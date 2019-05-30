The st7920 display platform allows you to use ST7920 (datasheet, electrodragon) displays with ESPHome. Note that this component is for displays that are connected via the 3-Wire SPI bus. It’s a monochrome LCD graphic display.

ST7920 LCD Graphic Display

Connect D5 to the E pin you chose for the SPI bus, connect D7 to the R/W pin and RS to some GPIO pins on the ESP. For SPI communication it’s important to connect PSB on the LCD to GND.

# Example configuration entry spi : clk_pin : D5 mosi_pin : D7 display : - platform : st7920 cs_pin : number : 4 inverted : true lambda : |- it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello World!");