifi.yaml wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password

# In device_base.yaml esphome : name : ${node_name} esp32 : board : wemos_d1_mini32 logger : api : encryption : key : !secret api_encryption_key

Packages can also be loaded from a Git repository by utilizing the correct configuration syntax. Substitutions can be used inside the remote packages which allows users to override them locally with their own substitution value.

NOTE Remote packages cannot have secret lookups in them. They should instead make use of substitutions with an optional default in the packaged YAML, which the local device YAML can set using values from the local secrets.

# Git repo examples as a mapping packages : # shorthand form github://username/repository/[folder/]file-path.yml[@branch-or-tag] remote_package_shorthand : github://esphome/non-existant-repo/file1.yml@main remote_package_files : url : https://github.com/esphome/non-existant-repo files : [ file1.yml , file2.yml ] # optional; if not specified, all files will be included ref : main # optional refresh : 1d # optional remote_package_files2 : url : https://github.com/esphome/non-existant-repo files : - path : file1.yml vars : a : 1 b : 2 - path : file1.yml #Same file can be specified multiple times with different vars. vars : a : 3 b : 4 - file2.yml ref : main # optional refresh : 1d # optional

For each package:

url ( Required , string): The URL for the repository.

path (Optional, string): Base common path of included files.

username (Optional, string): Username to be used for authentication, if required.

password (Optional, string): Password to be used for authentication, if required.

files (Optional): List of files to include. Can be one of: list of file paths list of objects containing path and vars

ref (Optional, string): The Git ref(erence) to be used when pulling content from the repository.

refresh (Optional, Time): The interval at which the content from the repository should be refreshed.

Packages as Templates Section titled “Packages as Templates”

Since packages are incorporated using the !include system, variables can be provided to them. This means that packages can be used as templates, allowing complex or repetitive configurations to be stored in a package file and then incorporated into the configuration more than once.

Packages may also contain a defaults block which provides subsitutions for variables not provided by the !include block.

As an example, if the configuration needed to support three garage doors using the gpio switch platform and the time_based cover platform, it could be constructed like this:

# In config.yaml packages : left_garage_door : !include file : garage-door.yaml vars : door_name : Left middle_garage_door : !include file : garage-door.yaml vars : door_name : Middle right_garage_door : !include file : garage-door.yaml vars : door_name : Right

# In garage-door.yaml switch : - name : ${door_name} Garage Door Switch platform : gpio # ...

Conditionally including a package Section titled “Conditionally including a package”

You can include a package based on a condition, or choose a package dynamically by loading your package with !include into a substitution variable instead of under packages :

# In config.yaml substitutions : left_garage_door : !include file : garage-door.yaml vars : door_name : Left enable_extra_door : true packages : extra_door : ${ left_garage_door if enable_extra_door else {} }

The above utilizes a Jinja expression to determine whether left_garage_door package is actually included. enable_extra_door can be set from the command line as well.

Including packages with dynamic filenames Section titled “Including packages with dynamic filenames”

Substitutions can be used directly in the filename of a !include , allowing you to dynamically select which file is loaded based on a substitution value:

config.yaml substitutions : platform : esp32 packages : hardware : !include device-${platform}.yaml light : - platform : status_led name : " Board Status " pin : $LED_GPIO

device-esp32.yaml substitutions : LED_GPIO : GPIO2 esp32 : board : esp32dev

ESPHome will expand ${platform} before loading the file, so device-${platform}.yaml resolves to device-esp32.yaml in the example above. Any substitution expression valid in ESPHome — including Jinja expressions — can be used in the filename.

NOTE Filename substitutions are not supported when using the YAML merge key ( <<: !include filename.yaml ).

To make changes or add additional configuration to included configurations, !extend config_id can be used, where config_id is the ID of the configuration to modify.

For example, to set a specific update interval on a common uptime sensor that is shared between configurations:

# In common.yaml captive_portal : sensor : - platform : uptime id : uptime_sensor update_interval : 5min

packages : - !include common.yaml sensor : - id : !extend uptime_sensor update_interval : 10s

LVGL-style configuration hierarchies are also supported:

# In interface.yaml lvgl : pages : - id : main_page widgets : - label : id : title_label text : " Main Page "

packages : - !include interface.yaml lvgl : pages : - id : !extend main_page widgets : - label : id : !extend title_label text : " New Title " text_color : red

!extend also works with substitutions and jinja:

substitutions : switches : - left_switch - right_switch - center_switch mains_switch : 1 switch : - platform : gpio id : left_switch pin : 1 - platform : gpio id : right_switch pin : 2 - platform : gpio id : center_switch pin : 3 - id : !extend ${ switches[mains_switch] } name : " Mains switch "

To remove existing entries from included configurations, !remove [config_id] can be used, where config_id is the ID of the entry to modify.

For example, to remove a common uptime sensor that is shared between configurations:

packages : - !include common.yaml # see above sensor : - id : !remove uptime_sensor

Remove an item in a LVGL-style configuration:

packages : - !include interface.yaml # see above lvgl : pages : - id : !extend main_page widgets : - label : id : !remove title_label

To remove captive portal for a specific device:

packages : - !include common.yaml # see above captive_portal : !remove

To remove only an attribute for a specific device:

packages : common : !include common.yaml # see above sensor : - id : !extend uptime_sensor update_interval : !remove

!remove also works with substitutions: