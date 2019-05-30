MS5611 Atmospheric Pressure Sensor
The
ms5611 sensor platform allows you to use the MS5611 atmospheric pressure-and-temperature sensor with
ESPHome (see the datasheet for technical details). The I²C is required to be set up in your
configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature. sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x77.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.