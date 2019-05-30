Beken SPI LED Strip

This is a component using the Beken SPI DMA interface to drive addressable LED strips.

Only works on pin P16, which is not available on many tuya modules.

name : " My Light "

pin (Required, Pin): The pin for the data line of the light.

num_leds (Required, int): The number of LEDs in the strip.

chipset (Required, enum): The chipset to apply known timings from. WS2812

SK6812

APA106

SM16703

rgb_order (Required, string): The RGB order of the strip. RGB

RBG

GRB

GBR

BGR

BRG

is_rgbw (Optional, boolean): Set to true if the strip is RGBW. Defaults to false .

is_wrgb (Optional, boolean): Set to true if the strip is WRGB. Defaults to false .

max_refresh_rate (Optional, Time): A time interval used to limit the number of commands a light can handle per second. For example 16ms will limit the light to a refresh rate of about 60Hz. Defaults to sending commands as quickly as changes are made to the lights.