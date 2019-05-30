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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ST7920 LCD Graphic Display

Usage

Section titled “Usage”

The st7920 display platform allows you to use ST7920 (datasheet, electrodragon) displays with ESPHome. Note that this component is for displays that are connected via the 3-Wire SPI bus. It’s a monochrome LCD graphic display.

ST7920 LCD Graphic Display

Connect D5 to the E pin you chose for the SPI bus, connect D7 to the R/W pin and RS to some GPIO pins on the ESP. For SPI communication it’s important to connect PSB on the LCD to GND.

# Example configuration entry
spi:
  clk_pin: D5
  mosi_pin: D7


display:
  - platform: st7920
    cs_pin:
      number: 4
      inverted: true
    lambda: |-
      it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello World!");

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Sometimes also called RS. For ST7920 should be inverted.

  • width (Required, int): The “width” of a screen. Defaults to 128.

  • height (Required, int): The “height” of a screen. Defaults to 64;

  • rotation (Optional): Set the rotation of the display. Everything you draw in lambda: will be rotated by this option. One of (default), 90°, 180°, 270°.

  • lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 60s.

  • pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”