Key collector component
The
key_collector component collects key presses from components
like Matrix keypad, Wiegand keypad
or LVGL Button Matrix, Keyboard
widgets. It allows you to process key sequences and treat them as one, for
example to allow inputting of a PIN code or a passkey. The component outputs
the result of the keypress sequence as a variable usable in automations, and
can publish the result to a
text_sensor.
ComponentSection titled “Component”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this entry for use in lambdas.
- source_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the key input device.
- min_length (Optional, integer): The minimum length of the desired key sequence. Below this limit,
on_resultautomation will not trigger even if any of the
end_keyswas pressed.
- max_length (Optional, integer): The maximum length of the desired key sequence. After this limit
is reached, the collector will either ignore additional keys or trigger the
on_resultautomation, depending on
end_key_required.
- start_keys (Optional, string): Keys used to start the key sequence; when set, no keys will be accepted until one of the start keys is pressed.
- end_keys (Optional, string): Keys used to finish the key sequence and trigger the
on_resultautomation.
- end_key_required (Optional, boolean): Only trigger
on_resultautomation when one of the
end_keyswas pressed, and not when
max_lengthcharacters have been entered. Defaults to
false.
- back_keys (Optional, string): Keys used to delete the last pressed key. Like Backspace on a keyboard.
- clear_keys (Optional, string): Keys used to cancel building the key sequence.
- allowed_keys (Optional, string): Keys allowed to be used. If not specified, then any otherwise unused keys will be allowed.
- timeout (Optional, Time): Timeout after which to cancel building the key sequence.
- enable_on_boot (Optional, boolean): If enabled, this key collector will be enabled on boot. Defaults to
true.
At least one of
end_keys or
max_length must be specified. The rest are optional.
When the key sequence is cancelled, by timeout or one of
clear_keys, a key from
start_keys (if configured) must be
entered again as well.
TriggersSection titled “Triggers”
-
on_progress (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when keys are pressed. The current key sequence is placed in a
vector<uint8_t>variable
xand
startholds the start key that activated this key sequence or else
0. Useful if you want to have a display showing the current value or number of key presses, or a speaker beeping when keys are being pressed.
-
on_result (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the key sequence has been finished (eg.
max_lengthhas been reached or one of the
end_keyswas pressed). The finalized key sequence is placed in a
vector<uint8_t>variable
x,
startholds the start key that activated this key sequence or else
0, and
endholds the end key that terminated this key sequence or else
0.
-
on_timeout (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform if the timeout happens. The current key sequence is placed in a
vector<uint8_t>variable
xand
startholds the start key that activated this key sequence or else
0.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “key_collector.enable Action”
key_collector.enable Action
This action activates a
key_collector. It will start accepting keys.
If there is more than one key collector, you will need to provide the
id of the one to enable.
Section titled “key_collector.disable Action”
key_collector.disable Action
This action deactivates a
key_collector. It will stop accepting keys and will clear any already collected ones.
If there is more than one key collector, you will need to provide the
id of the one to disable.
LambdasSection titled “Lambdas”
clear(bool progress_update=true): Cancel building the key sequence. Set
progress_updateto
falseto skip triggering the
on_progressautomation.
send_key(uint8_t key): Send a key to the collector directly.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
The
key_collector component supports a Text Sensor
that publishes the collected key sequence when a successful result occurs.