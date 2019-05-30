SY6970 Battery Management IC
The
sy6970 component allows you to use the SY6970 battery management and charging ICs SY6970 Datasheet with ESPHome.
The SY6970 is a highly integrated battery charger and system power path management device for single-cell lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries. It features a wide input voltage range, programmable charge current and voltage, and comprehensive safety features.
This component is found in the LilyGo T-Display S3 Pro.
The I²C Bus is required in your configuration for this sensor to work.
This implementation was inspired by lewisxhe/XPowersLib Arduino Library.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The SY6970 component must be defined in your configuration to set up the device. All other platforms below refer to this component.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
- address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the device. Defaults to
0x6A.
- enable_status_led (Optional, boolean): Enable or disable the status LED on the IC. Defaults to
true.
- input_current_limit (Optional, int): Input current in milliamps. Accepts values between 100 and 3200. Defaults to
500.
- charge_voltage (Optional, int): Charge voltage in millivolts. Accepts values between 3840 and 4608. Defaults to
4208.
- charge_current (Optional, int): Charge current in milliamps. Accepts values between 0 and 5056. Defaults to
2048.
- precharge_current (Optional, int): Pre-charge current in milliamps. Accepts values between 64 and 1024. Defaults to
128.
- charge_enabled (Optional, boolean): Enable or disable charging. Defaults to
true.
- enable_adc (Optional, boolean): Enable or disable the ADC. Defaults to
true.
- All other options from I²C Device.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
5s.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
The
sy6970 sensor platform exposes voltage and current measurements from the SY6970 IC.
Sensor Configuration variablesSection titled “Sensor Configuration variables”
- sy6970_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the SY6970 component. Defaults to the only SY6970 component in your configuration.
- vbus_voltage (Optional): The voltage on the VBUS (USB) input in volts.
- All options from Sensor.
- battery_voltage (Optional): The battery voltage in volts.
- All options from Sensor.
- system_voltage (Optional): The system voltage in volts.
- All options from Sensor.
- charge_current (Optional): The charging current in milliamps.
- All options from Sensor.
- precharge_current (Optional): The precharge current in milliamps.
- All options from Sensor.
- All other options from Sensor.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
The
sy6970 binary sensor platform exposes charging state information from the SY6970 IC.
Binary Sensor Configuration variablesSection titled “Binary Sensor Configuration variables”
- sy6970_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the SY6970 component. Defaults to the only SY6970 component in your configuration.
- vbus_connected (Optional): Indicates whether VBUS (USB power) is connected.
- All options from Binary Sensor.
- charging (Optional): Indicates whether the battery is currently charging.
- All options from Binary Sensor.
- charge_done (Optional): Indicates whether charging is complete.
- All options from Binary Sensor.
- All other options from Binary Sensor.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
The
sy6970 text sensor platform exposes status information from the SY6970 IC as text.
Text Sensor Configuration variablesSection titled “Text Sensor Configuration variables”
- sy6970_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the SY6970 component. Defaults to the only SY6970 component in your configuration.
- bus_status (Optional): The type of power source connected. Possible values are:
No Input- No power source connected
USB SDP- USB Standard Downstream Port
USB CDP- USB Charging Downstream Port
USB DCP- USB Dedicated Charging Port
HVDCP- High Voltage Dedicated Charging Port
Adapter- Dedicated adapter
Non-Standard Adapter- Non-standard adapter
OTG- OTG mode
- All options from Text Sensor.
-
- charge_status (Optional): The current charging status. Possible values are:
Not Charging- Battery is not charging
Pre-charge- Battery is in pre-charge phase
Fast Charge- Battery is in fast charge phase
Charge Done- Charging is complete
- All options from Text Sensor.
-
- ntc_status (Optional): The battery temperature status based on NTC thermistor. Possible values are:
Normal- Temperature is in normal range
Warm- Battery is warm
Cool- Battery is cool
Cold- Battery is cold
Hot- Battery is hot
- All options from Text Sensor.
-
- All other options from Text Sensor.
Complete ExampleSection titled “Complete Example”
Below is a complete example configuration for the LilyGo T-Display S3 Pro v1:
Advanced ConfigurationSection titled “Advanced Configuration”
The SY6970 provides several configuration methods that can be called from automations or scripts:
Available MethodsSection titled “Available Methods”
set_input_current_limit(uint16_t milliamps)- Set the input current limit (100-3200mA in 50mA steps)
set_charge_target_voltage(uint16_t millivolts)- Set the target charging voltage (3840-4608mV in 16mV steps)
set_charge_current(uint16_t milliamps)- Set the fast charge current (0-5056mA in 64mA steps)
set_precharge_current(uint16_t milliamps)- Set the precharge current (64-1024mA in 64mA steps)
set_charge_enabled(bool enabled)- Set battery charging enabled/disabled
set_led_enabled(bool enabled)- Set status LED to enabled/disabled
set_enable_adc_measure(bool enabled)- Enable ADC measurements
Technical DetailsSection titled “Technical Details”
The SY6970 is an I²C controlled battery management IC with the following features:
- Single-cell Li-Ion/Li-Polymer battery charger
- Wide input voltage range: 4.5V to 14V
- Programmable charge current up to 5A
- Programmable charge voltage up to 4.608V
- Battery over-temperature protection via NTC thermistor
- Automatic power path management
- Built-in ADC for voltage and current monitoring
- Status LED output
Register ImplementationSection titled “Register Implementation”
The component directly implements the SY6970 register protocol:
- REG_0B: Bus and charge status (bits 7:5 for bus type, bits 4:3 for charge state)
- REG_0E: Battery voltage (base 2304mV, 20mV steps)
- REG_11: VBUS voltage (base 2600mV, 100mV steps)
- REG_12: Charge current (50mA steps)
- REG_00-07: Configuration registers for current limits, charge parameters, and safety timers