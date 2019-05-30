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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MS5611 Atmospheric Pressure Sensor

The ms5611 sensor platform allows you to use the MS5611 atmospheric pressure-and-temperature sensor with ESPHome (see the datasheet for technical details). The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

MS5611 Atmospheric Pressure Sensor 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: ms5611
    temperature:
      name: "Temperature"
    pressure:
      name: "Pressure"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature. sensor

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x77.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”