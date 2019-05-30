 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Beken SPI LED Strip

This is a component using the Beken SPI DMA interface to drive addressable LED strips.

WARNING

Only works on pin P16, which is not available on many tuya modules.

light:
  - platform: beken_spi_led_strip
    rgb_order: GRB
    pin: P16
    num_leds: 30
    chipset: ws2812
    name: "My Light"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • pin (Required, Pin): The pin for the data line of the light.

  • num_leds (Required, int): The number of LEDs in the strip.

  • chipset (Required, enum): The chipset to apply known timings from.

    • WS2812
    • SK6812
    • APA106
    • SM16703

  • rgb_order (Required, string): The RGB order of the strip.

    • RGB
    • RBG
    • GRB
    • GBR
    • BGR
    • BRG

  • is_rgbw (Optional, boolean): Set to true if the strip is RGBW. Defaults to false.

  • is_wrgb (Optional, boolean): Set to true if the strip is WRGB. Defaults to false.

  • max_refresh_rate (Optional, Time): A time interval used to limit the number of commands a light can handle per second. For example 16ms will limit the light to a refresh rate of about 60Hz. Defaults to sending commands as quickly as changes are made to the lights.

  • All other options from Light.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”