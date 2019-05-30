Beken SPI LED Strip
This is a component using the Beken SPI DMA interface to drive addressable LED strips.
WARNING
Only works on pin P16, which is not available on many tuya modules.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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pin (Required, Pin): The pin for the data line of the light.
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num_leds (Required, int): The number of LEDs in the strip.
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chipset (Required, enum): The chipset to apply known timings from.
WS2812
SK6812
APA106
SM16703
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rgb_order (Required, string): The RGB order of the strip.
RGB
RBG
GRB
GBR
BGR
BRG
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is_rgbw (Optional, boolean): Set to
trueif the strip is RGBW. Defaults to
false.
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is_wrgb (Optional, boolean): Set to
trueif the strip is WRGB. Defaults to
false.
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max_refresh_rate (Optional, Time): A time interval used to limit the number of commands a light can handle per second. For example 16ms will limit the light to a refresh rate of about 60Hz. Defaults to sending commands as quickly as changes are made to the lights.
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All other options from Light.