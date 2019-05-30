BLE Client
The
ble_client component enables connections to Bluetooth Low Energy devices in order to query and
control them. This component does not expose any sensors or output components itself, but merely manages
connections to them for use by other components.
WARNING
The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device.
Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.
NOTE
A maximum of three devices is supported due to limitations in the ESP32 BLE stack. If you wish to connect more devices, use additional ESP32 boards.
This component supports devices that require a 6 digit PIN code for authentication.
Currently, devices connected with the client cannot be supported by other components based on Esp32 Ble Tracker as they listen to advertisements which are only sent by devices without an active connection.
Despite the last point above, the
ble_client component requires the
esp32_ble_tracker component in order
to discover available client devices.
- mac_address (Required, MAC Address): The MAC address of the BLE device to connect to.
- auto_connect (Optional, boolean): If true the device will be automatically connected when found by the Esp32 Ble Tracker. Defaults to true.
- id (Required, ID): The ID to use for code generation, and for reference by dependent components.
Automations:
-
on_connect (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the client connects to a device. See
on_connect.
-
on_disconnect (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the client disconnects from a device. See
on_disconnect.
-
on_passkey_request (Optional, Automation): An automation to enter the passkey required by the other BLE device. See
on_passkey_request.
-
on_passkey_notification (Optional, Automation): An automation to display the passkey to the user. See
on_passkey_notification.
-
on_numeric_comparison_request (Optional, Automation): An automation to compare the passkeys shown on the two BLE devices. See
on_numeric_comparison_request.
BLE Client AutomationSection titled “BLE Client Automation”
Section titled “on_connect”
on_connect
This automation is triggered when the client connects to the BLE device.
Section titled “on_disconnect”
on_disconnect
This automation is triggered when the client disconnects from a BLE device.
Section titled “on_passkey_request”
on_passkey_request
This automation is triggered when the BLE device requests a passkey for authentication.
Section titled “on_passkey_notification”
on_passkey_notification
This automation is triggered when a passkey is received from the BLE device.
Section titled “on_numeric_comparison_request”
on_numeric_comparison_request
This automation is triggered when a numeric comparison is requested by the BLE device.
Section titled “ble_client.connect Action”
ble_client.connect Action
This action is useful only for devices with
auto_connect: false and allows a connection to be made from
within an automation. Once connected other actions like
ble_write can be used. This is useful where
a BLE server needs only to be interacted with occasionally, and thus does not need a constant
connection held.
The following example updates the time of a Xiaomi MHO-C303 clock once per hour. Note that the BLE tracker must
be stopped during the connect attempt, and restarted afterwards. This would not be necessary if the tracker had
continuous: false set. In this example scenario there is another BLE device that does require the scanner to be
on, hence the stop and start of the scan during connect.
Any actions after the
connect action will proceed only after the connect succeeds. If the connect
fails the subsequent actions in the automation block will not be executed. This should be considered
if scanning has been stopped - another mechanism may be required to restart it.
Section titled “ble_client.disconnect Action”
ble_client.disconnect Action
This action disconnects a device that was connected with the
ble_client.connect action.
Execution of the automation block sequence resumes after the disconnect has completed.
Section titled “ble_client.ble_write Action”
ble_client.ble_write Action
This action triggers a write to a specified BLE characteristic. The write is attempted in
a best-effort fashion and will only succeed if the
ble_client ‘s connection has been
established and the peripheral exposes the expected BLE service and characteristic.
Execution of the automation block sequence resumes after the write has completed. A write failure will not
stop execution of succeeding actions (this allows a disconnect to be executed, for example.)
Example usage:
- id (Required, ID): ID of the associated BLE client.
- service_uuid (Required, UUID): UUID of the service to write to.
- characteristic_uuid (Required, UUID): UUID of the service’s characteristic to write to.
- value (Required, list of bytes, templatable): The value to be written.
Section titled “ble_client.passkey_reply Action”
ble_client.passkey_reply Action
This action triggers an authentication attempt using the specified
passkey.
Example usage:
- id (Required, ID): ID of the associated BLE client.
- passkey (Required, int, templatable): The 6-digit passkey.
Section titled “ble_client.numeric_comparison_reply Action”
ble_client.numeric_comparison_reply Action
This action triggers an authentication attempt after a numeric comparison.
Example usage:
- id (Required, ID): ID of the associated BLE client.
- accept (Required, boolean, templatable): Should be
trueif the passkeys displayed on both BLE devices are matching.
Section titled “ble_client.remove_bond Action”
ble_client.remove_bond Action
This action removes a device from the security database and manages unpairing.
Example usage:
- id (Required, ID): ID of the associated BLE client.
BLE OverviewSection titled “BLE Overview”
This section gives a brief overview of the Bluetooth LE architecture to help with understanding this and the related components. There are plenty of more detailed references online.
BLE uses the concept of a server and a client. In simple terms, the server is implemented on the device providing services, usually these are the devices such as heart monitors, tags, weather stations, etc. The client connects to the server and makes use of its services. The client will often be an app on a phone, or in the case of ESPHome, it’s the ESP32 device.
When a client connects to a server, the client queries for services provided by the server. Services expose categories of functionality on the server. These might be well defined and supported services, such as the Battery Level service, Device Information or Heart Rate. Or they might be custom services designed just for that device. For example the button on cheap iTags uses a custom service.
Each service then defines one or more characteristics which are typically the discrete values of that service. For example for the Environmental Sensor service characteristics exposed include the Wind Speed, Humidity and Rainfall. Each of these may be read-only or read-write, depending on their functionality.
A characteristic may also expose one or more descriptors, which carry further information about the characteristic. This could be things like the units, the valid ranges, and whether notifications (see below) are enabled.
BLE also supports notifications. A client continuously polling for updates could consume a lot of power, which is undesirable for a protocol that’s designed to be low energy. Instead, a server can push updates to the client only when they change. Depending on their purpose and design, a characteristic may allow for notifications to be sent. The client can then enable notifications by setting the configuration descriptor for the characteristic.
Each service, characteristic, and descriptor is identified by a unique identifier (UUID) that may be between 16 and 128 bits long. A client will typically identify a device’s capabilities based on the UUIDs.
Once the connection is established, referencing each service/characteristic/descriptor by the full UUID would take a considerable portion of the small (~23 byte) packet. So the characteristics and descriptors also provide a small 2-byte handle (alias) to maximize available data space.
Setting Up DevicesSection titled “Setting Up Devices”
Whilst the component can connect to most BLE devices, useful functionality is only obtained through dependent components, such as Ble Client. See the documentation for these components for details on setting up specific devices.
In order to use the
ble_client component, you need to enable the
Esp32 Ble Tracker component. This will also allow you to discover
the MAC address of the device.
When you have discovered the MAC address of the device, you can add it
to the
ble_client stanza.
If you then build and upload this configuration, the ESP will listen for the device and attempt to connect to it when it is discovered. The component will then query the device for all available services and characteristics and display them in the log:
The discovered services can then be used to enable and configure other ESPHome components, for example Service UUID 0xFFE0 is used for iTag style keychain button events, used by the Ble Client component.
Passkey examplesSection titled “Passkey examples”
Secure connection with a fixed passkey:
Secure connection with a dynamically generated passkey: