SY6970 Battery Management IC

The sy6970 component allows you to use the SY6970 battery management and charging ICs SY6970 Datasheet with ESPHome.

The SY6970 is a highly integrated battery charger and system power path management device for single-cell lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries. It features a wide input voltage range, programmable charge current and voltage, and comprehensive safety features.

This component is found in the LilyGo T-Display S3 Pro.

The I²C Bus is required in your configuration for this sensor to work.

This implementation was inspired by lewisxhe/XPowersLib Arduino Library.

The SY6970 component must be defined in your configuration to set up the device. All other platforms below refer to this component.

# Example configuration entry i2c : - id : bus_a sda : GPIO5 scl : GPIO6 sy6970 : id : pmu address : 0x6A enable_status_led : true input_current_limit : 1000 charge_voltage : 4200 charge_current : 500 precharge_current : 128 charge_enabled : true enable_adc : true update_interval : 1s

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the device. Defaults to 0x6A .

(Optional, int): The I²C address of the device. Defaults to . enable_status_led (Optional, boolean): Enable or disable the status LED on the IC. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Enable or disable the status LED on the IC. Defaults to . input_current_limit (Optional, int): Input current in milliamps. Accepts values between 100 and 3200. Defaults to 500 .

(Optional, int): Input current in milliamps. Accepts values between 100 and 3200. Defaults to . charge_voltage (Optional, int): Charge voltage in millivolts. Accepts values between 3840 and 4608. Defaults to 4208 .

(Optional, int): Charge voltage in millivolts. Accepts values between 3840 and 4608. Defaults to . charge_current (Optional, int): Charge current in milliamps. Accepts values between 0 and 5056. Defaults to 2048 .

(Optional, int): Charge current in milliamps. Accepts values between 0 and 5056. Defaults to . precharge_current (Optional, int): Pre-charge current in milliamps. Accepts values between 64 and 1024. Defaults to 128 .

(Optional, int): Pre-charge current in milliamps. Accepts values between 64 and 1024. Defaults to . charge_enabled (Optional, boolean): Enable or disable charging. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Enable or disable charging. Defaults to . enable_adc (Optional, boolean): Enable or disable the ADC. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Enable or disable the ADC. Defaults to . All other options from I²C Device.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 5s .

The sy6970 sensor platform exposes voltage and current measurements from the SY6970 IC.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : sy6970 sy6970_id : pmu vbus_voltage : name : " VBUS Voltage " battery_voltage : name : " Battery Voltage " system_voltage : name : " System Voltage " charge_current : name : " Charge Current " precharge_current : name : " Precharge Current "

Sensor Configuration variables Section titled “Sensor Configuration variables”

sy6970_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the SY6970 component. Defaults to the only SY6970 component in your configuration.

(Optional, ID): The ID of the SY6970 component. Defaults to the only SY6970 component in your configuration. vbus_voltage (Optional): The voltage on the VBUS (USB) input in volts. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): The voltage on the VBUS (USB) input in volts. battery_voltage (Optional): The battery voltage in volts. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): The battery voltage in volts. system_voltage (Optional): The system voltage in volts. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): The system voltage in volts. charge_current (Optional): The charging current in milliamps. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): The charging current in milliamps. precharge_current (Optional): The precharge current in milliamps. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): The precharge current in milliamps. All other options from Sensor.

The sy6970 binary sensor platform exposes charging state information from the SY6970 IC.

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : sy6970 sy6970_id : pmu vbus_connected : name : " VBUS Connected " charging : name : " Battery Charging " charge_done : name : " Charge Done "

Binary Sensor Configuration variables Section titled “Binary Sensor Configuration variables”

sy6970_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the SY6970 component. Defaults to the only SY6970 component in your configuration.

(Optional, ID): The ID of the SY6970 component. Defaults to the only SY6970 component in your configuration. vbus_connected (Optional): Indicates whether VBUS (USB power) is connected. All options from Binary Sensor.

(Optional): Indicates whether VBUS (USB power) is connected. charging (Optional): Indicates whether the battery is currently charging. All options from Binary Sensor.

(Optional): Indicates whether the battery is currently charging. charge_done (Optional): Indicates whether charging is complete. All options from Binary Sensor.

(Optional): Indicates whether charging is complete. All other options from Binary Sensor.

The sy6970 text sensor platform exposes status information from the SY6970 IC as text.

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : sy6970 sy6970_id : pmu bus_status : name : " Power Source Type " charge_status : name : " Charging Status " ntc_status : name : " Battery Temperature "

Text Sensor Configuration variables Section titled “Text Sensor Configuration variables”

sy6970_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the SY6970 component. Defaults to the only SY6970 component in your configuration.

(Optional, ID): The ID of the SY6970 component. Defaults to the only SY6970 component in your configuration. bus_status (Optional): The type of power source connected. Possible values are: No Input - No power source connected USB SDP - USB Standard Downstream Port USB CDP - USB Charging Downstream Port USB DCP - USB Dedicated Charging Port HVDCP - High Voltage Dedicated Charging Port Adapter - Dedicated adapter Non-Standard Adapter - Non-standard adapter OTG - OTG mode All options from Text Sensor.

(Optional): The type of power source connected. Possible values are: charge_status (Optional): The current charging status. Possible values are: Not Charging - Battery is not charging Pre-charge - Battery is in pre-charge phase Fast Charge - Battery is in fast charge phase Charge Done - Charging is complete All options from Text Sensor.

(Optional): The current charging status. Possible values are: ntc_status (Optional): The battery temperature status based on NTC thermistor. Possible values are: Normal - Temperature is in normal range Warm - Battery is warm Cool - Battery is cool Cold - Battery is cold Hot - Battery is hot All options from Text Sensor.

(Optional): The battery temperature status based on NTC thermistor. Possible values are: All other options from Text Sensor.

Below is a complete example configuration for the LilyGo T-Display S3 Pro v1:

# Complete configuration example for LilyGo T-Display S3 Pro i2c : - id : bus_a scan : true sda : GPIO5 scl : GPIO6 sy6970 : id : pmu address : 0x6A update_interval : 1s enable_status_led : true input_current_limit : 1000 charge_voltage : 4200 charge_current : 500 precharge_current : 128 charge_enabled : true enable_adc : true sensor : - platform : sy6970 sy6970_id : pmu vbus_voltage : name : " VBUS Voltage " battery_voltage : name : " Battery Voltage " system_voltage : name : " System Voltage " charge_current : name : " Charge Current " precharge_current : name : " Precharge Current " text_sensor : - platform : sy6970 sy6970_id : pmu bus_status : name : " Power Source Type " charge_status : name : " Charging Status " ntc_status : name : " Battery Temperature " binary_sensor : - platform : sy6970 sy6970_id : pmu charging : name : " Battery Charging " vbus_connected : name : " VBUS Connected " charge_done : name : " Charge Done "

The SY6970 provides several configuration methods that can be called from automations or scripts:

# Example automation to adjust charging parameters automation : - trigger : - platform : homeassistant event : start then : - lambda : |- // Set input current limit to 1500mA id(pmu).set_input_current_limit(1500); // Set charge target voltage to 4200mV id(pmu).set_charge_target_voltage(4200); // Set charge current to 1000mA id(pmu).set_charge_current(1000); // Enable charging id(pmu).set_charge_enabled(true);

set_input_current_limit(uint16_t milliamps) - Set the input current limit (100-3200mA in 50mA steps)

- Set the input current limit (100-3200mA in 50mA steps) set_charge_target_voltage(uint16_t millivolts) - Set the target charging voltage (3840-4608mV in 16mV steps)

- Set the target charging voltage (3840-4608mV in 16mV steps) set_charge_current(uint16_t milliamps) - Set the fast charge current (0-5056mA in 64mA steps)

- Set the fast charge current (0-5056mA in 64mA steps) set_precharge_current(uint16_t milliamps) - Set the precharge current (64-1024mA in 64mA steps)

- Set the precharge current (64-1024mA in 64mA steps) set_charge_enabled(bool enabled) - Set battery charging enabled/disabled

- Set battery charging enabled/disabled set_led_enabled(bool enabled) - Set status LED to enabled/disabled

- Set status LED to enabled/disabled set_enable_adc_measure(bool enabled) - Enable ADC measurements

The SY6970 is an I²C controlled battery management IC with the following features:

Single-cell Li-Ion/Li-Polymer battery charger

Wide input voltage range: 4.5V to 14V

Programmable charge current up to 5A

Programmable charge voltage up to 4.608V

Battery over-temperature protection via NTC thermistor

Automatic power path management

Built-in ADC for voltage and current monitoring

Status LED output

The component directly implements the SY6970 register protocol: