Packages
When you have many ESPHome devices (or are producing and distributing them at scale), a common need tends to surface: configuration modularization. You’ll likely want to break your configuration into common (groups of) elements, building it into reusable pieces which can subsequently be used by many/all devices. Only unique pieces of your configuration remain in any given device’s YAML configuration file.
This can be accomplished with ESPHome’s
packages feature.
All definitions from packages will be merged with your device’s main configuration in a non-destructive way. This allows overriding (parts of) configuration contained in the package(s). Substitutions in your main configuration will override substitutions with the same name in a package.
Dictionaries are merged key-by-key. Lists of components are merged by component ID (if specified). Other lists are merged by concatenation. All other configuration values are replaced with the later value.
ESPHome uses
!include to “bring in” packages from other files; this feature is described in !include.
The
packages: key may have a value that is:
- A list of valid package references
- A mapping of keys to package references. When a mapping is used, the keys are for reference only and have no significance in themselves.
Examples of all formats are shown below.
Local PackagesSection titled “Local Packages”
Consider the following example where the author put common pieces of configuration (like Wi-Fi and API) into base files and then extends it with some device-specific configuration in the main configuration.
Note how the piece of configuration describing
api component in
device_base.yaml gets merged with the actions
definitions from main configuration file.
Remote/Git PackagesSection titled “Remote/Git Packages”
Packages can also be loaded from a Git repository by utilizing the correct configuration syntax. Substitutions can be used inside the remote packages which allows users to override them locally with their own substitution value.
NOTE
Remote packages cannot have
secret lookups in them. They should instead make use of substitutions with an
optional default in the packaged YAML, which the local device YAML can set using values from the local secrets.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
For each package:
-
url (Required, string): The URL for the repository.
-
path (Optional, string): Base common path of included files.
-
username (Optional, string): Username to be used for authentication, if required.
-
password (Optional, string): Password to be used for authentication, if required.
-
files (Optional): List of files to include. Can be one of:
- list of file paths
- list of objects containing
pathand
vars
-
ref (Optional, string): The Git ref(erence) to be used when pulling content from the repository.
-
refresh (Optional, Time): The interval at which the content from the repository should be refreshed.
Packages as TemplatesSection titled “Packages as Templates”
Since packages are incorporated using the
!include system, variables can be provided to them. This means that
packages can be used as templates, allowing complex or repetitive configurations to be stored in a package file
and then incorporated into the configuration more than once.
Packages may also contain a
defaults block which provides subsitutions for variables not provided by the
!include block.
As an example, if the configuration needed to support three garage doors using the
gpio switch platform and the
time_based cover platform, it could be constructed like this:
Conditionally including a packageSection titled “Conditionally including a package”
You can include a package based on a condition, or choose a package dynamically by loading your package with
!include into a substitution variable instead of under
packages:
The above utilizes a Jinja expression to determine whether
left_garage_door package is actually included.
enable_extra_door can be set from the
command line as well.
Including packages with dynamic filenamesSection titled “Including packages with dynamic filenames”
Substitutions can be used directly in the filename of a
!include, allowing you to dynamically select which file
is loaded based on a substitution value:
ESPHome will expand
${platform} before loading the file, so
device-${platform}.yaml resolves to
device-esp32.yaml in the example above. Any substitution expression valid in ESPHome — including
Jinja expressions — can be used in the filename.
NOTE
Filename substitutions are not supported when using the YAML merge key (
<<: !include filename.yaml).
ExtendSection titled “Extend”
To make changes or add additional configuration to included configurations,
!extend config_id can be used, where
config_id is the ID of the configuration to modify.
For example, to set a specific update interval on a common uptime sensor that is shared between configurations:
LVGL-style configuration hierarchies are also supported:
!extend also works with substitutions and jinja:
RemoveSection titled “Remove”
To remove existing entries from included configurations,
!remove [config_id] can be used, where
config_id is
the ID of the entry to modify.
For example, to remove a common uptime sensor that is shared between configurations:
Remove an item in a LVGL-style configuration:
To remove captive portal for a specific device:
To remove only an attribute for a specific device:
!remove also works with substitutions: