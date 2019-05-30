1-Wire Bus via GPIO
The
gpio platform uses the CPU to generate the bus signals on an on-board GPIO pin.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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pin (Required, number): The pin which will be use for bus communication. Note that 1-wire is a bi-directional bus so the selected GPIO pin must support both input and output. This must be a GPIO pin internal to the microcontroller and cannot be a pin located on an I/O expander or similar device.
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id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. Required if you have multiple busses.